SAGO buys over 34K tons of wheat worth $16m from local farmers

NRG Matters - Suez Canal Economic Zone signs MoU on decarbonization projects; Jordan renewable energy use soars

RIYADH: The Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed an initial agreement with the Japanese company Toyota Tsusho, which includes several decarbonization projects.

The projects will include logistics, renewable energy, water support, green and blue hydrogen production, and green and blue ammonia production, according to Daily News Egypt.

Renewable energy

Jordan has topped the Arab world in terms of installed capacity for renewable energy sources, Jordan News Agency reported citing the country’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources data.

The country’s energy generated from renewable sources reached about 5.5 terawatt-hour by the end of 2021.

LNG

Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co. is close to making a final decision to join a new Russian operator for the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas project, Reuters reported citing the Nikkei newspaper.

Registered on Aug. 5, the new entity replaces project operator Sakhalin Energy as Moscow rewrites the rules for foreign firms operating in Russia, amid global sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Mitsui, which does not see any conditions that disadvantage it, will make a final decision by the end of this month and notify Russia, the paper added.