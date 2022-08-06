You are here

Python hunt! 800 compete to remove Florida’s invasive snakes

A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. (AP)
A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. (AP)
Updated 06 August 2022
AP

  • Since 2000, more than 17,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades ecosystem, according to a news release
CALIFORNIA: More than 800 competitors will be trudging through the Florida Everglades for the next eight days, in search of invasive Burmese pythons that will bring in thousands of dollars in prize money.
The python hunt officially began Friday morning and runs through 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, according to officials who gathered in Miami to kick off the annual event.
“This is significant because every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles,” said Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.
Since 2000, more than 17,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades ecosystem, according to a news release. Burmese pythons, which are not native to Florida, prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female python can lay as many as 100 eggs a year.
Cash prizes of up to $2,500 are available in both the professional and novice categories for those who remove the most pythons, officials said. There are additional prizes for the longest python in each category. Each python must be dead, with hunters facing disqualification if they kill them inhumanely or kill a native snake.
So far, the registered hunters represent 32 states and Canada. Registrations are being accepted throughout the competition. It costs $25 to register and participants must also complete an online training course.

Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

  • The pieces emerged on the Aletsch Glacier in the southwestern Wallis canton
  • Wallis police said the wreckage was discovered on Thursday
GENEVA: Wreckage from a plane that crashed in the Swiss Alps in 1968 has been discovered on a glacier more than 54 years on, police said Friday.
The pieces emerged on the Aletsch Glacier in the southwestern Wallis canton, near the Jungfrau and Monch mountain peaks.
Wallis police said the wreckage was discovered on Thursday.
“Investigations have determined that the parts were from the wreckage of a Piper Cherokee, registration HB-OYL, which crashed at this location on June 30, 1968. Recovery work will be undertaken as soon as possible,” police said.
The 24 Heures regional newspaper said that on board were a teacher, a chief medical officer and his son, who were all from Zurich.
They had a fatal accident 500 meters south of the Jungfraujoch saddle between the two peaks. The bodies were recovered at the time, but the wreckage was not.
“At the time of the accident, more than 50 years ago, the technical means to recover aircraft wreckage in difficult terrain were limited,” the police said.
“Due to the melting of the glaciers, particularly in summer, it is therefore possible that other pieces or pieces of wreckage may be released from the ice.
“In case of discovery, these elements must not be handled in order to avoid any risk of injury. They must be marked and immediately reported to the police.”
24 Heures reported that a mountain guide discovered the wreckage during an expedition in the area.
Due to climate change and the glacier melting, the route has changed and now passes where the plane pieces were found.

Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

  • Ash Wallace plans to run the London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York marathons from Sept. 25 to Nov. 6
  • He is raising money for humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, and their campaign to help rebuild homes for refugees
LONDON: A British man set has himself the task of running four international marathons in the space of six weeks to raise money for people fleeing war and conflict, victims of natural disaster, and displaced people and refugees in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the UK.

Ash Wallace plans to run the London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York marathons from Sept. 25 to Nov. 6, having already completed the London 10K on July 10, and will also be taking part in the Great North Run, London Half Marathon, and the Bradford 10K run, starting from Sept. 4, in preparation for his marathons.

“Ash’s determination to complete this mammoth challenge has been driven by his commitment to supporting international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, and their campaign to help rebuild homes for refugees,” the charity said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wallace, a father of two from Yorkshire in England, aims to raise enough money to build several homes for those most in need and to support people in crisis. To date, he has raised over £20,000 ($24,115) for the UK-based Penny Appeal by taking part in various challenges.

“After signing up for the Bradford 10K in 2015 — his hometown — he began to run more and more frequently, challenging himself to run marathons and channelling his efforts into fundraising for this significant cause,” the Penny Appeal said.

It added that “he was just a regular dad who took up running to lose weight but turned his personal health challenge into a drive to help others around the world.”

Wallace, who has continued running every day despite the current extreme heat affecting the UK said: “One of the reasons I lost the weight was to make sure when my kids have kids that I’m still around. I now find, if I don’t run, that I’m disappointed in myself — it has become a bit of an addiction that can make a difference to himself and others.

“I’ve just been running three times a week; it gives me peace and allows me to spend time on my own. It also really helps me clear my mind and think about many things in life, including making the world a better place for others,” he said.

Lebanese researcher’s legacy of studying the stars

Lebanese researcher’s legacy of studying the stars
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

  • The Lebanese researcher is pleased to see the increased interest in astronomy, particularly in the Gulf region
Lebanese researcher George Helou has led advances in infrared astronomy — starting in the 1980s with NASA’s IRAS probe, the first space telescope to use infrared light to study parts of the universe too distant or too faint to be visible.

For 40 years, George and his team at the California Institute of Technology’s Astroscience Laboratory have made breakthrough discoveries including identifying seven Earth-like, and in some cases potentially life-sustaining, planets.

“At least three or four of them are just the right distance from their star to be illuminated, to be as hot, or warm if you’d like, as Earth. And that’s what makes them very interesting. And they’re also not too far away, which means that we are really excited about Webb being able to study them,” Helou said.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope recently produced the most detailed images of the universe in history.

One of these is the Cartwheel, a galaxy shaped like a wagon wheel about 500 million light years away, which was caused by what the US space agency said was an intense collision between a large spiral galaxy and a smaller galaxy.

“What the image tells us is that we are able to detect extremely faint galaxies very early in the universe. The goal is that we will go out and look at the right locations in the sky to find the earliest galaxies that are forming and measure the population of galaxies very early in the universe to understand how they evolved into today’s universe,” Helou said.

The Lebanese researcher is pleased to see the increased interest in astronomy, particularly in the Gulf region.

“I will cite the UAE mission to Mars and the Saudi Arabian space agency, among others. So there’s definitely a trend for space exploration to become an international collaboration, and I see a lot of potential for Arab youth to participate.”

Hindu nationalists push boycott of Bollywood ‘Forrest Gump’ remake

Hindu nationalists push boycott of Bollywood ‘Forrest Gump’ remake
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

  • Example of how Bollywood actors, particularly minority Muslims like Aamir Khan, are feeling increased pressure under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi
NEW DELHI: According to Forrest Gump, life is like a box of chocolates because “you never know what you’re going to get.” Now, an Indian remake of the movie has been hit by boycott calls over years-old comments by its Muslim star Aamir Khan.
It is the latest example of how Bollywood actors, particularly minority Muslims like Khan, are feeling increased pressure under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Modi.
“Laal Singh Chaddha,” an Indian spin on the 1994 Hollywood hit with Tom Hanks, is expected to be one of India’s biggest films of 2022.
This is due in large part to its main star, 57-year-old Khan, one of the Indian industry’s most bankable actors with past blockbusters like “3 Idiots” (2009) and “Dangal” (2016).
But ahead of the August 11 release, the Internet is awash with clips from a 2015 interview when Khan expressed a growing “sense of fear” and that he and his then-wife discussed leaving India.
“She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day,” he said.
More than 200,000 tweets, many from supporters of Modi’s BJP party, have been shared since last month calling for people to spurn the movie with the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha.
“Aamir Khan married two Hindu Women, yet named his kids Junaid, Azad & Ira. (Hindu co-star) Kareena (Kapoor) married a Muslim & promptly named her kids Taimur & Jehangir,” said one tweet, referring to the children’s typical Muslim names.
“That’s enough reasons to boycott Lal Singh Chaddha, basically a production from Bollywood’s Love Jihad club. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha,” it added, using a derogatory term coined by Hindu nationalists who accuse Muslim men of marrying Hindu women and forcing them to convert.
Nicknamed “Mr Perfectionist,” Khan has been credited with pushing films beyond Bollywood’s traditional fare of song and dance into social and cultural issues.
He also hosted a TV chat show — “Satyamev Jayate” — that discussed touchy themes like rape, domestic violence and corruption.
The furor over his new film — which adapts Hanks’ famous line to say that “life is like a golgappa,” an Indian snack — is such that this week Khan stressed his patriotism, a key tenet of the Modi government.
“I feel sad that some of the people... believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India,” he told local media.
“That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”
Films have long sparked controversy — as well as violence — in the movie-mad country of 1.4 billion people.
But the heat being felt by Khan, one of a clutch of Muslim megastars in the industry along with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, mirrors growing intolerance, marginalization and vilification of the minority, commentators say.
“There is no doubt that Aamir is being targeted by those spreading hatred toward Muslims,” one commentator, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of becoming a target himself, said.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) owes its origins to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a militaristic group espousing “Hindutva,” or making India an exclusively Hindu state.
Lynchings of Muslims by Hindu mobs over so-called cow protection — a sacred animal for many Hindus — and other hate crimes have sown fear in the 200- million-strong Muslim population.
Social media is full of misinformation claiming that Muslims will soon outnumber Hindus — due to inter-religious marriages — or that the minority is a treasonous fifth column backed by Pakistan.
Critics say that the world’s most prolific film industry and its stars have been gradually changing their output to fit the government narrative since Modi came to power in 2014.
In 2019, the hagiographic “PM Narendra Modi” was too much even for the Election Commission, which delayed its release until after a vote that year.
There has been a recent string of military-themed movies that have been nationalistic, all-guns-blazing stories of heroics by soldiers and police — usually Hindus — against enemies outside and within India.
This year’s “The Kashmir Files,” about the fleeing of Hindus from Muslim-majority Kashmir in 1989-90, saw incidents of people in cinemas calling for revenge killings of Muslims.
Film critic and author Anna MM Vetticad said the methods to “subordinate India’s Muslims and Christians to the majority community... include demonizing these minorities, and constantly demanding proof of their patriotism.”
But little is expected to change.
“India’s tragedy is that a majority in Bollywood... are apathetic, opportunistic or afraid,” Vetticad said.

What We Are Playing Today: Stray

What We Are Playing Today: Stray
Updated 05 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: For many people, what goes on inside a cat’s mind is an intriguing mystery, but this video game allows you to become a cat so you can meow, purr and scratch.

It’s not a silly exercise; it’s dark and full of clues that you need to solve.

The adventure video game Stray was created in 2022 by BlueTwelve Studio and released by Annapurna Interactive.

The plot centers on a stray cat who accidentally enters a walled city full of robots, machines, and viruses. With the aid of a drone companion named B-12, the cat attempts to escape and return to the surface.

The game can be played on PS4 and PS5, as well as Microsoft Windows software.

It has amazing graphics with many details for surfaces and a rotating view. You can move the camera angles around and explore the environment.

The story is simple to understand, and some of the locations are so beautifully constructed that you will actually stop and admire them.

However, there are several shortcomings: It is quite short, sometimes the screen is too dark to see all the details, and they should consider having a second player to allow for teamwork.

Whether exploring one of its more open town areas where you can gather items, interact with amiable robots, and perform tasks for them, or run through fairly linear levels full of amusing platforming challenges and a little light puzzle solving, the game is very amusing and great to play with friends and family who will help you find clues and gather information.

Stray is a delightful adventure in a dark but endearingly hopeful cyberpunk world.

You will experience and appreciate a new world inside the game, and you will gain a general understanding of a cat’s viewpoint.

