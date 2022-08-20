You are here

Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen

Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen
Werder Bremen players are cheering in front of their fan section after their German Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund on Saturday. (AP)
AP

Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen

Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen
  • Scottish forward Oliver Burke scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time
  • Dortmund’s much-vaunted offense looked short of ideas against Bremen
AP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund conceded three late goals from the 89th minute to lose 3-2 to Werder Bremen in their first Bundesliga defeat of the season on Saturday.
Scottish forward Oliver Burke scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time, two minutes after Niklas Schmidt had equalized. English defender Lee Buchanan started the remarkable comeback when he scored in the 89th for the promoted visitors.
Dortmund, which were outplayed for much of the game, looked on course to win 2-0 thanks to speculative goals from Julian Brandt in first-half injury time and Raphaël Guerreiro in the 77th. They were the home team’s first and second shots on target.
Dortmund’s much-vaunted offense looked short of ideas against Bremen, who had the best chances of the first half through Marvin Ducksch, back at his hometown club.
But Brandt scored just before the break, when the Bremen-born midfielder eluded a couple of defenders just outside the penalty area before shooting inside the far post.
Bremen remained the better side, having a penalty appeal waved away before Niko Schlotterbeck made a crucial block to deny Anthony Jung.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzić reacted with three substitutions with 30 minutes remaining, among them American Gio Reyna, who came on for his first competitive appearance since April 8, when he reinjured his right hamstring after less than two minutes in Stuttgart.
Guerreiro’s goal was another long-range effort. Bremen ‘keeper Jiri Pavlenka wasn’t helped with his own defenders blocking his view.
Buchanan began Bremen’s comeback amid some indecisive defending and the visitors pushed on in injury time.
Bayer Leverkusen slumped to their third consecutive Bundesliga loss – after being knocked out in the first round of the German Cup – when sharp-shooting Hoffenheim racked up a 3-0 win.
Christoph Baumgartner scored early with his heel when he was one of two Hoffenheim players facing seven Leverkusen defenders, Andrej Kramaric made-2-0 in the 35th and Georginio Rutter scored with a brilliant shot from distance in the 78th.
Leverkusen hadn’t played badly and the home team’s afternoon was summarized when Kerem Demirbay hit the post with a free kick.
Schalke forward Simon Teerode squandered two penalty opportunities in a 0-0 draw in Wolfsburg.
Koen Casteels saved Teerode’s first effort, but the Schalke forward was given another chance as the Wolfsburg ‘keeper had moved off his line. Casteels then also saved the next effort – within the rules this time.
Vincenzo Grifo’s early goal was enough for Freiburg to win in Stuttgart 1-0, and Mainz won 2-1 in Augsburg.
Union Berlin were hosting Leipzig later.

Chelsea ban season ticket holder over Son abuse

Chelsea ban season ticket holder over Son abuse
AFP

Chelsea ban season ticket holder over Son abuse

Chelsea ban season ticket holder over Son abuse
  • Son was subjected to the sickening taunts from a member of the crowd in last Sunday's stormy London derby
AFP

LONDON: Chelsea have banned a season ticket holder indefinitely for aiming racist abuse at Tottenham’s South Korea forward Son Heung-min during the 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.
Son was subjected to the sickening taunts from a member of the crowd in last Sunday’s stormy London derby.
Chelsea have concluded an investigation by banning the season ticket holder.
“Following our statement this week on racist abuse at the Tottenham game last Sunday, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely,” a Chelsea statement said on Saturday.
Chelsea have previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues took their latest initiative in the long-running No To Hate campaign before Sunday’s Spurs clash, taking steps to make it easier for spectators to report alleged abuse.

LIVE: Anthony Joshua fights for career in Saudi rematch with Ukraine hero Usyk

LIVE: Anthony Joshua fights for career in Saudi rematch with Ukraine hero Usyk
Arab News

LIVE: Anthony Joshua fights for career in Saudi rematch with Ukraine hero Usyk

LIVE: Anthony Joshua fights for career in Saudi rematch with Ukraine hero Usyk
  • Joshua, 32, has much on the line as he strives to become a three-time world champion
  • Usyk, the undefeated former cruiserweight world champion, won on an unanimous decision last year
Arab News

JEDDAH: Briton Anthony Joshua is fighting for his career on Saturday against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who can boost the morale of his compatriots in war-torn Ukraine by retaining his world heavyweight belts in Saudi Arabia.
Joshua, 32, has much on the line as he strives to become a three-time world champion and perhaps spark fellow Briton Tyson Fury into performing another U-turn on retiring and set up a blockbuster unifying title bout.

Back-to-back defeats by Usyk, who outboxed him in London last September, would be a career-crippling setback for the 2012 Olympics super heavyweight gold medallist who also crashed to a surprise TKO against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.
Usyk, the undefeated former cruiserweight world champion, won on an unanimous decision in only his third professional fight as a heavyweight.

Follow all the coverage as it happens below... (All times BST)

16:10 - The stage is set for the big fight later tonight, and before the big fight, we've got an excellent undercard to enjoy. The first of which is about to get underway. Ukrainian Daniel Lapin takes on Jozef Jurko in a light-heavyweight bout.

15:45 - Meanwhile, Usyk has never been knocked out in 129 outings, including in his outstanding 95-15 amateur career which like Joshua saw him win gold at the 2012 Olympics in the heavyweight division.
He has knocked out 13 opponents since turning pro.
The 35-year-old also has the enormous incentive of fighting for a country that has been defying a Russian invasion since February.
The bout will be screened free of charge across Ukraine.
“We had enough time to study each other,” Usyk said this week. “We were born to compete for life, for belts, for everything. The one who does not compete, does not win.”

15:30 - In response to losing that first fight to his Ukrainian opponent, Joshua recruited respected trainer Robert Garcia and is hinting at a more aggressive approach against the mobile and unpredictable southpaw.
“It’s all about the fight,” Joshua said at the weigh-in, where he maintained his 10-kilo (22 pounds) weight advantage over Usyk.
“I’m just ready for 12 rounds, 100 percent. Anything shorter than that, it’s a bonus.”
Stopping the 19-0 Ukrainian would be quite a feat.

Kane’s landmark goal fires Spurs to victory over Wolves

Kane’s landmark goal fires Spurs to victory over Wolves
AFP

Kane's landmark goal fires Spurs to victory over Wolves

Kane’s landmark goal fires Spurs to victory over Wolves
  • Kane's 185th top-flight goal for Tottenham took him above Argentina striker Sergio Aguero's total of 184 during his time at Manchester City
  • It was also Kane's 250th goal in all competitions for Tottenham
AFP

LONDON: Harry Kane set a Premier League record for the most goals with a single club as the Tottenham striker sealed a 1-0 win against Wolves on Saturday.
Kane’s 185th top-flight goal for Tottenham took him above Argentina striker Sergio Aguero’s total of 184 during his time at Manchester City.
It was also Kane’s 250th goal in all competitions for Tottenham, moving him 16 goals behind Jimmy Greaves as he bids to become the north London club’s all-time leading scorer.
The 29-year-old’s landmark moment came in the second half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he headed home from close-range.
Kane had scored his first goal of the season in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea when his stoppage-time header drew him level with Aguero.
Although they were well below their best, unbeaten Tottenham sit top of the table after winning two of their first three matches.
Their stay at the top might be short-lived depending on other results over the weekend, but there is no doubting the feelgood factor around the club at present.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has revived a team floundering when he took over last term, leading them into the Champions League and providing hope of a sustained spell as a top-four force.
Conte had escaped with a fine for his role in the touchline clashes with Thomas Tuchel last weekend that saw the Chelsea manager given a one-match touchline ban.
Conte’s ire was directed at his own players this time as Tottenham were out-played in the first half, the Italian’s anger eventually producing the desired response.
Wolves’ £38 million ($44 million) club record signing Matheus Nunes made an impressive debut following his arrival from Sporting Lisbon this week.
Goncalo Guedes also made his first Wolves start to take the number of Portuguese players in Bruno Lage’s line-up to seven.
Ruben Neves, another of Wolves’ Portuguese army, tested Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris from long-range, before Guedes cut inside for a low strike that flashed just wide.
Neves was just off-target with a dangerous effort from distance, then Daniel Podence scuffed wide from a good position, prompting frustrated grumbling from Tottenham fans.
Brazil legend Ronaldo, watching from high in the stands, looked equally unimpressed by turgid Tottenham’s disjointed display.
At least Wolves provided some incisive moments to keep Ronaldo entertained as Nunes came close to a debut goal with a header that whistled just wide from Neves’ cross.
Yet, for all their quality in possession, Wolves lacked a cutting edge and that would prove their downfall.
Kane almost made them pay when his looping header forced Jose Sa to tip over at full stretch.
Booed off after Pedro Neto lashed into the side-netting on the stroke of half-time, Tottenham were looking even more lethargic than they did during their limp first half at Chelsea last weekend.
On that occasion, they survived thanks to Kane’s equalizer and the England captain led the charge again with a diving header that cannoned back off the bar early in the second half.
Son Heung-min struck the outside of the near post from a tight angle as Tottenham finally started to hit their stride.
Tottenham’s sudden burst of pressure was rewarded in the 64th minute.
Ivan Perisic flicked on a header and Kane was perfectly placed to nod in Tottenham’s 1,000th home Premier League goal.
Neves almost snatched an equalizer with a free-kick that curled inches wide.
But Wolves have now gone a dispiriting 10 games without a league victory, a stark contrast to Tottenham’s positive outlook.

Leicester icon Vardy extends contract with Foxes

Leicester icon Vardy extends contract with Foxes
AFP

Leicester icon Vardy extends contract with Foxes

Leicester icon Vardy extends contract with Foxes
  • The 35-year-old former England international says he feels "like part of the furniture" at the club
  • He has scored 133 Premier League goals in 272 appearances including 24 in the 2015/16 season
AFP

LONDON: Jamie Vardy, a pivotal figure in Leicester’s fairytale 2015/2016 Premier League title-winning campaign, extended his contract with the Foxes on Saturday until 2024.
The 35-year-old former England international says he feels “like part of the furniture” at the club who he joined in 2012 from then non-league Fleetwood.
He has scored 133 Premier League goals in 272 appearances including 24 in the 2015/16 season when under Claudio Ranieri they defied the traditional powerhouses to lift the league trophy.
“I’m obviously over the moon,” said Vardy, who has scored 164 goals in 387 appearances in all competitions.
“Once I heard it was something the club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it. The decision was easy.”
Vardy’s contract was due to expire in 2023 and he had been linked with ailing giants Manchester United during the transfer window.
“I’ve been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture,” said Vardy.
“My legs are still feeling great so I’ll carry on helping the Club as much as I can, whether that’s scoring or assisting, that’s what I’m here to do.”
Vardy — who also enjoyed FA Cup success with Leicester in 2021 — won the Premier League golden boot in 2019-20 with 23 goals and scored seven times in 26 appearances for England.

How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games

How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games
Khaled Alarafah

How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games

How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games
  • The 15-year-old Paralympic swimmer only took up the sport competitively more than a year ago, and has had to overcome major obstacles to achieve his dreams
Khaled Alarafah

RIYADH: The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games wrapped up on Thursday in Turkey, and it has been a tournament of many highs for the competing Saudi athletes.

The Kingdom’s delegation at the delayed Konya 2021 won 24 medals in total; two gold medals, 12 silver, and 10 bronze.

There was expected glory for Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi in the karate competition, while the track and field, weightlifting and table tennis teams, among others, performed to high standards. And Saudi’s U-23 footballers took silver after narrowly losing out to hosts Turkey in the final.

But perhaps the most poignant story of all is that of Ibrahim Al-Marzouki, the 15-year-old Paralympic athlete, who won Saudi’s first medal of the games, taking bronze after finishing third in the 50-meter butterfly final with a time of 49.12 seconds.

Not surprisingly, his young career has been one of overcoming adversity.

Despite a disability in his arms, the teenager has from a young age believed that the unlikely can be achieved with enough persistence and fortitude.

“At first, my experience was shocking for me, because I faced great pressures and difficulties before I could participate in tournaments,” Al-Marzouki said. “But after this (medal), I have gained great comfort in knowing that I can achieve things. When I face difficulties, I never give up.”

What makes his achievement more remarkable is just how recently he got into competitive swimming.

“My start was about a year ago,” he said. “I went to the Riyadh Club in order to register with the football team. After that, the Saudi swimming national team sent a letter to the club asking for young men who could swim.

“Then my mother suggested that I had a talent for swimming.”

Al-Marzouki quickly rose through the ranks by setting higher training benchmarks.

“I began training with light swimming at the Association of People with Disabilities,” Al-Marzouki said. “After that, I had to sacrifice in order to to reach my goals.”

Having competed for Saudi Arabia at continental level last year, Al-Marzouki headed to Konya for the Islamic Solidarity Games with modest expectations. He ended up surprising even himself.

“I did not feel that I would achieve anything,” he said. “I did not expect that I would be able to complete the journey, compared to the swimmers I was up against. They were stronger than me, with a long history in swimming.”

Al-Marzouki has faced many challenges over the past 12 months before claiming glory in Turkey.

At first his timings in the pool were, in his own words, “weak”, but he persevered, and his hard work would eventually bear fruit.

“My times were not good enough to qualify for any championship, but thank God I faced this challenge, trained harder and put pressure on myself and then I reached where I am today.”

Throughout, the support of his mother and father kept him going, he said.

His first official participation for the Saudi Paralympic swimming team came almost nine months ago at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain, where he took part in five categories, winning a gold and silver.

“I was very happy,” he said. “It is normal that a person rejoices. Even now, I am happy with that first participation. It is true that I won in Turkey, but the joy of the first championship is indescribable.”

After taking part in Bahrain, Al-Marzouki immediately turned his attention to Turkey.

“My daily schedule was to continue training for the Islamic Solidarity Games,” Al-Marzouki said. “I believe that (Konya 2021) is tougher than the Asian championship, and even after I had finished my training the other participants were still ahead of me in terms of preparation and standard.

“But thank God I faced the difficulties and had the confidence in myself to achieve the bronze.”

Al-Marzouki is grateful for the backing and attention that Paralympic sports have received in Saudi Arabia in recent years, with new programs being established alongside those for able-bodied athletes.

The Saudi media too, the swimmer said, have helped massively with their support.

“The exercises I undergo are very tough for me,” Al-Marzouki said. “I used to train with athletes without any disability and not from my category, so the exercises were very challenging but I was able to adapt to them.”

Looking ahead, Al-Marzouki is already targeting the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

“God willing, with determination, hard work and diligence, I will achieve the gold medal,” said Al-Marzouki, who will only be 17 then.

He praised the work of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee in helping his development, and in particular its president, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, for his support.

“You are a special hero and we will shine the spotlight on you because you deserve it,” Prince Abdulaziz said after Al-Marzouki’s bronze in Turkey.

It is a sentiment that every Saudi shares.

