Erdogan says hopes talks with Putin will open ‘different page’ in ties

ISTANBUL/MOSCOW: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin Friday that he hoped to open a “different page” in ties between Ankara and Moscow.

“I believe that (today’s meeting) will open a whole different page in Turkish-Russian relations,” Erdogan said at the start of talks in Russia’s Black Sea city of Sochi

Erdogan said on Friday that meetings between Turkish and Russian delegations had been fruitful and that he would discuss developments in Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia.

Sitting opposite Putin ahead of their talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdogan said in comments broadcast on Turkish television it was important that the Akkuyu nuclear plant being built by a Russian company in southern Turkey was completed on time.

The Kremlin earlier called on Turkey not to “destabilize” Syria with a military offensive ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Turkey has legitimate concerns for security reasons, which we, of course, take into account,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“It is very important not to allow any action that could lead to destabilization of the situation in Syria, or that could jeopardize the territorial and political integrity of Syria,” he added.

Putin and Erdogan are due to hold talks later on Friday in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi. Peskov said that Syria will be on the agenda.

The Turkish president has for several months threatened to launch an operation against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

At a summit in Teheran last month, Putin expressed Russia’s opposition to Erdogan’s planned offensive.

Russia and Turkey are two major international players in Syria, a country torn apart by war since 2011, in which Moscow backed Damascus and Ankara the opposition groups.

During their meeting on Friday, the two leaders will also discuss Ukraine, where Moscow has been conducting what it calls a special military operation since February.

Turkey helped orchestrate a deal to resume Ukrainian grain shipments across the Black Sea following a blockade caused by the military action.