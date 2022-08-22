You are here

Saudi Fisheries’s losses widened by 21% despite sales growth
The company’s net losses widened to SR24 million. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi Fisheries Co.’s losses widened by 21 percent, despite a jump in sales during the first half of 2022.

The company’s net losses widened to SR24 million ($6.4 million) during the first half of the year, compared to SR19 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

This increase in losses was a result of higher production costs at the shrimp farm, as well as longer harvest cycles and variable costs.

This is despite a 34 percent surge in revenue during the same period to reach SR29 million.

RIYADH: Sumou Real Estate Co. has signed an agreement with National Housing Co. to build residential units for SR540 million ($144 million).

The company said in a bourse filing that it will develop up to 507 villas for Al-Samiya, a residential project located in Al-Madinah.

Upon receiving the land from the National Housing Co., Sumou will begin construction of the project.

The company said the project will contribute to its performance at the start of sale and implementation; further details will be revealed in the coming months.

RIYADH: Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. reported stronger earnings for the first half of 2022, amid news that its German parent company is planning to sell its stake in the Saudi unit.

The joint venture between Allianz Group and Banque Saudi Fransi saw its net profit before Zakat surge 13 percent to SR10 million ($2.7 million), according to a bourse filing.

Allianz Saudi Fransi attributed the results to an increase in net earned premium by 16.2 percent and a reduction in expense ratio.

It was reported by Bloomberg earlier this month that German-based Allianz Group is working with an advisor to potentially sell its 51 percent stake in the Saudi unit.

Bloomberg’s unnamed sources, however, made it clear that deliberations are still in early stages, and Allianz may even decide to retain the asset. 

Shares of Allianz Saudi Fransi have dropped about 44 percent year-to-date and the company’s market value currently stands at SR871 million.

 

RIYADH: State-owned Saudi Electricity Co.’s profit fell 7 percent to SR7 billion ($1.9 billion) in the first half of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

DUBAI: UAE investments in Egypt increased by 169.1 percent during the first half of the 2021-2022 fiscal year, latest economic data show.
The value rose to $1.9 billion from $712.6 million during the same six-month period of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, according to data published by the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).
Meanwhile, the value of trade exchange between the UAE and Egypt reached $1.2 billion during the first quarter of this year, compared with $1.1 billion during the same period in 2021, said CAPMAS in its statement.
This demonstrates a 1.4 percent increase in trade exchange between the two countries. 
Meanwhile, the value of remittances from Egyptians working in the UAE saw a 1.4 percent increase to $3.5 billion during the 2020-2021 fiscal year compared with $3.4 billion during the same period in 2019-2020, Egyptian statistics agency noted.

RIYADH: The Middle East registered an average total data breach cost of $7.45 million between March 2021 and March 2022, a 7.6 percent increase over $6.93 million booked over the same period in the earlier year, revealed an industry report.

According to IBM Security’s annual Cost of a Data Breach Report, the Middle East ranked second on the list of data breach losses after the US.

The study is based on an in-depth analysis of real-world data breaches experienced by 550 organizations worldwide.

“The consequence of this is that businesses not only need to worry about safeguarding the security and privacy of their data but also ensure they are cyber resilient,” IBM consulting leader for Saudi Arabia, Dina Abo-Onoq, told Arab News.

Businesses today look different from what they were 10 years ago, with digital operations becoming essential year after year, simplifying the workflow and accelerating the business pace.

However, IT environments have become broader and more complex.

“That complexity creates risks and can introduce various cyber threats,” said Abo-Onoq.

The financial sector was among the most affected sectors by data breaches in the Middle East, followed by health and energy. 

• The study is based on an in-depth analysis of real-world data breaches experienced by 550 organizations worldwide.

• The financial sector was among the most affected sectors by data breaches in the Middle East, followed by health and energy.

As a result, organizations are raising their prices to cover the cost of data breaches by nearly 60 percent, making the consumers pay the difference for the goods and services they offer.

“Consumers always carry the burden,” she added.

The US tech multinational IBM has been preparing to combat these losses by offering a zero-trust strategy for its clients that manages the risks, allowing users access to the appropriate resources.

“It’s a model that uses context to securely connect the right users to the right data at the right time and under the right conditions while also protecting your organization from cyberthreats,” she added.

IBM’s Saudi presence

During US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to the Kingdom, IBM revealed that it would train 100,000 young people in artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity over the next five years.

The tech multinational will work closely with the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to establish the Kingdom as an innovation hub in the region.

“We are committed to holding 100 workshops over the next five years with the government agencies,” Abo-Onoq added.

IBM first set foot in the Kingdom in 1947, when it installed the first computer at Saudi Aramco. The company has come a long way since then.

Its existing office in Riyadh not only serves as a sales and marketing facility but also provides technical resources, consultancy services and security expertise.

“We are proud to call ourselves the trusted partner for digital transformation, offering skills to help clients modernize and manage their applications in a hybrid cloud environment,” she explained.

The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with King Saud University last June to provide AI training for its students and to advance their development skills.

“What IBM does is to prepare them for the marketplace. We cannot provide jobs for everyone, but many of them end up working for IBM,” she said.

