US crude in SPR hits lowest level since January 1985

Stockpiles in the SPR fell to 453.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19, according to the data.
Stockpiles in the SPR fell to 453.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19, according to the data.
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

US crude in SPR hits lowest level since January 1985

US crude in SPR hits lowest level since January 1985
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

HOUSTON: US crude inventory in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 8.1 million barrels in the latest week to the lowest level in more than 35 years, according to data from the Department of Energy.

Stockpiles in the SPR fell to 453.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19, according to the data. The 8.1 million-barrel draw was the largest since the end of April and brought inventory to the lowest level since January 1985.

The large draw comes after a few weeks of smaller releases. An Energy Department spokesperson said the use of an additive to cool crude for transportation had slowed deliveries in recent weeks, adding that deliveries for August are being released according to schedule.

President Joe Biden in March set a plan to release 1 million barrels per day over six months from the SPR to tackle high fuel prices, which have been contributing to soaring inflation.

The SPR stocks have also declined due to sales from congressional mandates and Biden’s price initiative. The oil is sold to accredited oil companies via online auctions, and prices are set using a five-day average bracketing the date of delivery.

The Energy Department has proposed to replenish the SPR by allowing it to enter contracts to purchase oil in future years at fixed, preset prices. The administration said it believes the plan would help boost domestic oil production.

Topics: US SPR Oil

British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity

British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity

British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Airways would make further cancellations up to the end of October and tweak its winter schedule, the airline said on Monday, following Heathrow airport’s decision to cap capacity to tackle widespread disruption.

Sky News earlier reported that the IAG-owned carrier’s total capacity for winter schedule until the end of March would be reduced by 8 percent and impact around 10,000 flights.

“We are making adjustments to our short-haul schedule for the next two months... We will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October,” a British Airways spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The carrier added that it would be offering customers affected by any of the changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund.

Airlines and airports across Europe have struggled to cope with the rebound in post-lockdown travel, with many failing to recruit enough staff to handle check-ins and baggage.

Earlier this month, British Airways had halted ticket sales for short-haul flights departing from London’s Heathrow before the middle of August.

Topics: British Airways Heathrow

Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe: PM

Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe: PM
Updated 23 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe: PM

Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe: PM
Updated 23 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

MONTREAL: Canada is exploring ways to see if there is a business case to export liquefied natural gas directly to Europe from its east coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Montreal, Trudeau said “we will do what we can” to contribute to the global supply of energy by increasing capacities in the short term.

Canada will also “explore ways to see if it makes sense to export LNG and if there’s a business case for it to export LNG directly to Europe ... economic conversations are going on between businesses in Canada and in Germany,” Trudeau told reporters.

Topics: Canada LNG Germany Europe energy

Saudi budget airline launches direct flights to four international destinations

Saudi budget airline launches direct flights to four international destinations
Updated 43 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi budget airline launches direct flights to four international destinations

Saudi budget airline launches direct flights to four international destinations
  • flynas signs partnership with Air Connective Program to increase operations
Updated 43 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has signed a deal with the Air Connectivity Program to launch four new and direct destinations in Europe, North Africa and Central Asia from November.

The low-cost airline will start operating 10 new weekly direct flights from Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport to Marseille, Almaty, Algiers and Casablanca, said a press release issued on Monday.

As per the agreement, flynas will facilitate the arrival of visitors including tourists and Umrah pilgrims to the Kingdom.

The airline’s CEO and managing director, Bander Almohanna, said the agreement is in line with flynas’ growth and expansion strategy, which aims to connect the world to the Kingdom and reach 165 domestic and international destination.

He said flynas also plans to orders 250 more aircraft to become the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa.

The CEO of the Air Connectivity Program, Khalil Lamrabet, said: “The program values this partnership with flynas (and it is) in line with our mandate to develop tourism air connectivity in support of the National Tourism Strategy vision and objectives.” 

Topics: aviation Saudi Arabia Flynas

Oil falls 2% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand

Oil falls 2% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand
Updated 22 August 2022
Reuters

Oil falls 2% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand

Oil falls 2% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand
Updated 22 August 2022
Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil prices fell 2 percent in volatile trading on Monday, ending a three-day streak of gains, on fears that aggressive US interest rate hikes may lead to a global economic slowdown and dent fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.33, or 2.3 percent, to $94.39 a barrel by 11:35 a.m. ET (1535 GMT).

US West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery — due to expire on Monday — was down $2.14, or 2.4 percent, at $88.63. The more active October contract was down $2.10, or 2.2 percent, at $88.34.

“The short- to medium-term trends for oil is down at present ... oil prices are reflecting the diminishing economic growth outlook right now as key demand-side regions such as the US and China have shown signs of negative (US) and slowing (China) growth,” said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at foreign exchange trading provider IG.

The US Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

Also pressuring prices were worries over slowing fuel demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, partly because of a power crunch in the southwest.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the US, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday, which could allow sanctioned Iranian oil to return to global markets.

High natural gas prices exacerbated by reduced supply from Russia is strengthening oil demand, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

“While funds continued to sell crude oil in anticipation of an economic slowdown, the refined product market was sending another signal with refinery margins on the rise again, partly due to surging gas prices making refined alternatives, such as diesel, look cheap,” Hansen said.

Supply worldwide remains relatively tight, with the operator of a pipeline supplying about 1 percent of global oil via Russia saying it will reduce output again because of damaged equipment.

OPEC+ produced 2.892 million barrels per day below their targets in July, two sources from the producer group said, as sanctions on some members like Russia and low investment by others stymied its ability to raise output.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ WTI Brent Russia

OPEC+ may take steps to stabilize oil market, says Saudi oil minister

OPEC+ may take steps to stabilize oil market, says Saudi oil minister
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC+ may take steps to stabilize oil market, says Saudi oil minister

OPEC+ may take steps to stabilize oil market, says Saudi oil minister
  • OPEC+ to start work on new agreement beyond 2022
  • The disconnect in oil futures may prompt OPEC+ action
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, OPEC+, may need to tighten output to stabilize the market, which is facing extreme volatility amid low liquidity, said Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the energy minister said the OPEC+ has the means to deal with the ongoing challenges.

Brent crude prices pared losses sharply on the news and were trading down 55 cents at $96.17 by 1637 GMT, having earlier slipped to as low as $92.36.
OPEC+, agreed to increase output by 648,000 barrels per day in each of July and August as they fully unwind nearly 10 million bpd of cuts implemented in May 2020 to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group agreed earlier this month to raise production quotas by another 100,000 bpd in September as it faced pressure from major consumers including the US, which are keen to cool prices.

Citing the Bloomberg interview, the Saudi Press Agency quoted the energy minister as saying, “The paper oil market has fallen into a self-perpetuating vicious circle of very thin liquidity and extreme volatility undermining the market’s essential function of efficient price discovery and have made the cost of hedging and managing risks for physical users prohibitive.”

 

 

The minister said the trend has a negative impact on the smooth and efficient operation of the oil market.

Prince Abdulaziz said the “vicious circle is amplified by recurring news about return of large volumes of supply, ambiguity and uncertainty about potential impacts of price caps.”

He said the paper and physical markets have become increasingly more disconnected.

“In a way the market is in a state of schizophrenia, and this is creating a type of a yo-yo market and sending erroneous signals at times when greater visibility and clarity and well-functioning markets are needed more than ever to allow market participants to efficiently hedge and manage the huge risks and uncertainties they face.”

 

 

Prince Abdulaziz said the disconnect in oil futures may prompt OPEC+ action.

However, he was confident about overcoming these challenges as the OPEC+ has “experienced a much more challenging environment in the past.” 

“We have emerged stronger and more cohesive than ever,” the energy minister was quoted as saying.

He also told Bloomberg that OPEC+ would soon working on a new agreement beyond 2022 building on the alliance’s previous successes.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ Saudi Arabia

