Saudi Public Prosecution: 11 people arrested for stealing money from bank accounts

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution said its financial fraud unit has started an investigation into 11 suspects who were allegedly part of a criminal organization that sought to defraud citizens and residents.
The gang was based in a house that they used to perpetrate their illegal actions and the suspects were apprehended pending investigation, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Investigative procedures showed that the suspects had posed as bank employees and sent random text messages to their victims saying that their access to ATMs had been deactivated and that they were required to provide the fraudsters with personal information and passwords to reactivate the services.
The suspects then used the details gained to access the bank accounts of their victims and withdrew money from them.
Messages between the suspects and their victims showed that they also requested verification codes for accessing bank services and government services on the Absher platform.
The prosecution highlighted the importance of social awareness and stressed that personal details should not be shared with anyone except through accredited channels.
The public prosecutor has previously endorsed a decision to establish a specialized unit to investigate financial fraud crimes and carry out procedures such as freezing accounts in which stolen money has been deposited in, SPA said.
KSrelief dismantles 921 mines in Yemen in one week
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief) Masam project dismantled 921 mines planted by Houthi militia across Yemen during the third week of August, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The extraction included 51 anti-personnel mines, 276 anti-tank mines, 590 non-explosive ordnances and four explosive devices, bringing the total number of mines removed during the month to 2,542.
Since its launch in 2018, Masam project has cleared 354,857 mines in Yemen.
KSrelief also signed an agreement to build a $1.5 million comprehensive primary healthcare center in Yemen’s Hadhramaut.
The center, funded by the Salem Bin Mahfouz Foundation, will serve residents who lack access to critical healthcare services in Al-Hajrin region.
“The agreement comes within Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support the people of Yemen across various fields and help them establish a decent living,” read the SPA statement.
Saudi envoy to Amman discusses bilateral relations with top Jordanian officials
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Amman Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi met with top Jordanian officials to discuss and strengthen the two countries’ ‘deep-rooted’ relations.
In a meeting with Jordanian Senate president Faisal Fayez, the envoy described the bilateral relations as “deep-rooted, strong and historic” in various fields, with the continuous coordination and consultation between the countries’ leadership on all issues and common interests related to Arab and Islamic nations.
Fayez meanwhile said the “Kingdom was proud of the ‘high’ level of the bilateral relations, adding that the two countries’ leaders were keen to constantly develop and build on them.”
Amman was looking forward to increasing Saudi investments in various fields, he said in a report from Jordan News Agency (Petra).
Meanwhile, Al-Sudairi reiterated during his meetings with Jordanian parliamentarians that Saudi Arabia was looking forward to promoting parliamentary diplomacy as an important arm for strengthening relations.
Al-Sudairi lauded Jordan’s role at the Arab and Islamic levels, underlining the importance of the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and Saudi Arabia’s support to Jordan in this regard, a separate report from Petra noted.
On investments, Al-Sudairi pointed that Saudi Arabia has been investing in Jordan for over than fifty years because of its attractive environment and a good reputation.
Saudi Arabia’s trade with Jordan grew 43 percent to $4.42 billion (16.6 billion riyals) last year, and is expected to further expand with the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Amman in which trade and investment agreements were signed.
Saudi Arabia joins 'Hercules-2' military exercises in Egypt
Royal Saudi Land Forces joined units from Egypt, UAE, Greece and Cyprus
Jordan, the US, Congo and Bahrain are participating in the exercises as observers
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia participated in the “Hercules-2” joint military drills, which kicked off in Egypt’s Mohamed Naguib military base on Sunday, state news agency (SPA) reported.
The Royal Saudi Land Forces joined units from Egypt, UAE, Greece and Cyprus in the drills that would take place for several days.
Jordan, the US, Democratic Republic of Congo and Bahrain are participating in the exercises as observers, according to a statement by the Egyptian Armed Forces.
Egyptian military spokesperson Colonel Gharib Abdelhafeez said the first phase of the training included procedures for the integration and familiarization of participating units to unify concepts, an exhibition of weapons and equipment used in the training as well as lectures on cybersecurity and international humanitarian law.
“The training comes as a continuation of boosting military ties between Egypt and other countries, with the aim of boosting joint action and exchanging knowledge in using high-tech weapons,” said Abdelhafeez in a statement.
The joint military exercises are being held at the Mohamed Naguib military base and other training areas in the northern military zone, he said.
Meanwhile, Bahraini Defense Affairs Minister Lt. General Abdullah bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi received Saudi Arabia’s Armed Forces Construction Planning and Budgeting Authority Chairman Major General Adel Awad Al-Otaibi in Manama.
Both officials discussed deeply-rooted relations between the two countries.
Saudi ministry launches 'It's time' campaign to support seasonal fruits
Strategy aims to achieve maximum nutritional benefit from local produce and promote healthy consumption of agricultural products
Updated 22 August 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched “It’s time” campaign to raise awareness in the Kingdom about the importance of eating locally produced seasonal fruits.
The campaign comes “In an effort to reach the maximum nutritional benefit from locally produced fruits and to promote healthy consumption of agricultural products,” according to Saleh bin Dakhil, spokesperson at MEWA.
The campaign “Ja’a Wagtaha” (“It’s time”) aims to make people familiar with the various types of local fruits and their periods of availability in different seasons throughout the year,” Bin Dakhil told Arab News.
“The ministry devotes its efforts to raising awareness of the importance of fruits in terms of health benefits, introducing the Saudi product, sufficiency rates, production quantities and manufacturing industries,” he said.
“These objectives include enhancing the local production, promoting the use of the domestic products, raising its quality and safety standards, spreading awareness of agricultural products, raising awareness of the various options for seasonal fruits that the Kingdom enjoys, as well as raising the efficiency of the marketing system for locally produced fruits in their production season to support local farmers and increase their financial returns,” he said.
Bin Dakhil said that the support that the agricultural sector received from the country’s leadership had contributed to the development of the agricultural production sector in the quantity and quality of vegetable and fruit crops.
Last year, Saudi Arabia maintained its high ranking in the “Food Standards” index, which is a subcomponent of the Global Food Security Index, and was ranked first place worldwide in 2020. During the peak of the pandemic, the Kingdom also ranked 8th out of 113 countries in the self-sufficiency of food supply index.
“The ministry is working in line with the directions of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aimed at improving and raising the standard of living, improving the quality of life, and maximizing the use of renewable natural resources that our beloved Kingdom abounds in,“ Bin Dakhil said.
The ministry is working in line with the directions of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aimed at improving and raising the standard of living, improving the quality of life.
Saleh bin Dakhil, Spokesperson at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture
“The implementation of the national strategy for agriculture contributed significantly to raising the rate of self-sufficiency, and the provision of many commodities and major crops in local markets, as the amount of local production of fruits, except for dates, amounted to about 900 thousand tons of seasonal fruits in 2021.”
“But marketing this production still represents the biggest challenge in the agricultural sector, and therefore this campaign came to contribute to promoting the marketing of local agricultural products,” he said.
Saudi Arabia produces many types of fruits, and in general exports what exceeds its self-sufficiency requirements. The local production of fruits, including dates, is about 2.5 million tons.
The Kingdom has achieved percentages of self-sufficiency in many types of fruits, including dates, with a self-sufficiency rate up to 122 percent, figs up to 107 percent, watermelons up to 99 percent, cantaloupe up to 81.5 percent, grapes up to 60 percent, pomegranates up to 34 percent, citruses up to 15 percent, and bananas up to 4 percent.
Theater Commission encourages comedy in Saudi Arabia with $25,000 competition
The commission told Arab News it wanted to develop the comedy and live entertainment industry throughout the Kingdom and provide the opportunity for talented youth to take advantage of their skills under the guidance of experts and icons from stand-up
Updated 21 August 2022
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: It’s time for people in the Kingdom to crack some jokes following the Theater and Performing Arts Commission’s launch of a comedy competition open to all Saudi citizens and residents.
A $25,295 prize pool will be divided among the top three.
The national competition will visit different regions and provide the public with performances and live shows to uncover the country’s most prominent comedy talent, develop these acts, and highlight them to audiences across Saudi Arabia.
The first-place winner receives $13,313. The runners-up get $7,988 and $3,994. Competitors can participate in team performances, solo stand-up, and mixed comedy.
The commission told Arab News it wanted to develop the comedy and live entertainment industry throughout the Kingdom and provide the opportunity for talented youth to take advantage of their skills under the guidance of experts and icons from stand-up.
The competition will hold performances in Najran, Jazan, Abha, and Al-Baha in the south, Arar, Al-Jouf, and Tabuk in the north, Hail, Unaizah, and Riyadh in the center, Madinah, Makkah, and Jeddah in the west, and Al-Ahsa, Dammam, and Al-Khobar in the east.
“(The goal is to) root the idea of the art of comedy as one of the most important forms of performing arts, as it is a beginning and qualitative leap for the performer’s career and strengthening their familiarity and reach within the community,” the commission said.
There are two competition categories.
The first focuses on live performances, with competitors performing a live set in front of their city’s selected judges. The second is video contributions, allowing competitors to perform their stand-up on tape for just a few minutes.
“(This competition) reflects the culture of the ‘tarfa’ (the local joke) stemming from the cultural and social diversity of the community. It also spreads the sense of humor found in daily stories, as well as the heritage of Saudi society in its various segments and regions,” the commission added.