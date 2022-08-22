You are here

  India In-Focus — Shares fall; Headline inflation may ease below 6% by March; Toyota reboots strategy for India 

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Headline inflation may ease below 6% by March; Toyota reboots strategy for India 

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Headline inflation may ease below 6% by March; Toyota reboots strategy for India 
The current cycle of rate hikes by India's central bank could come to an end (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Indian shares fell on Monday, dragged by tech and bank stocks, while worries of global economic growth kept investors on tenterhooks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.76 percent at 17,622.75 as of 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.67 percent to 59,245.18.

India’s Nifty IT index fell 1.1 percent while the Nifty Bank index was down 1.4 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top percentage loser on the NSE index with a 2.7 percent fall.

India’s headline inflation may ease below 6 percent by March: analysts 

India’s headline retail inflation may ease below 6 percent by the fourth quarter of this financial year, bringing an end to the current cycle of rate hikes, analysts said over the weekend.

Following the release of minutes from the central bank’s monetary policy committee on Friday, analysts said the Reserve Bank of India may hike repo rates by 50-60 basis points by December.

“We expect the RBI to deliver two 25 bps rate hikes at the September and December meetings, taking the repo rate to 5.90 percent,” Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays said.

Bringing retail price rise closer to RBI’s target of 4 percent was essential to sustain economic growth over the medium term, the committee said.

Some analysts said a steep 50 basis points increase in repo rate was also possible next month.

“The possibility of a 50 bps hike in September can’t be ruled out, if the US Fed delivers another 75 bps hike,” Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank said in a note.

Earlier this month, the RBI raised the bank’s key lending rate by 50 bps to 5.40 percent, its third increase in four months to curb rising price pressures.

The RBI has hiked the repo rate by 140 basis points since May.

Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids.

Renowned for its pioneering Prius, the Japanese carmaker has struggled to sell large numbers of its hybrid Camry sedan since its Indian debut in 2013, partly due to a sticker price of more than eight times the annual income of a middle-class family.

This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker’s sourcing, production and pricing strategy.

Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker’s factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

Toyota Motor is also leveraging its cooperation with partner Suzuki Motor, majority owner of India’s biggest carmaker Maruti, to benefit from its low-cost engineering know-how and mild hybrid technology.

“The hybrid bet is a turning point. It will be a litmus test for Toyota’s future and success in India,” one person with direct knowledge of Toyota’s plans told Reuters.

A full hybrid can be driven for stretches on electric power whereas mild hybrid technology only supplements the combustion engine to help cut emissions. However, mild hybrids have smaller batteries and cost far less.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India In-Focus Toyota

Al-Othaim Markets adds 18 branches as it plans $226m stake sale of investment arm

Al-Othaim Markets adds 18 branches as it plans $226m stake sale of investment arm
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Othaim Markets adds 18 branches as it plans $226m stake sale of investment arm

Al-Othaim Markets adds 18 branches as it plans $226m stake sale of investment arm
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Othaim Markets added 18 branches in the first half of 2022 as it prepares to sell its entire stake in its investment firm for SR846 million ($226 million), Vice Chairman Bader Al-Aujan told CNBC Arabia.

The opening of the new branches led to the Saudi retail giant incurring expenses of SR70 million in the first half of the year.

Al-Othaim has already accepted the offer submitted by Al Othaim Holding Co. to acquire its entire stake in Abdullah Al-Othaim Investment Co. at SR62 per share.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the general assembly, Al-Aujan said.

Al-Othaim Markets reported a higher profit of SR138 million for the first half of 2022, thanks to an 11 percent rise in revenue.

Topics: Al-Othaim Markets

Commodities Update — Gold at 3-week low; Soybean falls; Base metals prices up

Commodities Update — Gold at 3-week low; Soybean falls; Base metals prices up
Updated 38 min 51 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold at 3-week low; Soybean falls; Base metals prices up

Commodities Update — Gold at 3-week low; Soybean falls; Base metals prices up
Updated 38 min 51 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices hit their lowest in more than three weeks on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and expectations of more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve to tame surging inflation.

Spot gold was flat at $1,747.55 per ounce, as of 0318 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 28 at $1,743.83 in early Asian trading. 

US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,761 per ounce.

Silver gains

Spot silver gained 0.5 percent to $19.12 per ounce, while platinum edged 0.1 percent higher to $896.74. 

Palladium rose 1 percent to $2,145.90.

Grains fall

Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Monday, with forecasts of much-needed rains in parts of the US Midwest and expectations of higher South American planting weighing on the market.

Corn and wheat dropped as more supplies from Ukraine entered the market.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 0.1 percent to $14.02-1/2 a bushel, as of 0321 GMT. 

Wheat gave up 0.2 percent to $7.69-1/2 a bushel while corn lost 0.4 percent to $6.20-1/2 a bushel.

Base metals open higher

Most base metals opened higher on Monday, as China cut some key lending rates in an effort to support a slowing economy and a stressed housing sector, raising hopes of a demand recovery in the world’s top metal producer and consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to $8,085 a ton by 0207 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.3 percent to $9,236.07 a ton.

LME aluminum climbed 0.3 percent to $2,394 a ton, lead rose 0.7 percent to $2,057 a ton and tin gained 0.2 percent to $24,850 a ton, while zinc held steady at $3,488 a ton.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: commodities CORN Gold silver

Arabian Pipes’ losses increased by 46% despite a wave of contract awards

Arabian Pipes’ losses increased by 46% despite a wave of contract awards
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Pipes’ losses increased by 46% despite a wave of contract awards

Arabian Pipes’ losses increased by 46% despite a wave of contract awards
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Pipes Co.’s losses deepened by 46 percent despite a wave of contract awards, as it was hit by the decline in sales during the first half of 2022.

The company’s net losses widened to SR18 million ($5 million) during the first half of the year, compared to SR12 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

This increase in losses at the Riyadh-based pipe manufacturer resulted from a 47 percent fall in sales and revenue during the period.

Between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the company was awarded several projects with a value of around SR700 million.

Arabian Pipes was awarded two contracts from Saudi oil giant Aramco to supply steel pipes worth SR368 million, however, the impact of these projects did not appear in this quarter.

Arabian Pipes' accumulated losses reached SR10.9 million during the first half, compared to about SR411 million at the end of 2021.

Its board recommended increasing capital by SR150 million through the right issues to strengthen the company's financial position, reduce loans, and develop and modernize the company's factories. 

Topics: arabian pipes Saudi Tadawul

TASI starts lower tracking oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts lower tracking oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI starts lower tracking oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts lower tracking oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index extended its losses for the second early trading session of the week following a decline in oil prices. 

TASI started 0.14 percent lower on Monday at 12,537, while the parallel Nomu started flat at 21,664, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

The price of oil fell slightly in the early morning hours of Monday, Brent crude declined to $95.26 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $89.31 a barrel, as of 10:04 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco started with a 1.02 percent decline, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, started 0.11 percent lower.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, shed 0.14 percent, while Alinma Bank dropped 0.26 percent.

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 1.52 percent, after its first-half net profit rose 13 percent to SR10 million ($3 million).

Alamar Foods Co. added 0.66 percent, after declaring SR1.69 per share dividends for the first half of 2022.

Arabian Pipes Co. fell 1.26 percent, following a 46 percent increase in losses for the half year to SR17.5 million.

State-owned Saudi Electricity Co. declined 2.64 percent, after its profit plummeted by 7 percent to SR7 billion in the first half of 2022.

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock shares Saudi

Aramco-Total JV SATORP swings to $1.2bn profit on strong first-half sales

Aramco-Total JV SATORP swings to $1.2bn profit on strong first-half sales
Updated 59 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco-Total JV SATORP swings to $1.2bn profit on strong first-half sales

Aramco-Total JV SATORP swings to $1.2bn profit on strong first-half sales
Updated 59 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: SATORP, a joint venture between oil giant Aramco and France’s Total Oil Co., swung to profits of SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) in the first half of 2022.

It managed to erase losses of SR1.03 billion from the same period a year earlier as sales more than doubled to nearly SR40 billion, according to a bourse filing.

The firm attributed the positive results to improved refining and petrochemicals margins compared to a year earlier.

Formally known as Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co., SATORP is 62.5 percent owned by Saudi Aramco and 37.5 percent owned by Total. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco JV Tadawul

