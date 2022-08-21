Profits of Saudi-based SADAFCO jump 48% on higher sales

RIYADH: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., or SADAFCO, reported a 48 percent growth in profit in the second quarter of 2022, driven by higher sales.
Profits increased to SR56 million ($15 million), compared to SR38 million in the period a year earlier, the company announced in a bourse statement.
SADAFCO attributed the higher profit figures to a 28 percent increase in sales volumes which reached SR631 million.
Earlier, the company said it paid SR3 per share in cash dividends for the first half of its fiscal year.
Jeddah-based SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait. Its products are also exported to several countries in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Oil Updates — Crude down; Russia China's top oil supplier in July; Petrobras begins selling refining assets
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices steadied on Friday, but fell for the week on a stronger US dollar and fears that an economic slowdown would weaken crude demand.
Brent crude futures settled at $96.72 a barrel, gaining 13 cents.
US West Texas Intermediate crude ended 27 cents higher at $90.77.
Both benchmarks fell about 1.5 percent on the week.
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July
Russia held its spot as China’s top oil supplier for a third month in July, data showed on Saturday, as independent refiners stepped up purchases of discounted supplies while cutting shipments from rival suppliers such as Angola and Brazil.
Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia’s European and Far Eastern ports, totaled 7.15 million tons, up 7.6 percent from a year ago, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed.
Still, Russian supplies in July, equivalent to about 1.68 million barrels per day, were below May’s record of close to 2 million bpd. China is Russia’s largest oil buyer.
Imports from second-ranking Saudi Arabia rebounded last month from June, the lowest in more than three years, to 6.56 million tons, or 1.54 million bpd, but still slightly below the year-ago level.
Year-to-date imports from Russia totaled 48.45 million tons, up 4.4 percent on the year, still trailing behind Saudi Arabia, which supplied 49.84 million tons, or 1 percent below the year-ago level.
China’s crude oil imports in July fell 9.5 percent from a year earlier, with daily volumes at the second lowest in four years, as refiners drew down inventories and domestic fuel demand recovered more slowly than expected.
The strong Russian purchases squeezed out competing supplies from Angola and Brazil, which fell 27 percent year-on-year and 58 percent, respectively.
Brazil’s Petrobras in non-binding phase of selling refining assets
Brazilian oil giant Petrobras said on Friday it had begun the non-binding phase of selling its refining assets.
The assets to be sold by the state-run company include its refineries RNEST, REPAR and REFAP.
Nigerian president worried over large-scale crude oil theft
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari expressed concern on Friday over large-scale crude oil theft, saying it was affecting the country’s revenues “enormously.”
The oil regulator has said that Nigeria lost $1 billion in revenue during the first quarter of this year due to crude theft.
Nigeria is unable to meet some of its financial obligations to its citizens due to the oil theft, Buhari told government workers who are requesting a pay increase to help deal with double-digit inflation.
“On your request for a salary review, I wish to urge you to appreciate the revenue constraints being presently faced by the government which are caused mainly by the activities of unscrupulous citizens through the theft of our crude oil, a major contributor to our revenue base,” Buhari said.
Crude theft poses an existential threat to Nigeria’s oil industry, the local head of Shell has said, resulting in the shutdown of two of its major pipelines.
The Middle East and North Africa's 10 most funded e-commerce startups
The industry in the region is estimated to be valued at $31 billion in 2021 and will reach over $50 billion by 2025As technology transforms the world from physical to digital, the retail industry, digitally known as e-commerce, has been one of the most r
Updated 21 August 2022
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: As technology transforms the world from physical to digital, the retail industry, digitally known as e-commerce, has been one of the most rapidly changing sectors in the Middle East and North Africa.
The e-commerce industry in the MENA region is estimated to be valued at $31 billion in 2021 and will reach over $50 billion by 2025. In this edition, Arab News has compiled a list of the 10 most-funded e-commerce startups in the region.
Sary
Total funding $112 million
Founders Mohammed Aldossary and Khaled Alsiari
Investors Sanabil Investments, Wafra International Investment, Endeavor Catalyst, VentureSouq, Rocketship.vc, Ra’ed Ventures, MSA Capital, Derayah VC, STV and others
Headquarters Saudi Arabia
Sary is a B2B platform that connects small businesses such as mini-markets, restaurants, cafes and hotels with consumer goods wholesalers.
Its latest funding was in 2021, where it secured $75 million in its series C round led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund subsidiary Sanabil Investments.
MaxAB
Total funding $62.5 million
Founders Belal El Megharbel and Mohamed Benhalim
Investors BECO Capital, 4DX Ventures, Flourish Ventures, RMBV, IFC, Crystal Stream Capital, Endeavour Catalyst and Endure Capital
Headquarters Egypt
An e-commerce platform for retailers, MaxAB manages procurement and delivers groceries to shops and store owners can use the application to order goods, request delivery or logistics.
With expansion plans, the startup raised $40 million in a series A funding round led by RMBW in 2021 to increase its staff and market footprint.
Retailo
Total funding $44 million
Founders Talha Ansari, Wahaj Ahmed and Mohammad Nowkhaiz
Another B2B e-commerce Retailo digitizes the restocking process for small and medium retailers and shops through their mobile app and almost 200,000 square feet of warehousing space.
With a fleet of 200 vehicles serving 50,000 retailers, the company raised $37 million in a series A funding round in 2022.
Millennial Brands
Total Funding $42 million
Founder Alexandra O’Neill
Investors The Global Emerging Markets Group and Al-Attiyah Family Office
Headquarters UAE
The Gen Z direct-to-consumer e-commerce firm Millennial Brands aims to boost ambitious brands across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia through its platform.
The company used its latest $35 million growth round to launch a new brand, develop consumer tech and expand existing categories.
Brimore
Total Funding $41 million
Founders Mohamed Abdulaziz and Ahmed Sheikha
Investors International Finance Corporation, Endure Capital, Fawry, Flourish, Endeavor Catalyst Fund, Disruptech, Algebra Ventures and Vision Ventures.
Headquarters Egypt
Egypt-based social e-commerce platform Brimore enables small and medium-sized businesses to get their product out to the mass market by connecting them to a vast network of distributors.
Founded in 2017, the
company claims to have grown 400 times in the past three years with more than 300 suppliers as it managed to raise $25 million in its latest series A funding round in 2022.
Nana
Total funding $80 million
Founders Sami Alhelwah, Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Bakr Elsherif and Ahmed Alsamani
Investors MEVP, STV, Saudi Venture Capital Company, Watar Partners, Wamda Capital and others
Headquarters Saudi Arabia
Saudi-based online marketplace Nana allows its users to get groceries delivered right to their doorstep within 15-minutes, thanks to its collaboration with Google Cloud.
In February 2022, Nana secured $50 million in its latest round led by FIM Partners and STV to strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia.
Floward
Total funding $34.2 million
Founders Abdulaziz B. Al-Loughani and Mohammed Alarifi
Investors STV and Impact46
Headquarters Kuwait
Another flourishing e-commerce firm Floward is an online flower and gifting company that sources flowers daily from the best growers and horticulturists worldwide.
The company’s flower delivery services are operating in nine countries following its $27.5 million series B funding round last year.
Capiter
Total funding $33.4 million
Founders Mahmoud Nouh and Ahmed Nouh
Investors Quona Capital, MSA Capital, Savola, Shorooq Partners, Foundation Ventures, Accion Venture Lab, Derayah Ventures and Next Billion Ventures
Headquarters Egypt
Founded by a former chief operating officer of SWVL, Capiter enables merchants to order products through an e-commerce platform with checkout and credit-receiving services available on their purchases.
Having raised $33 million in a series A round, the B2B marketplace serves over 60,000 merchants with more than 1,200 sellers.
Breadfast
Total funding $30 million
Founders Mostafa Amin, Muhammad Habib and Abdallah Nofal
Investors Vostok New Ventures, JAM Fund, Shorooq Partners, Endure Capital, Tinder’s co-founder Justin Mateen, YC Continuity Fund, 4DX Ventures and Flexport
Headquarters Egypt
What started as a bakery delivering fresh bread and pastries to customers, Breadfast now offers more than 2,500 supermarket items, including coffee, dairy and electronic items.
The company has over 250,000 registrations in over 11 cities in Egypt. Moreover, their last funding round was a $26 million series A co-led by Vostok New Ventures and Endure Capital.
Eyewa
Total funding $30 million
Founders Anass Boumediene, Mehdi Oudghiri and Abdullah Al-Rugaib
Investors Kingsway, Nuwa Capital, French Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, Derayah, Palm Drive, Hardy Capital, EQ2 Ventures, Wamda Capital, GS Shop, Equitrust, 500 startups, Khawarizmi and Faith Capital
Headquarters Saudi Arabia, UAE
The D2C omnichannel that went from e-commerce to on-ground retailer Eyewa offers eyewear through its online and offline network in six countries.
In 2021, Eyewa closed a $21 million series B round that was utilized for expansion as it now has 16 stores in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Aramco to complete Valvoline Global Products acquisition by early 2023
VGP perfectly fits within the company’s base oil portfolio and lubricant growth strategy: Official
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Aramco, plans to complete Valvoline Global Products acquisition by early 2023, Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani, Aramco’s downstream senior vice president, told Arab News.
In early August, the oil giant announced that it had signed an SR9.9 billion ($2.65 billion) equity purchase agreement to acquire the US-based company.
Because VGP is a leading worldwide independent producer and distributor of premium branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants and automotive chemicals, it perfectly fits within the company’s base oil portfolio and lubricant growth strategy, Al-Qahtani said.
With this acquisition, he added that Aramco would expand its research and development activities and its partnership with original equipment manufacturers. The buyout will also complement its line of premium branded lubricant products.
“Valvoline and Aramco will expand their existing partnership to ensure that Valvoline’s iconic brand is managed in a consistent and holistic manner,” he said.
VGP will acquire perpetual ownership of the Valvoline brand, trademarks and copyrights in the products sector, Al-Qahtani informed.
As the crude producer seeks to expand the brand globally, VGP’s robust manufacturing and distribution network, significant R&D capabilities, strong partnerships with major OEMs and 150-year brand recognition will benefit the company, he added.
Talking about Aramco’s plans for the VGP employees, Al-Qahtani said: “VGP employees will be part of a company with the experience and platform to drive the success of the business going forward. Aramco appreciates the benefits of the talented VGP team around the globe driving the long-term success of the business.”
Al-Qahtani further stated that this transaction contributes significantly to Saudi Aramco’s 2030 strategic target of selling finished lubricants.
He said Aramco would own the Valvoline brand worldwide after closing the deal. For retail services, Valvoline will hold the Valvoline brand globally, excluding China and certain Middle Eastern and North African countries.
Through a long-term supply agreement, Valvoline will also procure lubricants from Global Products.
Commenting on the acquisition, Sam Mitchell, Valvoline CEO, previously said that the sale of VGP represented the successful outcome of its strategy to unlock the full, long-term value of its strong, but differentiated retail services and global products businesses.
Mitchell added that he was pleased that the company’s global products team would have a strategic new home with Aramco to further grow the business while developing the brand into a global lubricants leader.
Dresscode rolls up its sleeves to widen its Gen Z footprint
Egyptian startup is focusing on empowering KSA’s youth through its brand: CEO
Updated 20 August 2022
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: Egypt-based e-commerce fashion brand Dresscode is now operating in Saudi Arabia as it plans to become a global brand.
During an exclusive interview with Arab News, Mohammed Abdeldayem, CEO and founder of Dresscode, said that the company is focusing on empowering the Kingdom’s youth through its brand.
“We’re very focused on Generation Z or 18- to 25-year-olds; this is our core market. We came to Saudi Arabia because more than 50 percent of the population is within this age bracket. So there is a huge youth population,” Abdeldayem said.
Dresscode is not your typical fast-fashion brand as it focuses its business operations on sustainability, data, technology and affordability.
“Before Dresscode, we had on-ground stores; then we decided to build an online store that focuses on data analytics,” Abdeldayem said.
Abdeldayem explains that his staff focuses mostly on designs as they want to provide customers with at least 200 new styles a month.
Sustainability in fashion
Fashion is an ever-changing and fast-paced industry; when it comes to keeping up with what the customer wants and focusing on sustainability, Dresscode has balanced it perfectly.
Abdeldayem said that the brand has been able to move its model to a sustainable one by focusing on pre-orders with a considerable number of monthly designs.
“Why would I go buy this item in thousands? This is not what the young generation wants; the generation wants to be unique and special,” he added.
Partnering with about 50 factories, the company dramatically shrunk its batch size and focused on pre-orders using its unique technology.
“We had done more than 100,000 orders that were pre-ordered, which means that we had not produced it before it was ordered. We also use recycled yarns and fabrics in 50 percent of our production,” he stated.
Founded in 2019, the company now has over 15 in-house designers keeping up with the trend and from 500 to 700 orders per day.
“We’re doing between 500 and 700 orders a day. And it could reach 1,000 within the next two or three months. So, this is why we have been given the appetite to look into other markets,” he said.
Why Saudi’s youth?
Abdeldayem explained that the Kingdom’s youth is now the main target for the company, stating that 10 percent of its current orders are coming from the Kingdom.
“Part of our research was that the average Saudi national buys around 70 to 80 new items a year. So, this is a big market for us, compared to the Egyptians, who buy 30 to 40 items per year,” he stated.
We came to Saudi Arabia because more than 50 percent of the population is within this age bracket.
Mohammed Abdeldayem, CEO and founder of Dresscode.
Abdeldayem is also very intrigued with the change in the Kingdom as the population is absorbing new cultures with open arms.
“We’re working closely with influencers now in Saudi Arabia and creating influencer brands to be sold on our platform. We could do so many things to localize the fashion industry,” he added.
Moreover, the company received its first funding back in 2021 from Egypt Ventures, a collaboration between Saudi Fund for Development and the Egyptian Government. It received $500,000 and massive support from Saudi investors.
“We’re going to Saudi because the Saudi Fund for Development invested in our company. So we’re paying back as well, and we have huge support there in Saudi Arabia,” Abdeldayem added.
The company is planning to become a global brand with other expansion plans in Africa and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
“After Saudi Arabia, Dubai will come, followed by Bahrain and other neighboring countries. We also plan to enter Africa. Our sister company already has an on-ground operation in Kenya. So, it’s easy for us to establish all the logistics and all the needs,” Abdeldayem added.
The company is also planning to raise series A funding to get $5 million and establish an office in the Kingdom.
China’s July marine fuel exports up 13.22 percent from June
Updated 20 August 2022
Reuters
BEIJING: China’s exports of very-low-sulfur marine fuel rebounded 13.22 percent in July versus June as the country’s merchandise exports recovered, but still stood nearly 9.69 percent below the year-ago level, customs data showed on Saturday.
Exports of very-low-sulfur fuel oil, measured mostly by sales from China’s bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, were 1.60 million tons, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
That compared to 1.408 million tons in June and 1.766 million tons a year before. China’s merchandise exports in July grew 18 percent on the year in the fastest pace this year, an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
Foreign trade container throughput at eight major Chinese ports rose 14.5 percent in July, speeding up from the 8.4 percent growth in June, according to data from China’s port association.
But strict COVID-19 measures and rare heat waves in eastern and southern provinces, where the country’s main export hubs are located, crimped factory output, thus constraining shipments.
Weaker-than-expected growth in merchandise imports, up only 2.3 percent on the year, also capped further growth for the marine fuel. VLSFO exports for the January-July period reached 10.69 million tons, down from 11.52 million tons in same period of last year.
Fuel oil imports into bonded storage, including both high-sulfur and low-sulfur products, fell nearly 57.96 percent on the year to 0.31 million tons.