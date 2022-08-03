You are here

  Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet's Coffee to GCC through franchise deal

Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet’s Coffee to GCC through franchise deal

Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet’s Coffee to GCC through franchise deal
RIYADH: Food company Americana Restaurants has entered a franchise agreement with Peet’s Coffee to bring the brand to the Gulf Cooperation Council markets for the first time.

The collaboration, with the US unit of JDE Peet’s, is built to cater to rising demand for coffee experiences across Americana Restaurants’ regional markets, according to a statement. 

Americana Restaurants will launch Peet’s first Middle East store in the UAE by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“This addition to our coffee offering is in line with our strategic vision of capturing market share in a rapidly growing segment within the region, as we continue to grow our store footprint and diversify our F&B offering,” Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants, said. 

Introducing premium coffee to North America since 1966, Peet’s has over 370 bar locations across the US and China.

RIYADH: On a macro level, Dubai’s 8th World Green Economy Summit will be held in September to discuss transition toward a green economy. Zooming in, US-based Baker Hughes has signed an agreement to sell its oilfield services business in Russia to its local management team. 

Looking at the bigger picture

  • Dubai’s 8th World Green Economy Summit, to be held in September, will focus on accelerating the transition toward a green economy and drive sustainable development, according to the Emirates News Agency. 

Organized by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the World Green Economy Organization, the summit will focus on decarbonizing energy systems and mobilizing investment for green growth. 

  • China’s State Grid is planning to invest over $22 billion during the second half of 2022 in ultra high-voltage transmission lines, Reuters reported citing state media Xinhua News.

Through a micro lens

  • US-based Baker Hughes has signed an agreement to sell its oilfield services business in Russia to its local management team, Trade Arabia reported. 

This happens after the oil field services firm previously announced suspension of new investments for its Russia operations.

  • British chemicals maker Johnson Matthey is currently in talks with the investment arm of China’s Sinopec for exploring a collaboration in decarbonization technologies in China.

 

The companies have started talks to explore possibilities in hydrogen technologies, fuel cells and decarbonization technologies, according to Reuters. 

Saudi Industrial Investment Group sees 36% decline in profit to $138n in H1

Saudi Industrial Investment Group sees 36% decline in profit to $138n in H1
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Industrial Investment Group sees 36% decline in profit to $138n in H1

Saudi Industrial Investment Group sees 36% decline in profit to $138n in H1
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Investment Group's profits for the first half of 2022 declined 36 percent to SR519 million ($138 million).

The profit was down from SR811 million in the same period a year ago, a bourse filing shows.

SIIG attributed the lower profit to increased feedstock costs in jointly managed projects, as well as increased Zakat expenses and general and administrative expenses.

Saudi-listed Al Arabia’s unit secures $2.4m deal to install 174 billboards in Egypt

Saudi-listed Al Arabia’s unit secures $2.4m deal to install 174 billboards in Egypt
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed Al Arabia’s unit secures $2.4m deal to install 174 billboards in Egypt

Saudi-listed Al Arabia’s unit secures $2.4m deal to install 174 billboards in Egypt
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Outdoor advertising provider Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, has closed a one-year deal to install 174 billboards on Egypt’s north coast through its arm Arabiya United for Advertising Service.

Listed on the Egyptian stock exchange, Arabiya United for Advertising Service signed the SR9 million ($2.4 million) contract for the rental of 17 sites where the billboards will be installed, according to a bourse filing.

Of the 17 sites, 11 will be billboards on roads and six sites will be for inaugurating digital billboards on bridges.

The move comes in a bid to boost the advertising sector in Egypt, with the north coast being one of the country’s most popular travel and tourism destinations.

India In-Focus — Shares end higher; L&T to issue 4-month CP; July retail inflation may ease to 5-month low

India In-Focus — Shares end higher; L&T to issue 4-month CP; July retail inflation may ease to 5-month low
Updated 11 min 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares end higher; L&T to issue 4-month CP; July retail inflation may ease to 5-month low

India In-Focus — Shares end higher; L&T to issue 4-month CP; July retail inflation may ease to 5-month low
Updated 11 min 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares closed higher for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, led by gains in information technology stocks, as investors await the central bank’s policy meeting outcome later this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.25 percent to 17,388.15, at the close, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.37 percent at 58,350.53, after see-sawing between gains and losses for most of the session against the backdrop of escalating US-China tensions.

Larsen & Toubro to issue 4-month CP

India’s Larsen & Toubro Ltd. plans to raise funds through the issuance of commercial paper maturing in nearly four months, four merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The company will offer a yield of 5.90 percent on this issue, and has received commitments worth around 10 billion rupees ($126.25 million) so far, the bankers said.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL and the issue will mature on Nov. 30.

India July retail inflation may ease to 5-month low

India’s headline retail inflation is expected to ease to its lowest level in five months in July due to declining food prices as well as the lagged effect of a cut in fuel taxes, Barclays said.

“There is more evidence that inflation in India has peaked for now, and it is likely to slow faster than Reserve Bank of India’s published trajectory, coming into the target band by October, according to our latest tracking estimate,” Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, said in a note.

The bank expects July inflation at 6.65 percent over a year ago, as compared to 7.01 percent in June and a near eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April. India is due to release July inflation data on Aug. 12.

The government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel in May to insulate consumers from rising prices.

Barclays expects food inflation to moderate to 6.6 percent in July, 100 basis points lower than in June, but said strong monsoons over the last month and flooding in parts of the country may lead to some losses of perishable crops.

It however expects inflation to stay above the RBI’s tolerance level. The RBI aims to maintain inflation at 4.00 percent, with tolerance levels of 200 basis points on either side.

(With input from Reuters) 

Saudi National Water Co. unveils 1429 projects worth $29bn to meet rising demand

Saudi National Water Co. unveils 1429 projects worth $29bn to meet rising demand
Updated 17 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Water Co. unveils 1429 projects worth $29bn to meet rising demand

Saudi National Water Co. unveils 1429 projects worth $29bn to meet rising demand
Updated 17 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Co. announced its plans to roll out 1,429 projects for tender with a total value exceeding SR108 billion ($28.7 billion), as part of its strategy to support the Kingdom's five-year plan to develop the sector's infrastructure. 

Terming this the largest package of projects ever in the water distribution sector, NWC said the announcement is part of its continued plans and programs for developing water and environmental infrastructure. 

This includes expanding the coverage of water and wastewater networks and increasing sewage treatment plant's capacity, in addition to extending water services coverage to all citizens and residents across the Kingdom regions, it said.

"The projects will contribute to the realization of the National Water Strategy and Vision 2030's objectives, diversify the economy and boost overall development,” NWC Acting CEO Nemer M. Al-Shebl said in a statement. 

He noted that these projects will greatly complement the sustainability of water and environmental services. “The water and wastewater coverage will be immensely increased in all Saudi regions following the completion of these projects,” added Al-Shebl.

The projects include 13 administrative regions comprising cities and governorates in all six sectors. The company specified 353 projects worth SR38.96 billion for the western sector, Makkah; 240 projects worth SR14.19 billion for the central region, Riyadh; and 215 projects worth SR12.95 billion for the northern sector comprising Qassim, Hail, Jauf and the northern borders. 

It will also launch 328 projects worth more than SR15.3 billion for the southern sector including Asir, Jazan, Najran and Al-Baha provinces; and 162 projects costing over SR7.7 billion for the north-west sector comprising Madinah and Tabuk regions. 

Additionally, the company plans to implement 117 projects worth SR16.17 billion for the eastern sector, Eastern Province; and 14 projects worth more than SR2.72 billion to support all sectors.

This comes as Saline Water Conversion Corp. on Tuesday announced 21 schemes worth SR13 billion, representing the first package within a five-year capital portfolio for the environment, water and agriculture system.

The developments are a response to increasing demand driven by population growth in some regions, and contribute to achieving water security and sustainability.

