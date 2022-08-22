You are here

Saudi Arabia finalizes regulatory procedures for EV charging stations

Saudi Arabia finalizes regulatory procedures for EV charging stations
As part of the Riyadh Sustainability Strategy, the Royal Commission of Riyadh launched an initiative last year to ensure that 30 percent of all vehicles in the capital would be powered by electricity by 2030. (Shutterstock)
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia finalizes regulatory procedures for EV charging stations

Saudi Arabia finalizes regulatory procedures for EV charging stations
  • Electromin’s charging network will offer a complete spectrum of services from AC chargers to DC fast and ultra-fast chargers, catering to all customer segments
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Energy, in cooperation with other governmental agencies, announced on Sunday that it had completed all legislative and technical aspects to regulate the electric vehicle charging market, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The team includes the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, the Ministry of Commerce, the Saudi Electricity Co. and the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, among others.

The move will enhance job creation in the Kingdom and contribute to its green initiative to reach net-zero carbon by 2060.

The regulating team will monitor and follow up on the activity to ensure that investors comply with the infrastructure requirements for EV charging stations, SPA reported.

The imports of EV charging equipment were permitted in 2020, said Saad Alkasabi, governor of Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization.

Sustainability to the core

As part of the Riyadh Sustainability Strategy, the Royal Commission of Riyadh launched an initiative last year to ensure that 30 percent of all vehicles in the capital would be powered by electricity by 2030.

Fahd Al-Rasheed, the CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, told Arab News earlier that they intend to be a global steward of environmental preservation and a global economic powerhouse driven by resource conservation. 

Highlighting the Kingdom’s green economy plan, he said last year that the private sector had a vital role in achieving these goals, and it would create 360,000 green jobs and raise $40 billion in investments.

The plan sought to reduce emissions and increase the share of renewables to 50 percent by 2030.

Charging the EV infrastructure

Electromin, a wholly owned e-mobility turnkey solutions provider under Petromin, in May announced the rollout of electric vehicle charging points across the Kingdom.

In an earlier interview with Arab News, Kalyana Sivagnanam, the group CEO of Petromin, said that the network includes 100 locations across the Kingdom powered by a customer-centric mobile application.

Sivagnanam said that the company would set up most of its charging stations in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam and eventually branch out across the country.

Electromin’s charging network will offer a complete spectrum of services from AC chargers to DC fast and ultra-fast chargers, catering to all customer segments.

According to a statement, the chargers installed in phase one will be compatible with all vehicles approved by the Saudi standards organization using AC Type 2 connectors. 

The second phase will include additional AC chargers and DC chargers up to 360 kilowatts, effectively allowing users to add up to 100 kilometers in four minutes. 

Swiss EV infrastructure major ABB E-mobility has been instrumental in driving the Saudi EV infrastructure by providing Electromin with EV chargers for installation at 100 petrol stations across the Kingdom.

The e-mobility company is the world leader in EV charging solutions and the partner of choice for some of the world’s biggest EV manufacturers. After receiving approvals from the Saudi standards organization, the company has been installing a network of chargers across the country.

According to an ABB E-mobility press note, EV sales in the country will expand, with 1.3 million electric vehicles expected to be delivered in the next eight years. So, there is an urgent need to establish an EV ecosystem in the region that provides a one-stop e-mobility solution for EVs while monitoring and maintaining the network of charging stations in a flexible and efficient manner.

“Today, we are significantly expanding our e-mobility footprint and sustainability goals in the country. This partnership is momentous and supports the key objectives of ABB in Saudi Arabia – it shows our alignment and commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” said Fadi Alshaikh, E-mobility lead for ABB in the Kingdom, in the press note.

Moreover, to make the fuel-to-electric transition convenient for customers, Electromin has also devised an app to show all charging locations within the selected Petromin Express and Petromin AutoCare outlets. It will allow customers to check the charger’s status and fully control their charging sessions. The app will also facilitate payments and bookings. 

Empowering EV manufacturing

The Kingdom is also leading the EV wave by encouraging the US-based Lucid Motors to establish its first EV factory in the region with an annual capacity of 150,000 zero-emission units.

The deal is estimated to provide Lucid Motors financing and incentives of up to $3.4 billion over the next 15 years to build and operate the manufacturing facility in the Kingdom.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Motors, had told Arab News in an earlier interview that the company has an alignment of mindset with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 which could extend beyond cars. His objective was to build a supply chain infrastructure that benefits the economy of the Kingdom.

The production will start next year, and a complete assembly will be ready by 2025. To be located in King Abdullah Economic City, the factory is the EV manufacturer’s first production facility outside the US.

Topics: Electric Vehicle Saudi Arabia

Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from Aug. 29

Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from Aug. 29
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from Aug. 29

Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from Aug. 29
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Moscow Exchange will ban the use of dollars as collateral to underwrite transactions, it said on Monday, as Russia seeks to cut dependence on currencies of nations that have imposed sanctions on it.

A statement posted on the exchange’s website said the new policy would come into effect on Aug. 29. It gave no details.

Earlier this month the exchange — the country’s largest bourse — said it would limit the use of dollars as collateral to 25 percent from 50 percent.

Russian authorities have voiced concerns about individual and corporate holdings of currencies that it terms “unfriendly,” calling for their conversion into alternatives.

The US and its allies have imposed several rounds of sanctions, including those targeting the country’s largest lenders and President Vladimir Putin, since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February.

Topics: Russia Dollar bourse sanctions Ukraine US

Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes toward electric

Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes toward electric
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
AFP

Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes toward electric

Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes toward electric
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India, as the company pushes to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles.

Challenged by Tesla and other startups, traditional carmakers have accelerated production of their electric models in recent years.

The restructuring involves 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 contractors mostly in the US, Canada and India but does not affect factory workers, a spokesman told AFP.

US media had already reported in July that Ford, which has around 182,000 employees worldwide, was preparing to cut several thousand jobs.

“We absolutely have too many people in certain places, no doubt about it,” president and CEO Jim Farley said in a conference call in late July.

“We have skills that don’t work anymore... and we have jobs that need to change,” he said, without specifying the number of positions to be eliminated.

The automaker has previously said it plans to spend $50 billion on EV production by 2026.

And Ford announced in March that it aimed to cut spending on traditional vehicles by up to $3 billion a year.

The job cuts announced Monday are “consistent with what we have been describing for quite some time” and are intended at making Ford “more efficient,” the spokesman said.

Topics: Ford EVs

US crude in SPR hits lowest level since January 1985

US crude in SPR hits lowest level since January 1985
Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

US crude in SPR hits lowest level since January 1985

US crude in SPR hits lowest level since January 1985
Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

HOUSTON: US crude inventory in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 8.1 million barrels in the latest week to the lowest level in more than 35 years, according to data from the Department of Energy.

Stockpiles in the SPR fell to 453.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19, according to the data. The 8.1 million-barrel draw was the largest since the end of April and brought inventory to the lowest level since January 1985.

The large draw comes after a few weeks of smaller releases. An Energy Department spokesperson said the use of an additive to cool crude for transportation had slowed deliveries in recent weeks, adding that deliveries for August are being released according to schedule.

President Joe Biden in March set a plan to release 1 million barrels per day over six months from the SPR to tackle high fuel prices, which have been contributing to soaring inflation.

The SPR stocks have also declined due to sales from congressional mandates and Biden’s price initiative. The oil is sold to accredited oil companies via online auctions, and prices are set using a five-day average bracketing the date of delivery.

The Energy Department has proposed to replenish the SPR by allowing it to enter contracts to purchase oil in future years at fixed, preset prices. The administration said it believes the plan would help boost domestic oil production.

Topics: US SPR Oil

British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity

British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity
Updated 15 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity

British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity
Updated 15 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Airways would make further cancellations up to the end of October and tweak its winter schedule, the airline said on Monday, following Heathrow airport’s decision to cap capacity to tackle widespread disruption.

Sky News earlier reported that the IAG-owned carrier’s total capacity for winter schedule until the end of March would be reduced by 8 percent and impact around 10,000 flights.

“We are making adjustments to our short-haul schedule for the next two months... We will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October,” a British Airways spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The carrier added that it would be offering customers affected by any of the changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund.

Airlines and airports across Europe have struggled to cope with the rebound in post-lockdown travel, with many failing to recruit enough staff to handle check-ins and baggage.

Earlier this month, British Airways had halted ticket sales for short-haul flights departing from London’s Heathrow before the middle of August.

Topics: British Airways Heathrow

Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe: PM

Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe: PM
Updated 38 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe: PM

Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe: PM
Updated 38 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

MONTREAL: Canada is exploring ways to see if there is a business case to export liquefied natural gas directly to Europe from its east coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Montreal, Trudeau said “we will do what we can” to contribute to the global supply of energy by increasing capacities in the short term.

Canada will also “explore ways to see if it makes sense to export LNG and if there’s a business case for it to export LNG directly to Europe ... economic conversations are going on between businesses in Canada and in Germany,” Trudeau told reporters.

Topics: Canada LNG Germany Europe energy

