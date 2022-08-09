You are here

Saudi Arabia reaffirms full support for the stability of Yemen

The session was chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. (SPA)
The session was chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. (SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reaffirms full support for the stability of Yemen

The session was chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. (SPA)
  • Cabinet appreciated UN’s efforts for a ceasefire in Yemen
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday reaffirmed the Kingdom’s firm support for all action that can help to guarantee the security and stability of Yemen and its people.

The session was chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. According to Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, the member for Shoura Council affairs and acting minister of media, the Cabinet members expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the UN to improve the adherence to the ceasefire in Yemen, in line with the Saudi initiative, announced in March last year, to end the crisis in the country and reach a comprehensive political resolution.
The ministers also expressed their hopes that the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, which is being organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in partnership with the UN and will take place in February, will contribute to efforts to find innovative and practical solutions that can help provide humanitarian aid to the highest standards and achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

FASTFACT

The ministers also expressed their hopes that the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, which is being organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in partnership with the UN in February.

Ministers also reiterated the Kingdom’s assertion, made this month during the 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, of support for international efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and place its nuclear facilities under a comprehensive system of safeguards under the auspices of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The council said it considers the stability and balance of oil markets as one of the pillars of the Kingdom’s energy strategy.
It described oil as an important element in supporting the growth of the global economy, as reflected in Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in establishing and maintaining the OPEC+ agreement on production quotas. Members stressed the importance of full compliance with those quotas by all OPEC+ member nations.
The council session concluded with the approval of a number of decisions. The chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence was tasked with negotiating with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development a draft administrative agreement between Saudi Arabia and the bank on a multi-donor trust fund for a digital development partnership.
The minister of energy and the minister of tourism were asked to draft and sign a cooperation agreement between their ministries and their counterparts in Thailand in the fields of energy and tourism.
A memorandum of understanding on labor cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population was approved, as were two MoUs for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services and the French Ministry of Ecological Transition. Ministers also approved an MoU for cooperation between the Saudi General Authority for Statistics and the British Office for National Statistics.

 

Topics: King Salman Saudi Arabia Yemen Saudi cabinet

National Cybersecurity Authority launches CyberIC to develop sector in Saudi Arabia

National Cybersecurity Authority launches CyberIC to develop sector in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

National Cybersecurity Authority launches CyberIC to develop sector in Saudi Arabia

National Cybersecurity Authority launches CyberIC to develop sector in Saudi Arabia
  • The CyberIC program is designed to develop the skills of more than 10,000 Saudis and stimulate the wider domestic cybersecurity sector
  • The program offers courses that include virtual exercises so as to ensure that participants are ready to confront the most significant cybersecurity challenges
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The National Cybersecurity Authority on Monday announced the launch of a new program, CyberIC, to develop the cybersecurity sector in Saudi Arabia.

The program is aimed at developing the capabilities of cybersecurity specialists working with national authorities and stimulating the domestic cybersecurity ecosystem by increasing the development and localization of cybersecurity products, services and solutions.

The CyberIC program is designed to develop the skills of more than 10,000 Saudis and stimulate the wider domestic cybersecurity sector in line with international best practices.

The first phase of the program includes a number of initiatives, such as providing training for employees of national authorities working in cybersecurity and related fields and accelerating cybersecurity activities to stimulate the sector.

It will also include the launch of the second version of the cybersecurity challenge and offer programs for chief information security officers in cooperation with prestigious international universities in the field.

To ensure participants are ready to confront the most significant cybersecurity challenges, the program offers courses that include virtual exercises that simulate real cyberattacks and incidents.

The program is based on six main tracks: innovation and entrepreneurship, cybersecurity officers, cybersecurity trainers, fresh graduates, cybersecurity specialists and law enforcement agencies.

It will support the growth of the cybersecurity industry in the Kingdom by helping more than 60 national cybersecurity startups. Forty have already been launched, while the other 20 will be established through the cybersecurity challenge.

Topics: National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) CyberIC Cybersecurity

Saudi cabinet urges international community to halt Israeli attacks on Palestinians

Saudi cabinet urges international community to halt Israeli attacks on Palestinians
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi cabinet urges international community to halt Israeli attacks on Palestinians

Saudi cabinet urges international community to halt Israeli attacks on Palestinians
  • During a session chaired by King Salman, ministers also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for action that guarantees the security and stability of Yemen
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers on Tuesday called on the international community to take action to stop repeated attacks by Israelis against Palestinians, and other violations of their rights, and to make every effort to help resolve the long-running conflict.

King Salman, who chaired the cabinet session at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, reiterated that the Kingdom continues to stand with Palestine and condemned the recent Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people.

The ministers reviewed a number of reports on the latest regional and international developments. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, the member for Shoura Council affairs and acting minister of media, said the cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom’s firm support for all action that can help to guarantee the security and stability of Yemen and its people.

Cabinet members expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the UN to improve the adherence to the cease-fire in Yemen, in line with the Saudi initiative, announced in March last year, to end the crisis in the country and reach a comprehensive political resolution.

Ministers also reiterated the Kingdom’s assertion, made this month during the 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, of support for international efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and place its nuclear facilities under a comprehensive system of safeguards under the auspices of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The council said it considers the stability and balance of oil markets as one of the pillars of the Kingdom’s energy strategy. It described oil as an important element in supporting the growth of the global economy, as reflected in Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in establishing and maintaining the OPEC+ agreement on production quotas. Members stressed the importance of full compliance with those quotas by all OPEC+ member nations.

The ministers also expressed their hopes that the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, which is being organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in partnership with the UN and will take place in February, will contribute to efforts to find innovative and practical solutions that can help provide humanitarian aid to the highest standards and achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The council session concluded with the approval of a number of decisions. The chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence was tasked with negotiating with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development a draft administrative agreement between Saudi Arabia and the bank on a multi-donor trust fund for a digital development partnership.

The minister of energy and the minister of tourism were asked to draft and sign a cooperation agreement between their ministries and their counterparts in Thailand in the fields of energy and tourism.

A memorandum of understanding on labor cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population was approved, as were two MoUs for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services and the French Ministry of Ecological Transition. Ministers also approved an MoU for cooperation between the Saudi General Authority for Statistics and the British Office for National Statistics.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

Saudi Arabia's Real Estate authority reports 2,291 violations

This file photo, shows a general view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
This file photo, shows a general view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia's Real Estate authority reports 2,291 violations

This file photo, shows a general view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
  • Saudi Center for Real Estate Arbitration recorded a total of 97 real estate disputes
Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Real Estate General Authority reported 2,291 violations of real estate advertisements from June 23 until Aug. 9 of which 1,385 of which have been processed.

The authority confirmed that it had received 160 real estate reports and 5,600 applications to serve as real estate advertisers, of which 498 are for establishments and 5,100 for individuals.

The authority pointed out that the number of registered users in the real estate service “Iqari” exceeded 8,100 beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Center for Real Estate Arbitration also recorded a total of 97 real estate disputes.

The authority called on the real estate dealers to submit reports of any violations through their website: https://eservices.rega.gov.sa or through the toll-free number 8003030099.

These efforts come within the authority’s attempts to follow up on the implementation of the real estate advertisement protocols and the e-platforms licensing standards to develop the non-governmental real estate sector.

 

 

 

 

 

Topics: Real Estate authority

Trade picks up in Makkah as pilgrims shop

Pilgrims are visiting the marketplace to buy souvenirs for their loved ones. (SPA)
Pilgrims are visiting the marketplace to buy souvenirs for their loved ones. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
SPA

Trade picks up in Makkah as pilgrims shop

Pilgrims are visiting the marketplace to buy souvenirs for their loved ones. (SPA)
  • Ajwa dates, which cost between SR20 ($5.3) and SR30 per kilo, are a favorite among pilgrims
Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: Umrah season is in full swing, and visitors from all over the world are converging on Makkah and Madinah to visit the Two Holy Mosques.
Trade in Makkah is witnessing significant activity and recovery in the second season of the pilgrimage following the pandemic.
In addition to performing their rituals, pilgrims are visiting the marketplace to buy souvenirs for their loved ones.  Ajwa dates, which cost between SR20 ($5.3) and SR30 per kilo, are a favorite among pilgrims.
Makkah has large farms in Qaba, Al-Awali and Al-Ouyoun that cater to the production of the finest Ajwa dates to meet the significant demand.
Other popular purchases include prayer beads and rugs, electronic devices, gold and audio recordings of Qur’an recitations by the imams of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.
The market also has many bookshops filled with literature on Shariah, jurisprudence, Islamic stories, and the Prophet and his companions’ biographies.  

 

 

Topics: Makkah Umrah pilgrims Saudi Arabia

Leading tech experts discuss future of XR technologies at Riyadh forum

Leading tech experts discuss future of XR technologies at Riyadh forum
Updated 09 August 2022
Nada Al-Turki

Leading tech experts discuss future of XR technologies at Riyadh forum

Leading tech experts discuss future of XR technologies at Riyadh forum
  • The XR industry was valued at $27 billion a mere three years ago and is expected to reach around $300 billion by 2024
  • Currently, only 1 percent of locally produced video games are consumed in the Saudi market
Updated 09 August 2022
Nada Al-Turki

RIYADH: Local and international leading tech experts took to the stage at Riyadh Boulevard City on Monday to discuss the future of extended reality technologies in a panel discussion.

XR technologies are now more affordable than ever, which has led to their adoption in many industries globally such as education, film and industrial design. 

The XR industry was valued at $27 billion a mere three years ago and is expected to reach around $300 billion by 2024.

One of the goals of the panel, hosted by Gamers8, Ithra and the Saudi Esports Federation, was to spread awareness about Ithra’s Creative Solutions program, which has now hosted two cohorts of tech creatives, some of whom have been nominated for the Virtual Reality Awards in December.  

It also aims to educate the public about the newest XR technologies and their implementations. 

From VR arcades back in the 1990s to PlayStation Move in 2010 and portable VR headsets today, these technologies have been in development for years. Now, they are slowly being integrated into our daily lives.

The panel was moderated by marketing communication specialist Adel Al-Megren, while many questions about AR, mixed reality and artificial intelligence were answered by Simon Benson, inventor and tech consultant; Faisal bin Homran, head of esports at SEF; Rodrigo Terra, co-founder of ARVORE Immersive Experiences; and Dr. Ali Al-Shammari, managing director of NEOM Academy.

Esports education is one of the main goals of the biggest gaming and esports festival globally, Gamers8, and aims to create a greater market for local production and consumption.

Currently, only 1 percent of locally produced video games are consumed in the Saudi market. 

“We see the program as a window, as a gate, that connects Saudi to the world and the world to Saudi,” said Filipe Gomes, curator of the Creative Solutions program. 

Benson, who is also on the advisory board for Ithra’s Creative Solution program, said: “Instead of using the keyboard and mouse or a touchscreen as a tiny thing in our phone or our smartwatches to interact with digital content, we can actually do it in a much more intuitive way.”

Diego Terra, chief technology evangelist at ARVORE, said that now films and games can become more immersive as these technologies interact with the body itself and are also more user-friendly to older generations. 

“When we have the real-time content and you have interaction, you can explore one thing that is crucial, which is the senses,” he said. 

While headsets are currently on the market, smart glasses are a growing trend.

Smart glasses can instantaneously translate a restaurant menu instead of typing it into a translator app.

“If we were to have a video call, instead of you just appearing as a flat person, you could be in 3D, like a hologram in front of me,” Benson said, describing another use for the technology.

“It’s very much on our horizon now…definitely within our lifetime,” he added. 

The newly charted territory of the metaverse goes hand-in-hand with XR technologies. 

The metaverse, accessed through these technologies, will allow us to enter places and not just links. 

“We’re going to [be] doing all the things that we do now but in a different way…Websites will not be websites, [they] will be places…The vision is that gaming is just a place you go, not something that you download and use,” said Terra.

Topics: XR technologies Riyadh XR

