You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese researcher’s legacy of studying the stars

Lebanese researcher’s legacy of studying the stars

Lebanese researcher’s legacy of studying the stars
Short Url

https://arab.news/gyd6y

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese researcher’s legacy of studying the stars

Lebanese researcher’s legacy of studying the stars
  • The Lebanese researcher is pleased to see the increased interest in astronomy, particularly in the Gulf region
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese researcher George Helou has led advances in infrared astronomy — starting in the 1980s with NASA’s IRAS probe, the first space telescope to use infrared light to study parts of the universe too distant or too faint to be visible.

For 40 years, George and his team at the California Institute of Technology’s Astroscience Laboratory have made breakthrough discoveries including identifying seven Earth-like, and in some cases potentially life-sustaining, planets.

“At least three or four of them are just the right distance from their star to be illuminated, to be as hot, or warm if you’d like, as Earth. And that’s what makes them very interesting. And they’re also not too far away, which means that we are really excited about Webb being able to study them,” Helou said.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope recently produced the most detailed images of the universe in history.

One of these is the Cartwheel, a galaxy shaped like a wagon wheel about 500 million light years away, which was caused by what the US space agency said was an intense collision between a large spiral galaxy and a smaller galaxy.

“What the image tells us is that we are able to detect extremely faint galaxies very early in the universe. The goal is that we will go out and look at the right locations in the sky to find the earliest galaxies that are forming and measure the population of galaxies very early in the universe to understand how they evolved into today’s universe,” Helou said.

The Lebanese researcher is pleased to see the increased interest in astronomy, particularly in the Gulf region.

“I will cite the UAE mission to Mars and the Saudi Arabian space agency, among others. So there’s definitely a trend for space exploration to become an international collaboration, and I see a lot of potential for Arab youth to participate.”

Topics: NASA

Related

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views photos
World
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep
World
Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

Hindu nationalists push boycott of Bollywood ‘Forrest Gump’ remake

Hindu nationalists push boycott of Bollywood ‘Forrest Gump’ remake
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

Hindu nationalists push boycott of Bollywood ‘Forrest Gump’ remake

Hindu nationalists push boycott of Bollywood ‘Forrest Gump’ remake
  • Example of how Bollywood actors, particularly minority Muslims like Aamir Khan, are feeling increased pressure under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

NEW DELHI: According to Forrest Gump, life is like a box of chocolates because “you never know what you’re going to get.” Now, an Indian remake of the movie has been hit by boycott calls over years-old comments by its Muslim star Aamir Khan.
It is the latest example of how Bollywood actors, particularly minority Muslims like Khan, are feeling increased pressure under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Modi.
“Laal Singh Chaddha,” an Indian spin on the 1994 Hollywood hit with Tom Hanks, is expected to be one of India’s biggest films of 2022.
This is due in large part to its main star, 57-year-old Khan, one of the Indian industry’s most bankable actors with past blockbusters like “3 Idiots” (2009) and “Dangal” (2016).
But ahead of the August 11 release, the Internet is awash with clips from a 2015 interview when Khan expressed a growing “sense of fear” and that he and his then-wife discussed leaving India.
“She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day,” he said.
More than 200,000 tweets, many from supporters of Modi’s BJP party, have been shared since last month calling for people to spurn the movie with the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha.
“Aamir Khan married two Hindu Women, yet named his kids Junaid, Azad & Ira. (Hindu co-star) Kareena (Kapoor) married a Muslim & promptly named her kids Taimur & Jehangir,” said one tweet, referring to the children’s typical Muslim names.
“That’s enough reasons to boycott Lal Singh Chaddha, basically a production from Bollywood’s Love Jihad club. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha,” it added, using a derogatory term coined by Hindu nationalists who accuse Muslim men of marrying Hindu women and forcing them to convert.
Nicknamed “Mr Perfectionist,” Khan has been credited with pushing films beyond Bollywood’s traditional fare of song and dance into social and cultural issues.
He also hosted a TV chat show — “Satyamev Jayate” — that discussed touchy themes like rape, domestic violence and corruption.
The furor over his new film — which adapts Hanks’ famous line to say that “life is like a golgappa,” an Indian snack — is such that this week Khan stressed his patriotism, a key tenet of the Modi government.
“I feel sad that some of the people... believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India,” he told local media.
“That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”
Films have long sparked controversy — as well as violence — in the movie-mad country of 1.4 billion people.
But the heat being felt by Khan, one of a clutch of Muslim megastars in the industry along with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, mirrors growing intolerance, marginalization and vilification of the minority, commentators say.
“There is no doubt that Aamir is being targeted by those spreading hatred toward Muslims,” one commentator, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of becoming a target himself, said.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) owes its origins to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a militaristic group espousing “Hindutva,” or making India an exclusively Hindu state.
Lynchings of Muslims by Hindu mobs over so-called cow protection — a sacred animal for many Hindus — and other hate crimes have sown fear in the 200- million-strong Muslim population.
Social media is full of misinformation claiming that Muslims will soon outnumber Hindus — due to inter-religious marriages — or that the minority is a treasonous fifth column backed by Pakistan.
Critics say that the world’s most prolific film industry and its stars have been gradually changing their output to fit the government narrative since Modi came to power in 2014.
In 2019, the hagiographic “PM Narendra Modi” was too much even for the Election Commission, which delayed its release until after a vote that year.
There has been a recent string of military-themed movies that have been nationalistic, all-guns-blazing stories of heroics by soldiers and police — usually Hindus — against enemies outside and within India.
This year’s “The Kashmir Files,” about the fleeing of Hindus from Muslim-majority Kashmir in 1989-90, saw incidents of people in cinemas calling for revenge killings of Muslims.
Film critic and author Anna MM Vetticad said the methods to “subordinate India’s Muslims and Christians to the majority community... include demonizing these minorities, and constantly demanding proof of their patriotism.”
But little is expected to change.
“India’s tragedy is that a majority in Bollywood... are apathetic, opportunistic or afraid,” Vetticad said.

Topics: India Bollywood Aamir Khan

Related

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan under fire over Turkey visit
World
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan under fire over Turkey visit
Aamir Khan to star in Bollywood ‘Forrest Gump’ remake
Art & Culture
Aamir Khan to star in Bollywood ‘Forrest Gump’ remake

What We Are Playing Today: Stray

What We Are Playing Today: Stray
Updated 05 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi

What We Are Playing Today: Stray

What We Are Playing Today: Stray
Updated 05 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: For many people, what goes on inside a cat’s mind is an intriguing mystery, but this video game allows you to become a cat so you can meow, purr and scratch.

It’s not a silly exercise; it’s dark and full of clues that you need to solve.

The adventure video game Stray was created in 2022 by BlueTwelve Studio and released by Annapurna Interactive.

The plot centers on a stray cat who accidentally enters a walled city full of robots, machines, and viruses. With the aid of a drone companion named B-12, the cat attempts to escape and return to the surface.

The game can be played on PS4 and PS5, as well as Microsoft Windows software.

It has amazing graphics with many details for surfaces and a rotating view. You can move the camera angles around and explore the environment.

The story is simple to understand, and some of the locations are so beautifully constructed that you will actually stop and admire them.

However, there are several shortcomings: It is quite short, sometimes the screen is too dark to see all the details, and they should consider having a second player to allow for teamwork.

Whether exploring one of its more open town areas where you can gather items, interact with amiable robots, and perform tasks for them, or run through fairly linear levels full of amusing platforming challenges and a little light puzzle solving, the game is very amusing and great to play with friends and family who will help you find clues and gather information.

Stray is a delightful adventure in a dark but endearingly hopeful cyberpunk world.

You will experience and appreciate a new world inside the game, and you will gain a general understanding of a cat’s viewpoint.

Topics: What We Are Playing Today

Related

What We Are Doing Today: Right Bite
Food & Health
What We Are Doing Today: Right Bite
What We Are Doing Today: Getting fit with El Coach
Lifestyle
What We Are Doing Today: Getting fit with El Coach

Beluga whale spotted in France’s Seine river

Beluga whale spotted in France’s Seine river
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

Beluga whale spotted in France’s Seine river

Beluga whale spotted in France’s Seine river
  • The whale was first spotted Tuesday in the waterway that flows through the French capital to the English Channel
  • It is currently near Vernon, about halfway between Paris and the port city of Le Havre
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

RENNES, France: A beluga whale, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, has swum into France’s Seine river and reached a lock some 70 kilometers (44 miles) from Paris, officials said Thursday.
The whale was first spotted Tuesday in the waterway that flows through the French capital to the English Channel, and follows the rare appearance of a killer whale in the Seine just over two months ago.
It is currently near Vernon, about halfway between Paris and the port city of Le Havre, with authorities in Normandy’s Eure department urging people to keep their distance to avoid distressing the animal.
“In order to carry out the necessary observations... an operation to keep it in place at the lock will be carried out this afternoon,” the regional authorities said.
They did not specify the size, but an adult beluga can reach up to four meters (13 feet) in length.
While they migrate away from the Arctic in the autumn to feed as ice forms, they rarely venture so far south.
“Studies of its health are underway to determine the best measures to take to ensure its chances of survival,” the Eure authorities said late Wednesday.
In late May, a killer whale — also known as an orca, but technically part of the dolphin family — was found dead in the Seine between Le Havre and Rouen.
The animal found itself stranded in the river and was unable to make its way back to the ocean despite attempts by officials to guide it.
The Eure authorities said lone belugas do sometimes swim further south than usual, and are able to temporarily survive in fresh water.

Topics: France Seine River beluga whale

Related

An Arctic “miracle“: Icebreaker salvages lost recordings of Beluga whales
Offbeat
An Arctic “miracle“: Icebreaker salvages lost recordings of Beluga whales
Beluga whale with Russian harness raises alarm in Norway
Offbeat
Beluga whale with Russian harness raises alarm in Norway

Tuneless Bangladeshi social media star grilled by police

Tuneless Bangladeshi social media star grilled by police
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

Tuneless Bangladeshi social media star grilled by police

Tuneless Bangladeshi social media star grilled by police
  • ‘Hero’ Alom has amassed millions of Facebook and YouTube followers
  • One of his numbers, ‘Arabian Song’, has garnered 17 million views
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

DHAKA: An out-of-tune Bangladeshi singer with a huge Internet following was hauled in by police at dawn and told to cease his painful renditions of classical songs, sparking a furor on social media.
“Hero” Alom, as he styles himself, has amassed nearly two million Facebook followers and almost 1.5 million on YouTube with his unique crooning style and arresting, raunchy videos.
One of his numbers, “Arabian Song,” in which he appears in traditional Arab clothing on a sand dune with camels superimposed in the background, has garnered 17 million views.
But he has also drawn critics’ scorn, particularly for versions of classic songs of two beloved national treasures — Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and Bangladesh’s national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.
On Wednesday Alom said that he was “mentally tortured” last week by police who told him to stop performing classical songs, that he was too ugly to be a singer, and to sign an “apology” bond.
“The police picked me up at 6 a.m. and kept me there for eight hours. They asked me why I sing Rabindra and Nazrul songs,” he said.
Dhaka’s chief detective Harun ur Rashid told reporters that Alom had apologized for singing the cherished songs and for wearing police uniforms without permission in his videos.
“We received many complaints against him,” Harun said.
“(He) totally changed the (traditional) style (of singing)... He assured us that he won’t repeat this,” Harun added.
Farook Hossain, deputy police commissioner of Dhaka, rejected claims by Alom, 37, that he had also been pressed to change his name.
“He is making these comments just to go viral in social media,” he said.
Following his ordeal, Alam released a new video depicting himself behind bars in a prison outfit, warbling mournfully that he is about to be hanged.
Alom’s treatment triggered outrage on social media, with commentators and activists calling it an attack on individual rights — even if his singing grates.
“I am not a fan of your songs or your acting. But if there is an attempt to muzzle your voice, I stand up against it,” journalist Aditya Arafat posted.
“Don’t be broken. You are a hero. No matter what others say, you are a real hero,” Sanjida Khatun Rakhi wrote on Alom’s Facebook page.
Alom says he has acted in several films and also participated in Bangladesh’s parliamentary election in 2018 as an independent candidate — garnering 638 votes.
He said at his Dhaka studio that he started using the moniker “Hero” after becoming popular in his home district of Bogra, 150 kilometers north of Dhaka.
“I felt like I am a hero. So I took the name Hero Alom. I won’t drop this name no matter what,” he said.
“At present, it seems you can’t even sing with freedom in Bangladesh.”

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

YouTube star Logan Paul signs with WWE
Sport
YouTube star Logan Paul signs with WWE
Saudi YouTube star Naz sheds light on his daily grind
Lifestyle
Saudi YouTube star Naz sheds light on his daily grind

South Korean garlic video ad roasted over purported obscenity

South Korean garlic video ad roasted over purported obscenity
Updated 03 August 2022
AP

South Korean garlic video ad roasted over purported obscenity

South Korean garlic video ad roasted over purported obscenity
  • The spicy ad, which reportedly generated about 190,000 views on Hongseong’s YouTube channel, had been largely kept underground
  • Video began to take root in the larger public when it was aired on electronic billboards
Updated 03 August 2022
AP

SEOUL: A rural South Korean town is getting roasted over its video ad on garlic that some farmers say stinks of obscenity and has even sexually objectified the agricultural product.
The controversy surrounds a 30-second video which had been on a YouTube channel for Hongseong County, a small central and western South Korean town of about 100,000 people known for its local “Hongsan” garlic, for about two years.
The video shows a woman touching the thigh of a man named “Hongsan” with a full garlic head mask and saying words like “very thick” and “hard” to apparently metaphorically advertise the quality of the local garlic. The scene is a parody of a famous scene from a 2004 hit Korean movie titled “Once Upon a Time in High School.”
The spicy ad, which reportedly generated about 190,000 views on Hongseong’s YouTube channel, had been largely kept underground, but began to take root in the larger public when it was aired on electronic billboards at a Seoul express bus terminal and a downtown street in the central city of Daejeon last month ahead of the garlic’s release.
One farmer who saw the video notified some farmers’ groups, while South Korean media also began reporting about it, leaving a bad taste in people’s mouths.
“We can’t repress our astonishment,” said a joint statement issued by the local branches of two major farmers’ organizations — the Korean Peasants League and the Korean Women Peasants Association. “The video offended the people who watched it and dealt a big blow to the image of the agricultural product that farmers have laboriously grown.”
Calling the video “suggestive” and “inappropriate,” the statement said it “sexually objectified” garlic.
The farmers’ groups asked Hongseong to apologize, punish those responsible for the video production and formulate steps on how to prevent similar incidents. Shin Ji Youn, an official at the Korean Women Peasants Association, said the farmers’ groups asked Hongseong to respond to their requests by Aug. 10.
Hongseong officials said Wednesday they’ve withdrawn the video from their YouTube channel and had stopped airing it on the billboards last week. The county hasn’t issued any official statement on the issue, and officials said they are discussing how to respond to the farmers’ requests.
County officials said they formally changed the name of their local garlic to “Hongseong” after their county name in January.

Topics: South Korea

Related

RIP Internet Explorer: South Korean engineer’s browser ‘grave’ goes viral
Offbeat
RIP Internet Explorer: South Korean engineer’s browser ‘grave’ goes viral
South Korean court upholds tattooing ban
Offbeat
South Korean court upholds tattooing ban

Latest updates

Lebanese researcher’s legacy of studying the stars
Lebanese researcher’s legacy of studying the stars
Saudi education, health represents 39% of budget expenditures in H1
Saudi education, health represents 39% of budget expenditures in H1
Shiite protest group breaks into Azerbaijani Embassy in London
Shiite protest group breaks into Azerbaijani Embassy in London
UAE: COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time in nearly 2 months
UAE: COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time in nearly 2 months
Turkish speedboat crash kills British woman, injures 5
Turkish speedboat crash kills British woman, injures 5

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.