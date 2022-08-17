You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai sees air travel surge, expects World Cup boost

Dubai sees air travel surge, expects World Cup boost

Dubai sees air travel surge, expects World Cup boost
Travellers walk at Dubai Airport terminal 3, in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on August 16, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bszrm

Updated 17 August 2022
AP

Dubai sees air travel surge, expects World Cup boost

Dubai sees air travel surge, expects World Cup boost
  • The airport handled 160 percent more traffic over the past six months compared to the same period last year
Updated 17 August 2022
AP

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport saw a surge in passengers over the first half of 2022 as pandemic restrictions eased and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar will further boost traffic to the city-state’s second airfield, its chief executive said Wednesday.

Paul Griffiths, who oversees the world’s busiest airport for international travel, told The Associated Press that the airport handled 160 percent more traffic over the past six months compared to the same period last year, part of an air travel rebound around the world.

The nearly 28 million people who traveled through the airport over the past six months represent some 70 percent of the airport’s pre-pandemic levels, even as Dubai’s key source market of China remains closed due to severe pandemic restrictions. Griffiths said he expects the airport’s traffic to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year.

“It’s a very, very welcome surge of traffic,” Griffiths said.

The first World Cup in the Middle East, he added, will send foreign soccer fans flocking to Al-Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, or DWC. From there, they will travel daily to Qatar, a tiny neighbor that faces a hotel squeeze.

“We’ve actually seen a huge demand at DWC for slot filings for airlines wanting to operate a shuttle service,” he said. “I think the city has a lot to offer and a lot to gain from the World Cup.”

Among the airlines buying extra slots to shuttle soccer fans to the tournament from DWC are Qatar Airways, low-cost carrier FlyDubai and budget airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, he said.

During the first half of 2022, Dubai International Airport dealt with nearly 56 percent more flights than the same period in 2021, when contagious coronavirus variants clobbered the industry.

Now, in a sign of the health of the industry, Emirates said on Wednesday that it would pour billions of dollars into retrofitting much of its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleet. At the height of the pandemic, the airline received a $4 billion government bailout.

Topics: Dubai air travel Dubai International Airport

Related

Dubai experiences 22% growth in commercial licencing business H1 2022
Business & Economy
Dubai experiences 22% growth in commercial licencing business H1 2022

Russian consumer prices dip for 6th straight week

Russian consumer prices dip for 6th straight week
Updated 17 August 2022
Reuters

Russian consumer prices dip for 6th straight week

Russian consumer prices dip for 6th straight week
Updated 17 August 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Consumer prices in Russia declined for the sixth week running, data showed on Wednesday, as the rubles appreciation in the past few months and a drop in consumer demand weighed on the pace of price growth.

The consumer prices index dipped 0.13 percent in the week to Aug. 15 after easing 0.08 percent a week earlier, the federal statistics service Rosstat said.

Inflation remains high but is slowing after prices of nearly everything, from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones, have jumped sharply since Feb. 24 when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

The CPI extended its decline even after the central bank slashed its key rate by 150 basis points to 8 percent last month and indicated it was ready to consider further monetary easing to limit the depth of economic recession.

A separate set of Rosstat’s data showed on Wednesday that the producer price index, the gauge of prices that suppliers are charging their clients, fell sharply in annual terms to 6.1 percent in July from 11.3 percent in June, well below levels above 30 percent seen in April.

High inflation has been the key concern among households for several years as it dents living standards, something that this year will be aggravated by recession in the economy.

Russia’s economy will contract less than expected and inflation will not be as high as projected three months ago, the Economy Ministry forecasts seen by Reuters showed, suggesting the economy is dealing with sanctions better than initially feared.

So far this year, consumer prices have risen 10.72 percent compared with a 4.69 percent increase in the same period of 2021, Rosstat data showed. 

Topics: Russia economy CPI Inflation

Related

Update Fed hikes interest rates; Russian inflation accelerates to highest rate since 2015 — Macro Snapshot 
Business & Economy
Fed hikes interest rates; Russian inflation accelerates to highest rate since 2015 — Macro Snapshot 

Emirates steps up plans for ‘biggest-ever’ fleet retrofit

Emirates steps up plans for ‘biggest-ever’ fleet retrofit
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

Emirates steps up plans for ‘biggest-ever’ fleet retrofit

Emirates steps up plans for ‘biggest-ever’ fleet retrofit
  • Multibillion-dollar project will aim to refurbish four aircraft per month over next two years
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates has moved forward with plans to revamp the interior cabins of 120 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, two of the largest commercial aircraft types in service today.

The multibillion-dollar project will begin in November and will be managed entirely by Emirates Engineering, which aims to totally refurbish four aircraft each month over the next two years.

On completion in April 2025, almost 4,000 new premium economy seats will be installed, 728 first-class suites refurbished and over 5,000 business-class seats  upgraded to a new style and design.

Carpets and stairs will also be upgraded, and cabin interior panels will be given new tones and design motifs, including the ghaf trees native to the UAE.

Emirates said that no other airline has attempted an in-house retrofit of this magnitude. 

Engineering teams have carried out extensive planning and testing to streamline processes, and anticipate any potential roadblocks. 

Trials began on an A380 in July, with engineers disassembling each cabin piece by piece and logging every step.

“From removing seats and paneling to bolts and screws, every action was tested, timed and mapped out,” the airline said on Wednesday.

A cross-disciplinary team has been assembled to monitor the planning process until the start of the project in November.

 

Topics: Emirates Airlines

Related

Emirates sets date for flagship Airbus A380’s return to Perth route
Business & Economy
Emirates sets date for flagship Airbus A380’s return to Perth route
Emirates airline invests over $2bn to boost customer experience 
Business & Economy
Emirates airline invests over $2bn to boost customer experience 

Saudi Arabia’s jewelry sector tops economic activities, with 36% jump in sales in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s jewelry sector tops economic activities, with 36% jump in sales in Q2
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s jewelry sector tops economic activities, with 36% jump in sales in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s jewelry sector tops economic activities, with 36% jump in sales in Q2
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Sales in Saudi Arabia’s gold and jewelry sector witnessed a jump of 36 percent, as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic-induced recession, Al-Watan reported.
Consumer spending in the Kingdom also rebounded in the second quarter exceeding SR124 billion ($33 billion) with an annual growth rate of 7 percent, the report added.
Citing recent data issued by the Jazan Chamber of Commerce, the report said the gold and jewelry sector was followed by clothing and footwear, which grew by 24 percent.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Second quarter

Related

IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7% graphic
Business & Economy
IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%

KSA’s drive to localize livestock sector successfully underway: Top official

KSA’s drive to localize livestock sector successfully underway: Top official
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

KSA’s drive to localize livestock sector successfully underway: Top official

KSA’s drive to localize livestock sector successfully underway: Top official
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The success rate of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture localization initiatives has exceeded 50 percent, a top official told Al-Ekhbariya. 

The ministry’s director of localization initiatives, Mosa Al-Kinani, said work is underway to localize professions of beekeeping, fishing, and livestock breeders.

The ministry’s strategy is yielding results as more Saudis are joining the above-mentioned professions.

Kinani said his ministry is working with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to develop appropriate plans to boost the success of the localization drive.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Agriculture livestock Fisheries

Related

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector grew at a rate of 7.8% in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector grew at a rate of 7.8% in 2021

Oil edges off low as strong export demand drains US crude stocks

Oil edges off low as strong export demand drains US crude stocks
Updated 17 August 2022
Reuters

Oil edges off low as strong export demand drains US crude stocks

Oil edges off low as strong export demand drains US crude stocks
Updated 17 August 2022
Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil edged 1 percent higher after earlier hitting a six-month low on Wednesday, as a steeper-than-expected draw down in US crude stocks outweighed concerns over rising output, Russian exports and recession fears.

US crude stocks fell by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 12 to 425 million barrels, Energy Information Administration data showed, compared with analysts’ forecasts for a 275,000-barrel drop in a Reuters poll.

Brent crude rose $1.09, or 1.1 percent, to $93.45 per barrel by 12:23 p.m. ET (1723 GMT). Earlier in the day, recession worries had pushed the benchmark price to its lowest since February at $91.51. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.39, or 1.6 percent, to $87.92 per barrel.

US crude exports hit 5 million barrels per day, the highest on record, according to EIA data, as WTI has traded at steep discount to Brent, making purchases of US crude ore attractive to foreign buyers. In a sign of strong demand, gasoline stocks also drew 4.6 million barrels, much higher than the expected 1.1 million barrel draw.

“It was expected to be a friendly report and it was pretty much across the board. Some of those demand destruction concerns that the market was going through seem to be alleviated a little bit,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures group.

The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday had flagged a 448,000 barrel draw in crude stocks and 4.5 million barrels in gasoline inventories, according to sources.

Oil has soared in 2022, coming close to an all-time high of $147 in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns.

However, Russia has started to gradually increase its oil production after sanctions-related curbs and as Asian buyers have increased purchases, leading Moscow to increase its forecasts for output and exports until the end of 2025, an economy ministry document seen by Reuters showed.

Russia’s earning from exports

Russia’s earnings from energy exports are expected to rise 38 percent this year partly due to higher oil export volumes, according to the document, in a sign that supply from the country has not been impacted as much as markets originally expected.

The prospect of recession has also more recently weighed on oil prices. 

Political developments

On the oil supply front, the market is awaiting developments from talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which could eventually lead to a boost in Iranian oil exports if a deal is reached.

The EU and US said on Tuesday they were studying Iran’s response to what the EU has called its “final” proposal to save the deal.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said a return of Iranian crude supply would reduce their 2023 forecast by $5-10 per barrel from $125 per barrel.

Topics: Oil WTI Brent US Stocks Iran talks

Related

Oil prices drop over 1% on potential global recession concerns
Business & Economy
Oil prices drop over 1% on potential global recession concerns

Latest updates

Olympic champ Pichardo wins Euro triple jump, Bol keeps double bid on track
Olympic champ Pichardo wins Euro triple jump, Bol keeps double bid on track
Quintana denies use of banned drug after Tour de France disqualification
Quintana denies use of banned drug after Tour de France disqualification
Saudi-US military exercise ‘Native Fury 22’ continues in the Kingdom
Saudi-US military exercise ‘Native Fury 22’ continues in the Kingdom
LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers
LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers
Former US officials call for regime change in Iran led by the nation’s people
Former US officials call for regime change in Iran led by the nation’s people

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.