Five security forces killed in attack in Sudan’s Darfur: police

UAE: COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time in nearly 2 months

DUBAI: Daily COVID-19 cases in the UAE fell below 1,000 for the first time in almost two months, with health officials on Friday reporting 998 infections.

The last time daily COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on June 8, with 867 confirmed infections.

While numbers have increased recently, peaking on July 3 at 1,812 diagnosed cases, reported daily infections have since declined, although on a slow trajectory.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention meanwhile also reported two deaths overnight from COVID-19 complications.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 996,775, with 2,337 deaths.

Health officials have been aggressively promoting COVID-19 testing to facilitate early detection so that immediate isolation and treatment could be carried out for patients.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are usually required to isolate 10 days from the date of taking their PCR tests. Their isolation period ends after completing the required 10 days and their symptoms have subsided for three consecutive daysat least.

The UAE has actively promoted COVID-19 vaccination among residents, with 24,922,054 doses administered so far, or 251.98 doses per 100 residents.