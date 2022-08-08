You are here

France tweaks rules to keep nuclear plants running during heatwave

France tweaks rules to keep nuclear plants running during heatwave
Air temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to high 30s Celsius this week across much of France, further warming rivers that EDF uses to cool reactors. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

France tweaks rules to keep nuclear plants running during heatwave

France tweaks rules to keep nuclear plants running during heatwave
  • High river temperatures have in recent weeks threatened to reduce France’s already low nuclear output at a time when nearly half its reactors are offline because of corrosion problems and maintenance
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France’s nuclear power regulator has extended temporary waivers allowing five power stations to continue discharging hot water into rivers as the country contends with a fourth heat wave of the summer and an energy crisis.

High river temperatures have in recent weeks threatened to reduce France’s already low nuclear output at a time when nearly half its reactors are offline because of corrosion problems and maintenance.

The ASN watchdog said on Monday it had approved a government request for the waivers introduced in mid July to be prolonged at the Bugey, Saint Alban, Tricastin, Blayais and Golfech power plants.

“The government considers that it is a public necessity to ... maintain the production of these five power stations until Sept. 11 despite the exceptional weather conditions,” ASN said in a statement.

Air temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to high 30s Celsius this week across much of France, further warming rivers that nuclear operator EDF uses to cool reactors.

Regulations typically require nuclear production be limited during times of high heat to prevent the hot discharge waters re-entering the rivers from endangering wildlife.

French nuclear availability has been at its lowest in at least four years this summer, forcing France to import power when usually it would be exporting to neighboring countries.

On some of the hottest days, France has bought 8 to 10 gigawatts, equivalent to the output from about 8 nuclear reactors.

EDF late on Sunday said it was lifting output restriction warnings at the Saint Alban and Bugey nuclear plants on the Rhone river.

River temperatures at both are expected to peak on Aug. 14.

Pakistan celebrates Arshad Nadeem's historic javelin victory at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan celebrates Arshad Nadeem’s historic javelin victory at Commonwealth Games
Updated 12 sec ago

Pakistan celebrates Arshad Nadeem’s historic javelin victory at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan celebrates Arshad Nadeem’s historic javelin victory at Commonwealth Games
  • Poor boy from Punjab wins country’s first-ever gold medal in event
  • Throw of 90.18 meters was longest at the Games by a South Asian athlete
Updated 12 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis celebrated on Monday a historic win by javelin athlete Arshad Nadeem as he nabbed a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, becoming the first from the South Asian country to achieve the feat.

Nadeem snatched the title in a fifth-round throw of 90.18 meters, breaking a new record at the event, where he now holds the title of the longest throw recorded by a South Asian athlete.

The 25-year-old beat world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who took silver on Sunday evening with a throw of 88.64 meters, while Kenya’s Julius Yego took the bronze with an 85.70 meter throw.

Nadeem’s victory reverberated throughout Pakistan on Monday, as people took to social media to congratulate the athlete and celebrate his win.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Nadeem’s gold win was “amazing news” that brought pride to the country.

“Arshad Nadeem has done Pakistan proud,” Sharif wrote on Twitter. “His consistency, passion and hard work hold lessons for our youth. Congratulations, Arshad, on your brilliant achievement.”

Pakistan’s army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Nadeem had given an exceptional performance and was the “pride of the nation and our national hero.”

Nadeem, once a poor boy from Khanewal in Punjab, had beaten all odds to become the first Pakistani in history to win javelin gold at the Commonwealth Games. He is one of nine children of a daily wage laborer and had shown great versatility as an athlete from a young age while dabbling in all kinds of sports at school, from cricket to football and badminton.

Though his family lacked the financial means to encourage Nadeem’s enthusiasm for sports, the boy’s spirit earned him the support he needed, with his elder brothers working to help him build a career in sports. He caught the eye of Rasheed Ahmad Saqi when he was only 12 years old. Saqi eventually became Nadeem’s first coach and mentor, and trained him for javelin throw.

Nadeem won his first bronze medal representing Pakistan at the 2016 South Asian Games in India with a best throw of 78.33 meters. In 2019, at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, he won a gold medal with an 86.29 meter-games record throw.

Shehzad Ghias Shaikh, a Pakistani YouTuber and comedian, called Nadeem an “absolute legend.”

He said on Twitter: “With hardly any support or resources, this man has done the impossible.”

Pakistani athletes have long complained of a lack of official support in training and infrastructure, but this year’s delegation at the ongoing Commonwealth Games has so far won eight medals.

Pakistani musician Zuliqar Khan said that Nadeem’s victory is “a story of a champion.”

He added: “A champion from Pakistan. I don’t remember a better example of perseverance in Pakistan sports.” 

Ukraine 'optimistic' after arrival of first grain shipment

Ukraine ‘optimistic’ after arrival of first grain shipment
Updated 13 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine ‘optimistic’ after arrival of first grain shipment

Ukraine ‘optimistic’ after arrival of first grain shipment
  • The Turkish cargo ship — the Polarnet — that reached its final destination left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk last week carrying 12,000 tons of corn
Updated 13 min 20 sec ago
AFP

KYIV:  The first cargo ship to reach its final destination after departing from Ukraine under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv docked in Turkey Monday, Kyiv said, while a consignment due in Lebanon reported delays.

Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia’s invasion, but Black Sea exports recently restarted under a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey.

The Turkish cargo ship — the Polarnet — that reached its final destination left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk last week carrying 12,000 tons of corn.

It arrived in Turkey as scheduled after being inspected by the Joint Coordination Center established in Istanbul under the international agreement signed last month, Kyiv said.

“This first successful completion of the implementation of the ‘grain deal’ means it is possible to be optimistic about future transportation,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov was quoted as saying in a statement by the ministry.

The statement did not give the ship’s destination, but the website vesselfinder.com gave its location as the port of Derince, Turkey.

The deal brokered by Turkey and the UN lifted a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s ports and set terms for millions of tons of wheat and other grain to start flowing from silos and ports.

The Razoni was the first ship to leave Ukraine under the deal.

It left the port of Odesa on August 1 carrying 26,000 tons of corn and was expected in Tripoli in Lebanon this weekend but has yet to reach the destination.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon explained on social media that the consignment was delayed after the original buyer refused delivery, citing a five-month delay in shipment.

“The sender is therefore looking for another recipient. This may be in Lebanon or in another country,” it added in a statement on Twitter.

Eight ships have left Ukrainian ports since the agreement was signed, Kyiv said Monday, and it hoped that between three and five ships would be able to depart daily within two weeks.

Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men

Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
Updated 5 min ago
AP

Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men

Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
  • Police said the same vehicle is suspected of being used in all four homicides
Updated 5 min ago
AP

NEW MEXICO: Authorities on Monday identified the fourth victim in a series of killings of Muslim men in New Mexico’s largest city as the deaths sent ripples of fear through the Islamic community nationwide.
Law enforcement officials are also seeking help to find a vehicle believed to be connected to the Albuquerque slayings where the common elements were the victims’ race and religion, officials said.
Naeem Hussain was killed Friday night, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months. Police are trying to determine if the slayings are linked.
The killings have sent spread fear beyond New Mexico.
“The fact the suspect remains at large is terrifying,” Debbie Almontaser, a Muslim community leader in New York, wrote on Twitter. “Who is next?!”
In a phone interview, Almontaser said that a female friend who lives in Michigan and wears the hijab shared with her over the weekend just how rattled she was. “She’s like, ‘This is so terrifying. I’m so scared. I travel alone,’ ” Almontaser said.
Hussain, 25, was a Muslim from Pakistan. His death followed those of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were killed in the past week. Both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque.
The earliest case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, a Muslim man from Afghanistan.
Police said the same vehicle is suspected of being used in all four homicides — a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen that appears to be a Jetta with dark tinted windows. Authorities released photos hoping people could help identify the car.
“We will bring this person or these persons to justice,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Sunday.
Investigators did not say where the images were taken or what led them to suspect the car was involved in the slayings.
“We have a very, very strong link,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday. “We have a vehicle of interest … We have got to find this vehicle.”
President Joe Biden said he was “angered and saddened” by the killings and that his administration “stands strongly with the Muslim community.”
“These hateful attacks have no place in America,” Biden said Sunday in a tweet.
The conversation about safety has also dominated WhatsApp groups and email groups that Almontaser is on.
“What we’ve seen happen in New Mexico is very chilling for us as a Muslim minority community in the United States that has endured so much backlash and discrimination” since the 9/11 attacks, she said. “It’s frightening. It’s scary.”
Last year, a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 found that 53 percent of Americans at the time had unfavorable views toward Islam, compared with 42 percent who had favorable ones. This stood in contrast to Americans’ opinions about Christianity and Judaism, for which most respondents expressed favorable views.
Albuquerque authorities say they cannot determine if the recent shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and a motive.
Hussain was found dead after police received a call of a shooting. Authorities declined to say whether the killing was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.
Police confirmed last week that local detectives and federal law enforcement officers were looking for possible ties between the killings.
Muhammad Afzaal Hussain had worked as a field organizer for a local congresswoman’s campaign.
Rep. Melanie Stansbury issued a statement praising the urban planner as “one of the kindest and hardest working people” she has ever known. She said he was “committed to making our public spaces work for every person and cleaning up legacy pollution.”

Hidden cameras show discrimination on private French beaches, say activists

Hidden cameras show discrimination on private French beaches, say activists
Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Hidden cameras show discrimination on private French beaches, say activists

Hidden cameras show discrimination on private French beaches, say activists
  • Footage revealed white couples offered sunbeds shortly after couples of ‘north African appearance’ told they were reserved
Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Anti-racism campaigners say they are planning legal action against some private beaches, bars, and restaurants in the French Riviera after a hidden camera sting highlighted discrimination, according to media reports.

SOS Racisme carried out an undercover operation in Juan-les-Pins, Aix-en-Provence Antibes, and Marseille by sending couples of different ethnicities to exclusive venues to monitor the reception they were given, the Guardian reported.

Requests for sun loungers on beaches and tables at nightclubs and bars from white couples were granted, while couples of “North African appearance” or those with “foreign-sounding names” were rejected, the hidden camera footage showed.

“With an African-sounding name, the place was full. When I rang back and gave a French name, strangely enough, there were still places,” one of the participants in the experiment told Le Monde.

SOS Racisme has carried out several similar undercover operations since the 1990s, but this is the first time the group has focused on the Riviera.

“We have found discrimination can be based on clothing, the color of skin, the physical appearance, and the origin of the person,” Karima Es-slimani, from the organization's Nice branch, told France 3 television. “It’s unfair and intolerable living like this.”

The group is reported to be compiling a file to submit to lawyers.

“We’re working with pro-bono lawyers who need lots of details to take legal action against these places. They will also use this information to draw up annual reports outlining discrimination by area,” Paula Cornette of SOS Racisme said.

The situation was the result of a “clear failure” of public authorities in outlawing racial discrimination, said Dominique Sopo, the president of SOS Racisme.

He added that the organization’s findings would be sent to the police and local authorities. “We will be watching closely to see what legal action follows,” he added.

US funnels another $4.5 bn to Ukraine through World Bank

US funnels another $4.5 bn to Ukraine through World Bank
Updated 08 August 2022
(AFP)

US funnels another $4.5 bn to Ukraine through World Bank

US funnels another $4.5 bn to Ukraine through World Bank
  • Funds will help Kyiv pay for services and pensions, key to easing economic impacts of the Russian invasion
Updated 08 August 2022
(AFP)

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Monday announced it was mobilizing another $4.5 billion in US-provided financial support for war-torn Ukraine.
The funds will help Kyiv pay for services and pensions, key to easing economic impacts of the Russian invasion, the bank said in a statement.
“This economic assistance is critical in supporting the Ukrainian people as they defend their democracy against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
The latest tranche of aid, most of which will be disbursed this month, is part of $8.5 billion in total US support “which is helping Ukraine’s government keep hospitals, schools, and other critical government services for the people of Ukraine.”
The World Bank said the funding goes to the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE) project, part of the multi-billion-dollar package to help the country.
“Ukraine needs continued government services, including health, education, and social protection to prevent further deterioration in living conditions and poverty,” World Bank President David Malpass said.
The country is currently running a budget deficit that is growing by $5 billion every month, exacerbated by its inability to raise funds or to access financing on external markets.
Allies have rushed to pump Ukraine with aid, with the G7 and the European Union also announcing commitments of $29.6 billion in further money for Kyiv.

