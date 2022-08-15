PIF-owned SALIC wins contract to import 180K tons of wheat

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has awarded the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. a contract to import 180,000 tons of wheat between October 2022 and February 2023.

The cargo constitutes the last batch of wheat purchased from Saudis who invested in agricultural assets abroad, according to a statement.

The consignment will be distributed among three ships that will reach Saudi Arabia through its different ports. The first shipment of 60,000 tons of wheat will reach the Kingdom in October while the remaining consignment will arrive in February 2023.

The contracting of this shipment comes within the framework of maintaining the strategic stocks of grain at safe levels and diversifying wheat purchase sources.

Owned by the Public Investment Fund, SALIC was established in 2011 to secure food supplies for the Kingdom.