NRG Matters - Suez Canal Economic Zone signs MoU on decarbonization projects; Jordan renewable energy use soars

The Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed an initial agreement with the Japanese company Toyota Tsusho, which includes several decarbonization projects.
The Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed an initial agreement with the Japanese company Toyota Tsusho, which includes several decarbonization projects.
Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: The Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed an initial agreement with the Japanese company Toyota Tsusho, which includes several decarbonization projects.

The projects will include logistics, renewable energy, water support, green and blue hydrogen production, and green and blue ammonia production, according to Daily News Egypt. 

Renewable energy 

Jordan has topped the Arab world in terms of installed capacity for renewable energy sources, Jordan News Agency reported citing the country’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources data.

The country’s energy generated from renewable sources reached about 5.5 terawatt-hour by the end of 2021.

LNG 

Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co. is close to making a final decision to join a new Russian operator for the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas project, Reuters reported citing the Nikkei newspaper.

Registered on Aug. 5, the new entity replaces project operator Sakhalin Energy as Moscow rewrites the rules for foreign firms operating in Russia, amid global sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Mitsui, which does not see any conditions that disadvantage it, will make a final decision by the end of this month and notify Russia, the paper added.

Topics: Jordan renewable Egypt decarbonization

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flyadeal has received a new Airbus A320neo, bringing its fleet of modern aircraft to 26.

The Airbus A320 fleet consists of 15 A320neo and 11 A320ceo aircraft.

The new plane arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Saturday evening.

The company is implementing a special program to receive the new aircraft, covering all requirements and preparations, and providing specialized training to personnel.

Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal, said: “We are pleased to receive our new aircraft, which bears the symbol ‘FAZ’, to our growing fleet, which is expected to reach by the end of next year 32, all of the same model.”

Korfiatis pointed out that the fleet expansion will contribute to increasing the number of flights, providing more seats, and serving new customers.

He added that the new Airbus A320neo will push the company's operations to exceed the barrier of 150 flights per day for the first time in the company's history.

Topics: Saudi Airbus airlines

Egyptian Media Production City chief refutes reports of PIF investment into the company

Egyptian Media Production City chief refutes reports of PIF investment into the company
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The chairman of the Egyptian Media Production City Co. on Sunday refuted reports claiming Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was mulling investing in the company.
“There are no negotiations, either from near or far, about selling a share of the Egyptian Media Production City Co. to the Saudi sovereign fund,” Abdel Fattah Al-Jabali told Asharq.
Asharq also reported that two unnamed sources revealed that the PIF did not express any interest in acquiring stakes of the Egyptian company.
PIF, earlier this month launched, the Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. to invest in a wide range of sectors across the North African country.

Topics: PIF Egypt media company reports

Macro Snapshot — Iraq’s foreign currency reserves above $80bn; Turkish central bank may take steps to cut loan rates

Macro Snapshot — Iraq’s foreign currency reserves above $80bn; Turkish central bank may take steps to cut loan rates
Updated 21 August 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

Updated 21 August 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

CAIRO: Iraq’s foreign currency reserves are now above $80 billion and are expected to hit $90 billion by the end of the year, state news agency INA cited the deputy governor of the central bank, Ammar Khalaf, as saying on Sunday.

The central bank’s gold reserves have climbed 30 tons to stand at more than 131 tons now, Khalaf said.

Turkish central bank may cut loan rates

Turkey’s central bank is expected to take steps soon to bring lending costs closer to its newly cut policy rate, especially for some corporate loans, three bankers told Reuters, after the bank said spreads between the two rates had widened.

The central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 13 percent on Thursday, despite 80 percent inflation. It cited the widening gap between its policy rate and rising lending rates as having reduced the effectiveness of its monetary policy.

The central bank “decided to further strengthen the macroprudential policy set with tools supporting the effectiveness of the monetary transmission mechanism,” its policy committee said. 

Polish PM sees GDP growth

Poland’s economic growth in 2022 may be around 5 percent, the prime minister said on Friday, as economists warn of a slowdown in the country.

Seasonally-adjusted Polish gross domestic product fell by 2.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, indicating that a slowdown in domestic demand, rising interest rates, and companies’ surging costs amid double-digit inflation have started to dampen growth. Read full story

“Economic growth this year may hover around 5 percent,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Iraq Turkey economy Reserves Gold

TASI dips as investors remain wary of shifting oil prices: Closing bell

TASI dips as investors remain wary of shifting oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 21 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 21 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended its first trading session of the week lower as investors raised questions over fluctuations in oil prices over the past week and higher inflation.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended the session 0.53 percent lower at 12,554, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 0.44 percent higher at 21,668.

In the energy market, Brent crude reached $96.72 a barrel last Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $90.77 a barrel.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. surged 10 percent to lead the gainers, following a 48 percent profit surge in the second quarter of 2022 to SR56 million.

Saudi Aramco lost 0.76 percent, despite announcing last Sunday that it achieved its highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019 with SR182 billion ($48.4 billion).

Saudi Automotive Services Co. shed 3.74 percent, despite a 57 percent increase in profits to SR38 million through the first half of 2022.

The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., known as MEDGULF, lost 4.29 percent, after it turned into losses of SR131 million in the first half of 2022.

SABB Takaful Co. increased 1.86 percent, following a 15 percent increase in first-half profits to SR5.6 million.

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. declined 0.31 percent, after its first-half losses narrowed by 82 percent to SR19 million as a result of lower net claims.

Saudi Reinsurance Co. dropped 3.13 percent, after net profit before Zakat dipped 62 percent to SR14 million in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. declined 2.14 percent, despite its half-year losses shrinking by 83 percent to SR10 million.

Jabal Omar Development Co. dropped 0.17 percent, after its first-half losses widened by 316 percent to SR311 million.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. dropped 5.07 percent, after it swung to losses of SR21 million during the first half of 2022.

Topics: TASI NOMU oil prices

SAGO buys over 34K tons of wheat worth $16m from local farmers

SAGO buys over 34K tons of wheat worth $16m from local farmers
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization paid SR60.9 million ($16.2 million) to 104 local farmers following the procurement of 34,489 tons of wheat, said a SAGO statement

The organization allocates a certain quantity of wheat to be purchased by local farmers every season. During the current wheat season, the SAGO spent SR654 million to purchase local produce.

It is part of the government’s initiative to ensure food security and support local farmers.

Topics: SAGO Saudi Arabia wheat local Agriculture

