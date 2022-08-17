Jordan’s crown prince announces engagement to Saudi national

RIYADH: Jordan’s royal court on Wednesday announced the engagement of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif.
The engagement took place at the home of the bride-to-be’s father in Riyadh. The guests included several members of the Jordanian royal family — including Prince Hassan bin Talal, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, Prince Ali bin Hussein, Prince Hashim bin Hussein, Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, and Prince Rashid bin Hassan — along with members of Al-Saif’s family.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made calls to Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Thursday.
During the calls, Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended congratulations on the engagement of Crown Prince Hussein, and wished him and his bride-to-be success and a happy life.
“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest, Prince Hussein, and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania said in a message posted on Twitter.
According to Royal News, Al-Saif was born in Riyadh, on April 28, 1994, to Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif, and Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Sudairi. She attended high school in Saudi Arabia before studying at Syracuse University’s College of Architecture in New York.
Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah announced her engagement to New York-based financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in July.