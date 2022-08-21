You are here

Morocco king calls for ‘unequivocal’ support over Western Sahara
King Mohammed VI urges Morocco’s partner countries to “clarify” their position on disputed Western Sahara. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 August 2022
AFP

  • Morocco fought 15-year war with the Polisario Front independence movement after Spain withdrew from its former colony in 1975
  • Morocco has since rejected any vote that includes independence as an option
AFP

RABAT: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has called on his country’s partners to “clarify” their position over the disputed Western Sahara territory and offer “unequivocal” support.
“I would like to send a clear message to the world: the Sahara issue is the prism through which Morocco views its international environment,” he said in a televised speech Saturday evening.
He also described the issue as the “clear and simple measure for the sincerity of friendships” between Morocco and its partners, in remarks marking the Revolution of the King and the People, a national holiday that celebrates the kingdom’s anti-colonial struggle.
Rabat controls most of Western Sahara, which it views as its own territory.
Morocco fought a 15-year war with the Polisario Front independence movement after Spain withdrew from its former colony in 1975.
A United Nations-monitored cease-fire deal provided for a referendum, but Morocco has since rejected any vote that includes independence as an option, offering only limited autonomy.
King Mohammed VI called on allies to “clarify their stance... in an unequivocal manner” on the matter. He did not specify which countries he was addressing, but saluted the United States’ “incontrovertible” position.
The US under former president Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed former Spanish colony, a policy that has continued under his successor Joe Biden.
The king also lauded recent moves by Spain and Germany to reverse previous policies and recognize Rabat’s autonomy initiative for the territory.
In a U-turn, Spain in March publicly backed Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed region after a months-long diplomatic spat.
Rabat and Berlin had in February agreed to renew ties after a year-long diplomatic freeze over disagreements including on Trump’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Egypt condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Somali capital

Egypt condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Somali capital
Updated 20 min 36 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

  • Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab militants launched the attack on the hotel on Friday, in an operation lasting 30 hours
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has expressed its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which killed at least 21 people.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: “Egypt affirms its full solidarity with Somalia in this painful affliction, stressing its total rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.”

Police and the military in Mogadishu announced on Sunday that Somali forces had concluded a siege at the Hayat and had freed 106 people, including women and children, according to Reuters.

Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab militants launched the attack on the hotel on Friday, in an operation lasting 30 hours.

On Sunday morning, despite calm prevailing, roads remained closed amid a heavy security presence, and emergency personnel and bomb disposal experts sought to clear the building and remove the rubble.

The hotel building was badly damaged during the exchange of fire between government forces and the militants, which led to its collapse in parts and left many worried about relatives who were inside when the attack began.

The hotel was a popular meeting place for government officials and had dozens of people inside when armed men stormed it.

Somalia’s National Police Commander Maj. Gen. Hassan Abdi Mohamed confirmed that security forces had successfully ended the attack, according to the Somali National News Agency.

“It is unfortunate that innocent civilians were killed at the scene of the accident,” he added.

Al-Shabab confirmed in a statement that the group had taken hostages during the siege, including government and security officials.

The attack is the largest Mogadishu has seen since the election of the new Somali president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in May.

UAE president arrives in Al Alamein City, discusses Arab unity with Egyptian counterpart

UAE president arrives in Al Alamein City, discusses Arab unity with Egyptian counterpart
Updated 23 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

  • Both leaders emphasized the importance of Arab unity in overcoming regional challenges
  • They stressed on the need for dialogue, understanding and diplomacy to resolve disputes
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan arrived in Al Alamein City in Egypt on Sunday where he discussed bilateral ties with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. 

El-Sisi welcomed Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Alamein airport, spokesman for the Egyptian presidential office said on Facebook. 

During their meeting, both leaders emphasized the importance of Arab unity in overcoming challenges that the region is witnessing. They also reiterated their support for all efforts aimed at reaching lasting solutions to regional crises to achieve peace, stability and security, WAM reported.

The leaders explored cooperation areas and promising opportunities to expand the strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields to achieve common aspirations of sustainable development, progress, and prosperity for their peoples, according to WAM.

While reviewing the latest regional and international developments, the leaders stressed on the need for dialogue, understanding and diplomacy to resolve disputes and ensure world peace.  

Iraq civil defense rescue 8, others still trapped after landslide in Karbala

Iraq civil defense rescue 8, others still trapped after landslide in Karbala
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

  • Rescue teams continued excavation operations at the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine to free at least six trapped pilgrims
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi civil defence rescued eight survivors, including a child, who were trapped under rubble after a landslide hit a Shiite Muslim shrine in the central province of Karbala, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday. 

Rescue teams continued excavation operations at the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine to free at least six trapped pilgrims.

Three children had been rescued since Saturday's disaster, emergency services said, adding that they were in "good condition" and being monitored in a hospital.

 



Rescue teams working through the night under floodlights were able to provide supplies of oxygen as well as food and water to people trapped through gaps in the rubble, said the state news agency INA.
Civil defence spokesman, Nawas Sabah Shaker, told AFP that "sand dunes and rocks collapsed onto the shrine building", blaming the saturation of the earth due to humidity and adding that "evacuation operations are still underway".
The landslide on Saturday afternoon hit the shrine located in a natural depression about 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the Shiite holy city of Karbala.
The rocks and sand started sliding because of the "saturation of the earthen embankment adjacent to the shrine" due to humidity, the civil defence told INA.
"This led to the collapse of about 30 percent of the area of the building, which measures about 100 square metres (1,000 square feet)."

(With AFP)

Horrifically injured Jordanian boy graduates from high school

Horrifically injured Jordanian boy graduates from high school
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

  • Gang chopped off Saleh Hamdan’s hands, gouged out his eye in crime that rocked country
  • He received full university scholarship, congratulatory messages on social media
Arab News

AMMAN: A teenager, whose hands were chopped off and one of his eyes gouged out in a horrific crime that rocked Jordan, has graduated from high school.

Saleh Hamdan, known as “Zarqa Boy,” shared photos on Facebook of himself wearing a graduation gown as he wrapped up his school studies with an 85 percent score.

Messages of congratulations poured in from social media users, who praised the 18-year-old for his persistence and determination in pursuing his education despite his injuries.

The Amman-based Hayat Fund for Education provided Hamdan with a full university scholarship, the Jordan News Agency reported.

He was 16 years old when he was attacked by a gang of men in Zarqa governorate in revenge for an alleged murder committed by one of his relatives.

One of the attackers captured the shocking crime on video, which went viral and showed Hamdan crying out for help.

Six people were sentenced to death for the attack, and four received prison terms of between one and 15 years.

Yemen leader in Riyadh for talks on economic and political support

Rashad Al-Alimi. (AFP file photo)
Rashad Al-Alimi. (AFP file photo)
Updated 21 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Rashad Al-Alimi. (AFP file photo)
  • An aide to Al-Alimi told Arab News that the president would meet senior Saudi officials to accelerate the distribution of a Saudi and UAE $3 billion financial package to the government
Updated 21 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

JEDDAH: The head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, on Saturday touched down in Riyadh on a private visit where he is expected to meet Saudi officials, the official Saba news agency reported.

Al-Alimi will discuss Saudi Arabia’s economic support to the council and its humanitarian interventions in Yemen.

He thanked the Saudi leadership for its support to the Yemeni people and the council and its continued efforts to return peace and stability to the country and alleviate the suffering of Yemenis.

An aide to Al-Alimi told Arab News that the president would meet senior Saudi officials to accelerate the distribution of a Saudi and UAE $3 billion financial package to the government.

Other items for discussion were other Saudi pledges such as a gas-fired power station in Aden, the UN-brokered truce with the Houthis, and other political and military issues.

“Reviving the economy is the (council’s) main challenge,” said the aide, who preferred to remain anonymous.

Before arriving in Riyadh, the Yemeni leader visited the UAE. He discussed supporting the council and his efforts to stabilize liberated areas and boost the economy with Emirati officials.

The visit takes place as the Yemeni currency plunges to a new record low of YER1,200 against the US dollar, increasing the prices of food, fuel, and transport.

The council is also facing growing public criticism for not addressing intensifying power cuts, mainly in hot and humid cities such as Aden and Al-Mukalla.

Al-Alimi leads an eight-member council that has ruled the country since April, when former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi ceded power to the council and assigned it to engage in talks with the Iran-backed Houthis to end the war.

Last week, dozens of soldiers died in bloody infighting among different military units in the government-controlled southern province of Shabwa.

The council dismissed the security leaders involved in the infighting and formed a military committee to defuse tension.

 

 

