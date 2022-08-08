TASI starts flat following market uncertainty over oil price shifts: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi stock started Monday’s session flat with the market uncertain over oil price fluctuations.

As of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time, TASI and the parallel market Nomu opened at 12,227 and 21,780, respectively.

Middle East Paper Co. topped the gainers with a 5.51 percent gain, following a 216 percent increase in first-half profits.

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. gained 2.67 percent, following the signing of a $4 million contract with German GEA Food for meat production.

Bank Albilad rose 0.60 percent, following the announcement of the establishment of Enjaz Payment Services Co., a closed joint stock company located in Riyadh.

Almarai Co. fell 0.56 percent, following the announcement of the re-appointment of Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Alkabeer as chairman and Suliman Al Muhaideb as vice chairman.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco started the day with a 0.13 percent increase, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.12 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $96.03 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $90.07 a barrel, as of 10:12 a.m. Saudi time.