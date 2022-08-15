You are here

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fluctuate; Dubai's Nexus project obtains first crypto license

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fluctuate; Dubai’s Nexus project obtains first crypto license
Dubai’s Nexus project obtains first crypto license. (Supplied)
Updated 15 August 2022
Dana Alomar

Updated 15 August 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 1.21 percent to $24,863 as of 7:56 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,984 falling by 0.26 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

On Bitstamp, Bitcoin rose to $25,212, the highest since June 13, before falling to $24,863.

Dubai’s Nexus project obtains first crypto license

Nexus Dubai, the decentralized financial payment system disrupting traditional payment systems on the blockchain, has secured the first license in the world for a cryptocurrency exchange business in Dubai, according to a statement.

The project aims to facilitate better interconnectivity and digital technology advancements in the UAE, as well as accelerate the development of digital payments, the statement said.

Tatsuya Takizawa, founder and CEO of NXD,  said in a statement: “The fact that we were able to register the license in Dubai is a major milestone, and also proves Nexus Dubai’s commitment to compliance. We aim to have NXD services in use throughout the UAE within three years.”

There are currently multiple crypto exchanges where Nexus Dubai is listed, including MEXC Global, BingX, BYBIT, and Bitget. On Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange with over 1400 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, the NXD token is now available for trading, the statement said.

Using the UAE merchant network, NXD, in partnership with different companies there, allows users to make payments easily in retail stores, restaurants, hotels, and more.

Acala’s stablecoin falls 99 percent after hackers issue 1.3b tokens

The stablecoin of decentralized finance platform Acala, a USD, depegged on Sunday after hackers exploited a bug to mint 1.28 billion tokens, according to Coindesk.

The Acala team disabled the transfer functionality of “erroneously minted aUSD” remaining on the Acala chain after discovering the exploit, Coindesk said.

Approximately 1.27 billion aUSD are still in a wallet believed to belong to the attacker.

Several other users have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars worth of DOT from the liquidity pool in addition to the attacker who made 1.28 billion aUSD.

Coinbase defines DOT as "a protocol that connects blockchains — allowing value and data to be sent across previously incompatible networks." 

Since its launch earlier this year, aUSD has successfully held its soft peg to the US dollar.

As a result of the attack, aUSD’s price plummeted from $1.03 per token to $0.09 per token.

Whether or not Acala will be able to restore the aUSD peg remains unclear, Coindesk concluded.

PIF, Cain International invest $900m in Aman Group to boost its global expansion

PIF, Cain International invest $900m in Aman Group to boost its global expansion
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

PIF, Cain International invest $900m in Aman Group to boost its global expansion

PIF, Cain International invest $900m in Aman Group to boost its global expansion
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Cain International have invested $900 million in Aman Group to help accelerate the global expansion of the hospitality and lifestyle brand management company.

The investment will be used to enhance the existing portfolio, drive the construction of the pipeline of Aman and Janu destinations, as well as support the acquisition and development of additional sites, according to a statement issued on Monday. 

Following the new funding, the company is now valued at over $3billion.

Aman is a renowned collection of 34 hotels across 20 countries, 12 of which include Aman Branded Residences, with nine further hotels and residences projects under construction and a committed pipeline of additional destinations in countries including USA, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and European destinations, among others. 

Vlad Doronin, owner, chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said: “The investment from PIF and Cain International is a vote of confidence in my vision and the work the team has done over the last eight years, cementing the brand’s evolution and ability to deliver this vision at pace.”

Commenting on the investment, Turqi Al-Nowaiser, deputy governor and head of International Investments Division at PIF, said: “The investment is in line with PIF’s strategy to invest in promising sectors to achieve sustainable, attractive returns in Saudi Arabia and globally.”

“We are excited to be investing in this phenomenal brand and look forward to building upon our longstanding partnership with Vlad and his team,” said Jonathan Goldstein, CEO and co- founder of Cain International. 

Topics: PIF hospitality tourism Cain International AMAN

Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

PIF-owned Helicopter Co. to add Airbus ACH160 to its fleet  

PIF-owned Helicopter Co. to add Airbus ACH160 to its fleet  
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Helicopter Co., fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, has announced that Airbus ACH160 multi-purpose Helicopter will become part of its fleet in early 2023.

The new ACH160 is one of the world’s most technologically advanced helicopters with a new rotor blade design that results in significantly reduced noise, according to a statement posted on LinkedIn.

The company will obtain six new ACH160 helicopters, with the first being set to join the fleet early in 2023.

The new helicopter comes in line with the firm’s aims to deliver an improved environmental footprint and lower fuel consumption.

Topics: PIF Helicopter Co.

Macro Snapshot — China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints; Japan’s economy expands

Macro Snapshot — China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints; Japan’s economy expands
Updated 15 August 2022
Farida Elgazzar

Macro Snapshot — China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints; Japan’s economy expands

Macro Snapshot — China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints; Japan’s economy expands
Updated 15 August 2022
Farida Elgazzar

CAIRO: China’s central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move on Monday to revive demand as data showed the economy slowing in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing’s zero-COVID policy and a property crisis.

The grim set of figures indicate the world’s second largest economy is struggling to shake off the June quarter’s hit to growth from strict COVID-19 restrictions, prompting some economists to downgrade their projections.

Egypt’s unemployment rate  

Egypt’s unemployment rate in April to June remained unchanged from the previous quarter at 7.2 percent, the country’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization And Statistics announced on Monday.

Thai GDP grows 

Thailand’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, reinforcing views that more rate hikes will be needed to curb inflationary pressures.

The Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is making a steady recovery after the lifting of pandemic curbs but still faces headwinds ranging from inflation at 14-year highs to China’s slowdown and weaker global demand. Read full story

The government slightly revised its 2022 economic growth forecast to 2.7 percent to 3.2 percent from an earlier 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent range. Last year’s 1.5 percent growth was among the slowest in Southeast Asia.

Japan’s economy expands

Japan’s economy expanded an annualized 2.2 percent in the April-June period to mark the third straight quarter of expansion on solid private consumption, government data showed on Monday.

The increase in gross domestic product was slower than a median market forecast for a 2.5 percent expansion. It translated into quarterly growth of 0.5 percent against market forecasts for a 0.6 percent rise.

Private consumption rose 1.1 percent in the April-June period from the previous quarter, compared with a median market forecast for a 1.3 percent increase, the data showed.

 

 

Topics: China economy Japan Thailand GDP Egypt

Fitch upgrades Oman rating to BB

Fitch upgrades Oman rating to BB
Updated 15 August 2022
Reuters

Fitch upgrades Oman rating to BB

Fitch upgrades Oman rating to BB
Updated 15 August 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Global rating agency Fitch Ratings upgraded the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating on Oman to BB from BB-.

The outlook on Oman is stable, Fitch said on Monday.

The agency said the upgrade “reflects significant improvements in Oman’s fiscal metrics, a lessening of external financing pressures and ongoing efforts to reform public finances.”

A relatively small crude producer when compared to its wealthier Gulf neighbors, Oman is more sensitive to oil price swings, meaning it was hit especially hard by the pandemic-driven price crash in 2020.

But higher oil prices this year along with fiscal reforms, Fitch said, will support the sultanate to register its first budget surplus since 2013 and contain debt levels over the next few years.

“Higher oil revenue will underpin budget surpluses in 2022 and 2023,” Fitch said.

Topics: Oman rating Oil

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers to list on Nomu on Aug. 17

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers to list on Nomu on Aug. 17
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers to list on Nomu on Aug. 17

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers to list on Nomu on Aug. 17
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Networkers Services Co., a Riyadh-based technical consulting services provider, will list its shares on the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market on Aug. 17, according to a bourse filing.

The initial public offering price was earlier set at SR71 ($19) per share, yielding strong demand from qualified investors with the IPO being 223 percent oversubscribed.

Led by Aldukheil Financial Group, the offering of 1.5 million shares, or a 25 percent stake, was limited to qualified investors.

Ahead of its IPO, Saudi Networkers posted a 28 percent drop in profit, from SR39.1 million to SR28.3 million, for the year 2021, due to a rise in the cost of revenue. 

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI

