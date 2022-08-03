You are here

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after US says Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri killed
Above, a Taliban fighter stands guard near the site where Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri was killed in a US strike over the weekend in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
2022-08-03
Reuters

2022-08-03
Reuters

KABUL: Top leaders of Afghanistan’s Taliban were holding discussions on Wednesday about how to respond to a US drone strike in Kabul that the United States said killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, three sources in the group said.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, US officials said, the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.

The Taliban have not confirmed Zawahiri’s death.

Officials of the Islamist group, long-time allies of Al-Qaeda, initially confirmed the Sunday drone strike but said the house that was hit was empty.

“There are meetings at a very high level on whether they should react to the drone strike, and in case they decide to, then what is the proper way,” a Taliban leader who holds an important position in Kabul said.

The official, who said there had been lengthy leadership discussions for two days, declined to be identified. He did not confirm that Zawahiri was in the house that the missile struck.

How the Taliban react could have significant repercussions as the group seeks international legitimacy, and access to billions of dollars in frozen funds, following their defeat of a US-backed government a year ago.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian doctor, was closely involved in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and was one of the world’s most wanted men.

His death in Kabul raises questions about whether he received sanctuary from the Taliban, who had assured the United States as part of a 2020 agreement on the withdrawal of US-led forces that they would not harbor other militant groups.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban had “grossly violated” the agreement by hosting and sheltering Zawahiri.

Outside a tight circle of top Taliban leaders, group members appeared in the dark about whether Zawahiri was actually in Kabul, let alone his fate.

Another Taliban official confirmed the high-level meetings but said he did not know what was being discussed and he did not believe Zawahiri was in the house.

Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, who is based in Doha, told journalists he had received no word on the Taliban position.

“I am awaiting details and reaction from Kabul,” he told reporters in a message.

2022-08-03
2022-08-03
LONDON: The British refugees minister has urged local councils across the country to help rehouse the 10,500 Afghans who are currently living in hotels that are costing taxpayers millions of dollars every week.

Lord Harrington, a Conservative peer, told councils that the government had fewer than 100 appropriate properties available in June, but expected more than 500 arrivals each month as the country’s relocation scheme continues to operate.

Several Afghans told the BBC that living in hotels had prevented them from settling in their new country.

“I know this is costing the British people but for what?” an Afghan refugee said to the BBC’s Newsnight program.

The refugee, Mohammad, continued: “I want to settle and integrate but how can I when we are living in a hotel for months and months? I can’t start my life properly.”

Mohammad, who is in his 40s, had supported the British Army during its operations in Afghanistan. He fled with his wife and two children to Britain last year after Kabul was overrun by the Taliban.

He added that his family of four had been sharing one hotel room since September, putting enormous strain on them, especially his wife.

“I don’t blame her (for struggling) because I know the situation. She is in that room for one year with two kids. These are kids, and she is depressed, so things are not good,” he told the BBC.

The Local Government Association said that refugees were being housed in hotels until appropriate and sufficient housing was found.

It added that the government provides councils with more than £20,000 ($24,300) per person that they rehouse over three years to support their integration into the local community.

Councils are expected to find housing for Afghans, but many are struggling amid severely limited stock.

While the Home Office says it has found housing for 7,000 Afghans, Lord Harrington said in June that it needs to find another 2,000 homes to resettle some 10,500 on the waiting list.

The BBC reported that there are still some 9,500 Afghans needing accommodation in August.

Newsnight, the BBC’s leading UK current affairs and news program, said it had been informed that the Home Office is planning to extend the hotel scheme for another year with some councils.

Lord Harrington wrote in June that one of the reasons the government was struggling was because more than 500 four-bedroom houses were needed due to the size of Afghan families, which are larger on average than British families.

The government, Lord Harrington said, was working with various stakeholders, including developers and housing website Rightmove, to find more adequate housing.

The Home Office said in a statement that it faced a “challenge” of low supply of council housing, “not just for Afghans and those in need of protection but also British citizens who are also on a waiting list for homes.”

It added: “While hotels do not provide a long-term solution, they do offer safe, secure and clean accommodation.”

I will stop spread of Islamist extremism: UK PM candidate

I will stop spread of Islamist extremism: UK PM candidate
2022-08-03
Arab News

I will stop spread of Islamist extremism: UK PM candidate
  • Former finance minister Rishi Sunak vows to tackle prison terror threat as he trails rival Liz Truss
2022-08-03
Arab News

LONDON: Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has pledged to tackle the issue of Islamist ideology in British prisons by ensuring prisoners on terror charges are kept separate from other inmates. 

The former chancellor, whose resignation last month sparked the downfall of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said that he will reform how Britain deals with Islamist terror offenders if he is elected as the party’s new leader. 

His pledge comes amid concerns that poorly run and overcrowded prisons are becoming hives of radicalization. 

Sunak said that he would make it a criminal offense to spread Islamist ideology in prisons, and would reform the Prevent program, Britain’s counter-extremism initiative, to ensure it prioritized Islamism over other terror threats. 

He also said that his government would ensure inmates held on terror charges would be kept away from other prisoners. 

A report published earlier this year claimed that terrorists and extremists were enjoying enormous liberties in British prisons, with some taking control of entire wings and setting up alternative justice systems behind bars. 

Jonathan Hall QC, who wrote the report, said that prison staff allowed prisoners to create “emirs” behind bars and failed to act out of fear of being called racist or anti-Muslim bigots. 

The government, under Johnson’s outgoing ministry, then committed to stop extremists from influencing other inmates through the establishment of “separation centers.” 

Sunak said he would commit to the project and pass a new bill of rights for prison staff.  

The former chancellor also added that he would adopt a broader definition of terrorism to include those who “vilify” the UK. 

“There is no more important duty for a prime minister than keeping our country and our people safe,” he said. “Whether redoubling our efforts to tackle Islamist extremism or rooting out those who are vocal in their hatred of our country, I will do whatever it takes to fulfil that duty.

“Britain is a beacon of freedom, tolerance and diversity. We must never let those who seek to undermine and destroy our way of life succeed.”

Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall

Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall
2022-08-03
Reuters

Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall
  • India suffered its hottest March in more than a century this year
  • The government says heatwaves are common mainly between April and June
2022-08-03
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Temperatures during India’s monsoon season have risen this century and the country could see more frequent heatwaves in future, the government said on Wednesday, but it added heat-related deaths have fallen in recent years.
India suffered its hottest March in more than a century this year and temperatures were unusually high in April and May too, mainly blamed on climate change. The government says heatwaves are common mainly between April and June.
“The average temperature during the monsoon season is found to be rising in the last two decades,” India’s science and technology and earth sciences minister, Jitendra Singh, told parliament.
“The warming of the tropical Indian Ocean and more frequent El Nino events in future may lead to more frequent and long-lasting heatwaves over India.”
El Nino is characterized by a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific. It causes heavy rains and floods in South America and scorching weather in Asia and even east Africa.
Singh said India’s mean temperature during the June-September monsoon season rose to nearly 28.4 degrees Celsius (83.1°F) last year from less than 28 degrees Celsius in 2001.
Heatwave deaths, however, have come down in recent years, according to data provided by Singh to lawmakers that cited newspaper reports.
For this year through July, India recorded 24 such fatalities, versus none for the whole of last year, and 25 in 2020. That compares with a multi-year high of 505 deaths in 2019.
The minister did not say why there have been fewer fatalities in recent years, but a government official earlier told Reuters that most Indian states now have plans ready to alter office and school timings as well as working hours for laborers to avoid the hottest time of day, in a bid to reduce exposure.
The World Health Organization says that from 1998-2017, more than 166,000 people died due to heatwaves globally. It says that between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause about 250,000 additional deaths per year from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress.

US president Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion

US president Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion
03 August 2022
AP

US president Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion
  • Order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws
  • Supreme Court’s earlier overturned the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade
03 August 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.
More specifically, one of the directives Biden will issue will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for specific Medicaid waivers that would, in effect, help them treat women who have traveled from out of state.
The order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws and streamline the collection of key data and information on maternal health at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The details were described by senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the executive order ahead of a formal announcement.
Biden, who continues to isolate in the White House residence after a rebound case of COVID-19, will sign the executive order as he helps launch a federal task force on access to reproductive care, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the officials said.
The new order nonetheless falls short of what many Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocacy groups have demanded of the Biden administration since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade. One chief ask has been for Biden to declare a public health emergency on abortion, which White House officials have said would do little to free up federal resources or activate new legal authorities.
Wednesday’s order is the latest in a series of executive actions from the Biden administration since the constitutional right to an abortion was eliminated in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June.
Separately, on Tuesday, the Justice Department sued Idaho over its statute that criminalizes abortions, with Attorney General Merrick Garland arguing that it violates federal law.

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police
03 August 2022
AFP

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police
  • In a video of the scene shared by state-run Beijing Daily, a police officer can be seen carrying a tiny child in his arms to an ambulance
03 August 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Three people were killed and six others wounded in a knife attack Wednesday at a kindergarten in southeast China’s Jianxi province.
A “gangster wearing a cap and mask” stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu county at about 10:00 am local time (0200 GMT), police said in a statement published on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. The 48-year-old suspect is still at large, they added.
“Public security organs are making every effort to hunt down the suspect,” the police statement said.
In a video of the scene shared by state-run Beijing Daily, a police officer can be seen carrying a tiny child in his arms to an ambulance.
The ages of the victims have not been announced.
Mass violent crime is rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of mass stabbings in recent years.
And fatal knife attacks specifically targeting kindergarten and school students have occurred nationwide, carried out by people reportedly wishing to wreak revenge on society.
Last April, two children were killed and 16 others wounded when a knife-wielding man entered a kindergarten in southern China.
More recently, four people were wounded in a stabbing at a major Shanghai hospital last month before the knife-wielding attacker was shot and subdued by the police.
Six people were also killed and 14 wounded after a man stabbed passersby on a pedestrian shopping street in the eastern Chinese city of Anqing in June last year.

