You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi retailer Al Othaim Markets’ profit jumps 31% to $37m as sales soar in H1

Saudi retailer Al Othaim Markets’ profit jumps 31% to $37m as sales soar in H1

Saudi retailer Al Othaim Markets’ profit jumps 31% to $37m as sales soar in H1
the retailer declared a dividend payout for the first half of the year amounting to SR180 million. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4wed4

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Al Othaim Markets’ profit jumps 31% to $37m as sales soar in H1

Saudi retailer Al Othaim Markets’ profit jumps 31% to $37m as sales soar in H1
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co. reported a higher profit of SR138 million ($37 million) for the first half of 2022 on the back of sales growth.

Owing to an 11 percent rise in revenue to SR4.7 billion, profit surged 31 percent from SR106 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The retail major noted that its share in the profit of its associate Gulf Flour Milling Co. boosted this period’s results, as it was not recorded in the prior year.

However, it incurred higher costs from opening new stores and enhancing competencies in senior positions, in addition to the fact that profits from its mall unit, Abdullah Al-Othaim Investment Co., were derecognized.

In a separate filing, the retailer declared a dividend payout for the first half of the year amounting to SR180 million, representing SR2 per share, to be paid in September.

Topics: Saudi retailer Tadawul

Related

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets CEO resigns
Business & Economy
Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets CEO resigns
Abdullah Al-Othaim opens 225th branch in KSA
Corporate News
Abdullah Al-Othaim opens 225th branch in KSA

Dubai sees air travel surge, expects World Cup boost

Dubai sees air travel surge, expects World Cup boost
Updated 17 August 2022
AP

Dubai sees air travel surge, expects World Cup boost

Dubai sees air travel surge, expects World Cup boost
  • The airport handled 160 percent more traffic over the past six months compared to the same period last year
Updated 17 August 2022
AP

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport saw a surge in passengers over the first half of 2022 as pandemic restrictions eased and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar will further boost traffic to the city-state’s second airfield, its chief executive said Wednesday.

Paul Griffiths, who oversees the world’s busiest airport for international travel, told The Associated Press that the airport handled 160 percent more traffic over the past six months compared to the same period last year, part of an air travel rebound around the world.

The nearly 28 million people who traveled through the airport over the past six months represent some 70 percent of the airport’s pre-pandemic levels, even as Dubai’s key source market of China remains closed due to severe pandemic restrictions. Griffiths said he expects the airport’s traffic to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year.

“It’s a very, very welcome surge of traffic,” Griffiths said.

The first World Cup in the Middle East, he added, will send foreign soccer fans flocking to Al-Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, or DWC. From there, they will travel daily to Qatar, a tiny neighbor that faces a hotel squeeze.

“We’ve actually seen a huge demand at DWC for slot filings for airlines wanting to operate a shuttle service,” he said. “I think the city has a lot to offer and a lot to gain from the World Cup.”

Among the airlines buying extra slots to shuttle soccer fans to the tournament from DWC are Qatar Airways, low-cost carrier FlyDubai and budget airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, he said.

During the first half of 2022, Dubai International Airport dealt with nearly 56 percent more flights than the same period in 2021, when contagious coronavirus variants clobbered the industry.

Now, in a sign of the health of the industry, Emirates said on Wednesday that it would pour billions of dollars into retrofitting much of its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleet. At the height of the pandemic, the airline received a $4 billion government bailout.

Topics: Dubai air travel Dubai International Airport

Related

Dubai experiences 22% growth in commercial licencing business H1 2022
Business & Economy
Dubai experiences 22% growth in commercial licencing business H1 2022

Russian consumer prices dip for 6th straight week

Russian consumer prices dip for 6th straight week
Updated 17 August 2022
Reuters

Russian consumer prices dip for 6th straight week

Russian consumer prices dip for 6th straight week
Updated 17 August 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Consumer prices in Russia declined for the sixth week running, data showed on Wednesday, as the rubles appreciation in the past few months and a drop in consumer demand weighed on the pace of price growth.

The consumer prices index dipped 0.13 percent in the week to Aug. 15 after easing 0.08 percent a week earlier, the federal statistics service Rosstat said.

Inflation remains high but is slowing after prices of nearly everything, from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones, have jumped sharply since Feb. 24 when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

The CPI extended its decline even after the central bank slashed its key rate by 150 basis points to 8 percent last month and indicated it was ready to consider further monetary easing to limit the depth of economic recession.

A separate set of Rosstat’s data showed on Wednesday that the producer price index, the gauge of prices that suppliers are charging their clients, fell sharply in annual terms to 6.1 percent in July from 11.3 percent in June, well below levels above 30 percent seen in April.

High inflation has been the key concern among households for several years as it dents living standards, something that this year will be aggravated by recession in the economy.

Russia’s economy will contract less than expected and inflation will not be as high as projected three months ago, the Economy Ministry forecasts seen by Reuters showed, suggesting the economy is dealing with sanctions better than initially feared.

So far this year, consumer prices have risen 10.72 percent compared with a 4.69 percent increase in the same period of 2021, Rosstat data showed. 

Topics: Russia economy CPI Inflation

Related

Update Fed hikes interest rates; Russian inflation accelerates to highest rate since 2015 — Macro Snapshot 
Business & Economy
Fed hikes interest rates; Russian inflation accelerates to highest rate since 2015 — Macro Snapshot 

Emirates steps up plans for ‘biggest-ever’ fleet retrofit

Emirates steps up plans for ‘biggest-ever’ fleet retrofit
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

Emirates steps up plans for ‘biggest-ever’ fleet retrofit

Emirates steps up plans for ‘biggest-ever’ fleet retrofit
  • Multibillion-dollar project will aim to refurbish four aircraft per month over next two years
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates has moved forward with plans to revamp the interior cabins of 120 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, two of the largest commercial aircraft types in service today.

The multibillion-dollar project will begin in November and will be managed entirely by Emirates Engineering, which aims to totally refurbish four aircraft each month over the next two years.

On completion in April 2025, almost 4,000 new premium economy seats will be installed, 728 first-class suites refurbished and over 5,000 business-class seats  upgraded to a new style and design.

Carpets and stairs will also be upgraded, and cabin interior panels will be given new tones and design motifs, including the ghaf trees native to the UAE.

Emirates said that no other airline has attempted an in-house retrofit of this magnitude. 

Engineering teams have carried out extensive planning and testing to streamline processes, and anticipate any potential roadblocks. 

Trials began on an A380 in July, with engineers disassembling each cabin piece by piece and logging every step.

“From removing seats and paneling to bolts and screws, every action was tested, timed and mapped out,” the airline said on Wednesday.

A cross-disciplinary team has been assembled to monitor the planning process until the start of the project in November.

 

Topics: Emirates Airlines

Related

Emirates sets date for flagship Airbus A380’s return to Perth route
Business & Economy
Emirates sets date for flagship Airbus A380’s return to Perth route
Emirates airline invests over $2bn to boost customer experience 
Business & Economy
Emirates airline invests over $2bn to boost customer experience 

Saudi Arabia’s jewelry sector tops economic activities, with 36% jump in sales in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s jewelry sector tops economic activities, with 36% jump in sales in Q2
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s jewelry sector tops economic activities, with 36% jump in sales in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s jewelry sector tops economic activities, with 36% jump in sales in Q2
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Sales in Saudi Arabia’s gold and jewelry sector witnessed a jump of 36 percent, as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic-induced recession, Al-Watan reported.
Consumer spending in the Kingdom also rebounded in the second quarter exceeding SR124 billion ($33 billion) with an annual growth rate of 7 percent, the report added.
Citing recent data issued by the Jazan Chamber of Commerce, the report said the gold and jewelry sector was followed by clothing and footwear, which grew by 24 percent.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Second quarter

Related

IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7% graphic
Business & Economy
IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%

KSA’s drive to localize livestock sector successfully underway: Top official

KSA’s drive to localize livestock sector successfully underway: Top official
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

KSA’s drive to localize livestock sector successfully underway: Top official

KSA’s drive to localize livestock sector successfully underway: Top official
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The success rate of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture localization initiatives has exceeded 50 percent, a top official told Al-Ekhbariya. 

The ministry’s director of localization initiatives, Mosa Al-Kinani, said work is underway to localize professions of beekeeping, fishing, and livestock breeders.

The ministry’s strategy is yielding results as more Saudis are joining the above-mentioned professions.

Kinani said his ministry is working with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to develop appropriate plans to boost the success of the localization drive.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Agriculture livestock Fisheries

Related

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector grew at a rate of 7.8% in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector grew at a rate of 7.8% in 2021

Latest updates

6 pop-culture highlights from across the region
6 pop-culture highlights from across the region
Saudi retailer Al Othaim Markets’ profit jumps 31% to $37m as sales soar in H1
Saudi retailer Al Othaim Markets’ profit jumps 31% to $37m as sales soar in H1
REVIEW: ‘Fall’ gets the adrenaline pumping, but fails to reach the heights
REVIEW: ‘Fall’ gets the adrenaline pumping, but fails to reach the heights
Bombing at Kabul mosque kills 10, including prominent cleric
Bombing at Kabul mosque kills 10, including prominent cleric
Former Malaysian PM Najib’s lawyer wants out of case; court says no
Former Malaysian PM Najib’s lawyer wants out of case; court says no

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.