Saudi Commerce Ministry warns against fraudulent sites that obtain banking info

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce warned against falling prey to fraudulent websites and people impersonating the ministry and defrauding consumers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The ministry said it has monitored a number of cases where consumers have fallen victim to fraud after sharing their private information on fake sites and pages that claimed to have links with the ministry.
They also ask to provide personal information, share information on social media, or respond to communications from outside the Kingdom.
They use fraudulent methods to obtain confidential information, including bank accounts, passwords and verification codes.
The ministry said it is coordinating with local authorities to apprehend the perpetrators of these crimes, and warned against providing any party with confidential data.
The ministry stressed that it never requests individuals’ account numbers, bank card details, passwords or verification codes, and that it only receives communications through its approved channels, which are its phone number (1900) and the Balagh Tijari app.
Packed Gamers8 crowd revels in musical master class in Riyadh
Fourth week sees global DJs and local heroes wow crowds with back-to-back performances
Updated 06 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi & Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Week four of Gamers8 kicked off with jam-packed performances from Afrojack, R3HAB, Wizkid, Dafencii, and Afroto in Riyadh Boulevard City on Thursday night.
Crowds flooded into the NXT LVL venue at Gamers8, excited to experience the back-to-back performances from some of the world’s top DJs and local favorites.
Soulful Sudanese rapper Dafencii, who announced himself on the music scene with the debut “Rksha,” got Thursday night off to a great start with his performance.
Egyptian favorite Afroto went down a storm with the packed crowd, producing a hit-laden set rounded off by a special rendition of “Msh Bel 7ozoz.”
Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Wizkid took to the stage to headline the event.
“Saudi Arabia, make some noise, baby!”, shouted the diamond-clad Nigerian, making his debut in the Kingdom.
Rayan Mal, who was in the audience, said the concert was much better than even he expected.
“It’s awesome to start the weekend with such energy. I came for DJ R3HAB and he did not fail me in my expectation,” he said.
Headliners Afrojack and multi-platinum DJ R3HAB closed out the show in a back-to-back performance, with the audience singing along to their favorite remixed songs.
“Arab News, thank you for having me, it’s amazing, I always use your website to stay updated on whats going on in Saudi Arabia, and I will see you very soon in MDLBEAST,” the artist, real name Fadil El-Ghoul, told Arab News.
The next concert of Gamers8 will feature DJs, rappers, and singers from the Arab world, Europe, and the US, including Lil Pump, Nancy Ajram, Hamaki, Disco Misr, Alan Walker, Russ, DJ Snake, and Balqees.
Gamers8 festival is bringing international music artists to Riyadh for the eight-week event. Artists perform each weekend for fans and participants.
It is being brought to the city by the Saudi Esports Federation.
Saudi father and child killed after saving his family in train collision in Austria
The family’s vehicle got stuck on the rail tracks while attempting to cross
The 34-year-old mother and two other children, 7 and 11-years-old, survived the accident unharmed
Updated 06 August 2022
Arab News
LONDON: A Saudi national and his four-year-old child were killed on Wednesday after a train collided into their car in western Austria, the Okaz newspaper reported on Friday.
The family’s vehicle got stuck on the rail tracks while attempting to cross, and the husband managed to get his wife and two children out of the car. But when he returned to retrieve the four-year-old from the child seat the train collided with the vehicle, killing them both.
Details of the accident were revealed by a relative of the deceased, Mohammed Al-Sharif, via his Twitter account.
The 35-year-old citizen was on vacation with his family, and the accident occurred at the so-called “Eiger Crossing” in the city of St. Johann in Tyrol, Okaz said, citing media reports.
The train was heading from Kitzbuhel to St. Johann, and was unable to stop in time, it added.
Austrian police announced the death of the child on Thursday, while the father was taken to a hospital in St. Johann, but attempts to rescue him were unsuccessful due to the seriousness of his injuries.
The 34-year-old mother and the two other children, 7 and 11-years-old, survived the accident unharmed.
Saudi exhibition on Hijrah highlights universal message of Prophet Muhammad’s journey 1,400 years ago
Migration from Makkah to Madina by Islam’s founder in 622 CE is told through a comprehensive new Ithra event
Curators say exhibition’s aim is to make the Hijrah story accessible to an international, non-Muslim audience
Updated 05 August 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DHAHRAN: The route from Makkah to Madinah passing through Saudi Arabia’s rocky Hijaz mountains is not a well-trodden one today. But 1,400 years ago, the Prophet Muhammad, Islam’s founder, was forced to take it when he had to leave Makkah to escape persecution for his religious teachings.
He and his followers set off overland for Madinah, some 450 kilometers to the north, on a journey that became known as the Hijrah.
To mark the anniversary of the defining moment in the history of Islam, the journey undertaken in 622 has been told through a comprehensive exhibition in Dhahran, in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. The display aims to share the impact and relevance of the Hijrah through its themes of love, peace, freedom, tolerance, perseverance, courage, and companionship.
Ashraf Ehsan Fagih, head of programs at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) where the exhibition is currently taking place, told Arab News: “We are targeting a global audience, not Arabs or Muslims per se, with this exhibition. We are targeting everyone who wants to be enlightened by the universal messages of Hijrah.”
Ithra is one of the Kingdom’s foremost cultural institutions, built by Saudi Aramco and inaugurated by King Salman in December 2016.
The team at Ithra spent three years preparing the exhibition, titled “Hijrah: In the footsteps of the Prophet,” which will run for five years. Following its initial nine months at Ithra, the exhibition will move to Riyadh and Jeddah before heading overseas.
It was curated by Ithra’s in-house team of experts in collaboration with Dr. Abdullah Hussein Alkadi, who is considered the world’s leading authority on the Hijrah and one of the greatest living biographers of the Prophet Muhammad.
The first-of-its-kind exhibition charts the sequence of events which led to the Prophet Muhammad’s decision to leave Makkah for the city of Yathrib, the pre-Islamic name of Madinah, and the struggles he faced along the way.
Following threats and persecution by the Makkans, culminating in an attempt on his life, the Prophet Muhammad and his father-in-law, friend and companion, Abu Bakr, and his small band of followers set off for Yathrib, where he was warmly welcomed by the Ansar, or helpers — members of the region’s Al-Khazraj and Al-Aws tribes.
In recognition of their generosity, the city was later renamed Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah, meaning The Enlightened City.
“The Hijrah journey marks the passage of time and the beginning of the Islamic calendar and for over 1 billion Muslims all over the world Hijrah is considered the mother of all journeys,” Idries Trevathan, Ithra’s in-house curator of Islamic art and culture, told Arab News.
“It marks when the Prophet Muhammad and his followers went from being a persecuted minority to being a community in world civilization. It was the most important event of his life, and it changed the course of history.”
To curate the exhibition, the team extracted the story from old manuscripts written during the first century of Islam, before, as Fagih described, they “walked the walk.” The team spent around a month trekking from Makkah to Madinah, following in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad.
Kumail Almusaly, Ithra’s in-house curator of traveling exhibitions, told Arab News: “You reach a different level of consciousness during the journey.
“We spent days climbing to the tops of various caves, experiencing muscle soreness, and also admiring the beauty of the landscape. We experienced the perseverance the Prophet Muhammad needed for the journey.”
A documentary about Trevathan and Almusaly’s journey in the Prophet Muhammad’s footsteps is currently in production and due for public screening at the end of this year.
Trevathan recalled that the journey was strenuous but deeply rewarding.
“When you walk the route, it is a spiritual experience. It is difficult, and most of the route is still inaccessible by car. You must walk it,” he said. “It was an enormous privilege to walk that route myself and to have a connection with the Prophet Muhammad through the landscape.
“What we wanted to draw upon in the exhibition were these incredible traditions in pre-Islamic culture but also in what is known as wuquf ‘ala al-atlal, or stopping by the ruins, to contemplate what happened there.”
The exhibition was established in collaboration with the Prince of Wales’ Turquoise Mountain, a charity supporting arts and heritage in the Middle East, the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, the House of Islamic Arts in Jeddah, and the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries in Madinah, all of which contributed pieces to the display.
It includes Islamic artifacts, specially commissioned contemporary artworks by Saudi and Arab artists, as well as interactive installations, photography, and videos, which recreate the experience of the Prophet Muhammad’s arduous journey.
“We wanted to create something exceptional and different to commemorate Hijrah. When the Prophet Muhammad left his tribe 1,400 years ago, it was unheard of, because back then you were defined by your tribe,” Fagih said.
“What happened was miraculous in all aspects. He abandoned his tribe, he was accepted by other tribes in a different town, and they accepted him as a leader of society.”
In sum, Fagih said: “The Hijrah story is full of miracles and struggles, which everyone around the world can relate to. Being lonely is one of them. The Prophet Muhammad was 53 years old at the time of Hijrah. He was given another chance and he succeeded. He lived only another 10 years.”
The story is also one of humility, hardship, and beauty, whereby the past and present intertwine in a fully immersive recollection of the journey.
“When the Ansar took in these migrants from Makkah and the preparation of the constitution of Madinah set down how migrant communities are treated, this was setting up a precedent for later generations,” Trevathan said.
“Despite his persecution in Makkah, when the Prophet Muhammad arrived in Madinah, he prepared this constitution, which protected the rights of all religions and communities in Madinah.”
According to Trevathan, in contrast with acts of persecution often seen in the news today, “some of the oldest religions you find are in the Middle East because they were preserved by Muslim civilization, which goes back to Prophet Muhammad’s constitution.”
The theme of brotherhood is also emphasized throughout the show. Indeed, the Prophet Muhammad and his followers were accepted as muhajirun, or immigrants, by the feuding Al-Khazraj and Al-Aws tribes, who overcame their differences to serve a greater common cause.
This is viewed as one of the miracles of Hijrah and a lesson about tolerance, which the organizers hope will resonate with global audiences.
The inclusion of many contemporary artworks from throughout the Islamic world is also viewed as a potential draw that couches the values and ongoing significance of Hijrah in a modern context.
“The balance between Islamic and contemporary art throughout this exhibition is important to show the evolution and progression of the narrative of this exhibition in our modern day,” Farah Abushullaih, head of Ithra Museum, told Arab News.
“By providing content that speaks to both types of work throughout the journey of the Prophet Muhammad, we take an abstract concept and try to bridge the gap of stories from a collective narrative to a more tangible contemporary perspective.”
For example, the idea of brotherhood is poignantly expressed in a contemporary art installation by Saudi artist Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, one of the Kingdom’s most recognized female artists, whose work has been shown at the Venice Biennale, The British Museum, and Desert X Coachella in California.
Al-Ghamdi’s installation, aptly titled “Brotherhood,” features knots made out of fabric and clay, depicting how the Ansar, “selflessly welcomed the muhajireen into their home, supporting them by sharing everything they owned.”
In a statement ahead of the exhibition, she said: “I wanted to create an artwork that highlights this bond and the strength of their roots in creating a fruitful relationship. The knots signify close relationships rich in love between the muhajireen and the Ansar.”
Also among the contemporary works is Moroccan Younes Rahmoun’s painted copper object titled “House-Boat,” which reflects on the Hijrah theme of migration.
“I used the shape of the boat to embody a person in a humble sitting position for remembrance and meditation, while I borrowed the shape of the house to embody the home,” Rahmoun said in a statement.
Nuria Garcia Masip, a Spanish master calligrapher, created “Umm Ma’Bad Hilye,” a calligraphic work about Umm Mabad, an elderly woman from the tribe of Khuza’ah, who the Prophet Muhammad met during the Hijrah and who later moved to Madinah to embrace Islam.
The Hilye, or calligraphic panel, created by Masip presents the encounter in exquisite 22-carat gold and gouache pigments on paper.
“I found it remarkable that the words of this Bedouin woman describing the Prophet Muhammad have been transmitted and preserved over time so beautifully,” Masip told Arab News.
“As a female artist, I was doubly inspired and honored to be able to write and compose her words into a hilye, which is, in essence, a calligraphic icon of the prophet.”
Also commissioned specially for the exhibition were several works by master craftsmen from Afghanistan, India, Saudi Arabia, and Syria. Their work, using age-old techniques, pays homage not only to the story of Hijrah but to Islamic heritage and its preservation.
Thalia Kennedy, creative director at Turquoise Mountain, said: “So many of the craftsmen who made pieces for the exhibition have experienced such great challenges in their own lives, so I think creating these pieces that were about Hijrah and the mosque in Madinah has a personal resonance for them.
“This is a story of perseverance and of overcoming challenges and finding new places of spirituality.”
New powers for Saudi universities to improve education outcomes
Flexibility in the type and number of courses offered
Aim to ensure graduates are prepared for the labor market
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi universities will now have powers to decide on the type and number of courses offered, and introduce new assessment criteria, aimed at improving their competitiveness and preparing graduates for the labor market.
These changes are part of new regulations issued recently by the Council of University Affairs, under the auspices of Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh.
They will come into effect in the 2022/2023 academic year.
Universities will now be given the authority to decide on specializations and integration of courses and programs.
The regulations would also ensure universities can offer diploma courses for students in the subjects they choose, if they do not qualify for degree courses.
Students enrolled at non-Saudi universities will be able to simultaneously register for courses with domestic tertiary institutions, on the condition that joint programs are set up.
Under the new regulations, universities may also now decide on starting and end dates for courses.
Saudi tertiary institutions would also be allowed to introduce assessments based on those followed by the world’s top universities.
The Education and Training Evaluation Commission, government agencies and academics provided input on the new rules.
Saudi Arabia successfully separates Yemeni conjoined twins
In May, a team of specialist surgeons in Saudi Arabia successfully separated Yemeni conjoined twins Yousef and Yassin after a “complicated” nonstop surgery that lasted 15-hours
Updated 06 August 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia added to its record of successes a new achievement after conducting its 52nd separation procedure of conjoined twins, one of the most complex medical operations. The first operation of this nature took place in 1990 through the launch of the Saudi Program for Separating Conjoined Twins.
The program has been running for three decades and has treated patients from around the world.
It is the only one of its kind, covering all expenses, including operation, treatment, post-operation rehabilitation and hosting the parents of the twins to keep them in the company of their children during the surgery and recovery period.
This achievement reflects the Kingdom’s keenness to provide welfare to people. It also reflects Saudi medical excellence, which comes in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in developing the health sector and raising its quality and efficiency.
In May, a team of specialist surgeons in Saudi Arabia successfully separated Yemeni conjoined twins Yousef and Yassin after a “complicated” nonstop surgery that lasted 15-hours.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSRelief and head of the medical and surgical team for separation operations, said that the four-phase surgery was among the most complicated. The twins were conjoined in several organs and 24 doctors were involved in the procedure to separate them.