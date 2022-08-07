You are here

Hooked: Riyadh boxing exhibition shows sport’s growth
Princess Nouf bint Mohammed Al-Saud supported “Beasts of the Middle East” boxing event in Riyadh. (Supplied)
‌Yassmin Jabri

  • Supported by Princess Nouf bint Mohammed Al-Saud and TKO Fighters gym, the event included 11 male and female amateurs and six male professional fighters from the region
RIYADH: Boxing in Saudi Arabia continues to raise its profile, with an international exhibition featuring several international fighters showcasing the sport’s potential in the Kingdom.

The “Beasts of the Middle East” event took place at Riyadh’s Radisson Blu Airport Hotel on July 29, bringing in boxers from around the region, with 11 female and male amateurs — as well as six male professionals — taking part in the exhibition bouts.

“Beasts of the Middle East” was supported by Princess Nouf bint Mohammed Al-Saud and TKO Fighters in the Al-Wadi suburb of Riyadh.

The exhibition is the latest event held by the gym and its American founder, coach Lee Starks.

In 2021, Starks established TKO Fighters as the first ever women’s boxing team in Saudi Arabia, starting with just four young female fighters. Since then, more and more women, and men, have embraced the sport across the Kingdom.

“I would like to support Saudi women in all sports. Without the help of the crown prince and the Ministry of Sport, this would not have been possible. I hope we can make every Saudi man and woman proud with this great goal,” Princess Nouf said.

These initiatives provide a platform for the Kingdom’s youth to empower themselves and improve their skills alongside international competitors, and showing their support among the show’s over 100 attendees were President Abdullah Alharbi and Vice President Rasha Alkhamis of the Saudi Boxing Federation.

Extra safety precautions were taken for the fights involving the amateur boxers, who took part in match-ups made up of three rounds, each lasting a minute. Meanwhile, the main events involving the professionals saw fights between four to six rounds.

The bouts were for exhibition purposes only, with no winners or losers declared, and all participants received cash prizes from Princess Nouf for taking part.

Several of the boxers disclosed to Arab News that boxing had transformed them mentally and physically when they were enduring difficult periods in their lives. They also revealed that their love for challenges inspired them to pick up the sport and continue to improve in it.

Renowned Kuwaiti boxer, Noura Al-Mutairi, showed her pride in fellow GCC boxers: “I came to Saudi Arabia because this is an opportunity that a female (fighter) cannot miss. I want to participate in this large event that represents us Khaleeji women.”

“Saudi Arabia has taken the lead in empowering women in sports in the GCC region. We are proud to know we Khaleeji and Arab women can do whatever anyone else can do, and we can build something very big. I didn’t choose boxing, boxing chose me,” she said.

Saudi boxing and MMA champion, Abdullah Al-Qahtani, known as “The Ripper”, displayed his fighting spirit prior to his bout.

“You have to suffer to make it. Nothing is easy. I can’t blame anyone for saying this sport is dangerous, and that’s why this sport is made for me,” Al-Qahtani told Arab News. “I’m also a fighter in my regular life. As a child, you already know where you’re heading to. Any Saudi can reach any heights in this sport as long as you train and dedicate yourself to it.”

Saudi boxing champion Sara Al-Shahrani has been boxing from a very young age and she expressed her gratitude to TKO Fighters for the opportunity she was given before entering the ring.

“I’m good at this, it’s natural, “ she said. “Coach Lee has helped with training, and I’m gonna crush this. I’m going to give 200 percent of myself into making my fight the best fight of the entire night.”

UAE’s national boxing champion, Austine Nnamdi, nicknamed “The Magnificent Dancer”, also revealed his excitement at being in Riyadh and predicted a bright future for the young Saudis taking up the sport.

“I’m going to be dancing on that stage. It’s not fake, it’s what I do every day,” Nnamdi said. “Seeing the Saudi amateur fighters, since I was once an amateur myself, I can see that they’re going to go very far and be as happy and as successful in their careers as I am.”

  • Coach Eddie Howe still looking to strengthen squad with two forwards before the close of the transfer window on Sept. 1
NEWCASTLE: Callum Wilson hopes Newcastle United goals can put him in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup considerations.

The Magpies’ No. 9 got his Premier League campaign off to the perfect start with a goal in United’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at St. James’ Park.

A smart finish from a low Joelinton cross capped what was a near-perfect performance for Wilson and Eddie Howe’s side.

Having missed large chunks of the last two seasons with injury, Wilson has fallen down the international pecking order, with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Patrick Bamford edging ahead of him in England boss Southgate’s thinking.

However, he believes success with Newcastle can propel him into the Qatar selection mix.

“I want to go to the World Cup, so it’s about hitting the ground running,” said the 30-year-old former Bournemouth and Coventry frontman.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t score more.

“I’m confident in all the players and staff here. We had a good end to the season last year and started well today, but we don’t want to get carried away.”

Newcastle hope to add another two forwards to their ranks before the close of the transfer window on Sept. 1. The form of Wilson, however, has caused a rethink in United’s transfer committee.

A senior striker was seen as a priority following Wilson’s winter injury, the poor form of January signing Chris Wood and the intent to allow Dwight Gayle to leave. But Wilson’s whirlwind return at the back end of last season and his condition in pre-season have seen thoughts turn to younger understudies and wide players capable of providing Wilson with bullets, rather than directly replacing or pressing him.

Head coach Howe was very impressed with Wilson’s opening day show — and is backing him to stay injury-free for Newcastle this season.

“He’s done very well,” said Howe.

“In pre-season, he participated in everything, he wanted to participate in every training session. He’s looked really good considering he had a long lay-off last year and came back at the end of last season. That was probably a really good couple of weeks for him because it built him to a very strong position with his body.

“I think he has enhanced that during pre-season. He scored a few goals.

“His finish today was just pure Callum. It was an excellent finish from a very difficult angle. That’s what he will bring. Hopefully he can have a full season.”

On the transfer front, Arab News has learned that Newcastle will be very active in the final few weeks of the window and have “a number of plates spinning,” according to one high-ranking source.

A move for Leicester City’s James Maddison has stalled, but the Magpies remain keen to improve their lot as summer trading intensifies.

But as things stand, nothing appears imminent, according to Howe.

“I’m not aware if anything has changed. I don’t anticipate that because everyone will now be focusing on the games, and rightly so,” he said.

“I don’t think today changes anything from my view. My squad is an excellent squad of players. I love the individuals we have, and I’d love to add some quality to that.”

Al-Shabab suffer heavy defeat to Spain’s Celta Vigo in friendly encounter

Al-Shabab suffer heavy defeat to Spain’s Celta Vigo in friendly encounter
  • The Riyadh club lost 6-0 in the XXVI Memorial Quinocho exhibition match at the Estadio de Balaidos
Saudi club Al-Shabab on Saturday lost 6-0 to Celta Vigo of Spain in the XXVI Memorial Quinocho friendly match, part of the two teams’ preparations for the 2022-23 season.

The match, which took place at Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo, saw an outstanding performance from Spanish international striker Iago Aspas, who scored five goals after Portuguese forward Goncalo Paciencia had given the home team the lead.

Al-Shabab’s squad are in Spain for a training camp ahead of the start of the new Saudi Pro League season, which will see the Riyadh club take on Al-Batin on Aug. 26.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will kick off their La Liga campaign at home against Espanyol next Saturday.

Saudi Falcons reach play-offs of Rainbow Six Siege at Gamers8

Saudi Falcons reach play-offs of Rainbow Six Siege at Gamers8
  • A 2-0 win over TSM saw them join Germany’s WYLDE, French team BDS and Liquid of Brazil
The Saudi Falcons have qualified for the playoffs of the Rainbow Six Siege tournament at Gamers8 after defeating the Brazil’s TSM 2-1 in Group A in Riyadh.

The Falcons become the fourth club to reach the playoffs after Germany’s WYLDE, French team BDS and Liquid of Brazil.

The team had kicked off their Group A campaign with a 2-0 loss against BDS, but a 2-0 win over MIBR meant a final chance of reaching the play-offs, which the Saudi side grabbed with the win over TSM.

Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton

Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton
  • Blues boss Thomas Tuchel warned last week that Chelsea were "not ready" for the new season after a gruelling tour of the United States
  • Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella made their debuts as Chelsea ended a run of four consecutive defeats at Goodison Park despite a patchy performance
LIVERPOOL: Chelsea put a troubled pre-season behind them to start their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday thanks to Jorginho’s penalty.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel warned last week that Chelsea were “not ready” for the new season after a gruelling tour of the United States, which included a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal, left his squad drained.
However, a new era at Stamford Bridge is picking up pace off the field with the signings of Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka in recent days joining new arrivals Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.
Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella made their debuts as Chelsea ended a run of four consecutive defeats at Goodison Park despite a patchy performance.
“We have struggled in the last seasons to get points here and we have the points,” said Tuchel.
“A win is a win, it’s the most important thing, but we have to get better.
“We are maybe not at the highest level. We have brought players in but they came in late, pre-season was a bit turbulent but the last week of training was promising.”
Everton’s pre-season preparations were rocked this week by an injury that ruled England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for the first six weeks of the season.
The Toffees suffered another injury blow early on when Ben Godfrey suffered a suspected broken leg after coming off worse in a challenge with Kai Havertz, while Yerry Mina limped off in the second half.
“When it rains, it pours,” said Everton boss Frank Lampard. “Ben Godfrey’s injury feels like it is a small fracture of his leg.
“We are assessing that. He will be out for a while, Mina is an ankle injury and could be out for a while.”
Everton have been predicted to struggle again after just staving off relegation last season.
But they could easily have taken at least a point from a spirited display.
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a fine save to prevent James Tarkowski heading Everton in front on his debut.
Sterling was also denied a debut goal by the offside flag after he swept home after Jordan Pickford spilled Mason Mount’s shot.
Everton’s good work before the break was undone in the eighth minute of added on time for the lengthy stoppage for Godfrey’s injury.
Ben Chilwell was bundled over inside the box by Abdoulaye Doucoure and, unlike in the Euro 2020 final, Jorginho sent Pickford the wrong way from the spot for the decisive goal.
Everton pushed valiantly in search of an equalizer after the break, but were blunt in attack without the presence of Calvert-Lewin or the departed Richarlison.
Mendy again rode to Chelsea’s rescue with important saves to turn Demarai Gray’s shot wide and block Doucoure’s powerful effort from point-blank range.
At the other end Sterling was frustrated again as his goalbound effort was deflected inches wide by Vitaliy Mykolenko
But one goal was enough for Chelsea to end a five-year wait to win away to Everton.

130 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at Islamic Solidarity Games

130 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at Islamic Solidarity Games
  • Events take place between Aug. 9 and 18
  • Saudis competing in over 15 disciplines
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is among 54 countries participating in this month’s Islamic Solidarity Games that are being held in the Turkish city of Konya.
Over 130 male and female athletes will represent the Kingdom during Konya 2021, with the event taking place between Aug. 9 and 18.
Saudis are scheduled to compete in the women’s 3x3 basketball, darts, gymnastics, athletics, fencing, football, handball, judo, karate, archery, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling, and Paralympic swimming.

The Kingdom’s Makkah region hosted the first Islamic Solidarity Games in 2005, with Saudi athletes topping the table with 60 medals (24 gold, 17 silver, and 19 bronze).
The second event was due to take place in Iran in 2009 but did not go ahead.
The Indonesian cities of Palembang and Sumatra hosted the third games in 2013. Saudi Arabia ranked seventh after its athletes won 16 medals (seven gold, three silver, and six bronze).
In 2017, the Azerbaijani capital of Baku hosted the fourth Islamic Solidarity Games. The Kingdom ranked 11th in the medal table with a haul of four gold, one silver, and six bronze.

