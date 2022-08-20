You are here

  • Home
  • Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window

Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window

Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window
Eddie Howe has revealed he is keen to add at least one more player to his Newcastle United ranks before the close of the transfer window. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rqr8x

Updated 11 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window

Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window
  • Club have had challenges getting deals over the line but the coach remains satisfied with his three signings and quality of squad
Updated 11 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed he is keen to add at least one more player to his Newcastle United ranks before the close of the transfer window.

However, the head coach has reiterated his stance that if no one signs between now and Sept. 1, he is happy with his current crop.

Newcastle’s hierarchy, driven largely by Howe, sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson, have worked tirelessly throughout the summer to strengthen the first-team squad, particularly in the forward areas. But, to date, the club have only managed to sign three recruits in the defensive third — Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Matt Targett.

And while Howe is keen to bring at least one more through the door at St. James’ Park, he will not be disappointed to run with the players he already has.

“I’m hoping we can add a player that can make a difference to us, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do for the whole of the window,” Howe said.

“Time is running out, so hopefully it will drop for us.

“We’re still working hard behind the scenes to try and make something move in the market for us. (There is) No news imminent.”

While only three players have arrived at St. James’ Park, the squad does look to have a stronger feel to it, even from the back end of last season, particularly with top-scorer Callum Wilson fit and firing.

When asked if he’s happy with his current group, Howe said: “Absolutely. I believe in the group, I said that from the minute I signed.

“We’ve made changes to the group since then but my belief in the players is very strong.

“There is no way of knowing what will happen in the next couple of weeks, so absolutely I’d go forward with the group.”

The summer window has not been without its struggles for Howe and Newcastle, with a number of key targets and their clubs refusing to move.

That hasn’t stopped Newcastle trying, though, and their persistence has paid off in the past, particularly when it came to the protracted deal for Netherlands youth international Botman.

“I’m trying to be positive and look at the business we have done,” Howe said.

“We haven’t added huge numbers of players but I think we have added quality — that’s the key thing.

“It’s very easy to recruit players and different names that everyone gets excited about but the reality is the outcome and what you’re left with, how strong the team and squad is.

“The three players we’ve added have definitely added to the team and added to the group off the pitch as well in terms of team spirit and mentality of the group.

“(I am) Very positive on the business we’ve been able to do and, of course, we’re still looking to add the other way.”

Howe’s faith in his squad is underlined by the quality of players the club have looked to recruit this summer.

The head coach continued: “It’s a small pool but not through us not widening the search. It’s because there’s not a huge amount of players who will make our group better, and that is a compliment to the players we have.

“We’ve got a really good squad.

“Certainly, I’d love to add someone that can make us better but that is very difficult.

“Our search has been high and wide and far reaching but I don’t expect the pool of players we have to pick from changing from now to the end of the window.”

In January, the first window since the majority takeover by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Newcastle left it late to add two of their five deals — could it be the same again at the start of next month?

Howe said: “Certainly, there is an element of managers up and down the country waiting to see if they can add to the group before letting players go but I think that’s a natural thing at this stage of the window.”

One player grabbing the headlines when it comes to transfers at the moment is Brazilian forward Joao Pedro.

The Watford man has been subject to two rejected bids by United in the past few days and the club continue to weigh up whether to go back in with another.

Speaking about the bids, Howe was coy.

He said: “Nothing. No intel, unfortunately.”

Topics: Newcastle players transfer window

Related

Pope, Trippier help Newcastle grind out 0-0 draw at Brighton
Sport
Pope, Trippier help Newcastle grind out 0-0 draw at Brighton
Eddie Howe will not rush Newcastle’s star summer signing Botman
Sport
Eddie Howe will not rush Newcastle’s star summer signing Botman

AFC Women’s Football Committee reinforces importance of club football for its members

AFC Women’s Football Committee reinforces importance of club football for its members
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

AFC Women’s Football Committee reinforces importance of club football for its members

AFC Women’s Football Committee reinforces importance of club football for its members
  • Committee also held in-depth discussions on the launch of the AFC Women’s Champions League in 2024
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

The AFC Women’s Football Committee’s commitment to strengthening the foundations of the women’s club game was further underlined at its fifth meeting held in Chonburi, Thailand on Saturday.

Chaired by Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, the committee praised the continued efforts of the AFC’s member associations in developing women’s club football against the backdrop of the continuing AFC Women’s Club Championship 2022 — Pilot Tournament.

For the first time in the history of Asian football, the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2022 — Pilot Tournament witnessed the participation of teams from both the East and West regions, with the former reaching its decisive final match day in Thailand on Sunday, while the latter is scheduled to kick-off in Uzbekistan later today.

The committee also held in-depth discussions on the impending launch of the AFC Women’s Champions League in 2024, which will be a significant game-changer for women’s football, as well as on the entry and calendar principles, with more information on the format and final details to be confirmed in 2023.

Another topic on the agenda was the Asian Qualifiers format for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament 2024, which will feature 33 teams. Necessary adjustments were made to the first two rounds to minimize the logistical challenges for the participating teams.

Additionally, members of the committee approved the proposed dates of the AFC women’s youth competitions in 2025 and 2026 — namely the qualifiers and finals of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 and the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 — while providing the administration with the mandate to revise the dates where necessary.

Topics: AFC Women’s Football Committee football Thailand

Related

Saudi Arabia seeks to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026
Sport
Saudi Arabia seeks to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026
Thailand to host AFC Women’s Club Championship 2022 – Pilot Tournament in East zone
Sport
Thailand to host AFC Women’s Club Championship 2022 – Pilot Tournament in East zone

Chelsea boss Tuchel given one-game ban after Spurs red card

Chelsea boss Tuchel given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel given one-game ban after Spurs red card

Chelsea boss Tuchel given one-game ban after Spurs red card
  • Tuchel's touchline ban has been suspended temporarily, pending the full written reasons for the decision
  • Conte has been fined £15,000 after both managers admitted improper conduct
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Thomas Tuchel has been given a one-match suspension and fined £35,000 ($41,000) after the Chelsea manager was sent off following his furious clash with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, the Football Association (FA) said on Friday.
Tuchel’s touchline ban has been suspended temporarily, pending the full written reasons for the decision, allowing the German to take his place in the dugout for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Leeds.
Conte has been fined £15,000 after both managers admitted improper conduct following a pair of angry exchanges during last Sunday’s stormy 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.
Tuchel and Conte were booked after they first squared up to each other when the Italian celebrated Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s equalizer close to the Chelsea technical area.
Then, after Harry Kane headed Tottenham’s second equalizer deep into stoppage-time, Tuchel shook hands with Conte at the final whistle in such an aggressive way that it drew a fiery response from his counterpart.
The feuding bosses had to be separated by players and coaching staff, but were both sent off by referee Anthony Taylor.
“An independent regulatory commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3,” the FA said.
“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behavior after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday, August 14 2022 was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing.
“These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel’s one-match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decision that will be made available in due course.”

Topics: Chelsea Thomas Tuchel Tottenham Hotspur Antonio Conte

Related

Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2: ‘Fair tackle’ as Tuchel insists no hard feelings after Conte clash
Sport
Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2: ‘Fair tackle’ as Tuchel insists no hard feelings after Conte clash
Tuchel reveals ‘bond’ with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumors
Sport
Tuchel reveals ‘bond’ with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumors

Police recover Lewandowski’s watch, stolen while signing autographs

Police recover Lewandowski’s watch, stolen while signing autographs
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

Police recover Lewandowski’s watch, stolen while signing autographs

Police recover Lewandowski’s watch, stolen while signing autographs
  • A young man approached and snatched the watch from the player's wrist
  • Spanish media reported the watch was a Patek Phillippe worth 70,000 euros
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

BARCELONA: Police said they had recovered Robert Lewandowski’s watch, stolen as the star striker signed autographs before a Barcelona training session.
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the 33-year-old striker, who joined from German club Bayern Munich in July, arrived at training and stopped in front of fans for autographs, Catalan police told AFP Friday.
A young man approached and snatched the watch from the player’s wrist.
Spanish media reported the watch was a Patek Phillippe worth 70,000 euros ($70,300) and that Lewandowski climbed back in his car and gave chase but lost the thief.
The police were alerted at 4:30 p.m. local time (1430 GMT) and within an hour they had caught the 19-year-old, who was hiding in the bushes around the stadium. They recovered the watch which was nearby.
He was arrested for “robbery with violence,” the police said. They explained that even though Lewandowski was not hurt, taking the watch off his body was considered violent.

Topics: Barcelona Robert Lewandowski

Related

New-look Barcelona held 0-0 by Rayo in Lewandowski’s debut
Sport
New-look Barcelona held 0-0 by Rayo in Lewandowski’s debut
Barcelona sells more assets to clear Lewandowski for opener
Sport
Barcelona sells more assets to clear Lewandowski for opener

Golf Saudi, La Reserva Club de Sotogrande team up to boost female golf opportunities

Golf Saudi, La Reserva Club de Sotogrande team up to boost female golf opportunities
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Golf Saudi, La Reserva Club de Sotogrande team up to boost female golf opportunities

Golf Saudi, La Reserva Club de Sotogrande team up to boost female golf opportunities
  • Golf Saudi launched its Ladies First Club in 2020
  • The Ladies First Club International will feature free beginner golf lessons by experts
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Golf Saudi and Spain’s La Reserva Club de Sotogrande joined forces at Aramco Team Series Sotogrande this week to offer 100 women and girls the chance to start a golf journey that could see them playing alongside star players in 2023.

Golf Saudi launched its Ladies First Club in 2020, introducing golf to women in the Kingdom and encouraging them to keep playing the sport.

The initiative at La Reserva Club Sotogrande is international, and women will get the chance to play golf for the first time.

The Ladies First Club International will feature free beginner golf lessons by experts from both Golf Saudi and La Reserva on Friday and Saturday. 

The club’s top practice facilities will prepare the newcomers for expert practice. They will then be invited to continue playing golf by enrolling in a program that will continue through next summer.

Participants who want to join Ladies First Club International at La Reserva Club can sign up in person at the event.

Until the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande returns to La Reserva Club in 2023, the long-term strategy will give participating women and girls access to at least one free lesson each month.

The goal is for women from the program to have the opportunity to play with top Ladies European Tour players in the tournament’s official pro-am.

Majed Al-Sorour, deputy chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi and Saudi Golf Federation, said: “It is exciting that we’re using the success of Golf Saudi’s Ladies First Club in Saudi Arabia to continue driving interest and participation in golf internationally.”

He said: “The central ambition of the initiative is for as many women as possible to take up golf and then continue to play the sport that has the potential to be life-enhancing in so many ways. Kicking off this initiative with La Reserva Club de Sotogrande and the Aramco Team Series is a great platform to raise awareness and inspire more newcomers to the sport — and win an amazing chance to play with the pros next year.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia golf Golf Saudi Spain

Related

16-year-old German talent Chiara Noja named Golf Saudi ambassador
Sport
16-year-old German talent Chiara Noja named Golf Saudi ambassador
Aramco and Golf Saudi praised for ‘key’ role in growing women’s game
Sport
Aramco and Golf Saudi praised for ‘key’ role in growing women’s game

Anthony Joshua maintains weight advantage over Oleksandr Usyk for Jeddah clash

Anthony Joshua maintains weight advantage over Oleksandr Usyk for Jeddah clash
Updated 19 August 2022
Arab News

Anthony Joshua maintains weight advantage over Oleksandr Usyk for Jeddah clash

Anthony Joshua maintains weight advantage over Oleksandr Usyk for Jeddah clash
  • Two-time heavyweight champion Joshua tipped the scales at 110.9 kilos
  • Ukraine’s Usyk weighed 100.5 kilograms
Updated 19 August 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: British boxer Anthony Joshua weighed in more than 10 kilos (22 pounds) heavier than defending champion Oleksandr Usyk on Friday ahead of their “Rage on the Red Sea” world title rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Two-time heavyweight champion Joshua tipped the scales at 110.9 kilos (244.5 pounds) while Ukraine’s Usyk weighed 100.5 kilograms (221.6 pounds), both similar to last year’s fight in London.

Usyk, 19-0 and the favorite after his unanimous decision on Joshua’s home turf, confounded predictions that he had packed on several kilos of muscle to counter the towering Joshua.

The fighters came face-to-face in a 90-second stare-down before shaking hands and posing for the cameras.

“All this stuff, weight, face-off, it doesn’t matter to me. It’s all about the fight,” Joshua said. “I’m just ready for 12 rounds, 100 percent. Anything shorter than that, it’s a bonus.”

Many commentators have written off Joshua after a hesitant showing against the quick and skillful Usyk at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

But the 6ft 6ins (1.98m) Briton, who is striving to become a three-time world champion, has promised to be more “competitive.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested Joshua will go for the knock-out.

Saturday’s clash will be the 12th consecutive world title fight for Joshua, the 24-2 former Olympic gold-medallist whose other professional defeat was a shock TKO by Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019.

Joshua avenged that loss six months later in the “Clash of the Dunes” in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, the first heavyweight world title fight in the Kingdom.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Saudi Arabia’s Ziyad Al-Maayouf will face Mexico’s Jose Alatorre on Saturday, and said earlier this week he has been overwhelmed by the support he has received and feels a little under the pressure with all eyes on him.

And in a moment of history for sport in Saudi Arabia, Somali-born Briton Ramla Ali will fight the Dominican Republic’s Crystal Garcia Nova in the first women’s professional boxing match in the Kingdom.

Also in an action-packed night of boxing, the Rage on the Red Sea undercard includes several other exciting fights, with former WBA and Ring magazine super-middleweight champion Callum Smith and former two-weight world champion Badou Jack both featuring.

* With AFP

Topics: boxing Rage on the Red Sea Anthony Joshua Oleksandr Usyk Saudi Arabia

Related

Whole world is watching, says Prince Khaled ahead of Rage on the Red Sea
Sport
Whole world is watching, says Prince Khaled ahead of Rage on the Red Sea
Usyk and Joshua get ready to rumble in Jeddah
Sport
Usyk and Joshua get ready to rumble in Jeddah

Latest updates

Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window
Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window
AFC Women’s Football Committee reinforces importance of club football for its members
AFC Women’s Football Committee reinforces importance of club football for its members
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says
Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze
Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze
Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  
Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.