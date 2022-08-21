Saudi airline flyadeal inducts new A320neo aircraft to raise feet size to 26

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flyadeal has received a new Airbus A320neo, bringing its fleet of modern aircraft to 26.

The airline's fleet consists of 15 A320neo and 11 A320ceo aircraft.

The new plane arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Saturday evening.

The company is implementing a special program to receive the new aircraft, covering all requirements and preparations, and providing specialized training to personnel.

Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal, said: “We are pleased to receive our new aircraft, which bears the symbol ‘FAZ’, to our growing fleet, which is expected to reach by the end of next year 32, all of the same model.”

Korfiatis pointed out that the fleet expansion will contribute to increasing the number of flights, providing more seats, and serving new customers.

He added that the new Airbus A320neo will push the company's operations to exceed the barrier of 150 flights per day for the first time in the company's history.