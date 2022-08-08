You are here

Dua Lipa named Kosovo honorary ambassador

The singer-songwriter is known worldwide for her signature disco-pop music style. (Shutterstock/File)
The singer-songwriter is known worldwide for her signature disco-pop music style. (Shutterstock/File)
  • Singer, 26, traces her ancestry to the Balkans
  • Artist seeks support for EU visa liberalization campaign
LONDON: Dua Lipa, the English-Balkan pop star, was awarded the title of honorary ambassador for Kosovo on Friday.

The 26-year-old singer, whose parents have Kosovo Albanian ancestry, announced the news in a social media post. Kosovo is a Muslim-majority nation in the Balkan region.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference,” she said in an Instagram post.

Lipa received the honor on Friday while she was in the country for the Sunny Hill Festival, the show that she and her father organized.

She was given the title by the Republic of Kosovo president Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, who invited her to receive the title in an emotional letter which the singer shared on her social profile.

“Aside from being a world-class and a once-in-a-generation musician, you are also a role model for many girls and women across the world as a forthright and conscientious activist,” the politician wrote.

“But above all, what you have done for the people of Kosovo, in raising awareness of the Republic of Kosovo is unmatched and truly invaluable,” Osmani-Sadriu added.

The singer-songwriter, known worldwide for her signature disco-pop music style, grew up in the UK.

Following Kosovo’s declaration of independence in 2008, she moved back to the country’s capital Pristina with her family where she launched her musical career, before returning to London in 2015.

Footballer misses own wedding to be with new club

  • Sierra Leone forward Mohamed Buya Turay asks brother to take his place at ceremony
  • Turay tweets images that were taken before actual wedding
DUBAI: Sierra Leone forward Mohamed Buya Turay was reported to have “missed his own wedding” after asking his brother to take his place at the ceremony so he could join his new football club.

Turay signed with top-flight Swedish side Malmo on July 22 and reportedly missed his wedding ceremony so he could complete an immediate transfer to the club.

Swedish media reports said instead of joining his wife-to-be, Suad Baydoun, on their special day, the 27-year-old asked his brother to represent him at the ceremony, as his new club wanted the striker to join his teammates as soon as possible.

However, when contacted on Twitter by Arab News, Turay’s channel (@turay_buya), a message said there had been a “misconception” about the whole wedding because of the news headlines.

According to the message received, the footballer was in Sierra Leone and signed a contract with Malmo so he had to travel to Sweden (emergency) to start work.

“Marriage is important, but his work is too. We did the ‘Tie Kola’ (form of a traditional marriage in Sierra Leone) and a pre-wedding shoot because he was not going to be part of our Nikkah celebrations,” the message continued.

Nikkah is the official term used for a ‘marriage contract’ as per Islamic Sharia.

The reply further explained that the Turay’s brother represented him at the Nikkah wedding on July 31, which was arranged for family and friends to celebrate.

“We are Muslims and from a fullah background, there are traditional values one must follow,” concluded the reply.

 

 

 

Turay previously played for Chinese Super League clubs Hebei China Fortune and Henan Songshan Longmen.

News of the wedding surfaced after the forward took to social media and tweeted: “I married my sweetheart, wife and my best friend today. What an amazing human being. And what a blessing. Mrs. SBT Suad Baydoun I can’t wait to enjoy life with you together.”

The footballer posted three photos of himself and his new wife, saying that the images were taken ahead of the wedding ceremony.

Turay’s tweet received over 1,300 likes.

The footballer was quoted by Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, saying: “We got married on July 21 in Sierra Leone. But I wasn’t there because Malmo asked me to come here earlier.”

He explained that the wedding photographs were taken in advance.

“So it looks like I was there, but I wasn’t. My brother had to represent me at the wedding. I will try to get her to Sweden and Malmo now so she can be close to me. She will live here with me.”

Turay made his debut for Malmo in a Europa League match against Dudelange on Thursday that ended with a 3-0 win for the Swedish club.
Following their win, the newlywed tweeted: “What an Incredible night, I had my UEFA Europa League qualifying debut at Eleda stadion @Malmo_FF with a great team win.”

Python hunt! 800 compete to remove Florida's invasive snakes

A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. (AP)
A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. (AP)
  • Since 2000, more than 17,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades ecosystem, according to a news release
CALIFORNIA: More than 800 competitors will be trudging through the Florida Everglades for the next eight days, in search of invasive Burmese pythons that will bring in thousands of dollars in prize money.
The python hunt officially began Friday morning and runs through 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, according to officials who gathered in Miami to kick off the annual event.
“This is significant because every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles,” said Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.
Since 2000, more than 17,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades ecosystem, according to a news release. Burmese pythons, which are not native to Florida, prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female python can lay as many as 100 eggs a year.
Cash prizes of up to $2,500 are available in both the professional and novice categories for those who remove the most pythons, officials said. There are additional prizes for the longest python in each category. Each python must be dead, with hunters facing disqualification if they kill them inhumanely or kill a native snake.
So far, the registered hunters represent 32 states and Canada. Registrations are being accepted throughout the competition. It costs $25 to register and participants must also complete an online training course.

1968 plane wreckage found on Swiss glacier

1968 plane wreckage found on Swiss glacier
  • The pieces emerged on the Aletsch Glacier in the southwestern Wallis canton
  • Wallis police said the wreckage was discovered on Thursday
GENEVA: Wreckage from a plane that crashed in the Swiss Alps in 1968 has been discovered on a glacier more than 54 years on, police said Friday.
The pieces emerged on the Aletsch Glacier in the southwestern Wallis canton, near the Jungfrau and Monch mountain peaks.
Wallis police said the wreckage was discovered on Thursday.
“Investigations have determined that the parts were from the wreckage of a Piper Cherokee, registration HB-OYL, which crashed at this location on June 30, 1968. Recovery work will be undertaken as soon as possible,” police said.
The 24 Heures regional newspaper said that on board were a teacher, a chief medical officer and his son, who were all from Zurich.
They had a fatal accident 500 meters south of the Jungfraujoch saddle between the two peaks. The bodies were recovered at the time, but the wreckage was not.
“At the time of the accident, more than 50 years ago, the technical means to recover aircraft wreckage in difficult terrain were limited,” the police said.
“Due to the melting of the glaciers, particularly in summer, it is therefore possible that other pieces or pieces of wreckage may be released from the ice.
“In case of discovery, these elements must not be handled in order to avoid any risk of injury. They must be marked and immediately reported to the police.”
24 Heures reported that a mountain guide discovered the wreckage during an expedition in the area.
Due to climate change and the glacier melting, the route has changed and now passes where the plane pieces were found.

British man to run four major marathons to help people in crisis in Middle East

British man to run four major marathons to help people in crisis in Middle East
  • Ash Wallace plans to run the London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York marathons from Sept. 25 to Nov. 6
  • He is raising money for humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, and their campaign to help rebuild homes for refugees
LONDON: A British man set has himself the task of running four international marathons in the space of six weeks to raise money for people fleeing war and conflict, victims of natural disaster, and displaced people and refugees in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the UK.

Ash Wallace plans to run the London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York marathons from Sept. 25 to Nov. 6, having already completed the London 10K on July 10, and will also be taking part in the Great North Run, London Half Marathon, and the Bradford 10K run, starting from Sept. 4, in preparation for his marathons.

“Ash’s determination to complete this mammoth challenge has been driven by his commitment to supporting international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, and their campaign to help rebuild homes for refugees,” the charity said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ash (@ashrafwallace)

Wallace, a father of two from Yorkshire in England, aims to raise enough money to build several homes for those most in need and to support people in crisis. To date, he has raised over £20,000 ($24,115) for the UK-based Penny Appeal by taking part in various challenges.

“After signing up for the Bradford 10K in 2015 — his hometown — he began to run more and more frequently, challenging himself to run marathons and channelling his efforts into fundraising for this significant cause,” the Penny Appeal said.

It added that “he was just a regular dad who took up running to lose weight but turned his personal health challenge into a drive to help others around the world.”

Wallace, who has continued running every day despite the current extreme heat affecting the UK said: “One of the reasons I lost the weight was to make sure when my kids have kids that I’m still around. I now find, if I don’t run, that I’m disappointed in myself — it has become a bit of an addiction that can make a difference to himself and others.

“I’ve just been running three times a week; it gives me peace and allows me to spend time on my own. It also really helps me clear my mind and think about many things in life, including making the world a better place for others,” he said.

Lebanese researcher's legacy of studying the stars

Lebanese researcher’s legacy of studying the stars
  • The Lebanese researcher is pleased to see the increased interest in astronomy, particularly in the Gulf region
Lebanese researcher George Helou has led advances in infrared astronomy — starting in the 1980s with NASA’s IRAS probe, the first space telescope to use infrared light to study parts of the universe too distant or too faint to be visible.

For 40 years, George and his team at the California Institute of Technology’s Astroscience Laboratory have made breakthrough discoveries including identifying seven Earth-like, and in some cases potentially life-sustaining, planets.

“At least three or four of them are just the right distance from their star to be illuminated, to be as hot, or warm if you’d like, as Earth. And that’s what makes them very interesting. And they’re also not too far away, which means that we are really excited about Webb being able to study them,” Helou said.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope recently produced the most detailed images of the universe in history.

One of these is the Cartwheel, a galaxy shaped like a wagon wheel about 500 million light years away, which was caused by what the US space agency said was an intense collision between a large spiral galaxy and a smaller galaxy.

“What the image tells us is that we are able to detect extremely faint galaxies very early in the universe. The goal is that we will go out and look at the right locations in the sky to find the earliest galaxies that are forming and measure the population of galaxies very early in the universe to understand how they evolved into today’s universe,” Helou said.

The Lebanese researcher is pleased to see the increased interest in astronomy, particularly in the Gulf region.

“I will cite the UAE mission to Mars and the Saudi Arabian space agency, among others. So there’s definitely a trend for space exploration to become an international collaboration, and I see a lot of potential for Arab youth to participate.”

