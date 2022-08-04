You are here

Riyad Bank's half-year profit soars to $842m propelling stock gains

Update Riyad Bank’s half-year profit soars to $842m propelling stock gains
The profit hike was buoyed by higher operating income. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Riyad Bank’s half-year profit soars to $842m propelling stock gains

Riyad Bank’s half-year profit soars to $842m propelling stock gains
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyad Bank has seen its profit soar by 10 percent to SR3.2 billion ($842 million) in the first half of 2022, despite incurring higher expenses.

This is up from SR2.9 billion in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

In response to the results, the bank’s share price gained 0.6 percent to SR36.65 by 10:36 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday.

The profit hike was buoyed by higher operating income, due to an increase in net special commission income, fee and commission income, and exchange income, the bank said.

That said, salaries and impairment charges on investments weighed on profit during the six-month period, leading to a rise in expenses.

Impairment charges for credit losses reached SR608 million by June end, compared to SR550 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

 

Topics: Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main benchmark index ended lower for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, tracking a drop in oil prices.

TASI slipped 0.2 percent to 12,291 while the parallel market, Nomu, added 1 percent to 21,758.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain declined in line with Saudi Arabia, losing between 0.2 and 0.5 percent.

The Kuwaiti bourse ended flat, while stock exchanges of Qatar and Oman bucked the trend to close 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent higher, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 surged 1 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude edged down to $96.62 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate reached $90.57 a barrel as of 9:05 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday.

Stock news

Profits of Riyad Bank rose 10 percent to SR3.2 billion ($842 million) in the first half of 2022

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. turned into profits of SR26 million in the first half of 2022, compared with losses of SR16.7 million in the prior-year period

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance saw its profit drop by 16 percent in the first half of 2022, as it witnessed a fall in underwriting income

National Industrialization Co.'s profit declined 11 percent to SR606 million during the first half of 2022

Saudi Telecom Co., better known as stc, invited its shareholders to vote on a 150 percent capital increase to SR50 billion

Arabian Contracting Services Co.’s unit signed a deal worth SR9 million to install billboards on Egypt’s North Coast

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co.’s initial public offering was priced at SR57 per share, and the subscription period will run for six days starting Aug. 8

Eastern Province Cement Co. will distribute dividends of SR1 per share for the first half of 2022

Saudi Industrial Investment Group's profits for the first half of 2022 declined by 36 percent to SR519 million

Methanol Chemicals Co. has named Sabri Abdullah Al-Ghamdi as managing director

Al-Khaleej Training and Education Co. signed an initial deal with Al-Awael Gulf Holding Co. to potentially acquire 70 percent of Al-Awael Private Schools Co.

Calendar

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; APA's Q2 profit nearly triples; Algeria's oil output to reach 1.057m bpd

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; APA’s Q2 profit nearly triples; Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.057m bpd
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; APA’s Q2 profit nearly triples; Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.057m bpd

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; APA’s Q2 profit nearly triples; Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.057m bpd
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday as supply concerns triggered a rebound from multi-month lows plumbed in the previous session after US data signaled weak fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $97.20 a barrel by 0250 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures were last up 49 cents, a 0.5 percent gain, at $91.15.

Both benchmarks fell to their weakest levels since February in the previous session.

Oil producer APA’s second-quarter profit nearly triples

US oil producer APA Corp. reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled on Wednesday, bolstered by surging crude prices.

The company’s net income attributable to common stock rose to $926 million, or $2.71 a share, in the three months ended June 30, from $316 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Exxon in talks with unnamed party for Sakhalin-1 transition

US oil major Exxon Mobil is in the process of transitioning Sakhalin-1 assets in Russia “to another party,” according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Exxon did not name the other party in its filing.

Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.057 million bpd in September

Algerian oil production in September will rise to 1.057 million barrels per day, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab told state television on Wednesday after a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to raise their output goal by 100,000 bpd.

The group, collectively known as OPEC+, had been increasing production by about 430,000-650,000 bpd a month but has struggled to hit full targets because most members have already exhausted their output potential.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC Exxon APA

Bupa Arabia's profit down 16% as claims payout surge by $258m in H1

Bupa Arabia’s profit down 16% as claims payout surge by $258m in H1
Updated 36 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Bupa Arabia’s profit down 16% as claims payout surge by $258m in H1

Bupa Arabia’s profit down 16% as claims payout surge by $258m in H1
Updated 36 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has seen its profit drop by 16 percent in the first half of 2022, as it witnessed a fall in underwriting income.

Its net profit before Zakat stood at SR429 million ($114 million), compared to SR509 million a year earlier, the Saudi-based insurer said in a statement.

This came due to a drop of 12.3 percent in underwriting income — the difference between premiums received on insurance policies and expenses and claims paid.

Claims incurred during the six-month period rose by SR971 million year-on-year, on the back of a pandemic rebound from low levels witnessed during lockdowns.

This was partly offset by a 20 percent increase in net earned premiums to SR7.2 billion.

Topics: Saudi bupa Insurance Tadawul

Saudi Steel Pipe swings into profit of $7m in first half

Saudi Steel Pipe swings into profit of $7m in first half
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Steel Pipe swings into profit of $7m in first half

Saudi Steel Pipe swings into profit of $7m in first half
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Steel Pipe Co. swung into profit during the first half of 2022, recording over SR26 million ($7 million).

The pipe producer reported a net loss of SR16.7 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

The firm attributed its performance to an increase in gross profit to SR56.23 million over the same period, as well as a decrease in the share of loss in subsidiaries and lower administrative expenses.

Topics: Saudi Pipes Tadawul

Saudi petrochemical maker Tasnee's profit falls 11% despite higher revenues

Saudi petrochemical maker Tasnee's profit falls 11% despite higher revenues
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi petrochemical maker Tasnee's profit falls 11% despite higher revenues

Saudi petrochemical maker Tasnee's profit falls 11% despite higher revenues
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: National Industrialization Co.'s first-half profits fell 11 percent to SR606 million ($162 million), down from SR684.3 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing,

The company said the decline in profit resulted from slower average feedstock and logistics costs and lower average selling prices for some of the products, as well as a decline in the share of profits from joint ventures.

Despite lower profit, Tasnee's revenues increased 37 percent to SR2 billion during the same period, driven by improved downstream product prices and volume sales.

Topics: suadi Tadawul Profit

