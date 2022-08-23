Governor of Tabuk presents 359 Saudi families with keys to their new homes

You are here

The housing units provided to beneficiaries span an area of over 800,000 square meters in Umluj governorate. (Supplied)
  • Prince Fahd bin Sultan oversaw a ceremony during which he also inaugurated the region’s 1.9-million-square meter central park
  • The new houses, in a development covering 800,000 square meters, are for beneficiaries of the Sakani program, which helps Saudi citizens own their first home
RIYADH: Prince Fahd bin Sultan, the governor of Tabuk, on Monday oversaw a ceremony during which 359 families from Umluj governorate officially received the keys to their new homes, and he inaugurated the region’s new central park.

The ceremony began with a speech by Majid Al-Hogail, the minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, who said: “The Tabuk region has enjoyed a series of charity and development projects in various sectors, including services related to the municipal and housing sectors, free land projects, and construction.

“One of those projects is the completion of the Tabuk 1 housing project, which contains 901 residential villas and a number of government and investment facilities.” 




The new homes, 245-square-meter villas, are part of a development that covers an area of more than 800,000 square meters. This is in addition to the Tabuk Valley project, which is an extension of other projects and initiatives launched by authorities in the region to provide more than 6,000 properties for beneficiaries of the Sakani program that aims to help Saudi citizens own their first home.

The project in Umluj cost SR 305 million ($81.3 million) and in addition to the new houses it features full infrastructure, including schools, mosques and commercial space. 




Prince Fahd also inaugurated the new central park in the city of Tabuk and was presented with a commemorative image of it. The park covers an area of 1.9 million square meters, including 680,000 square meters of green spaces, and a walkway that stretches for more than 2 kilometers. It also features paths for pedestrians and cyclists, along with recreational and service facilities.

In addition, Prince Fahd was briefed on the progress of work in other ongoing service and development projects in the region, investment opportunities offered by Tabuk Municipality to the private sector, and its efforts to improve the urban landscape.

The ceremony concluded with the prince officially handing over the new houses to their new owners.

He said: “I always say that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the country of dreams, and for this reason, we find millions of people flock to it to work, looking forward to achieving their dreams, and this is something that makes us happy.

“But what makes us more happy is that we see the people of this country who achieve their dreams … no matter how big they are, there is no ceiling to limit them. What happened today, the distribution of housing not only in Tabuk but in all regions of the Kingdom, is evidence of that and housing is one of the foundations that make the family independent. Thus, this stability helps (people) achieve the dreams they aspire to.”

Saudia’s youngest sous chef charts her rapid culinary rise

Saudia’s youngest sous chef charts her rapid culinary rise
Updated 18 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Saudia’s youngest sous chef charts her rapid culinary rise

Saudia’s youngest sous chef charts her rapid culinary rise
  • Donya Modir’s stunning success story inspired the Tourism Ministry to select her as one of its ambassadors
Updated 18 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: When Donya Modir was growing up, she nurtured an appetite and a curiosity for food. This interest grew until she graduated from the Culinary Arts Academy in Switzerland and was chosen as one of the ambassadors of the Kingdom’s Tourism Ministry.

“Cooking was my hobby and I used to cook for my family and repeat the same dish until I perfected it, so when I heard that there was a culinary art scholarship, I made the decision to grab the chance and go for it,” Modir told Arab News.

Enrolling under the tourism scholarship program, Modir studied at the academy’s Le Bouveret campus in Switzerland and received a Swiss higher education diploma in two years.

“I was lucky to be chosen to be on the scholarship and appointed to one of the elite culinary institutes in the culinary world.”

It was an intense program. She had a daily schedule of 12 hours of intense studies in the culinary world — both theoretical and practical — in addition to general hospitality management and other assessments. Despite all the challenges, she managed to be an honors student and was selected as the Open Days Ambassador for Culinary for two full terms.

HIGHLIGHT

The received her position at Saudia aged just 22, making her the youngest sous chef at the organization. Her meteoric efforts were noticed by the Ministry of Tourism, choosing her as a success story under the title ‘tourism makers,’ making her one of the ministry’s ambassadors.

But halfway through the pandemic, Switzerland’s lockdown kicked in. While most of the students went back home, Modir insisted on staying in the country and seized the time she had to finish so she wouldn’t fall behind in her studying schedule.

Once Modir finished the academic program, an internship was vital to her graduate development.

“For 10 months, I started applying my knowledge and passion to one of the most well established Swiss hospitality companies: The Living Circle.”  

The Living Circle is a collection of elite accommodations and eateries operated by devoted hosts in unrival stunning settings.

She also worked in many restaurants, starting with Alex Lake Zürich Hotel, The Boat House Restaurant, Widder Hotel, August Boucherie Restaurant, and a two Michelin star restaurant headed by Chef Stefan Heilaman.

“During that time, I was promoted twice. This added so much confidence and made me the person I am today.”

Coming back to the Kingdom, she immediately started working at Myazū Jeddah Restaurant: First as a chef, then as floor assistant manager.

“Four months later, I was interviewed by Saudia Airlines Catering Company and was given the position of sous chef. Such a position in our world is really hard to get, especially when you are still at such a young age,” she said.

She received her position at Saudia aged just 22, making her the youngest sous chef at the organization. Her meteoric efforts were noticed by the Ministry of Tourism, choosing her as a success story under the title “tourism makers,” making her one of the ministry’s ambassadors.

In this position, Modir has advised the younger generation to enroll in tourism scholarships, noting that the Kingdom’s tourism sector is enjoying revolutionary upgrades.

“I was just a young Saudi student who was willing to achieve something in a field that was very promising for the future of tourism, and throughout my education and apprenticeship, I became equipped with genuine knowledge, more confident, more responsible and a reliable team member,” Modir said, adding: “That is exactly the aim of our Kingdom in sending us abroad, (it) is to empower us with such an education, so we can be ready to give back to this nation.”

She continued: “The Kingdom is aiming to excel in many aspects by empowering such sectors, including the food and beverage industry. It is now that we have started to forum our cultural identity and represent our hospitality through our cuisine and meet global standards.”

Modir believes that food always has been — and always will be — a way to capture a nation’s identity.

“With the Kingdom opening up to tourism, I believe it is mandatory as a culinary student to elaborate on our food more in the industry. It is simply fascinating how it brings people together.”

The world’s biggest tourism training program from the Ministry of Tourism is investing SR375 million ($100 million) to train 100,000 young Saudis at 10 top global institutions, preparing for a bright future in tourism.

 

Students in Saudi Arabia to be taught financial literacy in upcoming academic year

Students to be taught financial literacy in upcoming academic year. (SPA)
Students to be taught financial literacy in upcoming academic year. (SPA)
Updated 50 min 33 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Students in Saudi Arabia to be taught financial literacy in upcoming academic year

Students to be taught financial literacy in upcoming academic year. (SPA)
  • Ibtisam Al-Shehri, the official spokesman for public education, told Arab News: “The financial literacy course targets first-year students of all tracks. Students learn financial skills and how to avoid making wrong financial decisions"
Updated 50 min 33 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: The Ministry of Education will introduce a course in financial literacy for the upcoming academic year, as experts told Arab News it will help students have a “better financial future.”

Ibtisam Al-Shehri, the official spokesman for public education, told Arab News: “The financial literacy course targets first-year students of all tracks. Students learn financial skills and how to avoid making wrong financial decisions."

The course is based on six main axes: Investment, savings, consumption, income, credit and debt, risk management and insurance, she said.

“Introducing financial literacy in secondary school curricula is one of the right decisions taken by the Ministry of Education to enhance the financial awareness of students at this stage,” said Dr. Hassan M. Somili, head of the department of advertising and marketing communication at Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University.

(From left to right) Ibtisam Alshehri, Talal Hafiz, Dr. Hassan M. Somili. (Supplied)

“It is very important for students to handle money and manage their expenses independently. (The) financial literacy course is expected to deal largely with many important terms such as financial planning, savings, the basics of accounting and other financial topics that contribute to helping young people understand … financial dealing, which may reflect mainly on their financial future,” he added.

Talat Hafiz, a former secretary-general and spokesman of the Saudi Banks in Media and Banking Awareness Committee, said: “Building financial literacy in any society, especially at an early age, is essential to ensure that the society will be developed economically and financially.

“In a country such as Saudi Arabia, which is … a member of the G20, there is a critical need for raising the public awareness of financial knowledge. The Financial Sector Development Program, (part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030), not only sets a target to enhance and improve public ability related to financial management and planning, but also raises the level of the financial knowledge,” he added.

“I believe that Ministry of Education is making a good decision and (is) on the right track of building financial literacy at an early stage for Saudi nationals, which will prepare them for the next phase of their life.

“Being (a) financial expert, financial analyst, accountant, SME owner and other related financial jobs would help Saudis manage their financial needs wisely during their lifetime and avoid any financial crisis.”

 

 

Saudi Arabia-funded health center helps Syrian child deal with trauma

Saudi Arabia-funded health center helps Syrian child deal with trauma
Updated 22 August 2022
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia-funded health center helps Syrian child deal with trauma

Saudi Arabia-funded health center helps Syrian child deal with trauma
  • The Saudi aid organization has provided more than $94.6 billion for humanitarian and relief efforts since 1996
Updated 22 August 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Reham Abdel Karim Matar, a seven-year-old Syrian girl whose family had been displaced from the countryside in Homs and was living with her parents and brothers in one of the Arsal camps in Lebanon, was suffering. Representatives of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center saw this and stepped in to help.

“Reham suffered from extreme fear due to a traumatic event that led to her isolation and not leaving her tent,” the center, also know as KS relief, wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

“She started therapy in Arsal Health Center, funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, and her condition improved significantly.”

FASTFACT

The specialists handled the case with great care and sensitivity and provided her parents with advice on how to deal with the issue at home, pointing out that what Reham was experiencing was beyond her control.

The organization’s media department told Arab News on Monday: “In one of the psychological support sessions that are provided daily at the Arsal health center, funded by the KSRelief, Salam Abdel Nasser Al-Kanj, the mother of Reham, attended and she finally got the courage to talk about her daughter’s problem with bed wetting and the child’s fears.”

The mother told mental health specialists at the center that Reham began experiencing fear and trauma more than a year previously after one of her husband’s relatives told her stories about ghosts and children being kidnapped. She refused to leave her tent and stopped going to school.

The specialists handled the case with great care and sensitivity and provided her parents with advice on how to deal with the issue at home, pointing out that what Reham was experiencing was beyond her control. She received a number of individual psychological support sessions at the center, where she was encouraged to draw, write and play with geometrical shapes.

She developed a close bond with the healthcare worker and in a less than a year there was a significant improvement in the child’s behavior. Her mother revealed that Reham now enjoys going to school and has made friends with other children there and in the camp.

“Through her tears, the mother thanked the center for its generosity and good treatment and patience,” a KSrelief representative told Arab News, adding that the parent also said: “I very much appreciate your help for my child. May God reward you.”

With the support of KSrelief, workers at the Arsal Health Center in Bekaa governorate are providing comprehensive healthcare services for Syrian refugees.

Last month, the health center also helped 67-year-old Zahia Abdel Haq, who was suffering from serious health problems as a result of forced migration and was looking for a safe place where she could seek help to recover.

She had been forced to move from town to town to survive, until she finally arrived in the city of Arsal where she met Dr. Khaled Al-Hujairi, who carried tests that revealed she was suffering from knee cartilage damage and carpal tunnel syndrome. The doctor developed a treatment plan for Haq and after several sessions at the health center, she recovered.

The assistance provide by KSrelief in Lebanon is part of its efforts to provide aid to people in need in war-torn countries.

Saudi Arabia delivers humanitarian assistance worldwide through KSrelief. Since 1996, it has provided more than $94.6 billion in humanitarian and relief aid, benefiting people in 164 countries.

 

Al-Jubeir receives EU special representative for the Middle East peace process

Al-Jubeir receives EU special representative in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Al-Jubeir receives EU special representative in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

Al-Jubeir receives EU special representative for the Middle East peace process

Al-Jubeir receives EU special representative in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met with EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Sven Koopmans in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, they reviewed the Kingdom’s relations with the EU, and Saudi Arabia’s efforts to bring peace to the Middle East.

Al-Jubeir joined the country’s diplomatic service in 1987 and was assigned to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington as a special assistant to the ambassador. He later became the Kingdom’s foreign affairs minister.

During Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm from 1990 to 1991, he was a member of the Saudi team that formed the Joint Information Bureau in Dhahran.

 

Misk entrepreneurship event sees dreamers meet industry leaders

Misk entrepreneurship event sees dreamers meet industry leaders
Updated 22 August 2022
Nada Alturki

Misk entrepreneurship event sees dreamers meet industry leaders

Misk entrepreneurship event sees dreamers meet industry leaders
  • The gathering in Riyadh hosted inspiring speakers and entrepreneurial legends in the Kingdom
  • Ideators in emerging technologies described what made them choose Saudi Arabia as the destination for their businesses 
Updated 22 August 2022
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: In the halls of the Misk Foundation’s City Hub in Riyadh, voices echoed in anticipation ahead of last night’s celebration of World Entrepreneurship Day.

The buzz of excitement was rewarded, with valuable experience handed down by leading experts and specialists in various entrepreneurial fields, alongside networking sessions, creativity-enhancing events and idea-building tasks. 

The first speaker, 25-year-old Abdullah Alalshaikh, spoke about his 10-year journey to establishing and becoming the CEO of Watan First Digital in October 2020. The company is a customized digital solutions company that caters to the needs of businesses using digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Alalshaikh shared his journey from becoming the youngest Saudi photographer to join Sabq Online Newspaper at 15-years-old in 2011, his many successes and failed business attempts, reaching the forefront of ticket sales within the entertainment revolution in the Kingdom, and then the launch of his company, Watan. 

He later launched the commerce app “Tshtri” and car maintenance app “Warshati,” and other digital businesses in the last two years.

His main takeaway from his decade-long experience is simple: “A technical project idea doesn’t require you to be a programmer or have great knowledge in the tech field. All you need is the idea.” 

The night continued with various interactive activities, including a coffee section, a lego-building station, where ideators can practice bringing an abstract idea to life, and an art section, where event-goers generate ideas and apply their passion into profitable plans. 

Attendees also participated in a networking session, where thinkers, investors, and aspiring entrepreneurs got to know each other and exchanged ideas.

“We only hear about success stories and only about failures after our successes. Abdullah’s story was very inspirational. How he built things and didn’t mind destroying them,” one event attendee, Abdulaziz, told Arab News. 

“I’m hoping to learn what’s in the market if there are new technologies coming out, if there are new methodologies. The great thing about these events is that they raise awareness,” he said. 

Manale Reslan, a program coordinator at Lebanese education technology company Pioneers Gate, told Arab News that the company relocated to the Kingdom because of the fruitful opportunities that have recently surfaced. 

“It’s impressive… It gave me and (my business partner) some positive impact, especially when we talked to Abdullah,” she said. 

The company provides technology, STEM education, robotics, and AI solutions through educational institutions.

 

 

“I didn’t expect that here in Saudi Arabia and Riyadh that there’s this much interest… We are now starting to see that the Kingdom is booming in the digital world, and that’s what made us come here to open our business here,” Reslan said, adding: “Maybe it could be a chance for us to add to this community.”

The eventful night culminated with Web3 strategist and entrepreneur Omar Aridi’s talk focusing on demystifying the concept of NFTs and unlocking the truth behind the new technology. 

Aridi is the founder of XGUARD, an emerging company based in the Arab region, aiming to help organizations and individuals navigate Web3 and the virtual space — one block at a time.

“We hope to_ remove the misconception around all these new buzzwords like NFTs, metaverse, blockchain, because the technology behind all these assets is quite massive. I do believe that moving into a digital transformation, you really need to adopt such technology as infrastructure,” he told Arab News.

Aridi’s talk highlighted the development of this new web platform, starting from the early emergence of the dial-up Internet to the creation of the metaverse. He demonstrated its significance, various utilizations, regulations, and its ongoing evolution. 

The entrepreneur hopes to bridge the gap between these new technologies and the general public through his company’s work, which centers on consulting and education.

“I do see a lot of entrepreneurs moving into the tech industry. This is mainly one of the biggest industries that are capturing a lot of interest from the young … what we’re trying to do (today) is have people know more about this technology and see how they can incorporate such technologies into their business,” he said.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia ranked first globally out of 45 counties by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Index as the best country with good opportunities to start a business and the ease of starting a business. The Kingdom ranked second by the National Center for Performance Measurement for individual skills and knowledge, and infrastructure.

