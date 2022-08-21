You are here

At least 21 killed in Somalia hotel siege, many hostages freed

At least 21 killed in Somalia hotel siege, many hostages freed
A view of the outside of the Hayat Hotel after an Al-Qaeda linked Al Shabab attack which lasted over 30 hours and left many dead and scores injured in Mogadishu, Somalia August 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

At least 21 killed in Somalia hotel siege, many hostages freed

At least 21 killed in Somalia hotel siege, many hostages freed
  • Elite armed forces battled the militants for 30 hours from Friday evening after the attackers blasted and shot their way into the hotel
  • Three attackers were shot dead during the military operation to end the siege
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Security forces have ended a siege by Al-Qaeda-linked militants at a hotel in Somalia’s capital in which more than 20 people were killed and dozens injured, authorities said on Sunday.
Dozens of people who had been taken hostage in the stand-off at the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu were freed.
Elite armed forces battled the militants for 30 hours from Friday evening after the attackers blasted and shot their way into the hotel, which is popular with lawmakers and other government officials.
“We have confirmed so far 21 dead people and 117 others injured,” Ali Hajji, the minister for health, told national broadcaster SNTV.
“It is possible there were corpses that were not taken to hospitals but buried by relatives. The death toll and the casualties are based on the figure taken to hospitals,” the minister added.
Three attackers were shot dead during the military operation to end the siege, said Hassan, a police captain who only gave one name.
A fourth one was shot dead in the area on Sunday morning as he attempted to melt into the civilian population, Hassan said, adding that the exact number of attackers was still unclear.
The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group, which has been fighting to topple the government in the Horn of Africa country for more than a decade, claimed responsibility for the attack.
It wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Friday’s attack at the Hayat was the first major incident since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.
The attackers shot and killed civilians who fled toward the wall of the hotel compound and its blown-up gate after they struck, said a police captain who gave only the name Ahmed, adding that they killed 10 security personnel with firearms and grenades.
Aden Ali, a survivor, told Reuters that he was drinking a cup of tea at the hotel when he heard the first blast. He ran toward the compound wall with others as the militants fired at them.
“We were many on the run, over a dozen. When I went out of the hotel, I could see eight of us. Maybe the rest died in the shooting,” Ali said.
Another group of people in the hotel fled to an upper floor, where they were killed by the militants who first blew up the stairs to prevent escape, Ali said.
Security forces managed to free some of those who locked themselves in their rooms in the upper floors after several hours, he said.
Some 106 people were freed, including women and children, a senior police commander said.
Residents were milling around the bombed out hotel on Sunday. The building was extensively damaged.
“We are still investigating the explosions of many plastic bags that have been scattered around the hotel,” said Mohamed Ali, a military officer at the scene.



European countries 'concerned' by Israeli raids of Palestinian NGOs

European countries ‘concerned’ by Israeli raids of Palestinian NGOs
Updated 21 August 2022
AFP

European countries ‘concerned’ by Israeli raids of Palestinian NGOs

European countries ‘concerned’ by Israeli raids of Palestinian NGOs
  • The Israeli military on Thursday said it had conducted overnight raids of seven organizations in Ramallah
Updated 21 August 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Nine European countries, including France and Germany, said they were “deeply concerned” by the Israeli government’s forced closure of several Palestinian NGOs operating in the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli military on Thursday said it had conducted overnight raids of seven organizations in Ramallah, the West Bank city where the Palestinian Authority’s headquarters are located.
“We are deeply concerned by the raids which took place in the morning of 18 August, as part of a worrying reduction of space for civil society” in the territory, the foreign ministries of the nine countries said.
“These actions are not acceptable,” Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden said in a statement.
Six of the Palestinian organizations were labelled last October as terrorist groups by Israel for their alleged links to the leftist militant group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, although Israeli officials have not publicly shared any evidence of the links.
The NGOs have all denied any links to the PFLP, which many Western nations have designated a terrorist group.
The seventh organization raided, the Union of Health Work Committees, was banned by Israel from working in the West Bank in 2020.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967, when it seized the territory from Jordan.
“A free and strong civil society is indispensable for promoting democratic values and for a two-state solution,” the European countries said.
They added that “no substantial information was received from Israel that would justify reviewing our policy toward the six Palestinian NGOs on the basis of the Israeli decision to designate these NGOs as ‘terrorist organizations’.”
But they said: “Should convincing evidence be made available to the contrary, we would act accordingly.”
The United States on Thursday also said it was “concerned” by the raids.



Japan PM tests positive for COVID-19, cancels TICAD 8 and Middle East trips

Japan PM tests positive for COVID-19, cancels TICAD 8 and Middle East trips
Updated 21 August 2022
Khaldon Azhari

Japan PM tests positive for COVID-19, cancels TICAD 8 and Middle East trips

Japan PM tests positive for COVID-19, cancels TICAD 8 and Middle East trips
Updated 21 August 2022
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and will cancel his trip to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8) conference in Tunisia.

Kishida, who is currently  recuperating at his official residence, according to his office, had just returned from a week-long vacation and was due to restart work on Monday. He developed a cough and fever on Saturday, and took a PCR test on Sunday morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, a Cabinet spokesperson said.

SHIKATA Noriyuki, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Affairs, told Arab News Japan that the PM will “have to undergo the same isolation period as others,” and that means “until August 31,” which indicates the postponement of his tour.

TICAD 8 will take place on Aug. 27 and 28. Kishida is reportedly hoping to attend the meeting online.

The Japanese PM was also expected to visit some Middle East countries, including the UAE and Qatar.

TICAD is under the jurisdiction of Japan’s Foreign Ministry, so Kishida’s likely replacement will be Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa. Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry NISHIMURA Yasutoshi is expected to deputize for the prime minister’s Middle East tour, but no official decision has been made yet. 

Prime Minister Kishida contacted the Cabinet Office at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21 saying he needed to take a PCR test because he had had a slight fever and cough since the previous night.

The prime minister had a PCR test at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 10 a.m. and found out at 4 p.m. that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. He is currently recuperating at the Prime Minister’s official residence.

Kishida was scheduled to return to public service on Aug. 22, following a week-long vacation. 

This article was first published on www.arabnews.jp



Senior Ukrainian intelligence official found dead

Senior Ukrainian intelligence official found dead
Updated 21 August 2022
AFP

Senior Ukrainian intelligence official found dead

Senior Ukrainian intelligence official found dead
  • Oleksandr Nakonechny was found with gunshot wounds in his apartment
  • Police have opened an investigation into the death, but made no further comments
Updated 21 August 2022
AFP

KYIV: A regional head of Ukraine’s SBU intelligence services has been found dead at his home in central Ukraine, the prosecutor general’s office said on Sunday.
Oleksandr Nakonechny was found by his wife with gunshot wounds in a room of their apartment in the city of Kropyvnytsky late Saturday after she heard gunfire, the office wrote on Telegram.
Police have opened an investigation into the death, but made no further comments.
A local politician, Andrii Lavrus, wrote on Telegram that Nakonechny had shot himself. The information could not be immediately confirmed.
Nakonechny has headed the SBU in the Kirovograd region since January 2021.
In July Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the head of the SBU, his childhood friend Ivan Bakanov, saying he did not do enough to rid the agency of spies and Russian collaborators.
Zelensky said there would be a revision of SBU personnel and several senior officials at the agency have been fired over the past several months.



Daughter of 'Putin's brain' ideologist killed in car blast

Daughter of ‘Putin’s brain’ ideologist killed in car blast
Updated 21 August 2022
AP

Daughter of ‘Putin’s brain’ ideologist killed in car blast

Daughter of ‘Putin’s brain’ ideologist killed in car blast
  • The 29-year-old was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept ideology
Updated 21 August 2022
AP

MOSCOW: The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain” was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday.
The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
The 29-year-old was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept ideology and a vehement supporter of Russia’s sending of troops into Ukraine.
Dugina expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad.
“Dasha, like her father, has always been at the forefront of confrontation with the West,” Tsargrad said on Sunday, using the familiar form of her name.
The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father. Some Russian media reports cited witnesses as saying the vehicle belonged to her father and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another car.
No suspects were immediately identified. But Denis Pushilin, president of the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic that is a focus of Russia’s fighting in Ukraine, blamed it on “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin.”



Sri Lanka looks to Saudi travelers to boost tourism industry

A tourist walks through Sri Lanka's Independence Memorial Hall in Colombo. (AFP file photo)
A tourist walks through Sri Lanka's Independence Memorial Hall in Colombo. (AFP file photo)
Updated 21 August 2022

Sri Lanka looks to Saudi travelers to boost tourism industry

A tourist walks through Sri Lanka's Independence Memorial Hall in Colombo. (AFP file photo)
  • Saudi Arabia is one of the Tourism Development Authority’s primary potential markets
  • Tourists from the Kingdom spend an average of $230 a day when they visit the island nation
Updated 21 August 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Travel industry players in Sri Lanka are hoping to attract more tourists from Saudi Arabia as the island nation grapples with an ongoing crisis in its tourism economy.

Tourism has long been a key source of capital for Sri Lanka. In 2018 the tourism sector accounted for $4.4 billion — 5.6 percent of the country’s GDP. But this dropped to just 0.8 percent in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on global travel.

Sri Lanka has dubbed 2022 “Visit Sri Lanka Year,” and authorities are prioritizing the recovery of tourism as the country sinks deeper into its worst economic crisis since independence.

Tourism has long been a key source of capital for Sri lanka. in 2018 the tourism sector accounted for $4.4 billion — 5.6 percent of the country’s GdP. (AFP)

Assessing this year’s visitor data up to July, Sri Lanka’s Tourism Development Authority has identified its top primary markets and top potential markets, which include Saudi Arabia.

BACKGROUND

Sri Lanka has dubbed 2022 ‘Visit Sri Lanka Year,’ and authorities are prioritizing the recovery of tourism as the country sinks deeper into its worst economic crisis since independence.

“Saudi Arabia is an important source for the Sri Lankan market, due to the size of its population and the high GDP per capita in the region,” Madhubhani Perera, public relations director of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, told Arab News on Friday.

According to the bureau’s data, tourists from the Kingdom spend an average of $230 a day when they visit the island nation.

Even though the number of Saudi tourists dropped from 34,700 in 2018 to 4,015 up to July this year, the Kingdom is still considered “a top market in terms of arrivals,” Perera said.

Mohamed Sabry Bahaudeen, chairman of the Travel Agents Association of Sri Lanka, said the Saudi market has “the potential to grow” and is one of the main countries Sri Lanka should attempt to tap into to shore up its foreign currency inflows.

“Travelers from (Saudi Arabia) have, on average, one of the highest travel spends in the world,” he told Arab News.

The Tourism Promotion Bureau classifies tourists from the Kingdom as generally interested in wildlife and nature, and in “the possibility to enjoy holidays that have a green footprint, native birds, animals in their natural habitats.”

With its famous palm-fringed white beaches, seaside resorts offering water sports, and UNESCO cultural sites, Sri Lanka is also popular among travelers with kids. So the revival of family tourism is a top priority for travel operators.

“Sri Lanka is an ideal destination for Saudi tourists because they prefer family holidays and we have diverse attractions in the country, with rich cultural and historical activities here as well as (sports and leisure activities) to keep the whole family satisfied,” Bahaudeen said.

“I’m confident we will see many more visitors from Saudi Arabia making Sri Lanka their next holiday destination in the coming months.”

 



