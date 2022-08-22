You are here

Egyptian investors donate $6m for monorail stations naming rights

Valued at $4.5 billion, Egypt’s first monorail is set to operate by 2023 with two lines extending 100 km that link West and East Cairo.
Valued at $4.5 billion, Egypt's first monorail is set to operate by 2023 with two lines extending 100 km that link West and East Cairo.
Egyptian investors donate $6m for monorail stations naming rights

Egyptian investors donate $6m for monorail stations naming rights
RIYADH: Egyptian companies and businessmen have donated €6 million ($5.9 million) to construct monorail stations in return for naming the projects after them. 

Stations of Egypt’s first monorail will be named after residential compounds, malls, and businessmen, Alahram reported citing the Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir. 

He added that businessman Ahmed El-Sewedy, CEO of El-Sewedy Electric Co., has donated money to build two stations, one to be named after him and the other after a university he owns.

The co-owner of Mansour Group and chairman of Palm Hills Developments, Yassin Mansour, also made considerable donations for the construction of two stations, one to be named after a compound and a mall.

Alongside advertisement spaces to be sold in the monorail and on the tickets, this comes as part of the ministry’s investment plan to finance the cost of the high-speed electric train. 

“The monorail and light rail transit cost a lot and we can’t depend on tickets to return its costs,” El-Wazir said. 

Shops, restaurants, and food courts at the stations will also be offered on lease.

Valued at $4.5 billion, Egypt’s first monorail is set to operate by 2023 with two lines extending 100 km that link West and East Cairo.

Upon completion, the two lines will be able to transport 45,000 passengers per hour.

The investment project comes amid a deepening economic crisis in the North African country, as it struggles from high inflation and pound devaluation, triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine, drop in tourism and high oil prices. 

Topics: Egypt Investment monorail donations

MENA Project Tracker— Abu Dhabi offers plot at subsidized rates to back sustainable practices; SWPC invites bid for water project

MENA Project Tracker— Abu Dhabi offers plot at subsidized rates to back sustainable practices; SWPC invites bid for water project
Updated 11 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker— Abu Dhabi offers plot at subsidized rates to back sustainable practices; SWPC invites bid for water project

MENA Project Tracker— Abu Dhabi offers plot at subsidized rates to back sustainable practices; SWPC invites bid for water project
Updated 11 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development is offering plots of land on subsidized rates to firms implementing sustainable business practices, reported MEED.

The incentive is part of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy to boost economic growth and ensure sustainability. Under the plan, a piece of land will be sold at rates as low as $1.4 sq. m.

“Incentivizing land use is a vital strategic subsidy for businesses, advancing their growth and development objectives, and enhancing their capital expenditures and cash-flow management,” said ADED Chairman Mohamed Ali Al-Shorafa.

Nakheel to renovate Dubai Islands

Nakheel— Dubai’s leading master developer —has revealed its plans to transform Dubai Islands in line with the emirate’s 2040 Master Plan, reported Zawya.

“Dubai Islands will add to the Nakheel portfolio of residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments, offering another destination within a destination,” said Nakheel CEO Naaman Atallah.

SWPC invites bids for water pipeline

The Saudi Water Partnership Co. has requested proposals for a 150-km independent water transmission pipeline contract, which will link Rayis in the Madinah region to Rabigh in the Makkah region.

Bids from 14 pre-qualified firms are expected by Jan. 17, 2023, reported MEED.

The project will be constructed on a build, own, operate and transfer model and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi sustainability industrial growth incentive Nakheel Dubai SWPC water

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; World’s largest ETH mining pool to shut down

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; World’s largest ETH mining pool to shut down
Updated 56 min 12 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; World's largest ETH mining pool to shut down

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; World’s largest ETH mining pool to shut down
Updated 56 min 12 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 1.26 percent to $21,472.04 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,607.87 rising by 1.49 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Large Ethereum mining pool has stopped mining Ether PoW

Ethermine, the world’s largest ETH mining pool, will shut down ETH mining once The Merge is complete, Bitcoin.com reported.

Ethereum is currently transitioning to a proof-of-stake network by Sept. 15, Bitcoin.com added.

Following The Merge, cryptocurrency miners have been left to guess where to go.

With 262.79 terahashes per second dedicated to Ethereum, Ethermine is the world’s largest ethereum mining pool, Bitcoin.com said.

According to today’s mining pool statistics, the pool commands 127.48 TH/s compared to F2pool, the second largest ethereum mining pool.

Ethermine said: “The mining phase of Ethereum will come to an end on the 15th of September 2022. After this date, it will no longer be possible to mine ether on the Ethereum network using graphic cards or ASICs.”

“As a consequence of this transition, the Ethermine Ethereum mining pool will switch to withdrawal-only mode once the Proof-of-Work mining phase has ended,” Bitcoin.com added.

Regulatory ramp-up in Australia for crypto tokens

To better understand and regulate the cryptocurrency industry, Australia is reviewing its assets, Bloomberg reported.

In a statement released on Monday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement that the government would prioritize “token mapping” to determine which digital asset tokens are being used in Australia and how they should be regulated.

He added that a public consultation paper would be released shortly on the matter.

In addition to reviewing organizational structures and custody obligations for third-party custodians of crypto assets, Chalmers said the new Labor government will look into gaps in Australia’s regulatory and licensing frameworks, Bloomberg reported. Additional consumer safeguards would also be considered.

“With the increasingly widespread proliferation of crypto assets — to the extent that crypto advertisements can be seen plastered all over big sporting events — we need to make sure customers engaging with crypto are adequately informed and protected,” he said.

In October 2021, an Australian parliamentary committee reported that national and international regulators lacked standard definitions and classifications of digital currencies, Bloomberg said.

As part of its plans to regulate and license the cryptocurrency industry ahead of its election loss in May, the former government under Prime Minister Scott Morrison had outlined a framework for doing so.

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin Ethereum

China In-Focus — Stocks up; China cuts lending benchmarks; MGM China to inject $594m into Macau unit

China In-Focus — Stocks up; China cuts lending benchmarks; MGM China to inject $594m into Macau unit
Updated 58 min 7 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks up; China cuts lending benchmarks; MGM China to inject $594m into Macau unit

China In-Focus — Stocks up; China cuts lending benchmarks; MGM China to inject $594m into Macau unit
Updated 58 min 7 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China stocks rose on Monday, after the country cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The CSI300 Index went up 0.8 percent at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 percent.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2 percent, and the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index rose 0.5 percent.

China cuts lending benchmarks to revive the faltering economy

China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week’s easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive its economy. 

The People’s Bank of China is walking a tight rope in its efforts to revive growth. Offering too much stimulus could add to inflation pressures and risk capital flight as the Federal Reserve and other economies raise interest rates aggressively.

However, weak credit demand is forcing the PBOC’s hand as it tries to keep China’s economy on an even keel.

The one-year loan prime rate was lowered by 5 basis points to 3.65 percent at the central bank’s monthly fixing, while the five-year LPR was slashed by 15 basis points to 4.30 percent.

The one-year LPR was last reduced in January. The five-year tenor, which was last lowered in May, influences the pricing of home mortgages.

MGM China to inject $594 million to re-tender for casino license

Casino operator MGM China Holding said it will inject 4.8 billion patacas ($594 million) into its MGM Grande Paradise unit as it prepares to re-tender for a license to operate its gaming business in Macau.

Under the terms of a revised gaming law released by Macau’s legislature earlier this year, a casino needs a minimum capital requirement of 5 billion patacas, and the managing director of the concessionaire must hold at least 15 percent of its capital, and be a permanent resident of Macau. 

MGM China, the Chinese arm of US gambling giant MGM Resorts International, said in a filing on Sunday, that if the company is awarded the new concession, co-chairperson Pansy Ho will fill that role.

MGM Grande Paradise will issue 4.07 million Class A shares to the company at an aggregate subscription price of 4.07 billion patacas, MGM China said in the filing, and issue and transfer another 730,000 Class B shares to Ho.

After the completion of the deal, MGM China and Ho’s holdings in MGM Grande Paradise will increase to 84.6 percent and 15 percent respectively, while MGM Resort International’s stake will drop to 0.4 percent from 10 percent.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: China economy Projects

Saudi fintech platform Tamara raises $100m in series B funding round 

Saudi fintech platform Tamara raises $100m in series B funding round 
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi fintech platform Tamara raises $100m in series B funding round 

Saudi fintech platform Tamara raises $100m in series B funding round 
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian fintech platform Tamara, which offers buy now, pay later services, raised $100 million in a series B equity round led by venture capital firm Sanabil Investments. 

The company said in a press release that it will use the acquired funding to expand its product offerings as well as launch into new markets. 

“Tamara has established itself as the trusted, reliable and sustainable local partner for any regional or global business looking to expand in Saudi Arabia and MENA,” Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Tamara’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. 

The round also saw participation from Coatue, Shorooq Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, and Checkout.com. 

Founded in 2020, the company currently has more than 3 million customers, with ten times year-on-year revenue growth, and 4,000 merchants including local and international brands. 

It was the first BNPL to enroll in the Saudi Central Bank's Sandbox program.

Topics: Saudi fintech Investment series B

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Headline inflation may ease below 6% by March; Toyota reboots strategy for India 

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Headline inflation may ease below 6% by March; Toyota reboots strategy for India 
Updated 22 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Headline inflation may ease below 6% by March; Toyota reboots strategy for India 

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Headline inflation may ease below 6% by March; Toyota reboots strategy for India 
Updated 22 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares fell on Monday, dragged by tech and bank stocks, while worries of global economic growth kept investors on tenterhooks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.76 percent at 17,622.75 as of 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.67 percent to 59,245.18.

India’s Nifty IT index fell 1.1 percent while the Nifty Bank index was down 1.4 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top percentage loser on the NSE index with a 2.7 percent fall.

India’s headline inflation may ease below 6 percent by March: analysts 

India’s headline retail inflation may ease below 6 percent by the fourth quarter of this financial year, bringing an end to the current cycle of rate hikes, analysts said over the weekend.

Following the release of minutes from the central bank’s monetary policy committee on Friday, analysts said the Reserve Bank of India may hike repo rates by 50-60 basis points by December.

“We expect the RBI to deliver two 25 bps rate hikes at the September and December meetings, taking the repo rate to 5.90 percent,” Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays said.

Bringing retail price rise closer to RBI’s target of 4 percent was essential to sustain economic growth over the medium term, the committee said.

Some analysts said a steep 50 basis points increase in repo rate was also possible next month.

“The possibility of a 50 bps hike in September can’t be ruled out, if the US Fed delivers another 75 bps hike,” Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank said in a note.

Earlier this month, the RBI raised the bank’s key lending rate by 50 bps to 5.40 percent, its third increase in four months to curb rising price pressures.

The RBI has hiked the repo rate by 140 basis points since May.

Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids.

Renowned for its pioneering Prius, the Japanese carmaker has struggled to sell large numbers of its hybrid Camry sedan since its Indian debut in 2013, partly due to a sticker price of more than eight times the annual income of a middle-class family.

This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker’s sourcing, production and pricing strategy.

Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker’s factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

Toyota Motor is also leveraging its cooperation with partner Suzuki Motor, majority owner of India’s biggest carmaker Maruti, to benefit from its low-cost engineering know-how and mild hybrid technology.

“The hybrid bet is a turning point. It will be a litmus test for Toyota’s future and success in India,” one person with direct knowledge of Toyota’s plans told Reuters.

A full hybrid can be driven for stretches on electric power whereas mild hybrid technology only supplements the combustion engine to help cut emissions. However, mild hybrids have smaller batteries and cost far less.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India In-Focus Toyota

