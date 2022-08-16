You are here

EU, US say they're studying Iran's response to nuclear proposal

EU, US say they’re studying Iran’s response to nuclear proposal
Handout satellite images collected above Iran and provided by Maxar Technologies taken (L to R top) show the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facilit, the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Natanz nuclear facility, the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, and the alleged Sanjarian nuclear facility. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • US State Department: US is sharing views on Iran’s response with EU after receiving Tehran’s comments from bloc
WASHINGTON: The European Union and United States said on Tuesday they were studying Iran’s response to what the EU has called its “final” proposal to save a 2015 nuclear deal after Tehran called on Washington to show flexibility.
A US State Department spokesperson said the United States was sharing its views on Iran’s response with the European Union after receiving Tehran’s comments from the bloc.
“For the moment, we are studying it and we are consulting with the other JCPOA participants and the US on the way forward,” an EU spokesperson told reporters in Brussels, referring to the nuclear deal by the official abbreviation JCPOA.
She declined to give a time frame for any reaction from the EU.
After 16 months of fitful, indirect US-Iranian talks, with the EU shuttling between the parties, a senior EU official said on Aug. 8 the bloc had laid down a “final” offer and expected a response within a “very, very few weeks.”
Iran responded to the proposal late on Monday but none of the parties provided any details.
Earlier on Monday, Iran’s foreign minister called on the US to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues, suggesting Tehran’s response would not be a final acceptance or rejection.
Washington has said it is ready to quickly seal a deal to restore the 2015 accord on the basis of the EU proposals.
Diplomats and officials have told Reuters that whether or not Tehran and Washington accept the EU’s “final” offer, neither is likely to declare the pact dead because keeping it alive serves both sides’ interests.
The stakes are high, since failure in the nuclear negotiations would carry the risk of a fresh regional war, with Israel threatening military action against Iran if diplomacy fails to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapons capability.
Iran, which has long denied having such ambitions, has warned of a “crushing” response to any Israeli attack.
In 2018, then-President Donald Trump reneged on the nuclear deal reached before he took office, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh US sanctions, spurring the Islamic Republic to begin breaching its limits on uranium enrichment.

Topics: Iran US Iran nuclear deal

Iran identifies its first case of monkeypox

Iran identifies its first case of monkeypox
DUBAI: Iran has identified its first case of monkeypox, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.
A 34-year-old woman in the southwestern city of Ahvaz has been put under quarantine after testing positive for the disease, Fars added. 

Topics: Monkeypox Ahvaz

Iraq's Sadr backtracks on call for huge protest

Iraq’s Sadr backtracks on call for huge protest
  • The populist cleric's announcement came amid behind the scenes talks aimed at steering Iraq out of crisis
  • Sadr wants parliament dissolved to pave the way for new legislative elections
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr backtracked Tuesday after earlier urging his supporters to join a massive rally as a standoff with his political rivals appeared to be getting worse.
The populist cleric’s announcement came amid behind the scenes talks aimed at steering Iraq out of crisis, with the country’s two branches of Shiite Islam jockeying for supremacy.
More than 10 months on from elections, Iraq still has no government, new prime minister or new president, because of disagreement between factions over forming a coalition.
Sadr wants parliament dissolved to pave the way for new legislative elections, but his rivals the pro-Iran Coordination Framework want to set conditions and are demanding a transitional government before new polls.
The cleric’s bloc emerged from last October’s elections as parliament’s biggest, but still far short of a majority.
Sadr, whose supporters have been staging a sit-in protest outside parliament in Baghdad’s high security Green Zone for more than two weeks, had called for a “million-man demonstration” in the capital on Saturday.
But on Tuesday he announced on Twitter “the indefinite postponement of Saturday’s protest.”
“If you had been betting on a civil war, I am betting on preserving social peace. The blood of Iraqis is more precious than anything else,” Sadr said.
Late on Monday, a committee organizing demonstrations in support of the Coordination Framework also announced new gatherings, but without setting a date.
The Coordination Framework launched their own Baghdad sit-in on Friday, camping out on an avenue in the capital.
The Coordination Framework comprises former paramilitaries of the Tehran-backed Hashed Al-Shaabi network and the party of former premier Nuri Al-Maliki, a longtime Sadr foe.
So far, the rival Shiite protests have been peaceful, with attempts at mediation ongoing.
Hadi Al-Ameri, leader of a Hashed faction, has also called for calm and for dialogue. He has had a series of meetings with political leaders including allies of Sadr.
Also on Tuesday, Finance Minister Ali Allawi who is in the current government submitted his resignation to the Council of Ministers, the INA state news agency reported.
Iraq has been ravaged by decades of conflict and endemic corruption.
It is blighted by ailing infrastructure, power cuts and crumbling public services, and now also faces water shortages as drought ravages swathes of the country.
Despite its oil wealth, many Iraqis are mired in poverty, and some 35 percent of young people are unemployed, according to the United Nations.

Topics: Iraq Baghdad Moqtada Sadr

Fire breaks out at church in Minya days after church blaze in Egyptian capital

Fire breaks out at church in Minya days after church blaze in Egyptian capital
  • A person was treated on the scene for suffocation but did not require hospital treatment
  • Abdel Ghaffar said that ambulances will continue to be stationed at the scene until the the area is deemed safe
CAIRO: Four ambulances were sent to the site of a fire that broke out in a church in Egypt’s Minya governorate on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

The fire at Anba Bishoy church comes two days after a blaze ripped through the Abu Sefein Coptic Church in Cairo’s Imbaba neighborhood on Sunday, killing 41 people.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, said that although the fire did not result in any deaths, a person was treated on the scene for suffocation but did not require hospital treatment.

Abdel Ghaffar said that ambulances will continue to be stationed at the scene until the the area is deemed safe in case of further developments.

He added the ambulances arrived at the site of the fire within six minutes of receiving an alert at 2.30 p.m.

The spokesman said that Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar is following the incident and has directed hospitals in the area to raise their degree of preparedness.

Topics: Egypt Minya fire Abu Sefein Church

Kuwait appoints Naser Al-Hain as UN representative

Kuwait appoints Naser Al-Hain as UN representative
  • UN chief praises Kuwait’s humanitarian efforts
GENEVA: Kuwait has appointed Naser Al-Hain as its permanent representative to the United Nations.

The ambassador submitted his credentials to the head of the UN Office in Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, on Monday, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

Al-Hain acknowledged the UN’s pivotal contributions in a variety of fields and in particular its humanitarian efforts.

Valovaya praised Kuwait’s humanitarian efforts and emphasized the country’s strong ties to the UN and other international organizations.

Al-Hain is a time-served diplomat and has represented his country at multiple international events.

Topics: Kuwait United Nations

Daesh leader killed in Sinai

Daesh leader killed in Sinai
  • Hamza Adel Al-Zamili, a Palestinian, was considered one of the most prominent leaders of Daesh’s Sinai branch
  • Al-Zamili planned the massacre at Al-Rawda Mosque in North Sinai in November 2017, which resulted in the deaths of 305 people, including 27 children
CAIRO: The Egyptian military, in cooperation with the Federation of Sinai Tribes, has killed a Daesh leader in the village of Gelbana in North Sinai.

Hamza Adel Al-Zamili, a Palestinian, was considered one of the most prominent leaders of Daesh’s Sinai branch.

He was born in 1992 and infiltrated Sinai from the Gaza Strip, joining Daesh with his brother, who was killed in fighting against the Egyptian military.

Al-Zamili reportedly fled Gaza after being accused of shoplifting and drug trafficking. He planned the massacre at Al-Rawda Mosque in North Sinai in November 2017, which resulted in the deaths of 305 people, including 27 children.

Topics: Egypt Sinai Daesh Hamza Adel Al-Zamili

