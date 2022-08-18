You are here

Saudi Arabia to maintain gasoline price ceiling in medium-term, official tells Al-Arabiya

Global inflation exceeded 8 percent in many countries, while it is still at 2.3 percent in Saudi Arabia, which reflects the success of the Kingdom’s policies in this regard.
Global inflation exceeded 8 percent in many countries, while it is still at 2.3 percent in Saudi Arabia, which reflects the success of the Kingdom’s policies in this regard.
RIYADH: The Saudi government will continue to implement a ceiling on gasoline prices in the medium-term, the Kingdom’s deputy minister for macro-fiscal policy at the Ministry of Finance told Al-Arabiya. 

Thamer Al-Jared said the Kingdom’s objection to the International Monetary Fund’s proposal to raise the ceiling of gasoline prices comes in line with the government’s policy. 

He said with the current policy the government seeks to keep inflation under control. 

Global inflation exceeded 8 percent in many countries, while it is still at 2.3 percent in Saudi Arabia, which reflects the success of the Kingdom’s policies in this regard.

Arab economies expected to grow at a rate of 5.4% in 2022: AMF report

Arab economies expected to grow at a rate of 5.4% in 2022: AMF report
RIYADH: Arab countries’ economies are likely to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent in 2022 mainly driven by rising oil prices, a hike in crude production by oil exporters and the ongoing reforms to diversify economies, according to a report issued by the Arab Monetary Fund. 

The report titled “Arab Economic Outlook” noted that Arab countries could face relatively high inflation rates in 2022 due to local and global inflationary pressures. According to the report, Arab countries’ inflation rate is expected to reach 7.6 percent in 2022 and 7.1 percent in 2023.

It, however, predicted that the economic growth of Arab countries will slow to about 4 percent in 2023 due to a decline in the global economic growth, high commodity prices, and gradual exit from expansionary fiscal and monetary policies.

According to the report, Gulf Cooperation Council economies will grow 6.3 percent in 2022 compared to 3.1 percent in 2021, driven by recovery from pandemic, economic reforms and continued adoption of stimulus packages, while 2023 will see a decline to 3.7 percent in economic growth.

The economy of other oil-rich Arab countries will achieve 4.1 percent growth rate in 2022, compared to a 2.7 percent growth rate in 2021. The growth in these countries will slow down to 4.6 percent in 2023.

Saudi banks' import financing to private sector exceeds pre-pandemic levels to $10.6bn in Q2

Saudi banks' import financing to private sector exceeds pre-pandemic levels to $10.6bn in Q2
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s private sector import financing surpassed pre-pandemic levels totaling SR39.6 billion ($10.6 billion) in the second quarter of 2022 year-on-year, according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

Private sector imports financed through settled letters of credit and bills received increased by SR5 billion in the second quarter of 2022 year-on-year, surpassing the pre-pandemic aggregate of SR34.8 billion.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, import financing dropped to SR30 billion in the second quarter of 2020, the data showed.

It then recovered to SR34.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021 as the global economy started to rebound. In 2022, import financing hit its highest level since the third quarter of 2016.

Financing to import building materials, machinery, and textiles and clothing saw an increase of SR815 million, SR551 million, and SR38 million respectively in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period a year ago.

Private sector imports financed through settled letters of credit and bills received increased by SR5 billion in the second quarter of 2022 year-on-year.

Financing to import building materials, machinery, and textiles and clothing saw an increase of SR815 million, SR551 million, and SR38 million respectively.

The main driver of positive change in the value of the private sector’s imports financed through settled LCs and bills received was the 'other goods.'

Food grains, and fruits and vegetables both increased by SR451 million and SR65 million year on year in the second quarter respectively.

The three sectors accounted for 10 percent, 3.7 percent and 0.5 percent respectively of the total import financing.

The main driver of positive change in the value of the private sector’s imports financed through settled LCs and bills received was the “other goods.” This category totaled half of the total financing and increased by SR4.3 billion year on year this quarter.

Nevertheless, LC and bill financings for the Saudi importers of foodstuffs declined by SR214 million in the second quarter compared to the same period of 2021, showed the data.

Foodstuff, which made up 12.7 percent of the total financing for the private sector’s imports, had categories that both grew and shrunk in the past year.

Food grains, and fruits and vegetables both increased by SR451 million and SR65 million year on year in the second quarter respectively.

Sugar, tea and coffee, livestock and meat and other foods all saw a yearly decline in imports financed through settled LCs and bills by Saudi commercial banks. Sugar, tea and coffee made up 0.4 percent of the total financing, and fell by SR147 million in this quarter compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Livestock and meat made up 0.82 percent of the total, and witnessed a year-on-year decline  by SR212 million in the second quarter of 2022. Whereas other foodstuffs made up 6.5 percent of the total, and dropped by SR371 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, showed the data.

Apart from the fall in value of agricultural imports financed through LCs and bills, the financing for motor vehicle imports also fell by SR265 million, and appliances also fell by SR144 million year on year in the second quarter. 

Looking at suppliers’ geography, the Gulf Cooperation Council contributed 40 percent of imports financed through LCs settled at Saudi banks (excluding bills), totaling SR10.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

A report published by the International Trade Administration stated: “Saudi Arabia has signed various trade agreements (especially with the GCC) that allow member countries total exemption from customs duties.”

Asian countries other than China, Japan and South Korea came in second with 22.9 percent of settled LCs which recorded SR5.7 billion in the second quarter.

Western Europe, China and South Korea followed with 10.2 percent, 8.4 percent, and 7.1 percent.

 

Saudi and Uzbek companies sign pacts on various investment opportunities

Saudi and Uzbek companies sign pacts on various investment opportunities
RIYADH: Private sector companies in Saudi Arabia and their Uzbek counterparts have signed 14 agreements and memoranda of understanding covering various investment opportunities.
The signing of the pacts, covering sectors including air transport services, livestock, education, energy and technology, was witnessed by Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Saudi minister of investment, and his Uzbeki counterpart Jamshid Khodjaev, state news agency SPA reported.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Jeddah earlier this week and was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prior to their meeting which tackled bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.
The two countries also signed $12 billion worth of deals, including a wind project in Uzbekistan by ACWA Power.

Alkhorayef Water expects full-year revenue to hit $224m backed by strong pipeline 

Alkhorayef Water expects full-year revenue to hit $224m backed by strong pipeline 
RIYADH: Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. is expected to record SR840 million ($224 million) in revenue for 2022, as it currently has SR4 billion worth of projects in its pipeline.  

The company’s CEO, Rami Moussilli, told Argaam that revenue is anticipated to grow to SR480 million in the second half of the year, and hit as high as SR1.25 billion in the following year.

Alkhorayef Water’s profit reached SR52 million and its revenue stood at SR358 million in the first half of 2022, due to higher income from the water and integrated water solutions sectors by 2.9 and 226 percent, respectively.

Moussilli attributed the profit jump to the implementation of projects awarded last year, including the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz project for Zamzam water in Makkah, and the upgrade of King Khalid International Airport’s sewage network.

According to the executive, the firm has over SR4 billion worth of contracts in its pipeline, with 75 projects in progress across 11 regions in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia leads the world in domestic sukuk sales with 185% jump to $14bn  

Saudi Arabia leads the world in domestic sukuk sales with 185% jump to $14bn  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s domestic market has recorded $14.4 billion worth of sukuk sales this year, registering a growth of 185 percent over the last year, Bloomberg reported. 

Sukuk, which is also called an Islamic bond, is a debt product issued in accordance with Shariah or Islamic laws. 

This amount represents more than half of global domestic sukuk sales, and the Saudi government alone has sold more than 60 percent of it.

“There are a lot of projects going on in Saudi Arabia driven by their Vision 2030 to diversify their economy away from oil. These all need funding,” Doug Bitcon, the Dubai-based head of credit strategies at Rasmala Investment Bank, said. 

He added: “Local investors are familiar with the local companies and they can often raise liquidity at fine spreads.”

