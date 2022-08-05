Klinsmann: Bundesliga playoff idea ‘thrilling’ amid Bayern dominance

You are here

Former Bayern Munich striker Juergen Klinsmann pointed out that playoffs were already used in European leagues, including to determine relegation and promotion in the Bundesliga and promotion in the English Football League. (Shutterstock)
  • Klinsmann said a playoff system would be an exciting way to challenge the monotony of seeing Bayern lift the Bundesliga trophy every year
  • He pointed out that playoffs were already used in European leagues
DORTMUND, Germany: Former Bayern Munich striker Juergen Klinsmann says his two decades living in the US have convinced him that playoffs could play a central role in determining the Bundesliga winners.
Klinsmann said on Thursday he felt a playoff system would be an exciting way to challenge the monotony of seeing Bayern lift the Bundesliga trophy every year.
“I totally understand the discussion of it, because you want somebody else here and there to win the Bundesliga title, besides Bayern Munich.
“I find it fascinating. I find it a real thriller to go into a playoff format at the end of a season.”
All major US sports, including Major League Soccer, use some form of playoff system to determine their champions.
Klinsmann, who has lived in the US since 1998, pointed out that playoffs were already used in European leagues, including to determine relegation and promotion in the Bundesliga and promotion in the English Football League.
In England, “they play the playoffs at Wembley Stadium and it’s like an FA Cup final, because it’s so dramatic and it means a lot to the teams,” he said.
“I would be very open to a playoff idea, to be honest, I like it because I’m used to it here in the United States.
“If it’s doable, for the Bundesliga to take that idea to another level, that’s not up to me.”
Klinsmann, who had a brief stint at Bayern coach, tipped the club to win an 11th-straight title. He predicted Borussia Dortmund would again be their closest challengers, particularly with new recruit Nico Schlotterbeck, who Klinsmann said was “the discovery of the year.”
“I think Borussia Dortmund did fantastic in the transfer window, especially (bringing in) Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Suele in the backline.”

BARCELONA: Polish striker Robert Lewandowski said he was aware of the “huge challenge” which awaits him at Barcelona as he was presented at the Camp Nou on Friday a week before La Liga kicks off.
The 33-year-old, who signed last month from Bayern Munich for around 50 million euros, was unveiled as a Barcelona player alongside club president Joan Laporta.
“I am very proud to be here...it is a huge challenge, not just as a striker but also to push other players to give the best of themselves,” he told a press conference.
“I know that recent times have not been easy for the club...but I know that I can be much better in the future with this team...we have enormous potential,” he added.
Lewandowski joins Barcelona in the midst of a financial crisis yet although the club have racked up debts of almost one billion euros.
He was presented on the pitch wearing the 9 on his back which belonged to Dutchman Memphis Depay last season.
“It’s a historic day...this operation was not easy,” said Laporta.
Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014, scoring 344 goals in 375 competitive matches and broke the Bundesliga’s single-season scoring record.
But he left the German champions under a cloud after a dispute over a new contract as well as clashing with coach Julian Nagelsmann over tactical choices.

  • PSG announced that Mbappe had been left out of the squad that would travel to Clermont
  • He already missed PSG's 4-0 win over Nantes in the French season-opening Champions Trophy
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s first Ligue 1 outing of the new season this weekend against Clermont with an adductor injury, his club said on Friday.
PSG announced that Mbappe had been left out of the squad that would travel to Clermont for Saturday’s game “due to pain in his adductor muscles” and will instead remain behind for treatment.
“A further update will be provided in 72 hours time.”
Mbappe already missed PSG’s 4-0 win over Nantes in the French season-opening Champions Trophy in Tel-Aviv, Israel last weekend due to a suspension carried over from the last campaign.
PSG begin their defense of the Ligue 1 title with a new coach, Christophe Galtier having taken over from the sacked Mauricio Pochettino.
Lionel Messi and Neymar, who both scored against Nantes, are in the squad along with new signings Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike and Nordi Mukiele.

  • Guardiola said there has been no bid from his former club for the Portuguese midfielder, but would not keep Silva in Manchester against his will
  • Silva has been a vital player in City winning four Premier League titles in the past five seasons
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva’s way should he wish to join Barcelona before the end of the transfer window.
Guardiola said there has been no bid from his former club for the Portuguese midfielder, but would not keep Silva in Manchester against his will.
Despite debts of 1.3 billion euros ($1.3 billion) Barcelona have embarked on a spending spree this summer and will reportedly turn their attentions to Silva should Frenkie de Jong depart the Camp Nou.
City have already let Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko join Arsenal and sold Raheem Sterling to Chelsea this summer as all three sought more regular game time.
By contrast, Silva has been a vital player in City winning four Premier League titles in the past five seasons and would be difficult to replace in the final weeks of the transfer window.
“I was comfortable working with Oleks, Raheem, Gabriel, incredible characters that helped us achieve what we achieved,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference ahead of the start of City’s Premier League defense at West Ham on Sunday.
“Sometimes for the club, sometimes for the players, sometimes for the agent, sometimes you have to divide our path.
“Especially the desire of the player is the most important thing. Of course I would love Bernardo to continue here, he is a special player for us. But I don’t know what is going to happen.
“What happens will happen and if he stays it is perfect and in the end if he has to leave it is because football is like this, the player has a desire. I will not be a person to stop a desire for the people.”
Despite the departures from the Etihad over the close season, the City squad looks stronger than ever thanks to the arrival of Erling Haaland to fill the need for a natural striker.
The Norwegian superstar had a debut to forget last weekend, missing a glorious chance toward the end of a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield.
But Guardiola dismissed any suggestion that Haaland will struggle to adapt to City’s possession-based style.
“He adapts to the way we play and we will adapt to him,” he added. It will need time but at the same time I have no doubts it is going to happen.”
For the second time in four years, City pipped Liverpool to the title by a single point last season.
Another tight tussle between those two is expected at the top of the table.
But Tottenham and Arsenal have invested heavily to try and close the gap, while Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to be active in the final weeks of the window.
“Every year I have the feeling that this season is harder,” said Guardiola.
“Everyone is getting better, every club, every owner invests. Many teams do it and do it well, the quality is there and the managers are exceptional.
“That’s why it is exciting and that’s why the Premier League is the best.”

  • Top five ranking Arab nations are Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Bahrain
The latest FIFA women’s ranking has been released with the US Women’s National Team still leading ahead of several of Europe’s powers.

July 2022 was a busy month for women’s football, with five major tournaments taking place across the globe. In addition to the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, continental championships were held in Africa, South America, North America and Oceania, all serving as qualifying events for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Since June 17, 2022, when the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking was last published, no fewer than 221 matches have been played, generating considerable movement in the standings.

And while the US, recent winners of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, remain the team to catch, the Stars and Stripes have a new pursuer in Germany (No. 2, up three). The EURO 2022 runners-up move ahead of Sweden (No. 3, down one), whose own European title ambitions came to an end in the semifinals.

Freshly crowned continental champions, England moved up four places to No. 4, ahead of France in fifth (down two). Drops for the Netherlands to sixth, Canada to seventh and Spain to eighth are the other significant changes in this edition’s top 10.

The top five ranking Arab nations are Jordan at 66, Morocco at 76, Tunisia at 78, Algeria at 79 and Bahrain at 86.

Like the Lionesses, South Africa also moved up four places, to No. 54, on the back of their title triumph at the 2022 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Semifinalists at that tournament, Zambia (No. 80) are this edition’s most-improved side after surging 23 places. Nigeria (No. 46, down seven), who surprisingly went down 1-0 to the She-polopolo in the match for third place, registered the biggest decline in terms of points (minus 69.33).

Another notable improver in this edition are Jamaica, who achieved their highest-ever placing of 42nd, following their third place at the Concacaf Championship. Also enjoying all-time highs are Iceland at No. 14, the Republic of Ireland at No. 26, Portugal at No. 27 and Zambia.

Four new teams have joined the ranking since June 2022: Cambodia (No. 120), Turkmenistan (No. 137), Timor-Leste (No. 152) and Guinea-Bissau (No. 169), giving the August 2022 edition a record-breaking 185 FIFA member associations.

The next edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on Oct. 13, 2022, ahead of the draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Auckland.

  • The Kingdom is looking to host the ninth tournament, which launched in 1986
The Olympic Council of Asia on Thursday welcomed the official request submitted by the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee to host the ninth Asian Winter Games in Trojena, NEOM in 2029, Arabic language daily Arriyadiyah reported.

The Kuwait-based council said in a press statement: “The general assembly scheduled to be hosted in Cambodia on October 4 will make the decision on the (Saudi) Kingdom’s bid to host the tournament, which launched its first edition in Japan in 1986, and is considered the largest sports winter event in the Asian continent.”

The council praised the efforts to promote winter sports in countries that do not have a traditional snow season, particularly in a city that is characterized by distinctive and innovative architecture: “It will provide a unique experience in West Asia and Middle East region for winter sports.”

It also highlighted that the city in northwest Saudi Arabia, which is being developed as a winter sports destination within the framework of the country’s’s Vision 2030 program, is a place where natural landscapes coexist with tourist sites.

After submitting the official bid on Wednesday, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “The bid to host the AWG affirms the geographical, environmental diversity and natural wealth that the Kingdom enjoys and is willing to share with our wider Asian Olympic family. We are very excited to welcome all Winter Sports enthusiasts in 2029, aiming to celebrate an incomparable experience in Trojena.”

