A Mahan Air flight from Tehran landed in China's Guangzhou, tracking data by FlightRadar24 said on Wednesday, the day Washington had threatened to "shut down" Tehran's carriers and punish anyone doing business with them.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned this week that any countries which provided Iranian planes with "landing services" would be "knocked out of the dollar system", but did not give further details.

The flight was not listed on the official website of Guangzhou Baiyun airport, which was the location shown as the landing site of the Mahan plane.