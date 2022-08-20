You are here

  • Home
  • Argentine workers hold funeral for wages as inflation eats up value of paychecks

Argentine workers hold funeral for wages as inflation eats up value of paychecks

Argentine workers hold funeral for wages as inflation eats up value of paychecks
1 / 2
Argentineans carry a mock coffin representing the death of a living wage during an anti-government protest in Buenos Aires on Aug. 19, 2022. (AP)
Argentine workers hold funeral for wages as inflation eats up value of paychecks
2 / 2
Argentineans carry a mock coffin representing the death of a living wage during an anti-government protest in Buenos Aires on Aug. 19, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ny4cb

Updated 20 August 2022
Reuters

Argentine workers hold funeral for wages as inflation eats up value of paychecks

Argentine workers hold funeral for wages as inflation eats up value of paychecks
  • Argentina’s official monthly minimum wage stands at 45,540 Argentine pesos ($334), while a basic food basket for a family of four costs 111,298 pesos ($817)
Updated 20 August 2022
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Some women wore black funeral attire and sported flower crowns. Other people in the procession in Buenos Aires carried a gigantic coffin. But this funeral procession in the Argentine capital was not honoring a person.
Instead it was to mourn the “death” of the wages of Argentine workers in a country where inflation is expected to hit 90 percent by the end of this year, eating up workers’ purchasing power despite years of government attempts to curb price increases.
“The situation for the workers is devastating. Before the middle of the month we don’t have any more salary, it’s not enough,” Melisa Gargarello, a representative of the Front of Organizations in Struggle (FOL), the protest’s organizer, told Reuters.
One protester carried a “clinical history” for Argentine wages, a chart showing how inflation has eaten up the value of paychecks.
While much of the world is battling high single-digit inflation this year, Argentina’s struggles are in a different category.
“The paycheck has died” read a banner in the symbolic procession, which toured the main streets of Argentina’s capital and ended in front of the Presidential Palace. The flower crowns worn by women carried the message “RIP the minimum wage.”
The country’s official monthly minimum wage stands at 45,540 Argentine pesos ($334) while a basic food basket for a family of two adults and two children costs more than twice that amount at 111,298 pesos ($817), according to the national statistics institute INDEC.
Years of political efforts to curb inflation have done little to abate price increases, and in July the country registered its highest inflation rate in 20 years.
The latest effort involves the appointment of a new economy minister, Sergio Massa, who has been granted expanded powers to try to tame inflation. Argentines have dubbed him a “superminister.”

“Today we are holding a symbolic funeral for wages, which we have to say expresses the situation that all workers in Argentina are experiencing,” said FOL’s Maximiliano Maita. 

 

 

Topics: Argentina

Related

Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns
Business & Economy
Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze
  • The five siblings died when their apartment on the second floor was ablaze
  • An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

ZARQA, Jordan: Five children were killed in a fire that erupted in their family’s apartment in the Jordanian region of Russeifa in Zarqa governorate, state news agency (PETRA) reported.

In a statement to PETRA, the Public Security Department spokesperson said the five siblings died when their apartment on the second floor was ablaze.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire and transferred the bodies to Prince Faisal Public Hospital.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire, according to a statement by the Civil Defense Department spokesperson.

The Jordanian father Ahmed Aldaaja mourned the loss of his children, Salman, Sultan, Aryam, Reem and Malak, in a Facebook post.

“All of my five children have passed away.”

“We ask the Almighty to grant us patience and solace.”

The children were buried in Amman as the family will continue to receive condolences in the family’s house over three days.

Topics: Jordan Zarqa Amman

Related

Jordan authorities warn against indiscriminate gunfire over exam results
Middle-East
Jordan authorities warn against indiscriminate gunfire over exam results
Jordanian king meets Bahraini officials meet to discuss bilateral ties
Middle-East
Jordanian king meets Bahraini officials meet to discuss bilateral ties

Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  

Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  

Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  
  • 13 military personnel were killed and 27 others were injured
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi militia has been accused on Friday of committing 467 violations to the UN-brokered truce in the past five days. 
This included 122 violations in Hodeida’s Hais, 94 in south, west and north-west of Marib, 85 in Taiz, 82 in Barh, 51 in west Hajjah, 21 in Jawf warfronts, eight in Dhale and four violations in Saadah, according to Yemen’s state news agency SABA.   
Militia members have been accused of trying to infiltrate military positions in Marib and the western coast, opening fire and shelling army positions in all warfronts. 
Reports suggest bomb-laden drones were also directed at army positions killing 13 military personnel and injuring 27 others.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia UN truce

Related

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 
Aid workers face ‘alarming’ levels of incitement, violence in Yemen: UN humanitarian envoy
Middle-East
Aid workers face ‘alarming’ levels of incitement, violence in Yemen: UN humanitarian envoy

Abu Dhabi Police warn of hefty $1,361 fine for leaving children unattended in car

Abu Dhabi Police warn of hefty $1,361 fine for leaving children unattended in car
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Police warn of hefty $1,361 fine for leaving children unattended in car

Abu Dhabi Police warn of hefty $1,361 fine for leaving children unattended in car
  • Leaving children in vehicles is especially dangerous during the hot summer months, where temperatures across the country have been soaring to highs of 48°C
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

A $1,361 fine will be issued to anyone who leaves children unattended in cars in the UAE, which may result in injuries or deaths, the Abu Dhabi Police warned this week. 

Leaving children in vehicles is especially dangerous during the hot summer months, where temperatures across the country have been soaring to highs of 48°C. 

“Leaving children unattended is a crime punishable by law, and Wadeema’s Law is tough on violators. It imposes a minimum Dh5,000 fine on the guardian who leaves the child unattended in the vehicle, and this could be accompanied by a jail sentence,” Captain Mohammed Hamad Al-Isai, director of Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate said during an interview on Emarat TV. 

The UAE has reported several instances where a child was left unattended in a vehicle, resulting in their death, Al-Isai added. 

The director shared an incident where a father had forgotten his baby in the car because he was engrossed in a phone call. By the time the man realized that his infant was locked in the car with no air conditioning, the baby had already died, Al-Isai said. 

“I hope residents will take this incident as a warning. Whenever you head out, you must make sure to check your vehicle before locking up. In addition, no motorist or guardian should ever leave a child unattended, even for a minute, when stepping away from the vehicle. Guardians are responsible for the wellbeing and safety of children,” the director warned.

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi

Related

A Pakistani paramedic stores plasma after donations by volunteers in Karachi. (AFP file photo)
World
UAE team explores setting up plasma farming facilities in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 
  • KSrelief’s immediate response was a continuation of the Kingdom’s efforts to provide support to Yemenis across several regions in Yemen
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) provided urgent aid to Yemenis in the Al-Mahra Governorate who were affected by recent torrential rainfall and floods, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday. 

At least 50 tents and 50 shelter bags were distributed to 300 people as part of the center’s emergency relief project, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. 

Al-Mahra, as well as other southern and eastern governorates in Yemen, have witnessed heavy rain this month. 

KSrelief’s immediate response was a continuation of the Kingdom’s efforts to provide support to Yemenis across several regions in the country. 

The center has also launched dozens of projects to support Yemen’s health sector and provide medical aid and services to the public. (SPA)

The center has also launched dozens of projects to support Yemen’s health sector and provide medical aid and services to the public.  

In July 3,606 people received medical services provided by KSrelief in the Hiran District in the Hajjah Governorate, the report added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia KSRelief Yemen

Related

Ksrelief chief meets Omani former conjoined twins 15 years after their separation
Saudi Arabia
Ksrelief chief meets Omani former conjoined twins 15 years after their separation
KSrelief launches project to sponsor orphans and support their families in Marib
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief launches project to sponsor orphans and support their families in Marib

Argentine workers hold funeral for wages as inflation eats up value of paychecks

Argentine workers hold funeral for wages as inflation eats up value of paychecks
Updated 20 August 2022
Reuters

Argentine workers hold funeral for wages as inflation eats up value of paychecks

Argentine workers hold funeral for wages as inflation eats up value of paychecks
  • Argentina’s official monthly minimum wage stands at 45,540 Argentine pesos ($334), while a basic food basket for a family of four costs 111,298 pesos ($817)
Updated 20 August 2022
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Some women wore black funeral attire and sported flower crowns. Other people in the procession in Buenos Aires carried a gigantic coffin. But this funeral procession in the Argentine capital was not honoring a person.
Instead it was to mourn the “death” of the wages of Argentine workers in a country where inflation is expected to hit 90 percent by the end of this year, eating up workers’ purchasing power despite years of government attempts to curb price increases.
“The situation for the workers is devastating. Before the middle of the month we don’t have any more salary, it’s not enough,” Melisa Gargarello, a representative of the Front of Organizations in Struggle (FOL), the protest’s organizer, told Reuters.
One protester carried a “clinical history” for Argentine wages, a chart showing how inflation has eaten up the value of paychecks.
While much of the world is battling high single-digit inflation this year, Argentina’s struggles are in a different category.
“The paycheck has died” read a banner in the symbolic procession, which toured the main streets of Argentina’s capital and ended in front of the Presidential Palace. The flower crowns worn by women carried the message “RIP the minimum wage.”
The country’s official monthly minimum wage stands at 45,540 Argentine pesos ($334) while a basic food basket for a family of two adults and two children costs more than twice that amount at 111,298 pesos ($817), according to the national statistics institute INDEC.
Years of political efforts to curb inflation have done little to abate price increases, and in July the country registered its highest inflation rate in 20 years.
The latest effort involves the appointment of a new economy minister, Sergio Massa, who has been granted expanded powers to try to tame inflation. Argentines have dubbed him a “superminister.”

“Today we are holding a symbolic funeral for wages, which we have to say expresses the situation that all workers in Argentina are experiencing,” said FOL’s Maximiliano Maita. 

 

 

Topics: Argentina

Related

Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns
Business & Economy
Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns

Latest updates

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze
Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze
Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  
Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  
Abu Dhabi Police warn of hefty $1,361 fine for leaving children unattended in car
Abu Dhabi Police warn of hefty $1,361 fine for leaving children unattended in car
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 
Argentine workers hold funeral for wages as inflation eats up value of paychecks
Argentine workers hold funeral for wages as inflation eats up value of paychecks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.