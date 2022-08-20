15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze

ZARQA, Jordan: Five children were killed in a fire that erupted in their family’s apartment in the Jordanian region of Russeifa in Zarqa governorate, state news agency (PETRA) reported.

In a statement to PETRA, the Public Security Department spokesperson said the five siblings died when their apartment on the second floor was ablaze.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire and transferred the bodies to Prince Faisal Public Hospital.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire, according to a statement by the Civil Defense Department spokesperson.

The Jordanian father Ahmed Aldaaja mourned the loss of his children, Salman, Sultan, Aryam, Reem and Malak, in a Facebook post.

“All of my five children have passed away.”

“We ask the Almighty to grant us patience and solace.”

The children were buried in Amman as the family will continue to receive condolences in the family’s house over three days.