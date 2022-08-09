You are here

Saudi pharmacy chain operator Nahdi distributes $80m H1 dividends as profit soars 
The company said in a bourse filling that 130 million eligible shares will receive dividends on Aug. 25, 2022. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Nahdi Medical Co., the operator of one of the largest pharmacy chains in Saudi Arabia, has announced distributing SR300 million ($79.8 million) as dividends at SR 2.31 per share for the first half of 2022. 

The announcement comes after the company reported a 20 percent hike in net profit to SR506 million in the first half of 2022, compared to SR421.8 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company said in a bourse filling that 130 million eligible shares will receive dividends on Aug. 25, 2022.

RIYADH: Saudi chemical giant SABIC has reported a surge in second-quarter profits to SR7.93 billion ($2.1 billion), beating analysts’ average estimate of SR5.9 billion.

Profits jumped nearly 4 percent from SR7.6 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Analysts had earlier forecasted a 23-percent profit decline along with a 25.7 percent surge in sales to SR53.3 billion, Argaam data showed.

The Riyadh-based company attributed the results to higher average selling prices and sales volume, despite an increase in feedstock costs.

 Among the major developments this quarter, SABIC started pre-commissioning activities at its China plant in partnership with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Sinopec. The plant has an annual production capacity of 260,000 tons.

The company’s board also recommended a SR2.25 per share cash dividend for the first half of the year, representing a total payout of SR6.75 billion.

CAIRO: Consumer loans of Saudi commercial banks increased 13 percent to SR445.8 billion ($118.9 billion) on June 30, 2022, compared to SR394.2 billion on the same day last year, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed.

This growth, however, pales in comparison to the 17.4 percent growth between June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, the data pointed out.

Moreover, the share of consumer loans in total bank credit has fallen to 19.9 percent on June 30, 2022, the lowest share percentage on record, data compiled by Arab News revealed. 

It is worth mentioning that consumer loans do not include real estate financing, finance leasing and margin lending, according to SAMA. 

From June 2017-2022, consumer loans have had a positive trend: The value grew 0.5, 0.6, 5.3, 17.4, and 13.1 percent year on year, respectively. The consumer loans stood at SR315.1 billion on June 30, 2017.

According to SAMA, 90 percent of consumer loans fall under the “other” products category.

The balance of consumer loans to finance “other” products increased 19 percent to SR402.3 billion on June 30 this year from SR338.2 billion the same day last year.

The remaining 10 percent is distributed among renovation and home improvement, vehicles and private transport, furniture and durable goods, education, healthcare, tourism and travel.

• Renovation and home improvement, which makes up 3.4 percent of the 10 percent, saw a 31.4 percent decline to SR15.2 billion on June 30, 2022, from SR22.2 billion a year ago.

• Car loans experienced a 20.6 percent year-on-year decrease from SR15.5 billion to SR12.3 billion during the period under study.

Furniture and durable goods underwent a 31.1 percent decrease from SR12.6 billion to SR8.7 billion over the same period. In contrast, education loans grew by 33 percent to SR5.9 billion.  

Looking at consumer spending during the first half of 2022, the total value of point of sale transactions grew 12.9 percent year on year, reaching SR271.2 billion in June year-to-date compared to SR240.3 billion over the same period in 2021, SAMA data stated.

The most significant change in POS value between the first half of 2021 and 2022 was in “miscellaneous goods and services,” which grew 42.6 percent from SR19.7 billion to SR28.2 billion during this period.

“Others,” which makes up 21.2 percent of the total value of POS transactions in the first half of 2022, the highest share for a category, surged 33.6 percent from SR42.7 billion in the first half of 2021 to SR57.1 billion in the first half of 2022.

Food and beverages, another component that exhibits a prominent share of 14.7 percent in POS sales, showed an increase of 14.8 percent from SR35.8 in June year-to-date last year to SR41.0 billion in June this year.

On the other hand, restaurants and cafes increased 31.4 percent from SR28.3 billion in the first half of 2021 to SR37.2 billion in the first half of 2022.

DUBAI: According to data released by Dubai’s Land Department, the Dubai real estate market recorded transactions worth over 1.6 billion dirhams ($435.6 million), Emirates News Agency reported.

The market saw 376 sales transactions worth 897.38 million dirhams, 122 mortgage transactions worth 704.22 million dirhams, and 13 gift deals worth 23.3 million dirhams.

Villas and apartments worth 602.04 million dirhams and 78 land plots worth 295.34 million dirhams were sold.

On the other hand, mortgages were obtained for 92 villas and apartments worth 226.63 million dirhams and 30 land plots worth 477.59 million dirhams.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority on Monday launched the “CyberIC” program to develop the Kingdom’s cybersecurity sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The program aims to develop national capabilities in the field of cybersecurity, localize cybersecurity technology through training.

According to the authority, the first phase of the  program includes several initiatives including training of employees of national authorities, accelerating cybersecurity activities to stimulate the sector, and encouraging the development of national cybersecurity products, services and solutions. 

The program will also see the launch of the second version of the cybersecurity challenge and programs for chief information security officers in cooperation with international universities. The courses will include a set of cyber exercises that take place in a virtual environment that simulates real cyberattacks and incidents.

The program will also see the launch of the second version of the cybersecurity challenge and programs for chief information security officers in cooperation with international universities.

It will support more than 40 startups through the cybersecurity accelerator and establish more than 20 startups through the cybersecurity challenge.

Around 10,000 Saudis in the cybersecurity sector will receive support through CyberIC.

More than 5,000 Saudis will be trained through advanced cyber exercises.

The initiative is based on six main tracks: Innovation and entrepreneurship, cybersecurity officers, cybersecurity trainers, fresh graduates, cybersecurity specialists, and law enforcement agencies. 

The first phase of CyberIC seeks to raise the number of cybersecurity startups in the sector by assisting more than 60 national companies. The program will support more than 40 startups through the cybersecurity accelerator and establish more than 20 startups through the cybersecurity challenge. 

In addition, around 10,000 Saudis in the cybersecurity sector will receive support through CyberIC, including more than 1,500 beneficiaries in national authorities; 150 cybersecurity officials, who will be offered leadership skills training; and more than 5,000 Saudis will be trained through advanced cyber exercises.

BENGALURU: Goldman Sachs said the case for higher oil prices was still strong with current supply shortfalls well above its expectations in recent months, despite a recent retreat led by factors including global recession concerns.

The market will remain in unsustainable deficits at current prices and balancing it will still require “demand destruction on top of the ongoing economic slowdown,” the investment bank said in a note dated Aug. 7.

Oil prices hovered near multi-month lows on Monday, pressured by lingering worries about an economic slowdown.

Goldman said a divergence between benchmark Brent prices, which averaged $110 a barrel in June and July, and the corresponding Brent-equivalent global retail fuel price of $160 per barrel was not enough to trigger enough demand destruction to end the supply deficit.

“The unprecedented discount of Brent prices, even wider than we expected, can be explained by the worsening Russian energy crisis, as it boosts the costs of transforming crude out of the ground (Brent) into retail pump prices around the world through surging EU gas prices, freight rates, USD and global refining utilization,” it said.

Goldman trimmed its Brent price forecasts for the third and fourth quarters to $110 and $125 a barrel, respectively, versus previous forecasts of $140 and $130. It kept its 2023 outlook of $125 unchanged.

The investment bank forecast US retail gasoline and diesel prices to rebound to $4.35 and $5.50 per gallon, respectively, by the fourth quarter and average $4.40 and $5.25 in 2023.

“We forecast that US retail fuel prices will rally into year-end then decline from 2Q23 onward as refining and marketing margins start to normalize,” Goldman said.

The US average retail gasoline price hit a peak of $5.02 a gallon in mid-June, data from the American Automobile Association motorist advocacy group showed. 

