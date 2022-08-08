TASI ends higher on strong earnings reports: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended Monday higher after a wave of earnings reports boosted investor sentiment.
The Tadawul All Share Index added 0.66 percent reaching 12,297, while the parallel market, Nomu, climbed 1.36 percent at 22,072.
The Saudi British Bank climbed 1.44 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco added 0.13 percent.
The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s biggest lender, ended the day 1.82 percent higher, while Alinma Bank rose 1.07 percent.
The Middle East Paper Co. gained 2.83 percent, following a 216 percent increase in first half profits.
The Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. rose 2.79 percent, following the signing of a $4 million contract with German GEA Food for meat production.
Bank Albilad rose 2.62 percent, following the announcement of the establishment of Enjaz Payment Services Co., a closed joint-stock company located in Riyadh.
Almarai Co. increased 0.56 percent, following the announcement of the re-appointment of Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Alkabeer as chairman and Suliman Al-Muhaideb as vice chairman.