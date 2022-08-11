Oman police thwart attempt to smuggle 73kg of cannabis

DUBAI: Police in Oman have foiled an attempt to smuggle a large haul of the drug cannabis into the country.

It is the latest in a number of seizures forming part of the government’s efforts to raise awareness and prevent the spread of controlled substances.

The General Department of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control, in cooperation with the Coast Guard Police, arrested two people while they were unloading 73kg of cannabis on a beach in Muscat Governorate,” the Royal Oman Police said in its Twitter account, adding that legal proceedures were underway.

إحباط تهريب كميات كبيرة من مخدر الحشيش تزن أكثر من ٧٣ كيلوجراماً في أحد شواطئ محافظة مسقط.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/OaKbESOWCR — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) August 10, 2022

Police authorities in Dhofar Governorate earlier arrested two people from the African continent after 13 kilograms of hashish were found in their possession.

A forum in Dhofar earlier this week discussed the issue of controlled substances in Oman.

The event explored the types of substances being brought into the country, as well as the reasons for the use and the effects of their abuse, viewed from a social and family perspective.