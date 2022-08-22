You are here

China In-Focus — Stocks up; China cuts lending benchmarks; MGM China to inject $594m into Macau unit
The CSI300 Index went up 0.8 percent at the end of the morning session. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China stocks rose on Monday, after the country cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The CSI300 Index went up 0.8 percent at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 percent.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2 percent, and the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index rose 0.5 percent.

China cuts lending benchmarks to revive the faltering economy

China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week’s easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive its economy. 

The People’s Bank of China is walking a tight rope in its efforts to revive growth. Offering too much stimulus could add to inflation pressures and risk capital flight as the Federal Reserve and other economies raise interest rates aggressively.

However, weak credit demand is forcing the PBOC’s hand as it tries to keep China’s economy on an even keel.

The one-year loan prime rate was lowered by 5 basis points to 3.65 percent at the central bank’s monthly fixing, while the five-year LPR was slashed by 15 basis points to 4.30 percent.

The one-year LPR was last reduced in January. The five-year tenor, which was last lowered in May, influences the pricing of home mortgages.

MGM China to inject $594 million to re-tender for casino license

Casino operator MGM China Holding said it will inject 4.8 billion patacas ($594 million) into its MGM Grande Paradise unit as it prepares to re-tender for a license to operate its gaming business in Macau.

Under the terms of a revised gaming law released by Macau’s legislature earlier this year, a casino needs a minimum capital requirement of 5 billion patacas, and the managing director of the concessionaire must hold at least 15 percent of its capital, and be a permanent resident of Macau. 

MGM China, the Chinese arm of US gambling giant MGM Resorts International, said in a filing on Sunday, that if the company is awarded the new concession, co-chairperson Pansy Ho will fill that role.

MGM Grande Paradise will issue 4.07 million Class A shares to the company at an aggregate subscription price of 4.07 billion patacas, MGM China said in the filing, and issue and transfer another 730,000 Class B shares to Ho.

After the completion of the deal, MGM China and Ho’s holdings in MGM Grande Paradise will increase to 84.6 percent and 15 percent respectively, while MGM Resort International’s stake will drop to 0.4 percent from 10 percent.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Saudi fintech platform Tamara raises $100m in series B funding round 

Saudi fintech platform Tamara raises $100m in series B funding round 
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian fintech platform Tamara, which offers buy now, pay later services, raised $100 million in a series B equity round led by venture capital firm Sanabil Investments. 

The company said in a press release that it will use the acquired funding to expand its product offerings as well as launch into new markets. 

“Tamara has established itself as the trusted, reliable and sustainable local partner for any regional or global business looking to expand in Saudi Arabia and MENA,” Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Tamara’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. 

The round also saw participation from Coatue, Shorooq Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, and Checkout.com. 

Founded in 2020, the company currently has more than 3 million customers, with ten times year-on-year revenue growth, and 4,000 merchants including local and international brands. 

It was the first BNPL to enroll in the Saudi Central Bank's Sandbox program.

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Headline inflation may ease below 6% by March; Toyota reboots strategy for India 

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Headline inflation may ease below 6% by March; Toyota reboots strategy for India 
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares fell on Monday, dragged by tech and bank stocks, while worries of global economic growth kept investors on tenterhooks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.76 percent at 17,622.75 as of 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.67 percent to 59,245.18.

India’s Nifty IT index fell 1.1 percent while the Nifty Bank index was down 1.4 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top percentage loser on the NSE index with a 2.7 percent fall.

India’s headline inflation may ease below 6 percent by March: analysts 

India’s headline retail inflation may ease below 6 percent by the fourth quarter of this financial year, bringing an end to the current cycle of rate hikes, analysts said over the weekend.

Following the release of minutes from the central bank’s monetary policy committee on Friday, analysts said the Reserve Bank of India may hike repo rates by 50-60 basis points by December.

“We expect the RBI to deliver two 25 bps rate hikes at the September and December meetings, taking the repo rate to 5.90 percent,” Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays said.

Bringing retail price rise closer to RBI’s target of 4 percent was essential to sustain economic growth over the medium term, the committee said.

Some analysts said a steep 50 basis points increase in repo rate was also possible next month.

“The possibility of a 50 bps hike in September can’t be ruled out, if the US Fed delivers another 75 bps hike,” Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank said in a note.

Earlier this month, the RBI raised the bank’s key lending rate by 50 bps to 5.40 percent, its third increase in four months to curb rising price pressures.

The RBI has hiked the repo rate by 140 basis points since May.

Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids.

Renowned for its pioneering Prius, the Japanese carmaker has struggled to sell large numbers of its hybrid Camry sedan since its Indian debut in 2013, partly due to a sticker price of more than eight times the annual income of a middle-class family.

This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker’s sourcing, production and pricing strategy.

Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker’s factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

Toyota Motor is also leveraging its cooperation with partner Suzuki Motor, majority owner of India’s biggest carmaker Maruti, to benefit from its low-cost engineering know-how and mild hybrid technology.

“The hybrid bet is a turning point. It will be a litmus test for Toyota’s future and success in India,” one person with direct knowledge of Toyota’s plans told Reuters.

A full hybrid can be driven for stretches on electric power whereas mild hybrid technology only supplements the combustion engine to help cut emissions. However, mild hybrids have smaller batteries and cost far less.

(With input from Reuters)

Al-Othaim Markets adds 18 branches as it plans $226m stake sale of investment arm

Al-Othaim Markets adds 18 branches as it plans $226m stake sale of investment arm
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Othaim Markets added 18 branches in the first half of 2022 as it prepares to sell its entire stake in its investment firm for SR846 million ($226 million), Vice Chairman Bader Al-Aujan told CNBC Arabia.

The opening of the new branches led to the Saudi retail giant incurring expenses of SR70 million in the first half of the year.

Al-Othaim has already accepted the offer submitted by Al Othaim Holding Co. to acquire its entire stake in Abdullah Al-Othaim Investment Co. at SR62 per share.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the general assembly, Al-Aujan said.

Al-Othaim Markets reported a higher profit of SR138 million for the first half of 2022, thanks to an 11 percent rise in revenue.

Commodities Update — Gold at 3-week low; Soybean falls; Base metals prices up

Commodities Update — Gold at 3-week low; Soybean falls; Base metals prices up
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices hit their lowest in more than three weeks on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and expectations of more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve to tame surging inflation.

Spot gold was flat at $1,747.55 per ounce, as of 0318 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 28 at $1,743.83 in early Asian trading. 

US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,761 per ounce.

Silver gains

Spot silver gained 0.5 percent to $19.12 per ounce, while platinum edged 0.1 percent higher to $896.74. 

Palladium rose 1 percent to $2,145.90.

Grains fall

Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Monday, with forecasts of much-needed rains in parts of the US Midwest and expectations of higher South American planting weighing on the market.

Corn and wheat dropped as more supplies from Ukraine entered the market.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 0.1 percent to $14.02-1/2 a bushel, as of 0321 GMT. 

Wheat gave up 0.2 percent to $7.69-1/2 a bushel while corn lost 0.4 percent to $6.20-1/2 a bushel.

Base metals open higher

Most base metals opened higher on Monday, as China cut some key lending rates in an effort to support a slowing economy and a stressed housing sector, raising hopes of a demand recovery in the world’s top metal producer and consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to $8,085 a ton by 0207 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.3 percent to $9,236.07 a ton.

LME aluminum climbed 0.3 percent to $2,394 a ton, lead rose 0.7 percent to $2,057 a ton and tin gained 0.2 percent to $24,850 a ton, while zinc held steady at $3,488 a ton.

(With input from Reuters) 

Arabian Pipes’ losses increased by 46% despite a wave of contract awards

Arabian Pipes’ losses increased by 46% despite a wave of contract awards
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Pipes Co.’s losses deepened by 46 percent despite a wave of contract awards, as it was hit by the decline in sales during the first half of 2022.

The company’s net losses widened to SR18 million ($5 million) during the first half of the year, compared to SR12 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

This increase in losses at the Riyadh-based pipe manufacturer resulted from a 47 percent fall in sales and revenue during the period.

Between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the company was awarded several projects with a value of around SR700 million.

Arabian Pipes was awarded two contracts from Saudi oil giant Aramco to supply steel pipes worth SR368 million, however, the impact of these projects did not appear in this quarter.

Arabian Pipes' accumulated losses reached SR10.9 million during the first half, compared to about SR411 million at the end of 2021.

Its board recommended increasing capital by SR150 million through the right issues to strengthen the company's financial position, reduce loans, and develop and modernize the company's factories. 

