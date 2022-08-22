You are here

Saudi Arabia joins 'Hercules-2' military exercises in Egypt

Saudi Arabia joins ‘Hercules-2’ military exercises in Egypt
The joint military exercises are being held at the Mohamed Naguib military base and other training areas in the northern military zone in Egypt. (Twitter: Egyptian Army Spokesperson)
Saudi Arabia joins ‘Hercules-2’ military exercises in Egypt
The joint military exercises are being held at the Mohamed Naguib military base and other training areas in the northern military zone in Egypt. (Twitter: Egyptian Army Spokesperson)
Saudi Arabia joins ‘Hercules-2’ military exercises in Egypt
The joint military exercises are being held at the Mohamed Naguib military base and other training areas in the northern military zone in Egypt. (Twitter: Egyptian Army Spokesperson)
Arab News

Saudi Arabia joins ‘Hercules-2’ military exercises in Egypt

Saudi Arabia joins ‘Hercules-2’ military exercises in Egypt
  • Royal Saudi Land Forces joined units from Egypt, UAE, Greece and Cyprus
  • Jordan, the US, Congo and Bahrain are participating in the exercises as observers
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia participated in the “Hercules-2” joint military drills, which kicked off in Egypt’s Mohamed Naguib military base on Sunday, state news agency (SPA) reported.

The Royal Saudi Land Forces joined units from Egypt, UAE, Greece and Cyprus in the drills that would take place for several days.
Jordan, the US, Democratic Republic of Congo and Bahrain are participating in the exercises as observers, according to a statement by the Egyptian Armed Forces.
Egyptian military spokesperson Colonel Gharib Abdelhafeez said the first phase of the training included procedures for the integration and familiarization of participating units to unify concepts, an exhibition of weapons and equipment used in the training as well as lectures on cybersecurity and international humanitarian law.
“The training comes as a continuation of boosting military ties between Egypt and other countries, with the aim of boosting joint action and exchanging knowledge in using high-tech weapons,” said Abdelhafeez in a statement.  
The joint military exercises are being held at the Mohamed Naguib military base and other training areas in the northern military zone, he said.
Meanwhile, Bahraini Defense Affairs Minister Lt. General Abdullah bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi received Saudi Arabia’s Armed Forces Construction Planning and Budgeting Authority Chairman Major General Adel Awad Al-Otaibi in Manama.
Both officials discussed deeply-rooted relations between the two countries.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Royal Saudi Armed Forces #egypt

Saudi ministry launches 'It's time' campaign to support seasonal fruits

Saudi Arabia produces many types of fruits, and in general exports what exceeds its self-sufficiency requirements. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia produces many types of fruits, and in general exports what exceeds its self-sufficiency requirements. (SPA)
Updated 22 August 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi ministry launches 'It's time' campaign to support seasonal fruits

Saudi Arabia produces many types of fruits, and in general exports what exceeds its self-sufficiency requirements. (SPA)
  • Strategy aims to achieve maximum nutritional benefit from local produce and promote healthy consumption of agricultural products
Updated 22 August 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched “It’s time” campaign to raise awareness in the Kingdom about the importance of eating locally produced seasonal fruits.

The campaign comes “In an effort to reach the maximum nutritional benefit from locally produced fruits and to promote healthy consumption of agricultural products,” according to Saleh bin Dakhil, spokesperson at MEWA.

The campaign “Ja’a Wagtaha” (“It’s time”) aims to make people familiar with the various types of local fruits and their periods of availability in different seasons throughout the year,” Bin Dakhil told Arab News.

“The ministry devotes its efforts to raising awareness of the importance of fruits in terms of health benefits, introducing the Saudi product, sufficiency rates, production quantities and manufacturing industries,” he said.

Saleh bin Dakhil, spokesperson at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. (Supplied/MEWA)

“These objectives include enhancing the local production, promoting the use of the domestic products, raising its quality and safety standards, spreading awareness of agricultural products, raising awareness of the various options for seasonal fruits that the Kingdom enjoys, as well as raising the efficiency of the marketing system for locally produced fruits in their production season to support local farmers and increase their financial returns,” he said.

SPEEDREAD

• The campaign comes ‘In an effort to reach the maximum nutritional benefit from locally produced fruits and to promote healthy consumption of agricultural products.’

• The campaign ‘aims to make people familiar with the various types of local fruits and their periods of availability in different seasons throughout the year,’ official says.

Bin Dakhil said that the support that the agricultural sector received from the country’s leadership had contributed to the development of the agricultural production sector in the quantity and quality of vegetable and fruit crops.

Last year, Saudi Arabia maintained its high ranking in the “Food Standards” index, which is a subcomponent of the Global Food Security Index, and was ranked first place worldwide in 2020. During the peak of the pandemic, the Kingdom also ranked 8th out of 113 countries in the self-sufficiency of food supply index.

“The ministry is working in line with the directions of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aimed at improving and raising the standard of living, improving the quality of life, and maximizing the use of renewable natural resources that our beloved Kingdom abounds in,“ Bin Dakhil said.

The ministry is working in line with the directions of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aimed at improving and raising the standard of living, improving the quality of life.

Saleh bin Dakhil, Spokesperson at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture

“The implementation of the national strategy for agriculture contributed significantly to raising the rate of self-sufficiency, and the provision of many commodities and major crops in local markets, as the amount of local production of fruits, except for dates, amounted to about 900 thousand tons of seasonal fruits in 2021.”

“But marketing this production still represents the biggest challenge in the agricultural sector, and therefore this campaign came to contribute to promoting the marketing of local agricultural products,” he said.

Saudi Arabia produces many types of fruits, and in general exports what exceeds its self-sufficiency requirements. The local production of fruits, including dates, is about 2.5 million tons.

The Kingdom has achieved percentages of self-sufficiency in many types of fruits, including dates, with a self-sufficiency rate up to 122 percent, figs up to 107 percent, watermelons up to 99 percent, cantaloupe up to 81.5 percent, grapes up to 60 percent, pomegranates up to 34 percent, citruses up to 15 percent, and bananas up to 4 percent.

 

Topics: Saudi fruits Saudi ministry of environment Water and Agriculture Saudi Arabia

Theater Commission encourages comedy in Saudi Arabia with $25,000 competition

The first focuses on live performances, with competitors performing a live set in front of their city’s selected judges.
The first focuses on live performances, with competitors performing a live set in front of their city’s selected judges.
Updated 21 August 2022
Nada Alturki

Theater Commission encourages comedy in Saudi Arabia with $25,000 competition

The first focuses on live performances, with competitors performing a live set in front of their city’s selected judges.
  • The commission told Arab News it wanted to develop the comedy and live entertainment industry throughout the Kingdom and provide the opportunity for talented youth to take advantage of their skills under the guidance of experts and icons from stand-up
Updated 21 August 2022
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: It’s time for people in the Kingdom to crack some jokes following the Theater and Performing Arts Commission’s launch of a comedy competition open to all Saudi citizens and residents.

A $25,295 prize pool will be divided among the top three.

The national competition will visit different regions and provide the public with performances and live shows to uncover the country’s most prominent comedy talent, develop these acts, and highlight them to audiences across Saudi Arabia.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The national competition will visit different regions and provide the public with performances and live shows to uncover the country’s most prominent comedy talent.

• The first-place winner receives $13,313. The runners- up get $7,988 and $3,994. Competitors can participate in team performances, solo stand- up, and mixed comedy.

• The commission wants to develop the comedy and live entertainment industry throughout the Kingdom

The first-place winner receives $13,313. The runners-up get $7,988 and $3,994. Competitors can participate in team performances, solo stand-up, and mixed comedy.

The commission told Arab News it wanted to develop the comedy and live entertainment industry throughout the Kingdom and provide the opportunity for talented youth to take advantage of their skills under the guidance of experts and icons from stand-up.

The commission wants to provide the opportunity for talented youths to take advantage of their skills. (AN photo)

The competition will hold performances in Najran, Jazan, Abha, and Al-Baha in the south, Arar, Al-Jouf, and Tabuk in the north, Hail, Unaizah, and Riyadh in the center, Madinah, Makkah, and Jeddah in the west, and Al-Ahsa, Dammam, and Al-Khobar in the east.

“(The goal is to) root the idea of ​​the art of comedy as one of the most important forms of performing arts, as it is a beginning and qualitative leap for the performer’s career and strengthening their familiarity and reach within the community,” the commission said.

There are two competition categories.

The first focuses on live performances, with competitors performing a live set in front of their city’s selected judges. The second is video contributions, allowing competitors to perform their stand-up on tape for just a few minutes.

“(This competition) reflects the culture of the ‘tarfa’ (the local joke) stemming from the cultural and social diversity of the community. It also spreads the sense of humor found in daily stories, as well as the heritage of Saudi society in its various segments and regions,” the commission added.

 

Topics: Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission

Simple Asiri dishes make an impact on the world

Asir’s cuisine is simple, yet rich and flavorful. (SPA)
Asir’s cuisine is simple, yet rich and flavorful. (SPA)
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

Simple Asiri dishes make an impact on the world

Asir’s cuisine is simple, yet rich and flavorful. (SPA)
  • Food connects and brings people closer
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabia’s Asir region is not only beautiful, with lush, green mountains and plains, but is steeped in rich history, culture, heritage, and food.

Asir’s cuisine is simple, yet rich and flavorful. Since ancient times, the region has welcomed and honored guests by offering highly nutritious food such as such as ghee, honey, wheat, lamb and goat.

Culinary guide Ali Al-Assas, a young chef interested in Asiri culinary arts, said that the dishes are distinguished by their links to the region’s natural wealth.

He praised the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism for supporting the region and its food heritage, which motivated him to develop his culinary skills and earn a culinary guide diploma.

One of the most popular Asiri dishes is haneed, which is famous across other Saudi regions as well for its scrumptious taste. It is prepared by putting meat in a muhnath — a traditional oven made by making a hole in earth which is then layered with bundles of sticks, firewood and coal to give the dish a distinct flavor. The meat is then covered by another layer of sticks and a cloth, and the hole sealed for two hours, with salt added later for taste. It is served with rice or bread, and local honey.

Tannour bread, or mifa, is an integral part of Asiri cuisine and is paired with most dishes. It is usually made after dough is fermented for a long period of time.

Al-Radhifa is a calorie-rich meal served for breakfast or dinner. It is prepared with a mixture of ghee, salt, fresh milk and flour.

The region is also famous for Al-Arika and Al-Asseda — two porridge dishes that share similar ingredients and looks but differ in their method of preparation. The former is easier to prepare and makes an ideal breakfast, and consists of a dough that is grilled on a saj (a hot piece of metal), then put on a plate, and ghee and honey poured into its center while dates are placed on its edges. Al-Aseeda is prepared differently as, the flour is cooked by adding water and stirring it until it becomes a dough that is served with broth and meat.

Asiris serve special dishes on important occasions, such as weddings, holidays, and other family gatherings.

One of the special dishes is Al-Tasabi, which consists of milk, flour, and finger-shaped dough. Ghee is poured in the middle and it is served with honey.

Al-Mashghoutha is another dish consumed by people in winter, as it provides the body with energy and warmth. It consists of flour, milk, water, salt, honey, ghee, and is served with dates.

Al-Shadkh and Al-Rajla are dishes that consist of local vegetables cooked together, and eaten with mifa.

Another dish is milla, that consists of meat spread on myrrh branches and then covered by another layer of myrrh and buried in earth for around 3 hours. Salt is added before serving it with rice.

These dishes have acquired great attention among international organizations interested in tourism and heritage, contributing to the nomination of Asir as an international culinary destination.

Asir is set to be awarded the title of World Region of Gastronomy 2024 by the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism — the first region in a non-European country to be recognized.

The title will be formally awarded by IGCAT’s President Diane Dodd at an official ceremony to be held on Sept. 24 at Terra Madre — Salone del Gusto in Turin.

The accolade is the result of tremendous efforts made by the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission.

The title is usually given to regions that have met a number of criteria, the most important  of which are supporting sustainable regional development by providing economic opportunities to young people, and preserving the authenticity of the dishes.

Topics: Saudi Food Asiri dishesh Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia advances in global education

KSA advances in global education. (SPA)
KSA advances in global education. (SPA)
Updated 22 August 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia advances in global education

KSA advances in global education. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia’s education sector advanced nine places in the university education achievements index, ranking 28th in 2022 compared to 37th last year
Updated 22 August 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has progressed in 16 indexes related to education, research and innovation according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022 report, issued by the Global Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Management Development.

The upward trajectory is a reflection of the leadership’s support for the education sector.

In the management education index, Kingdom advanced to 24th position this year from 40th last year.

In the language skills development index, Kingdom ranks at 20th place now from 32nd last year.

In qualified engineers, knowledge exchange and digital skills, the Kingdom advanced by 10 positions in each index, advancing to 26th, 23rd and 7th position this year.

It also advanced two positions in scientific infrastructure, garnering 30th position this year compared to 32nd position in 2021.

The Kingdom’s education sector advanced nine places in the university education achievements index, ranking 28th in 2022 compared to 37th last year.

The Kingdom also jumped to 31st place this year in the global rankings of universities, as per the Times Higher Education magazine for world universities, compared to 39th position in 2021.

In the Shanghai Global Rankings of Academic Subjects 2022, the number of Saudi universities increases to 7 universities, compared to 4 in 2019.

As for the intellectual property rights index, Saudi Arabia reached 26th position this year compared to 30th last year.

 

Topics: Saudi education World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022 Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia takes part in International Sugar Organization in Fiji

Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Faris. (Twitter @_AhmadAlfares)
Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Faris. (Twitter @_AhmadAlfares)
Updated 22 August 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia takes part in International Sugar Organization in Fiji

Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Faris. (Twitter @_AhmadAlfares)
  • The session discussed the global sugar market, namely climate change and its impact on global supply
Updated 22 August 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Kingdom recently participated in the 60th session of the International Sugar Organization, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also took part in workshops on the sidelines of the session, which took place in Fiji between Aug. 15-19.

The Kingdom was represented by the Saudi Grains Organization.

SAGO governor Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Faris said the Kingdom’s participation in ISO meetings came from the important role in the global sugar trade and represented an additional step toward deepening the organization’s role in the food security system as sugar was a basic commodity and was one of the most imported food items.

The session discussed the global sugar market, namely climate change and its impact on global supply. It also reviewed the latest market developments and the most important factors affecting global supply and demand.

There were talks on the latest developments concerning the production of fuel (ethanol) from crops producing raw sugar.

The ISO is an intergovernmental body based in London. It was established under the International Sugar Agreement in 1968 as the body responsible for managing the agreement.

ISO has 87 member countries and is tasked with encouraging sugar trade through the collection and dissemination of information about the commodity's market, researching its new uses, and related products.

Topics: International Sugar Organization SAGO Governor Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Faris

