Mining and quarrying drives Saudi Industrial Production Index up 21% in June

Update Mining and quarrying drives Saudi Industrial Production Index up 21% in June
The weight of the mining and quarrying sector alone stood at 74.5 percent, showing a dominating effect on the IPI (Shutterstock)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Mining and quarrying drives Saudi Industrial Production Index up 21% in June

Mining and quarrying drives Saudi Industrial Production Index up 21% in June
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index increased by 20.8 percent from a year ago, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

The Saudi IPI saw an extensive period of negative growth rates in 2019 and 2020, which was in part an effect of the global pandemic, showed the GASTAT report.

In May 2021 the IPI growth flipped to positive and has been accelerating from January through April this year to record a high of 26.7 percent year-on-year. 

Growth slowed to 24 percent in May and a further 20.8 percent in June.

“The IPI continued to show positive growth rates due to the high production in mining and quarrying, and manufacturing activity,” GASTAT said.

The weight of the mining and quarrying sector alone stood at 74.5 percent, showing a dominating effect on the IPI.

“In June 2022 mining and quarrying grew by 19.2 percent compared to June 2021 as Saudi Arabia increased its oil production to its highest level by more than 10 million barrels per day in June 2022,” stated the GASTAT report.

The annual growth in mining and quarrying index has slowed for the second consecutive month from April when it peaked at 28.3 percent, according to data compiled by Arab News.

Although mining and quarrying is the main contributor to the headline IPI with a weight of almost three-thirds, its share contribution declined by almost 7 percentage points compared to April.

The rate of annual growth in manufacturing has been accelerating for the past eight months from 4 percent to 29.3 percent in June, the highest on record, GASTAT data showed.

Given its 22.6 weight in the general index, its share contribution increased by almost a full percentage point in June compared to April.

When compared to October 2021, the increase recorded was almost 6 percentage points, showed the report.

 

ACWA Power starts operations at $797m desalination plant in UAE

ACWA Power starts operations at $797m desalination plant in UAE
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power starts operations at $797m desalination plant in UAE

ACWA Power starts operations at $797m desalination plant in UAE
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power Co., which is part-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has announced the start of operations at the Umm Al-Quwain desalination plant in the UAE.

The $797 million plant, known as Umm Al-Quwain IWP, has the capacity to generate 682,000 cubic meters per day of desalinated potable water, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi-listed utility provider holds a 40 percent stake in the project, from which it expects a positive financial impact starting from the ongoing quarter onward.

Eastern Province Cement's half-year profit down 41% on lower sales

Eastern Province Cement’s half-year profit down 41% on lower sales
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Eastern Province Cement’s half-year profit down 41% on lower sales

Eastern Province Cement’s half-year profit down 41% on lower sales
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Eastern Province Cement Co. has posted a 41 percent profit drop for the first half of 2022, dragged down by lower sales.

The Saudi-listed cement producer’s profit went down to SR72 million ($19 million) from SR122 million in the same period a year earlier, a bourse filing revealed.

The profit drop was mainly driven by a decline in cement sales, higher selling and other expenses, and a decrease in the share of profit of associates.

Total sales fell by 17 percent on the year to SR357 million, compared to SR429 million in the first half of 2021.

TASI ends higher as profit reports roll in: Closing bell

TASI ends higher as profit reports roll in: Closing bell
Updated 19 min 47 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI ends higher as profit reports roll in: Closing bell

TASI ends higher as profit reports roll in: Closing bell
Updated 19 min 47 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks market ended higher on Wednesday after more companies revealed their earnings for the first half of the year.

The Saudi benchmark index, TASI, edged 0.82 percent higher to finish at 12,431, and the parallel market Nomu added 0.13 percent to end at 22,227.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco added 0.13 percent, while the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank gained 0.68 percent.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. dropped 0.77 percent, despite seeing its profits jump 203 percent during the first half of 2022 to SR22 million ($6 million).

National Gas and Industrialization Co. fell 1.04 percent after a 14 percent decline in net profit to SR105 million during the first half of this year.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. increased 1.15 percent, after it received final approval from the Saudi Central Bank to sell its new insurance product in the Kingdom.

Filling and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. climbed 1.52 percent, after its board proposed a SR115 million capital increase through rights issues.

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. lost 0.40 percent, after its losses widened to SR27 million during the first half of 2022, compared to SR13 million in the same period last year.

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co. gained 3.99 percent, after approving the sale of SR211 million worth of land owned by the company in Al-Madinah Al-Munawarh.

Baazeem Trading Co. declined 2.63 percent, after its half-year profit was down 8.5 percent to SR13.4 million.

Theeb Rent a Car Co. gained 3.19 percent, after its profit rose by 68 percent to SR86 million during the first half of 2022.

Southern Province Cement Co. slipped 1.19 percent, after reporting a 42 percent profit drop to SR150 million for the first half of 2022.

Saudi miner Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. dropped 1.66 percent, after its profits dropped 11 percent to SR82 million during the first half of 2022.

Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume

Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
AP

Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume

Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume
  • “I expect the oil shipments to resume in hours,” Slovakia’s Economy Minister said
  • Transneft cited complications due to European Union sanctions for its action on Aug. 4
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
AP

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries should resume soon after a problem over payments for transit was resolved, Slovakia’s Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday.
“I expect the oil shipments to resume in hours,” Sulik said.
Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said Tuesday it halted shipments through the southern branch of the Druzhba, or Friendship, pipeline, which runs through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. The northern leg of the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Belarus to Poland and Germany, was unaffected, Transneft said.
Transneft cited complications due to European Union sanctions for its action on Aug. 4, saying its payment to the company’s Ukrainian counterpart was refused.
Sulik said the payments would be made Wednesday by Slovak refiner Slovnaft after both the Russian and Ukrainian sides agreed to the solution.
Slovnaft is owned by Hungary’s MOL energy group.
MOL confirmed the money has been transferred.
Slovakia receives practically all its oil through the Druzhba pipeline. Sulik said the payment is worth some 9–10 million euros (up to $10.2 million).
He said his country would work on a long-term solution to the problem which he said was caused by the refusal of an unnamed bank in Western Europe to transfer the money due to the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia for its war against Ukraine.
“I wouldn’t look for a political context behind it, there’s none,” Sulik said.
However, Simone Tagliapietra, an energy expert at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, said Russia has weaponized natural gas heading to Europe by claiming technical issues, and “this opens questions on whether it might now do the same with oil.”
Russia has blamed equipment repairs for its decision to slash flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, whose government has called it a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine.
EU leaders agreed in May to embargo most Russian oil imports by the end of the year as part of the bloc’s sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, but allowed temporary Druzhba pipeline shipments to Hungary and certain other landlocked countries in central Europe, such as Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC seeks takeovers in 'buyers' market'

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC seeks takeovers in ‘buyers’ market’
Updated 30 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC seeks takeovers in ‘buyers’ market’

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC seeks takeovers in ‘buyers’ market’
Updated 30 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Co. expects to increase its takeover activity, including in India and Turkey, as global market turbulence has created “a buyers’ market,” its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

IHC, the most valuable company on the Abu Dhabi bourse with a market capitalization of around $167 billion, is aiming for publicly-listed companies in growth markets, Syed Basar Shueb said, adding that it was also looking in South America and Indonesia.

“The public domain market has really corrected itself in some of the assets,” he said.

“But in the private domain, it is still difficult to negotiate with the owners because they all are still living in a year-old world where the valuations were extremely high. It’s not a sellers’ market, it’s a buyers’ market now.”

IHC, which straddles sectors from healthcare to real estate to IT and utilities, made 70 acquisitions at a total value of 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion) this year.

Its highest profile deals include a 7.3 billion-dirham investment in three of India’s Gautam Adani companies in May this year.

Rising interest rates and predictions of a global downturn have made IHC more selective as valuations in private markets do not reflect current market conditions, Shueb said.

The company on Monday reported a 137 percent year-on-year increase in net profit for the first half of the year to 10.35 billion dirhams.

IHC’s stock has risen over 120 percent so far this year to trade at 348 dirhams a share.

The company is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser.

