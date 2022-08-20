Lebanese municipality rapped over decision to move army memorial in Bekaa

You are here

Lebanese army Commandos attend a memorial unveiling to the slain Lebanese army Brigadier General Francois Hajj in a street in Baabda, near the capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Taraya currently suffers socially and economically like other towns in Bekaa while waiting for the enforcement of a development policy
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The decision of Taraya municipality, Bekaa, to move a memorial for Lebanese armed forces personnel from the town’s entrance to the side of the road has come under criticism.

It was claimed that the memorial was moved to not disturb a photo associated with a political party.

The monument — a military armored vehicle — was given as a token of loyalty to the townspeople who had died while defending the country.

The Al-Islah’ Al-Baladi (Municipal Reform) organization in Taraya said the decision to put the monument on the side of the road was inappropriate.

It said that opinions were divided during the municipal council’s meeting, with some supporting the decision and others rejecting it.

Taraya is 75 km from Beirut and is a stronghold for Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement, similar to most villages and towns in Central and North Bekaa that are home to a majority of Shiites.

Al-Islah’ Al-Baladi condemned the behavior of the town’s mayor, Rifaat Hamiya, who is a retired army brigadier general with more than 25 years of service.

“We hoped that he would use national principles, enforce laws, hold corrupt people accountable, and apply and commit to the national army’s regulations, instead of committing to parties’ orders and exploiting the municipal council and its members for personal gain.”

While the organization stressed its support for diverse political affiliations, it said it opposed militias and parties’ decisions which proliferated hostility toward the Lebanese army.

Taraya currently suffers socially and economically like other towns in Bekaa while waiting for the enforcement of a development policy.

Parties have taken over these towns’ municipalities, notably Hezbollah, which has infiltrated social lives, imposed traditions, and even controlled decisions in these places.

Ali Al-Amin, editor-in-chief of Janoubia, told Arab News: “What happened comes in the framework of Hezbollah’s well-defined path on the Lebanese level, and its (the party’s) focus on the Shiite sect after its relations were shaken with the forces it has allied with since Oct. 17, 2019, when people took to the streets and protested against everyone.”

Al-Amin said Hezbollah was trying to benefit from its authority over the state and society to pass on its ideologies. It did not care about the opposition, which reflected the state’s vulnerability.

Al-Amin added: “However, I think Hezbollah is trying to focus on minor issues since it is unable to answer strategic questions.

“It is practicing the same options as it does not have any answers to what kind of state and economy it wants for Lebanon and how to address corruption. Those are people’s questions, and it (the party) is taking advantage of the sectarian structure.”

Hezbollah on Friday celebrated by laying the foundation stone for a tourist monument in Janta, in Baalbek governorate, similar to the Mleeta Landmark in the south — the party’s ideological landmark where it tells the story of resisting Israeli occupation from the party’s point of view.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech that the outcome of nuclear talks in Vienna would have no impact on maritime talks aimed at delineating Lebanon's border with Israel.

"Whether a nuclear deal with Iran is signed or not, if the US mediator does not give Lebanon what it asked for in terms of its rights, we are heading toward an escalation — we are heading toward a problem," said Nasrallah.

He called for keeping an eye on the Karish field, the Lebanese borders, and the US mediator, adding that the mediator was currently wasting time and running late.

Hezbollah loyalists in the “civil campaign to protect the maritime wealth” have called for a march on Aug. 28.

The march will start from all Lebanese ports and head toward the maritime borders in Ras Al-Naqoura.

Campaign coordinator Hani Suleiman said every Lebanese citizen was concerned with this event to ascertain “our right to our water, as our right to our land.”

Suleiman said the ports of Tripoli, Beirut, Sidon, Tyre, and Al-Naqoura would be ready this week and final preparations had been organized.

The march will start with boats and yachts of different sizes, with numbers expected to exceed 100.

They will bear the Lebanese flag to send a message to the international community and demonstrate the situation of the people at the heart of the conflict with the Israelis.

 

Topics: Lebanon

  • Power outages reflection of the poor state of affairs in the country, says minister
  • ‘There are no credits to buy fuel and operate the state’s institutions,’ govt official tells Aab News
Updated 37 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The National Museum of Beirut is in darkness as the diesel allocated by the Ministry of Culture to turn on the generators at this major tourism facility has run out.

The museum has seen fewer tourists since the beginning of the summer.

Its management has changed its opening hours, based on the sunlight that bathes its halls through the windows.

It is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — it used to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An Arab News photographer saw tourists using their cellphones to shine light on artifacts.

During a ministerial meeting, Culture Minister Mohammed Mortada complained that he was unable to provide funds allocated for buying fuel to turn on the museum’s generators after they ran out of fuel, and that the credit allocated for fuel was used up.

“Just like many other institutions, the national museum is suffering from the power crisis,” Mortada told Arab News. The crisis has become acute at a time when the tourism season is in full swing with the arrival of thousands of expats in Lebanon for the summer holidays, he said.

“It’s unacceptable that they can’t visit the museum,” he added. “It’s a reflection of the poor state of affairs of the country.”

Apart from the power crisis, the museum also lacks a proper security system, such as the ones found worldwide that link a museum’s cameras to the nearest police station.

An official from the caretaker government told Arab News: “The problem with the government is that it’s working without a budget. There are no credits to buy fuel and operate the state’s institutions.”

The official said: “During the ministerial meeting, it was suggested that a support committee for the museum be established to raise the entrance fee to 100,000 Lebanese pounds ($3) from its current 15,000 … It’s true that this suggestion is bad. However, this is one way out to collect funds to buy diesel and ensure the continuity of this important tourism facility.”

However, Mortada said the suggestion is “illegal as any entry fee received must directly go to the Ministry of Finance. This can’t work.”

 

Topics: Beirut musuem Lebanon

Algeria fires burned UNESCO-listed park: expert

Algeria fires burned UNESCO-listed park: expert
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

  • Algeria's northeast was particularly hard-hit since Wednesday by blazes exacerbated by climate change
  • According to the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO, El Kala Biosphere Reserve covers more than 76,000 hectares
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

ALGIERS: More than 10 percent of a UNESCO-listed biosphere reserve has been destroyed by fires that tore through northeastern Algeria, killing at least 38 people, an expert told AFP on Saturday.
The figure cited by Rafik Baba Ahmed, former director of the El Kala Biosphere Reserve, means that the burned area of the park alone is almost double what the civil defense service said has been destroyed throughout Africa’s largest country since June.
Algeria’s northeast was particularly hard-hit since Wednesday by blazes exacerbated by climate change, but the fire service on Saturday said most of the fires there had been put out.
“The Wednesday fires damaged around 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres)” of the park, Baba Ahmed said.
According to the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO, El Kala Biosphere Reserve covers more than 76,000 hectares.
It is the last refuge of the Barbary Red Deer and “home to a very remarkable bird life, more than 60,000 migratory birds every winter,” UNESCO’s website says.
“It is (a) mosaic of marine, dune, lake and forest ecosystems, with its marine strip rich in corals, Posidonia meadows and fish,” UNESCO says.
According to Baba Ahmed, forest covers 54,000 hectares of the park and most of the trees are cork oak.
“It is considered one of the main biodiversity reserves in the Mediterranean basin,” he said, extolling its “exceptional biological richness.”
But Baba Ahmed said he was “very pessimistic” about the future of the area regularly damaged by forest fires.
“Over time the fires weaken the forest, making it vulnerable to other attacks: harmful insects but especially to human activities.”
As a consequence, the area loses its flora and fauna, the forestry expert added.
Civil Defense Col. Boualem Boughlef said on television Friday night that since June 1, 1,242 fires had destroyed 5,345 hectares of woodlands in Algeria.
Baba Ahmed said that figure is not realistic.
While Algeria’s northeastern fires have been largely extinguished, firefighters fought two blazes on the other side of the country in Tlemcen, in the far west, the civil defense said Saturday on its Facebook page.
The fires led Algerians both at home and in the diaspora to collect clothing, medicines and food to help those affected.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has also offered support, and French President Emmanuel Macron called his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune to express his condolences “for the victims of the fires,” state news agency APS reported on Saturday.
Spain and Portugal too fought massive wildfires over the past week, including in another UNESCO-listed park where more than 25,000 hectares were estimated to have been scorched.

Topics: Algeria wildfires El Kala Biosphere Reserve UNESCO

French president to visit Algeria to relaunch ties: Elysee

French president to visit Algeria to relaunch ties: Elysee
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

  • “This trip will contribute to deepening the bilateral relationship looking to the future," the presidency
  • Macron is to be in Algeria from Thursday to Saturday next week
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Algeria next week in a bid to improve strained ties between Paris and Algiers, the French presidency said in a statement Saturday.
“This trip will contribute to deepening the bilateral relationship looking to the future... to reinforce Franco-Algerian cooperation in the face of regional challenges and to continue the work of addressing the past,” the presidency said after a call between Macron and his opposite number Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
Macron is to be in Algeria from Thursday to Saturday next week.
French-Algerian ties hit a low late last year after Macron reportedly questioned whether Algeria had existed as a nation before the French invasion and accused its “political-military system” of rewriting history and fomenting “hatred toward France.”
Algeria withdrew its ambassador in response, but the two sides appear to have mended ties since.
The North African country won its independence from France following a gruelling eight-year war, which ended with the signing in March 1962 of the Evian Accords.
On July 5 of the same year, days after 99.72 percent voted for independence in a referendum, Algeria finally broke free from colonial rule — but memories of the 132-year occupation continue to haunt its ties with France.

Topics: France French President Emmanuel Macron Algeria

Palestinians feel ‘abandoned by international community’: Latin patriarch of Jerusalem

Palestinians feel ‘abandoned by international community’: Latin patriarch of Jerusalem
Updated 20 August 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

  • Pierbattista Pizzaballa: Expansion of Jewish settlements in West Bank makes prospect of peace deal ‘increasingly difficult’
  • ‘In Gaza, there are 2 million people locked up in the poverty of a tiny strip of land, left without water and electricity for several hours a day’
Updated 20 August 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

RIMINI, Italy: The Palestinian people feel “abandoned by the international community,” the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem said on Saturday at a conference on inter-religious dialogue in the Italian city of Rimini.

The expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank makes the prospect of an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement “increasingly difficult,” added Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the most senior Catholic figure in the Holy Land.

“In Gaza, there are 2 million people locked up in the poverty of a tiny strip of land, left without water and electricity for several hours a day,” he said.

“Palestinians now believe that they have been abandoned by the international community and are left alone to fight for their country, for Palestine.”

Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, will address the conference on Sunday.

Topics: Palestine-Israel Conflict Pierbattista Pizzaballa Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa #palestine #israel

At least 32 people killed in Turkey in separate crashes at accident sites

At least 32 people killed in Turkey in separate crashes at accident sites
Updated 20 August 2022
Reuters

  • Sixteen people including emergency workers and journalists died when a bus crashed into an earlier accident site
  • Sixteen people died and 29 others were injured as a result of another incident in Mardin
Updated 20 August 2022
Reuters

ISTANBUL: At least 32 people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when vehicles crashed into first respondents who were attending earlier accidents, authorities said.
Sixteen people including emergency workers and journalists died when a bus crashed into an earlier accident site, regional governor Davut Gul from southeastern province of Gaziantep said. Another 20 people were wounded and received treatment.
“At around 10:45 this morning, a passenger bus crashed here,” Gul said, speaking from the scene of the accident on the road east of Gaziantep.
“While the fire brigade, medical teams and other colleagues were responding to the accident, another bus crashed 200 meters behind. The second bus slid to this site and hit the first responders and the wounded people on the ground.”
Separately, a truck hit a site some 250 km (155 miles) east in Derik district of Mardin where first respondents were attending to another accident, according to footage.
Sixteen people died and 29 others were injured as a result of the incident in Mardin, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, adding that eight of the wounded were in critical condition.

Topics: Turkey bus accident

