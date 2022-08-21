Ex-PM Khan booked for ‘terrorizing’ judge, senior police officials at Islamabad rally 

You are here

Imran Khan on Saturday rallied his supporters in Islamabad against the arrest and alleged torture of his chief of staff, Dr Shahbaz Gill, in custody of police. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The ex-prime minister held the rally in Islamabad to protest alleged torture of his aide in police custody
  • Late Saturday, Pakistan’s media regulator also banned on live broadcast of Khan for spreading 'hate speech' 
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Sunday registered a case against former prime minister Imran Khan under the anti-terrorism laws for "terrorizing" a judge and senior police officials at a rally he held in the federal capital a day earlier, according to a police report. 

Khan on Saturday rallied his supporters in Islamabad against the arrest and alleged torture of his chief of staff, Dr Shahbaz Gill, in custody of police. The Islamabad police and the government have denied the allegation.  

In his address with supporters, the ousted premier said they would not "spare" the Islamabad inspector general and deputy inspector general, and "take action" against the woman judge who remanded Gill in police custody. 

On Sunday, the Islamabad police lodged a case against Khan under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act after a duty magistrate filed a complaint over his comments at the Islamabad rally. 

"I, being the duty magistrate, along with my gunman was present at this rally," Magistrate Ali Javed said in his complaint to the police. 

"During the speech, PTI chairman Imran Khan suddenly started terrorizing and threatening senior officers of the Islamabad police and an honourable additional sessions judge." 

In Saturday's address, Khan said: "Islamabad IG, you, and the DIG, we are not going to spare you. We will file a case against you. And Magistrate sahiba, Zeba, you to be ready. We will take action on you as well." 

The complainant said Khan's comments were aimed at "terrorizing" top police officials and the judiciary so that they may refrain from any action against his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party or its members out of fear of the ousted prime minister. 

Under section 7 of the ATA, the use or threat "designed to coerce and intimidate or overawe the Government or the public or a section of the public or community or sect 5 [or a foreign government or population or an international organization] or create a sense of fear or insecurity in society" is an offence "punishable, on conviction, with death or with imprisonment for life, and with fine." 

The development comes a day after Pakistan’s media regulator imposed a ban on live broadcast of Khan’s speeches, saying he was spreading “hate speech” following his comments at the Islamabad rally. 

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah also said the government was seeking legal advice on whether to include Khan’s name to the existing case of sedition against Gill or separately move against him for “threatening” senior government functionaries at the rally. 

Gill, who has been under arrest since August 9, is facing the sedition case for his televised comments, in which he asked army officers not to follow orders of their top command if they were “against the sentiments of the masses.” 

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

RIMINI: Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, called the attack on writer Salman Rushdie “a crime that Islam does not accept.”

In an interview with Arab News on the side of his participation in a conference on inter-religious dialogue in the Italian city of Rimini, he said: “Islam is against violence and can never admit any method of violence. Religious and intellectual issues, including phrases that may read in full or partly as offensive, cannot never be dealt with in these violent ways.”

Al-Issa was speaking after a long and friendly meeting with the chairman of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi.

“There are texts in the Islamic religion that are opposed to violence. And those text are explicit,” he said.

Al-Issa, who is also president of the International Islamic Halal Organization and a former Saudi justice minister, is considered a leading global voice on moderate Islam as well as a key figure in the fight to combat extremist ideology. Religious leaders and government officials alike have commended him for his efforts to promote moderation, cooperation and coexistence among all people.

He received a warm welcome at the 43rd “Meeting of Friendship Between People” in Rimini, organized by Comunione e Liberazione, a prominent Roman Catholic movement.

Al-Issa said religion “is the sense of man’s existence in this life, the sum of values based on particular principles, at the base of which there is not only a philosophy but also a religious source that comes from God. For this we speak of values, both religious and human. These values represent the sense of religion and the religious instinct. This also means the sense of faith in the human being.”

Passion and love, he says, are “central factors in religion,” adding: “The believer must love all others even if he does not agree with them. The believer knows that love and mercy are needed in this life. Love is life, coexistence, peace, harmony.”

He stressed the need for intra-faith dialogue, as it “eliminates all misunderstandings and clarifies the truths both within and outside the Islamic world, both for Muslims and non-Muslims. Dialogue is the language of the reasonable, of the wise. If everyone practices it, we all get close and this approach takes away the fears of other people.

“Even if each may be different from the other, there is no reason to be afraid or worried about the other person: We all share life on this earth and we must talk and understand each other. Differences between human beings go back to the creation of humanity. If God had wanted, he could have created only a single ethnic group or a single religion. But he didn’t, and we have to believe in his wisdom,” he said.

Al-Issa then talked about respect for Muslims all over the world.

“We wish for everyone to live with dignity — all minorities — and that they are well integrated into the land where they live. We also hope that all governments around the world respect the rights of minorities and their cultural, religious and cultural specificities. We do not accept any minority in the world being offended, no matter if they are Muslim or not.”

He finally called on all nations to take care of refugees.

“Refugees are victims and must be taken care of by integrating them into the societies in which they live, and guaranteeing them human rights in the countries where they have taken refuge,” he said.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa Italy Islam Salman Rushdie Saudi Arabia

Republican House members condemn Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan in new report

Republican House members condemn Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan in new report
RAY HANANIA

Republican House members condemn Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan in new report

Republican House members condemn Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan in new report
  • Three months after taking office, Biden announced his decision to formally withdraw US forces by Sept. 11, 2021
  • The new report begins citing the Taliban’s “rule of terror” and continued oppression of women
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Republican members of the US House Committee on Foreign Relations issued a scathing rebuke of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, citing worrisome trends including the oppression of Afghan women and abandonment of allies.

The 151-page report titled “A Strategic Failure: Assessing the Administrations Afghanistan Withdrawal” released Aug. 18, supplements similar conclusions in a February 2022 report by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee titled “Left Behind: A Brief Assessment of the Biden Administration’s Strategic Failures during Afghanistan Evacuation.”

The new report begins citing the Taliban’s “rule of terror” and continued oppression of women. The old Taliban government gave Al-Qaeda sanctuary, allowing it to plan terrorist attacks culminating in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

“A week into the evacuation, it was clear women and girls were at a distinct disadvantage in their attempts to get to safety. Women who attempted to get through the crowds at HKIA (Kabul International Airport) were beaten and shot at for not being accompanied by a male, sexually assaulted, trampled, and forced to stand in wastewater for hours — only to be turned away if they did not have the right piece of paper or had not been hand-selected because of a political connection,” the report said.

Worse, it concludes, Biden failed to prevent the release of “thousands of Al-Qaeda, ISIS (Daesh) and Taliban prisoners from Afghanistan government prisons.”

Three months after taking office, Biden announced his decision to formally withdraw US forces by Sept. 11, 2021, but according to the report failed to take action to prepare for the withdrawal for more than four months afterwards, allowing the Taliban to seize power.

The report challenges Biden’s principles, in which he asserted that he had consulted on the withdrawal with allies and senior military advisors, and that withdrawing was the only way to prevent returning to war. Biden claimed Afghan forces could defend their country without direct US aid, and blamed former President Donald Trump’s 2020 Doha Agreement as having “forced” the withdrawal. 

Biden added the US mission to kill Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden and eradicate the terrorist organization had been achieved.

“However, the Committee Minority now believes none of these claims were accurate. And worse, President Biden was likely aware they were not accurate when he made his case to the American people in April 2021,” the GOP leadership concluded.

“There is ample evidence, including direct testimony from American military leaders and top NATO allies that they supported a continued conditions-based deployment in Afghanistan. They believed the best option was to keep an advisory and counterterrorism mission in place that consisted of 2,500 US military personnel along with 6,000 mostly NATO forces.”

The House Foreign Affairs Committee’ lead Republican, Sen. Michael McCaul, said: “There are many sins, if you will. There was a complete lack of, and a failure to plan. There was no plan, and there was no plan executed ... We had to rely on the Taliban to secure the perimeter of HKIA. That led to the chaos. And it also led to the suicide bomber that killed 13 service members, men and women, and injured hundreds of people. And it could have been avoided.”

Biden’s failure to follow up and plan the withdrawal resulted in “the Aug. 26, 2021 bombing at Abbey Gate that resulted in the death of 13 US service members and 160 Afghans, and the wounding of 45 additional US service members.”

Many US citizens were left behind during the withdrawal to fend for themselves in Afghanistan.

Biden was more concerned, according to the report, with avoiding a repeat of the iconic image that reflected the chaos of the withdrawal from Vietnam on April 30, 1975, of the last helicopter lifting off from the US Embassy in Saigon, leaving thousands of desperate Vietnamese who helped the Americans to fend for themselves as the Viet Cong approached. Many helicopters were pushed off of an aircraft carrier to make room for others filled with fleeing soldiers.

The Afghanistan withdrawal has “degraded” the image of the US’s standing in the world and broke promises to Afghans who worked for the US that they would be rescued, but never were able to leave. A year later, no planning was ever undertaken to rescue the Afghan allies.

“Since seizing control, Taliban fighters have reportedly engaged in targeted revenge killings, with reports of hundreds of reprisals being carried out. Taliban militants have also seized land from former government officials and minority groups such as the Hazara, threatening people with violence if they refuse to surrender their property to the Taliban,” the report details.

One investigation in April 2022 found nearly 500 former Afghan government officials and members of the Afghan security forces “were killed or forcibly disappeared during the Taliban’s first six months in power.” 

These reprisal attacks, documented by US-based volunteer groups seeking to aid Afghan evacuees, have included “beheadings, hangings, severed limbs, lash marks, bullet-ridden bodies inside a car.”

The Republican committee members said they planned to convene a public hearing and investigation into the withdrawal, something that can only happen if the GOP takes control of the US House of Representatives, as is expected in the Nov. 8 elections.

Topics: US Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul US President Joe Biden Republicans

At least 21 killed in Somalia hotel siege, many hostages freed

At least 21 killed in Somalia hotel siege, many hostages freed
Reuters

At least 21 killed in Somalia hotel siege, many hostages freed

At least 21 killed in Somalia hotel siege, many hostages freed
  • Elite armed forces battled the militants for 30 hours from Friday evening after the attackers blasted and shot their way into the hotel
  • Three attackers were shot dead during the military operation to end the siege
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Security forces have ended a siege by Al-Qaeda-linked militants at a hotel in Somalia’s capital in which more than 20 people were killed and dozens injured, authorities said on Sunday.
Dozens of people who had been taken hostage in the stand-off at the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu were freed.
Elite armed forces battled the militants for 30 hours from Friday evening after the attackers blasted and shot their way into the hotel, which is popular with lawmakers and other government officials.
“We have confirmed so far 21 dead people and 117 others injured,” Ali Hajji, the minister for health, told national broadcaster SNTV.
“It is possible there were corpses that were not taken to hospitals but buried by relatives. The death toll and the casualties are based on the figure taken to hospitals,” the minister added.
Three attackers were shot dead during the military operation to end the siege, said Hassan, a police captain who only gave one name.
A fourth one was shot dead in the area on Sunday morning as he attempted to melt into the civilian population, Hassan said, adding that the exact number of attackers was still unclear.
The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group, which has been fighting to topple the government in the Horn of Africa country for more than a decade, claimed responsibility for the attack.
It wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Friday’s attack at the Hayat was the first major incident since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.
The attackers shot and killed civilians who fled toward the wall of the hotel compound and its blown-up gate after they struck, said a police captain who gave only the name Ahmed, adding that they killed 10 security personnel with firearms and grenades.
Aden Ali, a survivor, told Reuters that he was drinking a cup of tea at the hotel when he heard the first blast. He ran toward the compound wall with others as the militants fired at them.
“We were many on the run, over a dozen. When I went out of the hotel, I could see eight of us. Maybe the rest died in the shooting,” Ali said.
Another group of people in the hotel fled to an upper floor, where they were killed by the militants who first blew up the stairs to prevent escape, Ali said.
Security forces managed to free some of those who locked themselves in their rooms in the upper floors after several hours, he said.
Some 106 people were freed, including women and children, a senior police commander said.
Residents were milling around the bombed out hotel on Sunday. The building was extensively damaged.
“We are still investigating the explosions of many plastic bags that have been scattered around the hotel,” said Mohamed Ali, a military officer at the scene.

Topics: Somalia Mogadishu Hayat Hotel

European countries ‘concerned’ by Israeli raids of Palestinian NGOs

European countries ‘concerned’ by Israeli raids of Palestinian NGOs
AFP

European countries ‘concerned’ by Israeli raids of Palestinian NGOs

European countries ‘concerned’ by Israeli raids of Palestinian NGOs
  • The Israeli military on Thursday said it had conducted overnight raids of seven organizations in Ramallah
AFP

BERLIN: Nine European countries, including France and Germany, said they were “deeply concerned” by the Israeli government’s forced closure of several Palestinian NGOs operating in the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli military on Thursday said it had conducted overnight raids of seven organizations in Ramallah, the West Bank city where the Palestinian Authority’s headquarters are located.
“We are deeply concerned by the raids which took place in the morning of 18 August, as part of a worrying reduction of space for civil society” in the territory, the foreign ministries of the nine countries said.
“These actions are not acceptable,” Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden said in a statement.
Six of the Palestinian organizations were labelled last October as terrorist groups by Israel for their alleged links to the leftist militant group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, although Israeli officials have not publicly shared any evidence of the links.
The NGOs have all denied any links to the PFLP, which many Western nations have designated a terrorist group.
The seventh organization raided, the Union of Health Work Committees, was banned by Israel from working in the West Bank in 2020.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967, when it seized the territory from Jordan.
“A free and strong civil society is indispensable for promoting democratic values and for a two-state solution,” the European countries said.
They added that “no substantial information was received from Israel that would justify reviewing our policy toward the six Palestinian NGOs on the basis of the Israeli decision to designate these NGOs as ‘terrorist organizations’.”
But they said: “Should convincing evidence be made available to the contrary, we would act accordingly.”
The United States on Thursday also said it was “concerned” by the raids.

Topics: Israel Palestine Palestinian NGOs

Japan PM tests positive for COVID-19, cancels TICAD 8 and Middle East trips

Japan PM tests positive for COVID-19, cancels TICAD 8 and Middle East trips
Khaldon Azhari

Japan PM tests positive for COVID-19, cancels TICAD 8 and Middle East trips

Japan PM tests positive for COVID-19, cancels TICAD 8 and Middle East trips
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and will cancel his trip to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8) conference in Tunisia.

Kishida, who is currently  recuperating at his official residence, according to his office, had just returned from a week-long vacation and was due to restart work on Monday. He developed a cough and fever on Saturday, and took a PCR test on Sunday morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, a Cabinet spokesperson said.

SHIKATA Noriyuki, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Affairs, told Arab News Japan that the PM will “have to undergo the same isolation period as others,” and that means “until August 31,” which indicates the postponement of his tour.

TICAD 8 will take place on Aug. 27 and 28. Kishida is reportedly hoping to attend the meeting online.

The Japanese PM was also expected to visit some Middle East countries, including the UAE and Qatar.

TICAD is under the jurisdiction of Japan’s Foreign Ministry, so Kishida’s likely replacement will be Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa. Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry NISHIMURA Yasutoshi is expected to deputize for the prime minister’s Middle East tour, but no official decision has been made yet. 

Prime Minister Kishida contacted the Cabinet Office at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21 saying he needed to take a PCR test because he had had a slight fever and cough since the previous night.

The prime minister had a PCR test at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 10 a.m. and found out at 4 p.m. that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. He is currently recuperating at the Prime Minister’s official residence.

Kishida was scheduled to return to public service on Aug. 22, following a week-long vacation. 

This article was first published on www.arabnews.jp

Topics: Japan

