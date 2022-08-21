Horrifically injured Jordanian boy graduates from high school

AMMAN: A teenager, whose hands were chopped off and one of his eyes gouged out in a horrific crime that rocked Jordan, has graduated from high school.

Saleh Hamdan, known as “Zarqa Boy,” shared photos on Facebook of himself wearing a graduation gown as he wrapped up his school studies with an 85 percent score.

Messages of congratulations poured in from social media users, who praised the 18-year-old for his persistence and determination in pursuing his education despite his injuries.

The Amman-based Hayat Fund for Education provided Hamdan with a full university scholarship, the Jordan News Agency reported.

He was 16 years old when he was attacked by a gang of men in Zarqa governorate in revenge for an alleged murder committed by one of his relatives.

One of the attackers captured the shocking crime on video, which went viral and showed Hamdan crying out for help.

Six people were sentenced to death for the attack, and four received prison terms of between one and 15 years.