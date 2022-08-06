GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years

You are here

Mark D'Amico of New Jersey sentenced to only five years in prison misusing the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to scam thousands of do-gooders. (The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
  • Mark D’Amico and his girlfriend spent large chunks of the donors' money on a recreational vehicle, a BMW and trips to casinos
  • Some 14,000 kind-hearted people donated more than $400,000 in just a month
A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday.
Mark D’Amico had pleaded guilty in December 2019 and admitted concocting the feel-good tale in late 2017 about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving his last $20 to help D’Amico’s girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, when her car ran out of gas on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.
Prosecutors said at the time that the three had met previously and cooked up the scheme to make money. They conducted newspaper and television interviews and solicited donations, ostensibly to help Bobbitt, through a GoFundMe campaign they named “Paying It Forward.”
The campaign raised more than $400,000 from about 14,000 donors in about a month and at the time was the largest fraud perpetrated through the crowdfunding platform, according to the prosecutor’s office in Burlington County, New Jersey.
Authorities began investigating after Bobbitt sued the couple, accusing them of not giving him the money. They eventually determined that all of the money was spent by March 2018, with large chunks spent by McClure and D’Amico on a recreational vehicle, a BMW and trips to casinos in Las Vegas and New Jersey.
“People genuinely wanted to believe it was true,” Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said in a statement Friday. “But it was all a lie, and it was illegal. Our office is pleased to bring justice for the more than 14,000 kind-hearted people who thought they were helping someone who was living in a desperate situation.”
D’Amico and McClure have been ordered to fully reimburse GoFundMe.
D’Amico had also pleaded guilty to separate federal charges and is currently in federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. His state sentence will run concurrently, and when he finishes his 27-month federal sentence he will serve the remainder of his state time, according to the prosecutor’s office.
McClure and Bobbitt also pleaded guilty to state and federal charges. Bobbitt is in a state drug court program as part of his plea agreement and is awaiting federal sentencing. McClure was sentenced to one year on federal charges and is awaiting sentencing on state charges, where she is expected to receive additional time.

 

Chad leader in Qatar amid late haggling over peace deal

Chad leader in Qatar amid late haggling over peace deal
Updated 57 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Chad leader in Qatar amid late haggling over peace deal

Chad leader in Qatar amid late haggling over peace deal
Updated 57 min 52 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Chad’s military leader arrived in Qatar on Friday as his negotiators sought last-minute changes to a landmark deal with opposition rebels that could delay signing the accord, diplomats said.
Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who seized power in the Central African nation after his father was killed battling rebels last year, is in Qatar to formally agree an accord to launch a national peace dialogue in Ndjamena on August 20.
The dialogue would aim to hold the country’s most important elections since its independence in 1960.
And the process is being closely watched as Chad is seen as key to international efforts to counter jihadist insurgents in several Central and West African countries.
Qatar, which has hosted nearly six months of mediation, had hoped the accord would be signed on Monday. But diplomats said late obstacles had created doubts.
“There are some recent barriers to overcome before the signing of the peace agreement,” said a diplomatic source monitoring the talks.
“There is a branch within the Chadian government that does not fully support the direction of the negotiations and is trying to obstruct the signing of the peace agreement in its current form,” said a second diplomatic source.
“The Chadian government delegation, headed by the foreign minister, made a last-minute demand to amend the wording of the agreement after it had been accepted by all parties. This may cause delays to the signing of the agreement.”

Deby is scheduled to hold talks with Qatari officials on Saturday amid efforts to keep the signing on track.
With Qatar having to mediate between dozens of disparate opposition groups and the military government, the start of the national dialogue has been delayed several times since February amid frayed negotiations.
The main armed opposition Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) has still not announced whether it will sign the accord.
FACT fighters were among rebels battling the country’s long-time president Idriss Deby Itno when he was killed in April last yar.
His son seized power but promised to hold elections within 18 months. The military government has given itself the power to extend the transition but it faces pressure from France, the European Union and African Union to stick to the October deadline for elections.
“Even without FACT, there is a majority in favor of starting the talks in N’Djamena on August 20,” said a negotiator for one group.
Under the provisional accord, the military council and rebel groups are to agree a cease-fire while authorities will guarantee security for rebel leaders who attend the national dialogue.
The government said Thursday that more than 1,300 representatives of rebel groups, civil society, trade unions and government officials will attend the talks in the Chadian capital.
 

Future EU membership flagged as US looks to build partnerships ‘in important and dynamic region’

Future EU membership flagged as US looks to build partnerships ‘in important and dynamic region’
Updated 05 August 2022
ALI YOUNES

Future EU membership flagged as US looks to build partnerships ‘in important and dynamic region’

Future EU membership flagged as US looks to build partnerships ‘in important and dynamic region’
  • Tensions have flared recently over a Kosovar plan to require people entering with Serbian IDs to replace them with a temporary document during their stay in the country
Updated 05 August 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Recent tensions between Kosovo and Serbia amid a dispute over license plate rules should be resolved through dialogue and the implementation of previous agreements between the two countries, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Gabriel Escobar, said.

Escobar urged both countries to work out their differences through the framework of agreements sponsored by the EU.

His comments follow angry protests by ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo who refused to display temporary license plates on their vehicles when entering Kosovo territory from Serbia.

In a press briefing on Friday attended by Arab News, Escobar said that the US government remains committed to the Western Balkans region.

“The Western Balkans remains a place of tremendous opportunity, a dynamic and important part of the world, and one that we count on and where we are building important partnerships,” he said.

Tensions between the two countries flared on July 31 when Serbian protesters used vehicles to block key border areas between Serbia and Kosovo over plans by the Kosovo government requiring people entering Kosovo with Serbian IDs to replace them with a temporary document during their stay in the country.

The measures also called for Serbian drivers to display temporary Kosovo license plates on their vehicles.

The Kosovar government argues that the plans are similar to those the Serbian government applies to Kosovar drivers and citizens who enter Serbia.

An estimated 50,000 ethnic Serbs who live in northern Kosovo use Serbian identity cards and license plates, and refuse to recognize the Kosovo government.

In 2013, an agreement normalizing ties between Kosovo and Serbia stipulated the establishment of an Association of Serb Municipalities in northern Kosovo, granting ethnic Serbs in the region a semi-autonomous status.

However, the Kosovo government insists that the so-called Brussels agreement should not undermine Kosovo sovereignty or create a Serbian mini-state within the country.

Escobar agreed that the issue of Association of Serb Municipalities should not contradict the Kosovo constitution, but also called for ways to acknowledge Serbian minority rights and cultural heritage.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, and has since joined NATO and hopes to become a EU member.

Escobar said that “from the US perspective, the long-term future for both Serbia and Kosovo is to become members of the EU.”

He added that both countries should work to resolve their differences on the issues of license plates, energy and the Association of Serb Municipalities.

“In that regard, we support the EU efforts to facilitate a dialogue between the two countries. And our position is that all prior agreements should be implemented, including the Association of Serb Municipalities. So we would like to see a discussion on that when the parties meet later this month,” Escobar said.

He added that “the future lies with Europe,” and EU membership for both countries would encourage regional integration and freedom of movement, as well as stability.

Escobar said that three Balkan states are already NATO members, and the Balkans is an important component of US European security strategy, especially in the wake of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Passive resistance as Kashmir marks three years without autonomy

Passive resistance as Kashmir marks three years without autonomy
Updated 05 August 2022

Passive resistance as Kashmir marks three years without autonomy

Passive resistance as Kashmir marks three years without autonomy
  • Government in New Delhi revoked Kashmir’s constitutional autonomy on Aug. 5, 2019
  • BJP leader in Srinagar says lack of protests shows acceptance
Updated 05 August 2022
Sanjay Kumar

SRINAGAR: An outward calm amid limited protests was seen on the streets of Srinagar, the main city of Kashmir, on Friday, as the region marked three years since the Indian government stripped it of its constitutional semi-autonomy.

On Aug. 5, 2019, New Delhi revoked the special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir granted by Article 370 of the constitution, and split the state into two federally-governed territories, promising security and reform.

The article had for seven decades been the basis of India’s complex relationship with Jammu and Kashmir — part of the larger Kashmir region, which has been the subject of international dispute since the 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Both countries claim Kashmir in full, and rule in part.

Article 370 allowed the Muslim-majority region to have its own flag, the freedom to make its own regulations on permanent residency, ownership of property, fundamental rights, and to bar Indians from outside the state from settling there.

I want to warn the people of this nation that the ruling party will completely destroy the Indian constitution the way they have done with the Kashmir’s constitution.

Mehbooba Mufti, Former chief minister

Its abrogation was followed by a total communications blackout, severe restrictions on freedom of movement, and the detention of hundreds of local political leaders — some of whom still remain in prison.

Thousands of additional troops have also been sent to the region, the world’s most militarized zone, where over 500,000 soldiers were stationed before 2019.

For the past few years, Aug. 5 has been marked by protests, strikes, lockdowns and heavy security deployment, but on Friday most business establishments, schools and offices remained open.

A local leader and spokesperson of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Dr. Hina Bhat, told Arab News the lack of major incidents on Friday was a sign that the scrapping of Article 370 has been accepted by the population.

“The very fact that nothing happened on Aug. 5, and people opened their shops, shows that people have accepted the government’s decision to abrogate the special status of Kashmir,” she said. “They want to move ahead in life.”

But in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, the city’s commercial hub, shopkeepers said they were not allowed to close their shops.

“The administration called the traders association president and told him that the shops should remain open on Aug. 5,” Ibrahim Dar, a trader in Lal Chowk, told Arab News.

Though others refused to talk, Bashir Ahmad, president of the Lal Chowk Traders’ Association, said that “people are scared and afraid to say this is true.”

A senior police officer in the area declined to comment when approached by Arab News.
Local leaders, some of whom tried to hold a protest in Srinagar on Friday, said there is no acceptance of the change.  

Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir who heads the People’s Democratic Party, tried to lead a protest march in the morning.  

“On this day they took away the flags of Kashmir. Not only that: On this day the Indian constitution that gave us a flag and a constitution was also destroyed,” she said, as security forces pushed her back to her party’s office.

“I want to warn the people of this nation that the ruling party will completely destroy the Indian constitution the way they have done with the Kashmir’s constitution.”

Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, a senior political leader and the convenor of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration — a political alliance between several regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir campaigning to restore its special status — said the silence and outward calm on Friday should not be taken as acceptance.

“It is forced silence,” he told Arab News.

Altaf Hussain, former BBC journalist and political analyst in Srinagar, said that the calm was only superficial.

“There is a resentment. People have not reconciled to the abrogation of the Article 370, they are still shocked and they are putting up a passive resistance.”

Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought

Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought

Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought
  • The heat worsened Portugal’s drought, with 45% of the mainland in “extreme drought”
  • Many other parts of western Europe also witnessed torrid conditions in the early summer
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

LISBON, Portugal: Portugal recorded its hottest July on record last month, the country’s weather service said Friday.
The heat worsened Portugal’s drought, with 45 percent of the mainland in “extreme drought” — the highest classification — and the rest in “severe” drought, which is the second-highest, by the end of July.
Many other parts of western Europe also witnessed torrid conditions in the early summer, and scientists say climate change will continue to make weather more extreme.
Southern Europe’s climate is changing to resemble that of North Africa, according to experts.
The Portuguese weather service, known by its acronym IPMA, said July was the hottest since national records began in 1931.
The average temperature was 25.14 degrees Celsius (77.25 degrees Fahrenheit), it said. That was almost 3 degrees Celsius higher than the expected July average.
National rainfall measured 3 millimeters (0.12 inches), which was around 22 percent of the normal amount, the IMPA said.

Arab Americans hold ground in Michigan elections

Arab Americans hold ground in Michigan elections
Updated 05 August 2022
RAY HANANIA

Arab Americans hold ground in Michigan elections

Arab Americans hold ground in Michigan elections
Updated 05 August 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Arab Americans held their own in Michigan’s primary elections on Aug. 2, but it was a Jewish American congressman who was ousted there by a massive $12 million funded campaign by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) that targeted several incumbents and candidates.

Jewish Congressman Andy Levin, the son of a former Congressman Sandy Levin and nephew of former Senator Carl Levin, was forced to run in a new district as a result of remapping last year, and lost Tuesday.

Despite his well-known surname, Levin lost to Congresswoman Haley Stevens in part because he was targeted by AIPAC, which was angered by his support of both Israeli and Palestinian interests.

But long-time Michigan political consultant and pollster Dennis Denno told Arab News that AIPAC’s money wasn’t the real factor that caused his loss, but rather it was his decision to challenge Stevens in a year when women candidates are seeing a surge in their popularity.

 

“Haley Stevens was kind of a celebrity with Michigan Democrats. She flipped a Republican congressional seat. And she takes credit with helping with the auto bailout under President Obama. So that was unfortunate for Democrats because you had two congressionals getting merged into one district,” said Denno, explaining the battle in the newly drawn 11th Congressional District during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show.

“A lot of Democrats were frustrated if not bitter with Andy Levin because he could have run in that Carl Marlinga-John James seat (10th District) and could have avoided this really ugly expensive primary because he wanted to run in Oakland County.”

Denno added: “Andy Levin was kind of more, for a lack of a better word, moderate with regards to Middle East policies. The pro-Israel and AIPAC groups beat him up over that. ... I saw a lot of the mail and I saw a lot of the TV ads (attacking Levin). One you had Haley Stevens, she is a woman, so she has got that bounce and I didn’t see how Andy Levin was going to break through.”

But Levin chose not to run in the 10th District where Palestinian American activists Huwaida Arraf announced her candidacy. Arraf was also targeted by AIPAC but Denno said he didn’t believe she could overcome the popularity and name recognition that fueled Carl Marlinga’s election victory there on Tuesday.

Stevens won 60 percent or 70,478 votes in the new 11th District while Levin only took 40 percent or 47,117 votes, according to unofficial election returns from Wednesday morning.

In the 10th District, Marlinga won on his high-profile name recognition, securing 48 percent of the vote in a field of five Democratic candidates, including Arraf, who ran fourth with 13 percent support.

Marlinga served nearly 40 years as Macomb County prosecutor, assistant US attorney and judge on the 16th Judicial Circuit Court and Probate Court. Oakland and Macomb counties have always represented the heart of innovation and hard work in Michigan.

Denno said the new 10th District leans Republican and despite Marlinga’s primary victory, he faces a tough race in November against John James who ran twice as a Republican for the Michigan Senate.

 

“Carl Marlinga was the only one who had name ID. I really like Carl Marlinga. He is a great guy. He has been in politics since forever. There have been some questions in his past. But I just think it was very difficult for anyone to take out Carl Marlinga in that Democratic Primary,” Denno said of Arraf’s challenge.

“That being said, it is going to be very difficult for Carl Marlinga to take out the Republican John James who ran for Senate two times and almost won in both of those elections. I think Carl Marlinga is going to have an uphill battle.”

Denno said he expects Michigan to lean Democratic in the upcoming November General Elections, noting the strong performance of Palestinian Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who was also a major target of the AIPAC campaign to unseat or block Arab candidates. Michigan shows that women candidates in the Democratic Party will have an edge going into the November elections in part because of the high-profile battle over abortion rights.

 

“Some of Donald Trump’s candidates did really well, and some didn’t. I think the other thing is, again, female candidates did really well. Female candidates start off with a one to three point advantage, and I think that has been proven over and over again,” Denno said, saying that Trump will be an albatross on Michigan Republicans rather than an advantage.

“(Rashida Tlaib) did really well in a brand new district for her. She is a national name. I did a little work for her opponent Janice Winfrey who is a nice person. But no offense to Janice, she was kind of a second-tier candidate. There really wasn’t that strong candidate that was needed to challenge Rashida. And Rashida works really hard. She raised a lot of money.”

Tlaib’s previous district was majority Detroit but her new 12th district includes Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and more Arab American voters than before. Tlaib won with 64 percent or 61,401 votes in a field of four candidates. Winfrey ran second with 22 percent or 21,577 votes.

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. EST on WNZK AM 690 radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio, and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington, D.C. including parts of Virginia and Maryland. The show is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 7:00 a.m. in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

