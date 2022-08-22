Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from Aug. 29

You are here

Earlier this month the exchange — the country’s largest bourse — said it would limit the use of dollars as collateral to 25 percent from 50 percent.
MOSCOW: The Moscow Exchange will ban the use of dollars as collateral to underwrite transactions, it said on Monday, as Russia seeks to cut dependence on currencies of nations that have imposed sanctions on it.

A statement posted on the exchange’s website said the new policy would come into effect on Aug. 29. It gave no details.

Earlier this month the exchange — the country’s largest bourse — said it would limit the use of dollars as collateral to 25 percent from 50 percent.

Russian authorities have voiced concerns about individual and corporate holdings of currencies that it terms “unfriendly,” calling for their conversion into alternatives.

The US and its allies have imposed several rounds of sanctions, including those targeting the country’s largest lenders and President Vladimir Putin, since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February.

Topics: Russia Dollar bourse sanctions Ukraine US

Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes toward electric

NEW YORK: US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India, as the company pushes to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles.

Challenged by Tesla and other startups, traditional carmakers have accelerated production of their electric models in recent years.

The restructuring involves 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 contractors mostly in the US, Canada and India but does not affect factory workers, a spokesman told AFP.

US media had already reported in July that Ford, which has around 182,000 employees worldwide, was preparing to cut several thousand jobs.

“We absolutely have too many people in certain places, no doubt about it,” president and CEO Jim Farley said in a conference call in late July.

“We have skills that don’t work anymore... and we have jobs that need to change,” he said, without specifying the number of positions to be eliminated.

The automaker has previously said it plans to spend $50 billion on EV production by 2026.

And Ford announced in March that it aimed to cut spending on traditional vehicles by up to $3 billion a year.

The job cuts announced Monday are “consistent with what we have been describing for quite some time” and are intended at making Ford “more efficient,” the spokesman said.

Topics: Ford EVs

US crude in SPR hits lowest level since January 1985

HOUSTON: US crude inventory in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 8.1 million barrels in the latest week to the lowest level in more than 35 years, according to data from the Department of Energy.

Stockpiles in the SPR fell to 453.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19, according to the data. The 8.1 million-barrel draw was the largest since the end of April and brought inventory to the lowest level since January 1985.

The large draw comes after a few weeks of smaller releases. An Energy Department spokesperson said the use of an additive to cool crude for transportation had slowed deliveries in recent weeks, adding that deliveries for August are being released according to schedule.

President Joe Biden in March set a plan to release 1 million barrels per day over six months from the SPR to tackle high fuel prices, which have been contributing to soaring inflation.

The SPR stocks have also declined due to sales from congressional mandates and Biden’s price initiative. The oil is sold to accredited oil companies via online auctions, and prices are set using a five-day average bracketing the date of delivery.

The Energy Department has proposed to replenish the SPR by allowing it to enter contracts to purchase oil in future years at fixed, preset prices. The administration said it believes the plan would help boost domestic oil production.

Topics: US SPR Oil

British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity

LONDON: British Airways would make further cancellations up to the end of October and tweak its winter schedule, the airline said on Monday, following Heathrow airport’s decision to cap capacity to tackle widespread disruption.

Sky News earlier reported that the IAG-owned carrier’s total capacity for winter schedule until the end of March would be reduced by 8 percent and impact around 10,000 flights.

“We are making adjustments to our short-haul schedule for the next two months... We will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October,” a British Airways spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The carrier added that it would be offering customers affected by any of the changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund.

Airlines and airports across Europe have struggled to cope with the rebound in post-lockdown travel, with many failing to recruit enough staff to handle check-ins and baggage.

Earlier this month, British Airways had halted ticket sales for short-haul flights departing from London’s Heathrow before the middle of August.

Topics: British Airways Heathrow

Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe: PM

MONTREAL: Canada is exploring ways to see if there is a business case to export liquefied natural gas directly to Europe from its east coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Montreal, Trudeau said “we will do what we can” to contribute to the global supply of energy by increasing capacities in the short term.

Canada will also “explore ways to see if it makes sense to export LNG and if there’s a business case for it to export LNG directly to Europe ... economic conversations are going on between businesses in Canada and in Germany,” Trudeau told reporters.

Topics: Canada LNG Germany Europe energy

Saudi budget airline launches direct flights to four international destinations

  flynas signs partnership with Air Connective Program to increase operations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has signed a deal with the Air Connectivity Program to launch four new and direct destinations in Europe, North Africa and Central Asia from November.

The low-cost airline will start operating 10 new weekly direct flights from Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport to Marseille, Almaty, Algiers and Casablanca, said a press release issued on Monday.

As per the agreement, flynas will facilitate the arrival of visitors including tourists and Umrah pilgrims to the Kingdom.

The airline’s CEO and managing director, Bander Almohanna, said the agreement is in line with flynas’ growth and expansion strategy, which aims to connect the world to the Kingdom and reach 165 domestic and international destination.

He said flynas also plans to orders 250 more aircraft to become the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa.

The CEO of the Air Connectivity Program, Khalil Lamrabet, said: “The program values this partnership with flynas (and it is) in line with our mandate to develop tourism air connectivity in support of the National Tourism Strategy vision and objectives.” 

Topics: aviation Saudi Arabia Flynas

