Erdogan says hopes talks with Putin will open ‘different page’ in ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting at the Rus sanatorium in Sochi on Aug. 5, 2022. (Turkish Presidency via AP )
Turkish military vehicles during a joint patrol in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province on the border with Turkey on July 14, 2021. (AFP)
  • ‘Turkey has legitimate concerns for security reasons, which we, of course, take into account’
ISTANBUL/MOSCOW: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin Friday that he hoped to open a “different page” in ties between Ankara and Moscow.
“I believe that (today’s meeting) will open a whole different page in Turkish-Russian relations,” Erdogan said at the start of talks in Russia’s Black Sea city of Sochi

Erdogan said on Friday that meetings between Turkish and Russian delegations had been fruitful and that he would discuss developments in Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia.

Sitting opposite Putin ahead of their talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdogan said in comments broadcast on Turkish television it was important that the Akkuyu nuclear plant being built by a Russian company in southern Turkey was completed on time.

The Kremlin earlier called on Turkey not to “destabilize” Syria with a military offensive ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Turkey has legitimate concerns for security reasons, which we, of course, take into account,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“It is very important not to allow any action that could lead to destabilization of the situation in Syria, or that could jeopardize the territorial and political integrity of Syria,” he added.

Putin and Erdogan are due to hold talks later on Friday in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi. Peskov said that Syria will be on the agenda.

The Turkish president has for several months threatened to launch an operation against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

At a summit in Teheran last month, Putin expressed Russia’s opposition to Erdogan’s planned offensive.

Russia and Turkey are two major international players in Syria, a country torn apart by war since 2011, in which Moscow backed Damascus and Ankara the opposition groups.

During their meeting on Friday, the two leaders will also discuss Ukraine, where Moscow has been conducting what it calls a special military operation since February.

Turkey helped orchestrate a deal to resume Ukrainian grain shipments across the Black Sea following a blockade caused by the military action.

Topics: Turkey Syria Russia

  • Shiite cleric has for months been in a political standoff with a rival Shiite alliance backed by Iran
  • Worshippers converged on a vast square inside the normally secure Green Zone
BAGHDAD: Tens of thousands attended mass prayers Friday in Baghdad’s Green Zone in a new power play by Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr after his adversaries conditionally backed his call for early elections.
Sadr, a longtime political and religious force in the oil-rich but war-scarred country, has for months been in a political standoff with a rival Shiite alliance backed by Iran.
Worshippers converged on a vast square inside the normally secure Green Zone, home to government and diplomatic buildings, including the parliament which his followers began occupying on July 30.
“Yes, yes to reform! Sadr’s followers chanted during the prayers.
“No, no to corruption.”
After the prayers, hundreds returned to parliament’s vicinity, where tents were still erected and food served to protesters pursuing their sit-in among the gardens of the complex.
Sadr’s mass prayer rally follows his demand for early elections — a possibility that the rival bloc says it is conditionally open to, despite the last national polls only taking place about 10 months ago.
Months of post-election negotiations between Sadr’s bloc — the largest in parliament — and other factions failed to produce a new government, prime minister and president.
The political tensions come as Iraq remains beset by rampant corruption, crumbling infrastructure and unemployment.
As a result of past deals, the Sadrists also have representatives at the highest levels of government ministries and have been accused by opponents of being as corrupt as other political forces.
Supporters of Sadr, however, are ready to follow him almost blindly and view him as a champion of the anti-corruption fight.
Speaking from a dais, the imam who led the prayer endorsed Sadr’s call for early elections.
“Iraq is a prisoner of the corrupt,” the imam said, denouncing “the scandalous deterioration of public services, health and education.”
Sheikh Ali Al-Atabi, 38, joined the throng to support Sadr. Calling people to Friday prayers is “part of his repertoire” when he “wants to use the people for something,” Atabi explained.
A similar prayer call and pressure tactic from Sadr in mid-July drew hundreds of thousands of Muslim worshippers to Sadr City, a Baghdad district named after his assassinated father.
Qassem Abu Mustafa, 40, described the latest gathering as “a thorn” jabbing “the enemy to demand legislative elections and reforms.”
The faithful, mostly men but with some women, used umbrellas to protect themselves from Baghdad’s 42 degrees Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) heat.
Some waved Iraqi flags and carried portraits of their leader.
“Whatever Mr. Sadr’s opinion, we are with him,” Abu Mustafa said.
Sadr’s bloc emerged from the October elections as parliament’s biggest, but still far short of a majority.
In June, his 73 lawmakers quit in a bid to break the logjam. That led to a rival Shiite bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, becoming the largest in the legislature.
The Coordination Framework’s nomination of former cabinet minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as prime minister angered the Sadr bloc and triggered the occupation of parliament by his supporters.
With armed groups linked to the various political factions in Iraq, the United Nations has warned that tensions could escalate.
On Wednesday Sadr called for the dissolution of parliament and new polls. The Coordination Framework late Thursday said they were open to that idea, signalling a potential deescalation.
But “a national consensus on the question and providing a safe environment” were prerequisites for such polls, it said.
The Framework stressed the importance of “not disrupting the functioning” of constitutional institutions — a clear reference to the occupation of parliament by Sadr’s followers.
The Coordination Framework includes lawmakers from the party of former prime minister Nuri Al-Maliki, a longtime foe of Sadr, and the Hashed Al-Shaabi, a pro-Iran ex-paramilitary network now integrated into the security forces.
Outgoing parliamentary speaker Mohammed Al-Halbussi, a member of the minority Sunni community, on Twitter expressed support for new elections.
He said it is “impossible to ignore the will of the masses.”

Topics: Iraq Moqtada Sadr

  • The attack left five security forces killed including a police lieutenant and injured others
  • It was not immediately clear if there were casualties among the assailants
KHARTOUM: Five Sudanese security forces were killed in an ambush by an “outlawed” armed group in the restive Darfur region, police said in a statement Friday.
“A joint security force comprising the armed forces, police and the Rapid Support Forces came under treacherous attack yesterday evening by an outlawed group in Central Darfur state,” the statement said, without identifying the group.
The attack “left five security forces killed including a police lieutenant,” it said, adding that an unspecified number of others were wounded.
It was not immediately clear if there were casualties among the assailants.
Sudan has been reeling from deepening unrest since a military coup in October last year, led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The move ousted key civilian groups from power and derailed a fragile transition that had been in place following the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar Al-Bashir.
The power grab exacerbated political and economic turmoil in the country, and the security situation has also deteriorated, with a spike in ethnic clashes in Sudan’s far-flung regions.
Last month, Burhan pledged to step aside and make way for civilian groups to form a new government, but the main civilian bloc dismissed the move as a “ruse.”
Sudan’s westernmost Darfur region has seen deadly violence since the coup.
In June, more than 125 people were killed in clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups in West Darfur state, according to the United Nations.
Civil conflict erupted in Darfur in 2003, pitting ethnic minority rebels who complained of discrimination against Bashir’s Arab-dominated government.
Khartoum then unleashed the Janjaweed, mainly recruited from Arab pastoralist tribes, who were blamed for atrocities including murder, rape, looting and burning villages.
The scorched-earth campaign left 300,000 people dead and displaced 2.5 million, according to the United Nations.
Many Janjaweed have since been integrated into the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, now de facto deputy leader of Sudan, according to rights groups.
In 2020, Sudan signed a peace deal with key rebel groups including from Darfur.
The main conflict has subsided over the years, but the region remains awash with weapons and deadly clashes often erupt over access to pasture or water.
On Monday, Daglo said the October coup had failed to bring about change in Sudan.
“The whole thing failed and now we (Sudan) have become worse,” he said.

Topics: #sudan Darfur

  • The last time daily COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on June 8, with 867 confirmed infections
DUBAI: Daily COVID-19 cases in the UAE fell below 1,000 for the first time in almost two months, with health officials on Friday reporting 998 infections.

The last time daily COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on June 8, with 867 confirmed infections.

While numbers have increased recently, peaking on July 3 at 1,812 diagnosed cases, reported daily infections have since declined, although on a slow trajectory.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention meanwhile also reported two deaths overnight from COVID-19 complications.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 996,775, with 2,337 deaths.

Health officials have been aggressively promoting COVID-19 testing to facilitate early detection so that immediate isolation and treatment could be carried out for patients.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are usually required to isolate 10 days from the date of taking their PCR tests. Their isolation period ends after completing the required 10 days and their symptoms have subsided for three consecutive daysat least.

The UAE has actively promoted COVID-19 vaccination among residents, with 24,922,054 doses administered so far, or 251.98 doses per 100 residents.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

  • Husband of deceased in critical but stable condition in hospital
  • Witnesses say boat crashed into stationary water taxi as captain fixed his hair
LONDON: A boat crash in Turkey has killed a British woman and injured five, including her husband.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the speedboat the British couple were riding in crashed into a water taxi near the southern resort of Marmaris.

Witnesses said the collision occurred because the captain of the speedboat was distracted “while fixing his hair,” the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

CCTV footage captured the moment the boat crashed into the larger water taxi, which was stationary at the time, in front of the five-star Elegance Hotel.

The taxi was due to travel to the town of Turunc 5 miles down the coast. Photos taken of the speedboat on the shore showed extensive damage caused by the impact.

Turkish media outlet Super Haber suggested that the speedboat captain, who is being investigated for manslaughter, was not registered with the coast guard and did not have a valid license to operate the vehicle.

The husband of the victim was reported to have been left in a critical condition, but is said to be in a stable condition in a local hospital.

Topics: #turkey United Kingdom (UK) Marmaris

  • Rebecca Dykes was raped, strangled by Tariq Houshieh, who is appealing his death sentence
  • Inquest told that security culture at embassy was strong but employees frequently flouted taxi advice
LONDON: An inquest into the death of a British Embassy worker in Beirut in 2017 has heard that she was raped and murdered by an Uber driver after a night out with friends, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Rebecca Dykes, 30, had been in Lebanon helping Syrian refugees when she was attacked before heading home for Christmas.

She was strangled to death by Uber driver Tariq Houshieh, who left her body by the side of a road.

It was discovered on Dec. 16, and Houshieh was tracked down by police using CCTV footage.

He was sentenced to death in 2019 by the Criminal Court of Mount Lebanon for his “premeditated and deliberate” crimes, but is appealing his sentence. Lebanon has not carried out an execution since 2004, according to Human Rights Watch.

Houshieh had a criminal record for alleged harassment and theft before the attack, according to Agence France-Presse.

Uber said at the time of Dykes’ death that it was “horrified by this senseless act of violence,” while the Lebanese government advised people to avoid using the ride-hailing app.

The inquest into her death opened in London this week, and heard that embassy staff had been told to use just three pre-approved taxi firms for security reasons, but that many frequently ignored the advice on account of brand familiarity with Uber, and waiting times with other companies.

Andrew Harrison, coroner at the Inner South London Coroner’s Court in the borough of Southwark, was told by embassy security officer Alyson King: “It came to light afterwards, many staff were using other taxi companies when they found them convenient.”

She said all embassy staff were given safety and security briefings on arrival in Beirut, including specific women-only meetings.

When asked by Harrison, she added that she felt the level of security briefings provided to staff were adequate for the situation they found themselves in.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s head of security, Bharat Joshi, said many staff at the embassy chose not to follow the taxi guidelines, but in general, the embassy was found to have had a “very, very strong” security culture in the aftermath of Dykes’ murder. There had “never been a serious incident” before involving Uber in Lebanon, Joshi added.

Members of Dykes’ family also addressed the inquiry, where she was described as having “improved the lives of countless refugees and vulnerable host communities.”

Her mother Jane Houng said via video link that she hoped “no parent has to go through what we have.”

She added: “One thing that pained me very much was that now embassy staff wear personal alarms. I think if Rebecca had been wearing a personal alarm at that point in time, it probably would have saved her life.

“When I went to Lebanon shortly after her death and sat around the table with Rebecca’s friends and colleagues, they all said they used Uber. It was commonplace for personal travel that people used Uber taxis.”

The coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Topics: #Lebanon British embassy United Kingdom (UK) Rebecca Dykes

